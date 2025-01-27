Interview: Feryal Clark, AI and digital government minister, DSIT

Feryal Clark might only have been the minister for AI and digital government for six months, but technology is far from a new area of expertise for Clark.

It’s easy to see from the start how passionate she is about getting technology right for both government and citizens, as she talks animatedly about the potential of digital and AI, and the importance of getting it right.

One of the first moves the new government made when it came into power was to set up an AI action plan unit, tasked with coming up with the AI opportunities action plan, which was published on 15 January 2025. The 50-step artificial intelligence (AI) plan sets out a series of measures to develop the UK as a powerhouse for artificial intelligence.

“The AI revolution has started, it’s not waiting for us,” Clark says. “This is about how we as a government actually utilise the power of AI to make life easier for all our citizens.”

She adds that the consequence of not doing so would mean the UK has no hope of becoming “one of the best AI nations” in the world.

“We want to be leaders – whether that’s attracting new AI businesses to the country, or government utilising AI across public sector to make sure our services are for purpose, there is a huge aspiration within government to be the leaders in AI,” she says.

When it comes to technology, Clark knows what she’s talking about, from taking apart and building her own computer in her bedroom, to studying bioinformatics at university, it has always been something she’s keen to get right.

The importance of trust in technology One of the things she’s passionate about getting right is trust – both in government and in technology, especially when it comes to digital identity. It’s been several years since the then-government launched the first and second versions of its digital identity and attributes trust framework. However, it took until the new government came into power to finalise the framework, which aims to make it easier for people to use digital identity services in the knowledge that it is safe to do so. Clark says that it’s important that people have confidence in the digital ID products they use, and the trust framework is a way of ensuring that citizens know a product is trustworthy with a government trust mark. “It makes a huge difference to how people feel about these products when they’re using them,” she says. “There are already security measures around data protection with GDPR, of course, but the framework [gives] additional measures.” This includes ensuring people are asked and informed about every stage when the data is going to be stored or shared with anyone else. A key point, Clark adds, is that a lot of what is in the ID trust framework is currently voluntary, but once the new Data Bill is passed, there will be statute underpinning it, meaning that providers have to comply with the framework to have a government trust mark.

Overhauling digital government To fully take advantage of digital technologies, the government recently announced that it plans to change the way technology is funded, implemented and acquired across the public sector to speed up the development of digital services. This includes making government services more intuitive and accessible for citizens, as well as more linked up, ensuring citizens only have to provide information once across services. Speaking to press at a recent government event, Clark said that the government is currently looking at how to bring together teams across different departments to look at how they “smooth out these processes so our citizens only have to tell their story once and that the services are able to be responsive in a timely manner”. “It’s trying to find ways of streamlining the services and making access easier, ensuring that services can see what is going on with that citizen so they can give them the right help at the right time,” she said, before adding that this work will initially be undertaken by a small multidisciplinary team within the Government Digital Service (GDS) to give the government a better view of how to join up systems across departments. The government also recently published a study into the state of digital government, written by external consultants from Bain & Company, which identified £45bn of potential savings through better use of technology by government, including £14.5bn spent on external consultants – a figure estimated to be three times higher than if civil servants were to do the same IT jobs.