UKtech50 2023: The longlist of the UK’s influential tech leaders

Finding the top 50 most influential people in UK IT is a mammoth task, with so many deserving candidates, particularly in a year when the country as a whole is facing huge challenges, including economic turmoil.

Each year, the list of nominations grows, as the tech industry tells us who it thinks deserves a place in the top 50. Now in its 13th year, the UKtech50 list continues to recognise the technology leaders driving the digital economy.

The past year has brought new and different types of challenges, and leaders in all parts of the tech industry, from startups to government, have shown incredible spirit, drive and determination to ensure the industry and its people continue to thrive.

The shortlist of 50 names chosen by our expert panel of judges will be published shortly, allowing readers to vote for who they think should be recognised as the most influential leader in UK IT to help the judges make their final decision. The winner will be announced in June.

It has been a year that has demonstrated amazing talent and resolve among the country’s technology leaders, which is why Computer Weekly has decided to reveal all of the nominees who were considered for the top 50 list for 2023.

Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it onto the longlist. It is a great achievement and shows the depth of capability across the UK tech industry.

A big thank you also to our partner in the UKtech50 programme, global talent and technology solutions provider Nash Squared.

The 2023 nominations for the most influential leaders in UK IT are (in alphabetical order):

Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew

Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics

Adam Leon-Smith, chair, Fellows Tech Advisory Group

Adrian Blundell, CDIO, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

Adrian Joseph, chief data and AI officer, BT Group

Aidan Hancock, CIO, Johnson Matthey

Alex Bazin, CTO, Lewis Silkin

Alex Chisholm, permanent secretary, Cabinet Office

Alex Davies-Jones, shadow minister for tech, gambling and the digital economy

Alice Bentinck, co-founder of Entrepreneur First

Alison Davis, CIO, GE Healthcare

Alison McLaughlin, chair, ScotlandIS

Alistair Forbes, CEO, Scottish Tech Army

Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK

Andrea Palmer, chair, BCS Women

Andrew Pakes, deputy general secretary, Prospect Union.

Andrew Roughan, managing director, Plexal

Andy McLintock, CDIO, Social Security Scotland

Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland

Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls

Anne Boden, CEO, Starling Bank

Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ

Anne Marie Neatham, COO, Kindred System, Ocado

Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO, Stemettes

Antony Walker, deputy CEO, TechUK

Arfah Farooq, angel investor, Ada Ventures’ founder, Muslamic Makers

Beckie Taylor, CEO and co-founder, Tech Returners

Belinda Finch, CIO, Three

Bella Abrams, director of IT, University of Sheffield

Ben Roome, CEO, Digital Mobile Spectrum Ltd

Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared

Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures

Brent Hoberman, entrepreneur; chair of Founders Factory and Founders Forum

Brian Hills, CEO, The Data Lab

Brian Reid, director of corporate transformation and workplace, Scottish Government

Bruce Daisley, managing director, Twitter UK

Carl Dawson, CIO, Asda

Carlos Selonke, CIO, Revolut

Carly Kind, director, Ada Lovelace Institute

Caroline Gorski, co-founder, the Emergent Alliance

Carrie Anne Philbin, director of educator support, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Catherine Breslin, founder, Kingfisher Labs

Catriona Campbell, chair, the Scottish AI Alliance; CTIO, EY UK&I,

Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females

Charles Ewen, director of technology and CIO, Met Office

Charles Forte, CIO, Ministry of Defence

Charlie Muirhead, founder and CEO, CogX

Charlotte Light, chief digital officer, Aztec Group

Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures

Cheryl Stevens, director of shared channels experience, DWP

Chi Onwurah, shadow minister for science, research and innovation, Labour

Chris Ashworth, group CIO, Evri

Chris Bowman, head of IT development, Registers of Scotland

Chris Howes, group CDIO, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Chris Meah, founder and CEO, School of Code

Chris Williamson, global director of technology, TUI

Christina Scott, chief product and technology officer, Ovo

Cijo Joseph, chief technology and information officer, Mitie

Cindy Rose, president, Microsoft Western Europe

Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can

Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK

Clare Lansley, CIO, Aston Martin Formula One

Clifford Cohen, CTO, Asos

Colin Birchenall, chief digital officer, Glasgow City Council; chief technology officer, Digital Office for Scottish Local Government

