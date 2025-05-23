Labour puts Humphrey AI to work for council admin

The UK government has announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) suite, Humphrey, is being trialled by a number of local councils. Its AI tool, Minute, takes notes in meetings, and was recently used in one chaired by prime minister Keir Starmer.

Part of Humphrey, the package of AI tools built to help civil servants deliver for ministers and the public more effectively, uses generative AI to turn meetings into notes, and provides tools for correcting summaries. The government found that early tests using Minute showed that officials saved an hour of admin per one-hour meeting.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said Minute can help speed up actions after planning meetings, allowing officers to focus on the task at hand, rather than paperwork, and make informed decisions to get homes built. It’s currently being trailed by 25 local councils.

Among the ways it’s being used is to help streamline burdensome admin tasks in the planning process as part of the government’s plans to build 1.5 million homes by 2030.

Lords minister for housing and local government Sharon Taylor said: “Local councils are on the frontline of housing delivery, and we’re backing them with cutting-edge AI technology like Minute so officers can spend less time buried in admin and more time helping to get Britain building.

“This is alongside our landmark reforms to deliver 1.5 million homes, including the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which will get working people and families into secure homes and boost economic growth right across the country,” she said. Read more stories about public sector AI Humphrey AI tool powers Scottish Parliament consultation: AI-powered Consult tool has helped the Scottish Parliament to organise feedback from a public consultation into themes.

Major obstacles facing Labour’s AI opportunity action plan : Skills, data held in legacy tech and a lack of leadership are among the areas discussed during a recent Public Accounts Committee session.

Minute can also be used to take notes in meetings between social care workers and their supervisors, allowing workers to focus on offering more support instead of being bogged down by bureaucracy.

The Minute trial ties in with a broader government initiative to help local councils use technology to improve essential services they are responsible for delivering to local residents. To fulfil one of the actions in the 50-point AI Opportunities Plan of Action, which was published in January, the government has also introduced an AI Knowledge Hub for sharing examples of how local councils are using technology so others can learn from them – such as an AI assistant that speeds up the reporting of fly-tipping and graffiti in central London. In 2024, a Local Government Association (LGA) survey found that the majority of councils who took part in the poll (85%) were using or exploring how they would use AI. The areas where most respondents had realised benefits from using AI were staff productivity (35%), service efficiencies (32%) and cost savings (22%). However, the LGA reported that the five biggest barriers to deploying AI identified by respondents were a lack of funding (64%), a lack of staff capabilities (53%), a lack of staff capacity (50%), a lack of sufficient governance and a lack of clear use cases (41% each).

The government’s own State of digital government review, published earlier this year, reported that each of the 320 local authorities in England negotiate technology contracts with big tech companies independently – when many are buying exactly the same tools – making this spending much less effective. The trials with AI-based tools built on Humphrey and the AI Knowledge Hub represent an attempt by the government to reduce the barriers to deploying AI across the public sector.

AI and digital government minister Feryal Clark said: “From parking permits and planning permission, local councils handle some of the services that impact our daily lives most. For too long, they have been left to fend for themselves when keeping up with rapid innovations in AI and digital technology – when we know it has huge potential to help solve many of the challenges they face.