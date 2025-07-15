UKtech50 2025 winner: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO, DeepMind

As a child, Demis Hassabis, the winner of the 15th UKtech50, was already somewhat unique. A chess prodigy from the age of four, he taught himself programming on a ZX Spectrum 48K computer by the time he was eight. He began designing and writing video games, gaining his first taste for artificial intelligence (AI), as a teenager, which would later lead to receiving a Nobel Prize and a knighthood in the same year for his work.

Hassabis wears many hats: chess player, video game designer, neuroscientist, researcher and – most notable – AI entrepreneur. Perhaps best known for co-founding DeepMind in 2010, together with friends Shane Legg and Mustafa Suleyman, an AI startup which was acquired by Google four years later for around £400m, his knowledge of both science and technology has served him well.

The two topics go hand in hand. After graduating from Cambridge with a degree in computer science, Hassabis went on to do a PhD in cognitive neuroscience at University College London, studying how memory and imagination are linked to the brain. That thought was what led to the founding of DeepMind.

In a 2022 TED interview, Hassabis said that the link between the dopamine response in a human brain is replicated in AI, in that finding the right action that will best lead towards the overall goal.

“One of the things that has been so interesting about the convergence of some neuroscience and AI over the past 20 or 30 years is our understanding of that reward mechanism – the dopamine mechanism that we talk about in the brain,” he said.

“The popular explanation of it is that dopamine response to reward in the external world, but in fact, it responds to expectations about reward, right? You’re imagining that you’re gonna get $5 and then you get $10, and so there’s a dopamine surge because you exceeded expectations, and vice versa. And that turned out to be relevant in the world of AI as well.”

The development of AlphaZero It was while at UCL that Hassabis met Suleyman and Legg, and the three came up with the idea that neuroscience, AI and machine learning together could create powerful algorithms, thus creating DeepMind. One of the company’s first early achievements, before it was bought by Google, was using deep reinforcement learning to create an unbeatable AI model that could win Atari games such as Space Invaders and Pong. DeepMind then moved onto more complex games, gaining the attention of tech giant Google. Following the Google acquisition, Hassabis stayed on as DeepMind’s CEO, and in 2016, the company launched its AI system AlphaGo, which famously defeated world champion Lee Sedol in the complex, ancient board game of Go. This showed, for the first time, the true potential of general AI to discover solutions humans may not have even considered, not just in the field of video games, but in areas including medicine and science. AlphaGo itself, as well as the concept of artificial general intelligence (AGI), led to the development of AlphaZero, a game-playing system which taught itself to master chess as well as other games, without any human guidance. However, the journey of DeepMind’s AI systems has since moved on.