CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Digital ID: cool or contentious?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we dig into the discourse surrounding the proposal to roll out a national digital identity scheme across the UK, and hear from HPE’s CIO on what he’s learned from his time previously working as an IT chief in the retail sector. We round out the buyer’s guide to cloud repatriation with a look at what’s driving the trend, before concluding the issue with a look at the controversy surrounding quantum computing. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
MPs to investigate potential for government digital identity scheme
Amid growing calls for a national digital ID scheme, Home Affairs Committee launches inquiry into likely benefits and risks
Interview: Rom Kosla, CIO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
The IT chief of one of the world’s biggest tech companies still has to get the technology right – and he’s building on cloud, application consolidation and data to bring new capabilities in AI to his users