CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

UKtech50 2023: The most influential people in UK technology

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal the 13th annual UKtech50 list of the most influential people in UK technology. This year’s award goes jointly to the secretaries of state for science, innovation and technology – Michelle Donelan and her maternity cover, Chloe Smith. Also, we examine the mounting legal challenges faced by the emergence of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT. Read the issue now.