How not to go off the rails with agentic AI

The hype has been strong on agentic artificial intelligence (AI) and the potential business benefits are real. However, their greater autonomy means you can go off the rails without introducing guardrails from the start to reduce risk and avoid cost blowouts.

Ev Kontsevoy, chief executive at identities management platform Teleport, says the good news is that we already have access control theory, backed by solid mathematics: “So, we know how this needs to be done and we don’t need to invent anything new.”

For instance, AI agents in the datacentre need constraints on information access. From a guardrails perspective, this can be “a much nastier problem” versus success or failure of a Copilot-type laptop implementation, for example.

First, figure out the identity the AI will have: they cannot be anonymous. Indeed, Kontsevoy’s view is that AI agents should have the identity type already used for human engineers, machines running workloads and software applications.

“When access control theory is violated, it is because of identity fragmentation,” Kontsevoy says. “For example, fragmenting identity in datacentres creates an opportunity for hackers to exploit and for AI agents to misbehave.”

To answer questions, AI agent needs to access data that runs, is present, appropriate and available. It needs to talk to databases and understand their contents. Restrictions – “or guardrails” – should be applied accordingly. Human resources, for instance, may get access to ask questions about employee compensation (or not, depending on the jurisdiction). Identity fragmentation makes enforcing policies and compliance a struggle.

The second need is standardisation of how agents access information. Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), announced November 2024, standardises how applications furnish context to large language models (LLMs), including for building agents, complex workflows on top or interoperability.

“MCP has been extremely rapidly adopted,” says Kontsevoy. “And although [MCP] did not come with a reference implementation, the specification itself is open enough to add access control on top.”

So, companies don’t necessarily need, for instance, to have security expertise to set a security guardrail. If your agents “speak” MCP, they can deploy a technology solution to set those guardrail authorisations. The method also works for other kinds of guardrail, including cost control, Kontsevoy says.

Early days adoption So far, few examples are running in production. For many organisations, the agentic AI hasn’t yet gone beyond a conversation. Consider that AI agents may input AI model outputs in another and be working towards a goal without full oversight. According to IBM’s video series on AI agents, guardrails must be considered at model, tooling and orchestration layers. Peter van der Putten, AI lab head at workflow automation specialist Pegasystems, says that many organisations do not feel they will mitigate agentic challenges such as governance and risk this year or next. “Some go, ‘They can’t even pass a Captcha.’ Then you have the believers saying, ‘Create as many agents as you want and let them run amok.’ Both views are flawed,” he says. Start with selected single-agent use cases, see how well they perform, and ground agents in your enterprise architecture artefacts, workflows, business rules, appropriate context and user access and so on. Then contrast with reality – are the agents doing the right thing and are they achieving their goals? Those are the kinds of strategies a business might apply to enable agentic AI. “Throw in a bunch of requirements, use process mining to see the actual process (versus what people tell you the process should be). Clean that up, put in other requirements and then give that as input into more like design agents that can help you,” van der Putten says. Then the human is in the loop because you can see what you agree with or not. Only then do you build an application that can run very predictably at run time. Of course, if you can’t “automate things away” and need human oversight of everything, agents might not be the right answer, van der Putten adds. Choose the right agents or LLMs for each aspect and build on that. In insurance, one agent might assess risks, another claims, while yet another interacts with other employees or even an end customer. And then, is a sales-focused agent the right answer in that circumstance? That also depends – you need the exact agent for the context. Afterward, an agent layered on top might operate by “understanding” the individual steps or specific workflows to call – or not – in a given situation; one right at the end might check previous work. And when you hit a roadblock, you “escalate back to the human”. Only down the track might you consider layering multi-agent systems on top where specialised agents for particular tasks talk to each other. Van der Putten says: “The tools need clear processes, rules, policies and maybe non-generative predictive models that assess likelihood of fraud or similar. Pull the context, get a full picture of the situation and the request.”