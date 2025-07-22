UK government signs partnership with OpenAI

The government has signed a strategic partnership agreement with OpenAI, aiming to expand artificial intelligence (AI) security research and collaborate on bringing AI into public services.

The company behind ChatGPT will focus on how to deploy advanced AI models taxpayer-funded services in defence and security, education, and justice, while it works with the government to expand research, particularly in AI security.

OpenAI will also look at the potential to invest in AI infrastructure, such as datacentres, across the country, and explore developing AI-enabled research and development (R&D) infrastructure.

Technology secretary Peter Kyle, who signed the deal on behalf of the government, said AI is “fundamental in driving the change we need to see across the country – whether that’s in fixing the NHS, breaking down barriers to opportunity or driving economic growth”.

“That’s why we need to make sure Britain is front and centre when it comes to developing and deploying AI, so we can make sure it works for us,” he said.

“This can’t be achieved without companies like OpenAI, who are driving this revolution forward internationally,” added Kyle.

“This partnership will see more of their work taking place in the UK, creating high-paid tech jobs, driving investment in infrastructure and, crucially, giving our country agency over how this world-changing technology moves forward.”

The government is already using ChatGPT, which underpins several tools in its AI assistant, Humprey, aiming to cover admin tasks for civil servants.

Another one of the company’s AI models, GPT 4o, is used in the government’s Consult tool, which aims to speed up policymaking by automatically sorting responses to consultations.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said AI is a “core technology” that can deliver growth and transform economies. “Britain has a strong legacy of scientific leadership, and its government was one of the first to recognise the potential of AI through its AI opportunities action plan,” he said. “Now, it’s time to deliver on the plan’s goals by turning ambition to action and delivering prosperity for all.”

In February 2025, the government asked local councils to express interest in becoming one of the country’s AI growth zones, receiving a whopping 200 applications.

The first growth zone announced was Culham in Oxfordshire, the home of the UK’s Atomic Energy Authority, being used as a testing ground for research into sustainable energy options that could be used to support power-hungry AI datacentres.

The government announced recently that Scotland and Wales with both host growth zones. It has also invested up to £500m in sovereign AI, which will be spent backing national AI champions and partnering with companies such as OpenAI.

Earlier this month, the government also signed a partnership with Google Cloud. The deal will see the company train 100,000 civil servants in using AI and other digital services, and include the creation of a cross-government cyber security platform that will monitor and respond to looming cyber security threats facing the public sector at large.