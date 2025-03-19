Deepmind founder warns of compounding AI agent errors

It may be take up to 10 years for a lot of the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) come to the fore, according to the founder and CEO of DeepMind, Demis Hassabis.

Speaking at an event to mark the availability of audio generation model Chirp 3 on the Google Vertex AI platform, Hassabis said that within that time, AI will have evolved to artificial general intelligence, whereby the AI system exhibits “the cognitive capabilities” of humans. “That’ll be a moment when we have finally arrived with a kind of general intelligence, which is the original aim of the whole field of AI,” he added.

The Chirp 3 audio generation model is generally available in 31 languages, offering 248 distinct voices with eight speaker options. According to Google, Chirp 3 on Vertex AI delivers detailed speech functionality that captures the nuances of human intonation, making conversations more engaging and immersive. It can be applied to voice annotation, real-time meeting transcription, audiobooks, and sentiment collection from customer calls.

Google Cloud also announced that it is expanding its UK data residency commitment to include Google Agentspace, with availability coming in the second quarter of 2025. Agentspace provides AI agents that combine Gemini’s reasoning with Google Search and enterprise data, regardless of where the data is hosted.

Google Cloud said Agentspace includes a single, company-branded, multimodal search agent that employees can use to answer complex questions and take specific actions based on an organisation’s proprietary information, including unstructured data such as documents and information stored in third-party applications. It also includes a feature called NotebookLM Enterprise, which Google Cloud said can help employees quickly synthesise large quantities of information to uncover new insights.