Government bags 200 bids from local authorities wanting AI growth zones in their areas

The government has received more than 200 responses from local authorities across the UK that want their areas to become artificial intelligence (AI) growth zones, it has been revealed.

Local councils were asked in February to express their interest in supporting the development of these zones, which will be used to house the datacentre infrastructure needed to help the UK government deliver on its AI ambitions.

The site of the UK’s first AI growth zone has already been confirmed as Culham in Oxfordshire, the home of the UK’s Atomic Energy Authority.

The government has previously confirmed that the Culham site will be used as a testing ground for research into sustainable energy options that could be used to support power-hungry AI datacentres.

The AI growth zones initiative was announced in January 2025 as one of a series of measures, detailed in the government’s 50-point AI Opportunities Action Plan policy paper, to make AI technologies and services more pervasive across the UK.

To this end, the policy paper describes AI growth zones as designated areas of the UK that have “enhanced access to power and support for planning approvals” so planning permission for these developments can be fast-tracked.

In terms of the attributes it is looking for in other potential AI growth zone sites, the government said it is specifically looking to develop them in de-industrialised parts of the country that can be readily redeveloped.

Furthermore, the government has specified that sites must have access to power connections of at least 500MW, or local authorities must have a clear plan in place to demonstrate how they would generate that amount of power, to have their AI growth zone bids considered.

With hundreds of expressions of interest at its disposal, the government is now seeking to progress some of these bids by holding an event today, 30 April 2025, at TechUK in London.

The event will see local authorities invited to discuss their proposals in more detail with AI minister Feryal Clark and the prime minister Keir Starmer’s AI adviser Matt Clifford.

Investors and MPs will also be invited to attend, with the government expected to provide more information about bid timelines and qualifying criteria. Areas that successfully make the cut to become AI growth zones will be announced in the summer.

“Just like coal and steam powered our past, AI is powering the future. Our AI growth zones will transform areas across the UK into engines of growth and opportunity – unlocking new jobs and revitalising communities across the UK,” said Clark.

“This is our Plan for Change in action, ensuring the benefits of AI are felt in every region and securing the UK’s place as a world leader in this vital technology.”

Clifford said the UK has an “extraordinary opportunity” in AI, but time is of the essence when it comes to ensuring this potential is not squandered.

“Speed is everything,” he said. “Today’s launch sends a clear signal to investors and local communities that we’ve already moved into high gear.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to discussing these proposals in more detail today as we continue to work alongside investors and local authorities to deliver a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”