Conor Whelan, chief information and operations officer, Experian

Craig Bright, group CIO, Barclays

Craig Melson, associate director – environment and sustainability, TechUK

Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, BAME Recruitment Ltd; board chair, Pop Up Projects

Daljit Rehal, chief digital and information officer, HM Revenue and Customs

Dame Wendy Hall, professor of computer science, University of Southampton; UK’s AI skills champion

Dan Bailey, vice-president public sector, IBM

Daniel Korski, CEO and co-founder, Public

Daniel Vocke, founder and CTO, Ohme

Danny Gonzalez, chief digital and innovation officer, London North Eastern Railway

Darren Atkins, CTO – automation, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

Darren Scates, director of technology and CTO, Metropolitan Police

David Henderson, chief technology and product officer, Global

David McColl, deputy director – digital, NHS Education for Scotland

David Turner, CTO, NHS England

David Watson, CEO, Ohme

Debbie Forster, CEO, Tech Talent Charter

Debbie O`Shea, group CIO, National Express

Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)

Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO, Google DeepMind

Diana Kennedy, CTO, Bupa

Dom Hallas, executive director, Coadec

Donald Patra, CIO Europe, HSBC

Dr Edward Challis, head of AI atrategy and general manager for communication mining, UiPath

Dylan Roberts, CDIO, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Eben Upton, founder, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Eddie Copeland, director, London Office of Technology and Innovation

Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females

Eileen Burbidge, partner, Passion Capital

Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups

Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions

Emma Sinclair, co-founder, Enterprise Alumni

Emma Taylor, head of digital safety, RazorSecure

Emma Wright, director, The Institute of AI

Euan Blair, CEO, Multiverse

Flavilla Fongang, managing director, 3 Colours Rule; founder, TLA Black Women in Tech

Franziska Bell, senior vice-president of digital technology, BP

Freddie Quek, CTO, Times Higher Education

Garry Fingland, CIO, The Weir Group

Gary Balmer, CIO, Tesco Bank

Gary Delooze, CIO, The Co-operative Bank

Geoff Huggins, digital director, Scottish Government

George Freeman, minister for science, research and innovation, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Georgie Henley, head of justice and emergency services, TechUK

Georgina Maratheftis, associate director, Local Public Services, TechUK

Gerard Grech, former CEO, Tech Nation

Gill Whitehead, group director of online safety, Ofcom

Gina Gill, CDIO, Ministry of Justice

Glenn Winteringham, CDO, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

Graeme Fletcher, director of technology and engineering, mkodo

Guus Dekkers, CTO, Tesco

Guy Farley, co-founder and CTO, ManyPets

Harvey Neve, director: digital, data and technology, HC-One

Hassan Chaudhury, commercial director, DATA-CAN: The Health Data Research Hub for Cancer

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering

Heena Mistry, chief digital officer, United Utilities

Helen Kelisky, managing director, Google Cloud, UK and Ireland

Helen Milner, CEO, Good Things Foundation

Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales

Ian Bromwich, managing director and UK CIO, HSBC Retail, Private and Commercial Banking

Ian Cohen, chief product and information officer, Acacium Group

Ian Levy, distinguished engineer and vice-president, Amazon

Ilan Gur, CEO, Advanced Research and Invention Agency

Indro Mukerjee, CEO, Innovate UK

Izak Oosthuizen, managing director, Zhero

Jack Stockdale, CTO, Darktrace

Jacqueline De Rojas, past president, TechUK

Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary

James Donkin, CTO, Ocado Technology

James Dunn, director of government and regulatory affairs, DXC Technology

James Fleming, CIO, Francis Crick Institute

James Matthews, CEO, Ocado Technology

James Thomas, chief technology officer, Wellcome Trust

Janet Coyle, managing director business growth, London & Partners

Jeni Tennison, executive director, Connected by Data

Jo Graham, CDIO, GHD

Jo Twist, CEO, UKIE

Joanna Drake, CIO, THG

Joanna Shields, CEO, Benevolent AI

Joe Baguley, CTO EMEA, VMware

John Boumphrey, country manager, Amazon UK

John Davison, CIO, First Central Group

John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner

John Elliott, CTO, Sainsbury’s Digital Tech and Data

John Seglias, interim group CIO, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Johnny Boufarhat, founder and CEO, Hopin

Juan Villamil, CIO, Imperial College London

Julia Adamson, director of education and public benefit, BCS

Julia Lopez, minister of state for data and digital infrastructure, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Julian David, CEO, TechUK

