UKtech50 2024 – help us find the most influential people in UK IT

Computer Weekly has launched its 14th annual UKtech50, our search for a definitive list of the movers and shakers in UK technology. We want to recognise the CIOs, industry executives, public servants and business leaders who are driving forward the digital agenda in the UK economy.

Our aim is to identify the 50 most influential leaders in UK IT. Whoever comes top of the list will be the person who, in the opinion of our expert judging panel and a reader vote, holds the most influence over the future of the UK IT sector in the next 12 months – and hence the future of IT professionals across the country.

Last year, the 13th annual UKtech50 saw Michelle Donelan, (jointly with her maternity cover Chloe Smith), crowned the winner. The secretary of state for science, innovation and technology leads the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), which was set up in February 2023.

The creation of the department, described by Donelan herself as a “watershed moment”, has spurred forward technology adoption in the UK. With Donelan at the helm, DSIT has accomplished a lot in its first year, including publishing several new technology strategies, covering everything from quantum tech to semiconductors and data protection.

Who will follow in Donelan’s footsteps to feature in this year’s top 50? The last three years, public sector IT leaders have won the coveted top spot, so is it time for a private sector technology champion to shine? Will the government continue its winning streak, or will a business CIO with game-changing IT strategies climb to the top? The UK startup sector is also blossoming, especially outside London and the South East. Could this pave the way for a technology entrepreneur to land in the number one spot? Or is there someone in the emerging field of artificial intelligence who deserves recognition?

This is where we need your help. If you would like to nominate anyone you feel deserves recognition as one of the 50 most influential people in UK technology, simply complete the form below and submit your suggested individual. Nominations must be received by 26 April 2024 to be eligible for the 2024 list. The winner will be announced in June.

