UKtech50 2023 winner: Michelle Donelan/Chloe Smith, secretary of state, DSIT

The past year has seen plenty of turmoil in government, but perhaps one of the most positive outcomes of the latest Cabinet reshuffle was the creation of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), led by secretary of state Michelle Donelan.

For the first time in history, there is a department dedicated to science and technology policy, and Donelan, who is the winner of the UKtech50 2023, the 13th edition of Computer Weekly’s annual list of the most influential people in UK technology, has jumped head-first into the role.

Five weeks after taking on the role, Donelan promised that DSIT would move away from the old ways of government.

“Our department will do things differently and will be a model for how modern government departments should run,” she said, speaking in the House of Commons shortly after her department, still in the throes of creation, launched the UK Science and Technology Framework, a 10-point plan on how to boost investment in innovation and seize the potential of new technologies, including a £370m investment.

Donelan, who came from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), did not always plan on becoming a politician.

The first in her family to go to university, Donelan made a career for herself in the media and entertainment industry, both abroad and in the UK. However, keen to make a difference, she joined politics in 2015 as an MP for Chippenham. In her maiden speech in Parliament, she made it clear that she was not one to rest on her laurels, and was determined to “knock down barriers, open doors and create opportunities for all”.

She spent a good chunk of her political career as a minister in the Department for Education, with equal opportunity to education and building skills being issues for which she burns passionately – a passion that translates easily to her current role. This mantra of “opportunities for all” has stayed with her throughout her political career.

In her speech to Parliament in March 2023, Donelan hailed the creation of DSIT as a “watershed moment”.

“For the first time in our history, we have created a government department that concentrates our best minds around a single mission: making Britain a science and technology superpower – one that uses discovery and innovation to solve the problems that are priorities for the British people,” she said.

PHOTO BY DAVID WOOLFALL “For the first time in our history, we have created a government department that concentrates our best minds around a single mission: making Britain a science and technology superpower – one that uses discovery and innovation to solve the problems that are priorities for the British people” Michelle Donelan, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology



Donelan is keen for the department to be seen as one that gets stuff done, in a way that enriches people’s lives. In her first few weeks as “tech secretary”, she, in her own words “focused relentlessly on action and delivery”.

“We have an incredibly unique and powerful platform from which to grow and innovate for the benefit of the British people, which is why I plan to take a ruthlessly outcome-focused approach to this new department – ensuring that in both the short-term and the long-term, our work is improving people’s daily lives in ways they can feel and see around them,” she said.

Industry collaboration Announcing DSIT’s creation, prime minister Rishi Sunak set out six priorities for the department, including strengthening international collaboration on science and technology, passing the Online Safety Bill, delivering legislative and regulatory reforms, and putting public services at the forefront of innovation, with in-house science and technology capability. Coming into her role as technology secretary, Donelan quickly understood that industry engagement would be key to the department’s six priority outcomes being successfully delivered. In March 2023, the government introduced the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill, co-designed with industry. Introducing the bill to Parliament, Donelan said the plan “seizes our post-Brexit opportunity to create a new UK data rights regime, tailor-made for our needs. The bill reduces burdens on businesses (especially SMEs) and researchers, and crucially, boosts the economy by a staggering £4.7bn over the next decade”. However, not everyone has welcomed the bill, amid concerns that lightening the rules for UK businesses created a gap between UK law and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which they say could be problematic both for citizens and businesses. Donelan has an “open door policy” as a minister, and sees industry engagement as a primary focus. Speaking at a data protection event hosted by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), Donelan also noted that the bill is not all about industry, and that prior to the bill being published, “many commentators made the mistake of assuming that prosperity for businesses and privacy for individuals is a zero-sum game”. She added: “I don’t see it as a trade-off at all. Successful businesses need competent consumers who are clear about what happens to their data and need to trust that it will be handled with transparency, with integrity and, of course, with responsibility.”