June Angelides, venture capitalist, Samos Investments; founder, Mums in Technology

Justin Lewis, vice-president of incubation, BP

Kash Ghedia, CIO, Applegreen (Welcome Break)

Kate Rosenshine, director of global cloud solution architecture, unicorns and scaleups, Microsoft

Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland

Kerensa Jennings, group director, Digital Platforms, BT

Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder, BYP network

Kriti Sharma, vice-president product, GFK; founder, AI for Good UK

Laura Foster, head of tech and innovation, TechUK

Laura Hodkinson, group director of transformation, The Calico Group

Lee Cowie, CTO, Merlin Entertainments

Lee Foster, CTO, Correla

Leontina Postelnicu, head of health and social care, TechUK

Lila Ibrahim, chief operating officer, Google DeepMind

Lindy Cameron, CEO, National Cyber Security Centre

Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG

Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation

Lopa Patel, founder, Asians in Tech; chair, Diversity UK

Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance

Luciano Floridi, professor of philosophy and ethics of information; director of the Digital Ethics Lab, Oxford Internet Institute

Lucy Cassidy, director of products and service, HBSUK

Luke Robertson, CIO, Nationwide Building Society

Maggie Philbin, CEO, TeenTech

Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president, IT transformation and value, Shell

Marc Warner, CEO, Faculty

Marc Waters, UKI managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Mark Dearnley, CDO, Inchcape

Mark Logan, chief entrepreneurial advisor to Scottish Government

Mark Maddocks, CIO, Cambridge University Press and Assessment

Mark Martin, co-founder, UKBlack Tech; assistant professor in computer science and education practice, New College of the Humanities

Mark McClennon, global CIO, Burberry

Mark Sweeny, founder and CEO, de Novo Solutions

Marta Krupinska, CEO and co-founder, CUR8

Martha Lane Fox, entrepreneur

Martha Spurrier, director, Liberty

Martyn Wallace, CDO, Scottish Local Government Digital Office

Mat Rule, CEO and founder, Toca.io

Matt Brittin, president, Google EMEA

Matt Clifford, chairman, Advanced Research and Invention Agency

Matt Stanley, co-founder, Think Digital Partners

Megan Lee Devlin, CEO, Central Digital and Data Office, UK government

Melissa Di Donato, former CEO, SUSE

Meryl Bushell, crown representative, Cabinet Office

Michael Ahern, head of IT, Blackburn With Darwen Council

Michael Cockburn, co-founder, Desana

Michael Taylor, IT director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Michelle Donelan/Chloe Smith, secretary of state for innovation, science and technology, DSIT

Mike Lynch, entrepreneur, angel investor

Mike Potter, chief digital officer, UK government

Milena Nikolic, CTO, Trainline

Mohamed Hammady, group CTO, Sky

Monir El Moudden, digital educator and computer science teacher

Muttukrishnan Rajarajan, director of the Institute for Cybersecurity at City, University of London

Nadine Thomson, CTO, GroupM

Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; growth and innovation consultant, We Are GSI; innovation and growth lead at Manchester Tech Festival

Nicky Tozer, senior vice-president, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite

Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England

Nicola Hodson, CEO for UK&I, IBM; TechUK deputy president

Nicola Martin, head of quality engineering, Adarga; BCS Women committee member and BCS Pride vice-chair

Nicola Mendelsohn, vice-president, global business group, Meta

Nigel Rodgers, group CIO, People’s Partnership

Nigel Shadbolt, chairman, Open Data Institute

Nigel Toon, CEO, Graphcore

Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder, Railsbank

Nimmi Patel, policy manager for skills, talent and diversity, TechUK

Orpheus Warr, CTO, Everyone TV

Paul Christie, head of IT service, Registers of Scotland

Paul Fitton, director of information systems, Northern Powergrid

Paul Fletcher, CEO, Nominet

Paul Scully, minister for tech and the digital economy, DSIT

Paul Willmott, non-executive chair, Central Digital and Data Office, UK government

Penny Williams, vice-president of sales, CDW UK

Pete Marsden, group CTO, Yoox Net-A-Porter Group

Peter O'Kane, CTO, BBC

Phil Swan, digital director, Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Philip Jansen, CEO, BT

