What happens if Silicon Valley’s AI investment bubble bursts?

The drumbeat of news around advances in artificial intelligence (AI) has become impossible to ignore. And yet it still doesn’t capture the colossal resources necessary to sustain this trend. Silicon Valley’s pursuit of artificial general intelligence (AGI) especially demands the hyper-scaling of everything – training data, compute power, semiconductor manufacturing, energy grids and more.

But there’s a glaring problem: America’s tech giants are struggling to truly monetise their inventions.

Silicon Valley’s vanguards are instead leaning on messianic visions around AI’s unrealised potential to underwrite their technological arms race. Complicating matters further are nascent trade wars, surging protectionism, finite global resources and knotted supply chains. The Trump presidency is busy gutting key aspects of America’s innovation ecosystem and imperilling US companies’ access to global markets. And upstart Chinese firms are churning out free open-source models rivalling the latest offerings from OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic.

Make no mistake: America’s AI industry is still benefitting from an investment frenzy. Startups and established companies raked in some $227bn last year in combined venture capital and private funding. As publicly listed companies, behemoths Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft also raise revenue through purchases of their shares.

However, experts warn investors may eventually grow disenchanted with tech firms’ drawn-out path to profitability. An analysis by Goldman Sachs argues the largest US tech companies could spend $1tn on AI in the near future with little to show for it. The European Central Bank then warned in November 2024 in its bi-annual review of global economic risks that AI stocks could crash if investors’ earning expectations weren’t met soon.

America’s tech giants briefly lost $650bn in market value on a single day last August when Wall Street melted down as investors spooked by a possible US recession fled to safer assets.

“If you’re going to get ‘invest now’ and get returns in 10 to 15 years, that’s a venture investment, that’s not a public company investment,” one financial analyst told CNN at the time. “For public companies, we expect to get return on much shorter time frames. We’re not seeing the types of applications and revenue from applications that we would need to justify anywhere near these investments right now.”

This underscores how quickly the investment appeal of Silicon Valley could collapse if funders’ short-term earning needs decouple from tech companies’ long-term mythmaking. Such a severe market correction would be a major buzzkill for America’s AI industry. But it wouldn’t trigger a death spiral, either.

Tech leaders would simply be forced to seek out other means to bankroll their quest to achieve AGI.