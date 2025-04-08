Labour MPs launch digital ID campaign

A group of 42 Labour MPs are calling for the government to launch a comprehensive digital ID programme. In an open letter, which has been shared with several government departments, the MPs said the time said a digital identity for citizens would potentially “transform public services”.

The government already has its own digital identity service, One Login, allowing people to prove who they are when accessing government services online, as well as the introduction of digital driving licenses.

The One Login project, which will replace more than 190 existing sign-in routes and 44 separate accounts, allows citizens to prove their digital identity once and then reuse it to access all government services online via a single account.

However, the UK is still far behind many other countries when it comes to digital identity. The letter states that the development of an “ambitious digital ID programme” would bolster the government’s priorities in public service reform and economic growth, as well as ensuring the UK borders are secure.

“From patient passports in our NHS to more tailored education services, to tackling benefit fraud and to offer more targeted financial support, the government’s ability to be proactive and efficient would be exponentially improved by a digital ID programme,” the letter said.

The MPs also believe that digital ID would help to counter illegal immigration and employment, as well as allow citizens to engage with the government more easily.

The digital ID debate is not new, and campaigners on both sides of the fence are likely to take part in this debate. One of the staunchest supporters of digital ID is, perhaps unsurprisingly, former prime minister Tony Blair.

A Tony Blair Institute report published in 2023, called for a central, digital ID system as the cornerstone of public sector. Blair, during his time as prime minister, launched the controversial plans to introduce ID cards in the UK, which was consequently scrapped when a new government came into power after public uproar.

However, the group of MPs are keen to introduce a similar project, digital this time, which must “be developed with care, respecting an individual’s privacy”.

In 2023, public response to a government consultation on data sharing for digital ID found that the public were expressing strong concerns around data privacy in particular. The government added that many of the individuals responding to the consultation said they were wrongfully concerned about the potential compulsory roll-out of ID cards.

However, a YouGov poll shows that the 34% of the public supports the introduction of national identity cards, while 25% strongly support this.

“We know from extensive polling that the majority of the public are in favour of a digital ID. Without a gear-shift in this area, we will be in danger of looking back wistfully at a golden, missed opportunity. Now is the time to act,” said the letter from MPs.

The government is also launching its own Gov.uk Wallet product later this year, which will allow citizens to use government services on their mobile phones.

In the first instance, this will include a digital version of driving licences and Veteran Cards, which will be piloted later this year. However, by 2027, it will include DBS checks and a range of other credential documents issued by the government.