Pip White, senior vice-president and general manager, Slack EMEA

Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace

Priya Guha, venture partner, Merian Ventures

Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech

Priyanka Gangishetty, senior Azure customer engineer; women in tech and mental health advocate; Women in CXP EMEA lead; STEM ambassador UK, Microsoft

Professor Dame Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser, UK government

Rachel Dunscombe, co-chair, OpenEHR; member, UK government AI Council; visiting professor, Imperial College London

Rachel Hilliam, chair, Alliance for Data Science Professionals; professor of statistics, the Open University

Rashik Parmar, group CEO, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT

Ravi Naik, legal director, AWO

Rene Haas, CEO, ARM Holdings

Reshma Sohoni, founding partner, Seedcamp

Richard Corbridge, CDIO, DWP

Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?

Rob McCargow, technology impact leader, PwC UK and EMEA Consulting

Robert Baugh, CEO, Keepabl

Robert Elsey, group CTO, Co-op

Robert Harding, chief operating officer, CapitalOne UK

Robin Tombs, CEO, Yoti

Roger Halliday, CEO, Research Data Scotland

Romina Savova, founder and CEO, Pension Bee

Russ Shaw, founder, Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates

Ryan Edwards, founder and CEO, Audoo

Sabina Ciofu, associate director – international, TechUK

Sandra Wachter, professor and senior researcher, Oxford Internet Institute

Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft

Sarah Burnett, founding partner, Emergence Partners; chief technology evangelist, KYP.ai

Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition and Markets Authority

Sarah Luxford, partner (DDaT), GatenbySanderson; co-founder, TLA Women in Tech

Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe

Sarah Wilkinson, COO, Virgin Money

Shadi A. Razak, CTO and co-founder, Angoka

Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK

Sharon Prior, CIO, Card Factory

Shashi Verma, director of strategy and CTO, Transport for London

Shaun Pearce, CTO, Gousto

Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group; president, TechUK

Sheree Atcheson, global director of diversity and inclusion, Valtech

Sheridan Ash, technology innovation leader, PwC UK; co-CEO and founder, Tech She Can

Sherry Coutu, angel investor; founder, ScaleUp Institute; founder, Founders4Schools

Sian Jones, CEO, Correla

Silkie Carlo, director, Big Brother Watch

Simon Bourne, chief digital, data and technology officer, Home Office

Simon Wardley, researcher, Leading Edge Forum

Sonia Patel, system CIO, NHS England

Sophie James, head of telecoms and spectrum policy, TechUK

Stephanie Peacock, shadow minister for media, data and digital infrastructure

Stephen Campbell, CIO, Student Loans Company

Stephen Flockhart, director of digital and security – CIO, NHS National Services Scotland

Steve Barclay, secretary of state for health and social care

Steve Nolan, CIO, Boohoo.com

Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC

Stuart Birrell, CDIO, easyJet

Stuart Houlston, CIO EMEA and ANZ, Fleetcor

Sudhir Chaturvedi, president and executive board member, Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Sue Black, professor of computer science and technology evangelist, Durham University

Sue Daley, director of technology and innovation, TechUK

Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure

Suresh Viswanathan, COO, Nationwide Building Society

Susan Bowen, CEO and president, Aptum Technologies

Susanne Baker, partner – technology sector, ERM; chair of Climate Council, TechUK

Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; chair of government’s AI Council

Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services

Tara Donnelly, founder, Digital Care Ltd

Tara McGeehan, president, CGI UK and Australia

Teodora Kaneva, head of smart infrastructure and systems, TechUK

Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio

Theo Blackwell, chief digital officer to the Mayor of London

Tim Berners-Lee, World Wide Web inventor; director of Open Data Institute

Tim Ferris, national director of transformation, NHS England

Tom Read, CEO, Government Digital Service

Toni Scullion, computing science teacher and founder, dressCode

Trish Quinn, digital programme director, directorate for social care and national care service development, Scottish Government

Tristi Tanaka, BCS Women committee member; fellow of ForHumanity; technology change programme leader, currently at NHS

Trudy Norris-Grey, chair, WISE

Vanessa Vallely, CEO, WeAreTheCity

Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software developer, Certua

Victoria Higgin, CDIO, CityFibre

Vivian Hunt, senior partner, McKinsey

Will Smart, global director external relations, Dedalus Group

William Hewish, CIO, Pets at Home

Yanna Winter, CIO, Generali

Yinka Makinde, director of digital workforce, NHS England

Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK

Zara Nanu, CEO, GapSquare