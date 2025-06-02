Planning permission sought for UK’s largest AI datacentre campus

North Lincolnshire Council has received a planning application for a 1,000mW datacentre campus, as its push to become a government-backed artificial intelligence (AI) Growth Zone gathers pace.

According to the project documents, seen by Computer Weekly, the development would be the largest datacentre in the whole of the UK on completion, with the masterplan suggesting up to 15 “different datacentre plots” could be housed there.

“This would be the largest datacentre campus in the northern part of the UK, and indeed the whole of the UK at the time of preparing the planning application,” the Economic needs and benefits document for the project stated.

The development will be located on the site of the former RAF Elsham Wolds World War II airfield, which neighbours a nearby industrial park.

Plans for this latest project were submitted to the council at the end of May 2025.

Based on previous communications from the council, from February 2025, the Elsham Tech Park plan appears to be the third of four projects that will form the backbone of the local area’s bid to become an AI Growth Zone.

A post about the build on the North Lincolnshire Council website said up to £7.5bn will be invested in bringing the plans to fruition, and it is expected the project will generate up to 1,200 highly skilled jobs once the work on it is completed.