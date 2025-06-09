The government is funding a scholarship named after British computer scientist Karen Sparck Jones, who pioneered a technique for indexing documents quickly.

Labour said it would be providing full funding for master’s degrees at nine UK universities specialising in artificial intelligence (AI), and science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Backed by £17.2m in funding, the government said scholarships will be offered to 100 talented undergraduate-level students from the UK and abroad, and also offer access to industry partnerships, work placements and mentorship opportunities, including in the UK’s AI Security Institute, as well as firms like Darktrace, Faculty and Quantexa.

Universities participating in the Sparck AI scholarship programme include Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London, UCL, Southampton, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester and Bristol, who will co-design and co-fund the initiative.

Labour positions the scholarship in its Plan for Change, offering a direct route for young people into highly skilled jobs in the UK’s tech sector.

By covering both tuition and living expenses, the scholarship could also lower the financial burden of students from low-income backgrounds who might otherwise be unable to afford university.

“We are providing unique opportunities for talented young people to take up master’s degrees in AI, with fully funded tuition and unparalleled access to industry,” said Peter Kyle.

Read more about government AI An industrial strategy without tech is no strategy at all: Ahead of the delivery of the UK government’s Industrial Strategy white paper, TechUK sets out how the tech sector can drive growth, and the steps the government should take to harness it.

Government sends data scientists to AI school: Public sector data scientists will learn how to become AI engineers as part of government scheme to upskill civil servants.

Applications will open in Spring 2026, with the first cohort beginning their studies in October 2026.

Along with the Sparck AI scholarship, Kyle said the government was expanding its fellowship programme to attract talent into the UK’s AI sector and drive forward transformational benefits to the public.

The expanded Turing AI Fellowship provides established professionals from any part of academia, humanities, research or industry with resources to develop AI skills and knowledge to tackle a specific challenge in their fields.