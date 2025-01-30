fazon - stock.adobe.com
Transparency on public sector AI use fosters trust, says AI minister Feryal Clark
The government’s decision to publish a batch of algorithmic transparency records signals its latest effort in showing potential opportunities AI and technology could provide
As the government published a set of transparency data showing how local councils are using technology and artificial intelligence (AI), Computer Weekly came along with AI and digital government minister Feryal Clark to look at how The London Borough of Sutton uses technology to help people live independently for longer.
Sutton Council is one of 10 public sector organisations that have opted in to be part of the government’s Algorithmic Transparency Recording Standard (ATRS). The ATRS is a framework for accessible and open information sharing about the use of algorithmic tools across the public sector.
Use of the ATRS will be mandatory for central government departments and their arm’s-length bodies, but is currently completely voluntary for the rest of the public sector.
Feryal Clark said that having local authorities opting into the algorithmic transparency standard is important to show how technology can be utilised, as well as to develop public trust.
“We have 10 public sector organisations, nine local authorities and the Welsh Authority now opting in. But without a doubt, almost every local authority is looking, if they’re not already utlisising it, at how they use AI to transform their public services,” she said, adding that she believes the number will increase “as they start to see the benefit”.
“Once they see the impact that level of transparency has on people’s trust and confidence, I have no doubt many more will opt in,” she said.
AI sensors
In Sutton, they are keen to share the work they have done. Using an algorithm, the council collects and analyses data collected by a range of sensors in homes of vulnerable residents.
This includes sensors on fridges, kettles and doors, enabling family and carers to build up a picture of the resident’s daily routine, meaning that action can quickly be taken if something is amiss.
The council, like many others, knew that its analogue telecare provision would need to change, with telephony lines across the UK being upgraded from analogue to digital.
In 2022, the council went out to tender for a key strategic partner to recommission its telecare services, and eventually signed a contract with Medequip Connect, and joined in a partnership with the Access Group, which is responsible for technology.
At the moment, there are around 1400 service users, utlising all or parts of the sensor technologies available.
Transparency and trust
Clark said that Sutton, along with the other local authorities – including West Berkshire, which uses AI to decide whether or not residents’ applications for larger bins are approved – are all part of showing the public how AI is being used for good.
The government recently published its AI opportunities action plan, setting out a series of measures to develop the UK as a powerhouse for artificial intelligence. This is where the ATRS comes in, Clark explained.
“If we want to utilise the power of AI, we need people to trust the AI that they’re using. The way we do that is to apply a level of transparency, so people know where and how that technology is being used to make decisions about them. It gives them a better understanding, it builds confidence and trust, whether it’s with central government services or local government services. It’s a way of making transparent what we’re doing, and where we’re doing it,” she said.
“We’re keen to make sure good use where public services are being transformed and [that] we are using it for the good is amplified, and means people understand how this technology can help to improve our public services and how it can impact their lives. The public need to hear about the good stories.”
Clark is also keen to see more examples such as Sutton, where the public and private sector work together to made a difference.
“You got ambitious government, but you also got a private sector responding to that as well. And you got the public who see the benefits, understand it, trust it, want to use it – if you get all of those right, we will be at the forefront of the AI revolution,” she said.
The government hopes the publication of the algorithm transparency data for public sector organisations will mean more local authorities are keen to take part.
Other local authorities that form part of the ATRS include Social Care Wales and its qualifications chatbot; and Camden Council’s RentSense AI tool Pilot, which analyses housing tenants rent transactions and prioritises those in arrears, among others.
