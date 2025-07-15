xtock - stock.adobe.com
UKtech50 2025 winner: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO, DeepMind
From chess prodigy to AI visionary, this year’s most influential person in UK technology is far from ordinary. From using AI to win video games to discovering the structure of proteins, Demis Hassabis is a force to be reckoned with
As a child, Demis Hassabis, the winner of the 15th UKtech50, was already somewhat unique. A chess prodigy from the age of four, he taught himself programming on a ZX Spectrum 48K computer by the time he was eight. He began designing and writing video games, gaining his first taste for artificial intelligence (AI), as a teenager, which would later lead to receiving a Nobel Prize and a knighthood in the same year for his work.
Hassabis wears many hats: chess player, video game designer, neuroscientist, researcher and – most notable – AI entrepreneur. Perhaps best known for co-founding DeepMind in 2010, together with friends Shane Legg and Mustafa Suleyman, an AI startup which was acquired by Google four years later for around £400m, his knowledge of both science and technology has served him well.
The two topics go hand in hand. After graduating from Cambridge with a degree in computer science, Hassabis went on to do a PhD in cognitive neuroscience at University College London, studying how memory and imagination are linked to the brain. That thought was what led to the founding of DeepMind.
In a 2022 TED interview, Hassabis said that the link between the dopamine response in a human brain is replicated in AI, in that finding the right action that will best lead towards the overall goal.
“One of the things that has been so interesting about the convergence of some neuroscience and AI over the past 20 or 30 years is our understanding of that reward mechanism – the dopamine mechanism that we talk about in the brain,” he said.
“The popular explanation of it is that dopamine response to reward in the external world, but in fact, it responds to expectations about reward, right? You’re imagining that you’re gonna get $5 and then you get $10, and so there’s a dopamine surge because you exceeded expectations, and vice versa. And that turned out to be relevant in the world of AI as well.”
The development of AlphaZero
It was while at UCL that Hassabis met Suleyman and Legg, and the three came up with the idea that neuroscience, AI and machine learning together could create powerful algorithms, thus creating DeepMind.
One of the company’s first early achievements, before it was bought by Google, was using deep reinforcement learning to create an unbeatable AI model that could win Atari games such as Space Invaders and Pong. DeepMind then moved onto more complex games, gaining the attention of tech giant Google.
Following the Google acquisition, Hassabis stayed on as DeepMind’s CEO, and in 2016, the company launched its AI system AlphaGo, which famously defeated world champion Lee Sedol in the complex, ancient board game of Go.
This showed, for the first time, the true potential of general AI to discover solutions humans may not have even considered, not just in the field of video games, but in areas including medicine and science.
AlphaGo itself, as well as the concept of artificial general intelligence (AGI), led to the development of AlphaZero, a game-playing system which taught itself to master chess as well as other games, without any human guidance. However, the journey of DeepMind’s AI systems has since moved on.
Scoring a Nobel Prize
As well as advancing research on AI safety and the development of a partnership with London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital for the use of artificial intelligence to identify and treat degenerative eye conditions, DeepMind developed AlphaFold in 2018, which is a system to solve the protein folding problem.
The system accurately predicted the 3D shape a protein will fold up to when it’s in the body, a concept which was first articulated by another Nobel Prize winner, Christian Anfinsen, in 1972. DeepMind used 150,000 proteins whose structure had already been identified to train AlphaFold to predict their shape. This then led to the development of Alphafold2, for which Hassabis won a Nobel Prize.
It was 2020 when Hassabis, together with DeepMind colleague, American chemist and computer scientist John Jumper, created the second version of the AI model for structure prediction. The model can accurately predict the 3D model of protein structures by taking the protein’s amino acid sequence, not only on single protein chains. There are currently more than 200 million predicted protein structures available in the AlphaFold database, a far cry from the 150,000 that were known before Hassabis created the AI model.
The AlphaFold database is currently being used by several sectors all over the world, including pharmaceutical research, healthcare and environmental technology. In Singapore, researchers are using it to come up with ways to diagnose and treat Parkinson’s disease quicker, while the US is using it to combat antibiotic resistance. In Norway, researchers have used it to figure out how to increase honeybees’ chance of survival through looking into vitellogenin, a protein fundamental to bees’ immune system. Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Portsmouth in the UK have screened 100 candidate enzymes to engineer faster and cheaper plastic-recycling enzymes.
The future of AI
So, what’s next for Hassabis and AI? Despite progress, he believes there is still a while to go before many of the capabilities of AI will have evolved to live up to its current hype.
In March 2025, speaking at an event to mark the availability of audio generation model Chirp 3 on the Google Vertex AI platform, Hassabis said that AI will have evolved to AGI, whereby the AI system exhibits “the cognitive capabilities” of humans, within that time. “That’ll be a moment when we have finally arrived with a kind of general intelligence, which is the original aim of the whole field of AI,” he added.
While AI models have evolved drastically in the past few years, there are still challenges when it comes to combining them with planning algorithms. “If your AI model has a 1% error rate and you plan over 5,000 steps, that 1% compounds like compound interest,” Hassabis said at the event.
By the time 5,000 steps have been worked through, the compounded error, according to Hassabis, means the possibility of the answer being correct is random. “For a games model, you have the rules of Chess or Go,” he said, which aids the planning algorithm in making the correct decision. “In the real world, you don’t have perfect information. There’s hidden information that we don’t know about, so we need AI models that are able to understand the world around us.”
For Hassabis, one of the interesting developments expected to appear over the next few years is the deployment of multiple AI agents that work together to solve a problem, and AI agents themselves can be used in a general AI system to solve problems.
Only a few weeks ago, DeepMind launched its latest venture, the AlphaGenome tool, which accurately predicts how single variants or mutations in DNA sequences affect the biological processes regulating genes.
However, this too has limitations when it comes to accurately capturing the “distant regulatory elements, like those over 100,000 DNA letters away, [which is] still an ongoing challenge”, according to DeepMind. “Another priority for future work is further increasing the model’s ability to capture cell- and tissue-specific patterns.”
