MPs to investigate potential for government digital identity scheme

MPs are to investigate the risks and opportunities of digital identity in the UK, as Labour influencers increasingly call for the introduction of a national scheme.

The House of Commons Home Affairs Committee has announced an inquiry into the issues surrounding the use of government-issued digital ID.

The move comes as the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) prepares to launch its Gov.uk Wallet, backed by a digital driving licence, which citizens will be able to use to help prove their identity and for purchasing age-limited products such as alcohol.

The committee will include other forms of digital identity in its investigation, such as the controversial introduction of eVisas to prove immigration status and the growing use of biometric identification such as fingerprints and facial recognition.

Committee chair Karen Bradley said the inquiry will examine the potential benefits as well as the likely risks.

“Introducing digital ID could help the Home Office achieve its ambitions to reduce crime and improve control over the immigration system,” she said. “But there are also fears that ID schemes could infringe on people’s privacy or be costly to implement effectively.

“The debate around digital ID is growing and we want to find the best evidence for how digital ID could be used by the Home Office to implement its priorities,” said Bradley. “We will be exploring the benefits and risks of digital ID systems as well as the practical challenges to their introduction.”