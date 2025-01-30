Transparency on public sector AI use fosters trust, says AI minister Feryal Clark

As the government published a set of transparency data showing how local councils are using technology and artificial intelligence (AI), Computer Weekly came along with AI and digital government minister Feryal Clark to look at how The London Borough of Sutton uses technology to help people live independently for longer.

Sutton Council is one of 10 public sector organisations that have opted in to be part of the government’s Algorithmic Transparency Recording Standard (ATRS). The ATRS is a framework for accessible and open information sharing about the use of algorithmic tools across the public sector.

Use of the ATRS will be mandatory for central government departments and their arm’s-length bodies, but is currently completely voluntary for the rest of the public sector.

Feryal Clark said that having local authorities opting into the algorithmic transparency standard is important to show how technology can be utilised, as well as to develop public trust.

“We have 10 public sector organisations, nine local authorities and the Welsh Authority now opting in. But without a doubt, almost every local authority is looking, if they’re not already utlisising it, at how they use AI to transform their public services,” she said, adding that she believes the number will increase “as they start to see the benefit”.

“Once they see the impact that level of transparency has on people’s trust and confidence, I have no doubt many more will opt in,” she said.

AI sensors In Sutton, they are keen to share the work they have done. Using an algorithm, the council collects and analyses data collected by a range of sensors in homes of vulnerable residents. This includes sensors on fridges, kettles and doors, enabling family and carers to build up a picture of the resident’s daily routine, meaning that action can quickly be taken if something is amiss. The council, like many others, knew that its analogue telecare provision would need to change, with telephony lines across the UK being upgraded from analogue to digital. In 2022, the council went out to tender for a key strategic partner to recommission its telecare services, and eventually signed a contract with Medequip Connect, and joined in a partnership with the Access Group, which is responsible for technology. At the moment, there are around 1400 service users, utlising all or parts of the sensor technologies available.