CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
3 December 2019

The 50 most influential people in UK IT 2019

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal our 10th annual list of the 50 most influential people in UK technology, and profile this year’s UKtech50 winner, Demis Hassabis, CEO and founder of AI pioneer DeepMind. Also, we examine how continuous software development can improve application security. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All