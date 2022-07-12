CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
UKtech50 2022: The most influential people in UK technology
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal the 50 most influential people in UK IT for 2022, and talk to the winner of the 12th annual UKtech50, National Cyber Security Centre CEO Lindy Cameron. Also, we take an in-depth look at the crisis in chip supply and what’s needed to solve it. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
UKtech50 2022: The most influential people in UK technology
Computer Weekly has announced the 12th annual UKtech50 – our definitive list of the movers and shakers in the UK tech sector
-
NCSC CEO: Why we should run towards crises to elevate cyber security
National Cyber Security Centre CEO Lindy Cameron, the 2022 Computer Weekly UKtech50 Most Influential Person in UK IT, reflects on a career immersed in crisis management, and how she is using this to elevate cyber security standards across the country
-
Why is it so hard to fix the chip crisis?
Through subsidies and grants, the EU and the UK are focused on building out local chip manufacturing to alleviate semiconductor shortages