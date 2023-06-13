CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
UKtech50 2023: The most influential people in UK technology
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal the 13th annual UKtech50 list of the most influential people in UK technology. This year’s award goes jointly to the secretaries of state for science, innovation and technology – Michelle Donelan and her maternity cover, Chloe Smith. Also, we examine the mounting legal challenges faced by the emergence of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
UKtech50 2023: The most influential people in UK technology
Computer Weekly has announced the 13th annual UKtech50 – our definitive list of the movers and shakers in the UK tech sector
-
UKtech50 2023 winner: Michelle Donelan/Chloe Smith, secretary of state, DSIT
Computer Weekly looks at the achievements and successes of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, as its secretary of state is recognised as the most influential person in UK technology for 2023