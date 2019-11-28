UKtech50 2019 winner: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO, DeepMind

Just as the queen is the most important piece in chess, with its ability to move anywhere across the board, DeepMind founder and chief executive Demis Hassabis is at the centre of an emerging world order where artificial intelligence (AI) will impact every job, industry and country.

A world-class chess player himself, Hassabis is the winner of the 10th edition of the UKtech50, Computer Weekly’s annual list of the most influential people in UK technology. A researcher, neuroscientist, video game designer and entrepreneur, Hassabis founded machine learning AI startup DeepMind in 2010, alongside his friends Shane Legg and Mustafa Suleyman. The startup was acquired by Google in 2014 for about £400m.

A child prodigy, Hassabis was taught how to play chess at the age of four, and by age 12 he was a chess master, representing England in tournaments around the world.

Speaking at a Google Zeitgeist event in 2015, he recalled that his musings about how the mind works also started at an early age.

“If you have a quiet, reflective personality like I had when I was young, you can’t help but think and introspect about what it is about your mind that allows you to come up with these moves in such a complex game as chess,” he said.

Hassabis started programming on a ZX Spectrum 48K computer at the age of eight, his first achievement at coding being an application that could play chess. This was what led one of the most respected entrepreneurs in the world onto the beginning of his path towards AI.

Shortly after graduating in computer science at the University of Cambridge in the late 1990s, Hassabis went to work at games developer Lionhead Studios, where he was the lead AI programmer for the game Black & White.

That brief stint was followed by his first experience as an entrepreneur, as the founder of his own games venture, Elixir Studios. The company released a number of games with various levels of success during its lifespan of about seven years, before selling its intellectual property and folding in early 2005.

A focus on neuroscience There are only two subjects worth studying, according to Hassabis: physics and neuroscience. The latter was the subject he embraced in his PhD from University College London (UCL), as Hassabis returned to the academic world following the end of Elixir. “While physics is all about explaining the external world, including the entire universe, neuroscience and psychology is, conversely, all about explaining what’s inside our internal world,” Hassabis told the Google Zeitgeist event. “One of the things I’m excited about with artificial intelligence [is that] I think it will help us understand our minds better” Demis Hassabis, DeepMind “When I thought about this more, I came to the conclusion that the mind was more important, because, obviously, that’s the way we interpret the external world out there,” he added. “And that’s one of the things that I’m excited about with artificial intelligence, as I think ultimately it will help us understand our minds better,” said Hassabis, citing one of his greatest scientific heroes, US theoretical physicist Richard Feynman, who defended the view that, to understand something, one has to be able to recreate it. The years between the end of the 2000s and start of the 2010s were academically intense for Hassabis, who also earned a Henry Wellcome postdoctoral research fellowship to the Gatsby Charitable Foundation Computational Neuroscience Unit of UCL. He focused on the field of autobiographical memory and amnesia, and produced a number of highly influential papers on related subjects. Along with recognition in the academic world, where his work is seen as achieving scientific breakthroughs, Hassabis contributed to bringing themes related to the functioning of the brain to the mainstream.