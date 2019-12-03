CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The 50 most influential people in UK IT 2019
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal our 10th annual list of the 50 most influential people in UK technology, and profile this year’s UKtech50 winner, Demis Hassabis, CEO and founder of AI pioneer DeepMind. Also, we examine how continuous software development can improve application security. Read the issue now.
UKtech50 2019 – the most influential people in UK technology
Computer Weekly has announced the 10th annual UKtech50 – our definitive list of the movers and shakers in the UK tech sector
UKtech50 2019 winner: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO, DeepMind
Computer Weekly profiles the achievements and journey of the founder of one of the world’s pioneering artificial intelligence companies, after his recognition as the most influential person in UK technology for 2019
Changes in the CI/CD pipeline
Continuous integration/continuous delivery is responsible for pushing out a set of “isolated changes” to an existing application. We look at how big these changes can be