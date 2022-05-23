UKtech50 2022: The longlist of the UK's influential tech leaders

Finding the top 50 most influential people in UK IT is a challenging task every year, with so many deserving candidates, particularly in a year where the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation in every sector.

Each year, the list of nominations grows, as the tech community tells us who it thinks deserves a place in the top 50. Now in its 12th year, the UKtech50 list continues to recognise the technology leaders driving the digital economy.

The past year has been different to most, bringing different types of challenges. Leaders in all parts of the tech industry, from startups to government, have shown incredible spirit, drive and determination to ensure the industry and its people continue to thrive.

The shortlist of our top 50 names chosen by our expert panel of judges will be published shortly, allowing readers to vote on who they think should be chosen as the most influential leader in UK IT to help the judges make their final decision. The winner will be announced in June.

It has been a year that has demonstrated the amazing talent and resolve among the country’s technology leaders, which is why Computer Weekly has decided to reveal all of the nominees who were considered for the top 50 list for 2022.

A huge congratulations to everyone who has made it onto the longlist. It is a great achievement and shows the depth of capability across the UK tech industry.

A big thank you also to our partner in the UKtech50 programme, recruitment specialist Harvey Nash.

The 2022 nominations for the most influential leaders in UK IT are (in alphabetical order):

Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew

Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics

Adrian Joseph, chief data and AI officer, BT Group

Aidan Hancock, CIO, Network Rail

Alex Chisholm, permanent secretary, Cabinet Office

Alex Davies-Jones, shadow minister for tech, gambling and the digital economy

Alexandra Bolton, executive director, Centre for Digital Built Britain

Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First

Alison Davis, CIO, GE Healthcare

Alistair Forbes, CEO, Scottish Tech Army

Amali de Alwis, CEO, Subak

Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK

Andrea Palmer, chair, BCS Women

Andrew Roughan, managing director, Plexal

Andy Isherwood, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services

Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland

Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls

Anne Boden, CEO, Starling Bank

Anne Marie Neatham, COO, Kindred System, Ocado

Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO, Stemettes

Antony Walker, deputy CEO, TechUK

Beckie Taylor, CEO and co-founder, Tech Returners

Belinda Finch, CIO, Three

Bella Abrams, director of IT, University of Sheffield

Ben Roome, CEO, Digital Mobile Spectrum Ltd

Bev White, CEO, Harvey Nash Group

Brent Hoberman, entrepreneur; chair, Founders Factory & Founders Forum

Carl Dawson, CIO, Asda

Carlos Selonke, CIO, Revolut

Carly Kind, director, Ada Lovelace Institute

Caroline Gorski, CEO, R² Factory at Rolls-Royce

Carrie Anne Philbin, director of educator support, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Catherine Breslin, advisor, Deeptech Labs; founder, Kingfisher Labs

Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females

Charles Ewen, director of technology and CIO, Met Office

Charles Forte, CIO, Ministry of Defence

Charlie Muirhead, founder and CEO, CogX

Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures

Cheryl Stevens, director of Shared Channels Experience, DWP

Chi Onwurah, shadow minister for science, research and digital, Labour

Chris Elmore, shadow minister for Media, Data and Digital Infrastructure

Chris Howes, group CDIO, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Chris Meah, founder and CEO, School of Code

Chris Philp, minister for tech and the digital economy, DCMS

Christina Scott, chief product and technology officer, Ovo

Cijo Joseph, chief technology and information officer, Mitie

Cindy Rose, president, Microsoft Western Europe

Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK

Clifford Cohen, CTO, ASOS

Colin Birchenall, chief digital officer, Glasgow City Council; chief technology officer, Digital Office for Scottish Local Government

Conor Whelan, chief information and operations officer, Experian

Craig Bright, group CIO, Barclays

Craig Melson, associate director – environment and sustainability, TechUK

Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, BAME Recruitment Ltd; board chair, Pop Up Projects

Daljit Rehal, CDIO, HMRC

Dame Wendy Hall, professor of computer science at University of Southampton; UK’s AI skills champion

Dan Bailey, CTO, Central Digital and Data Office, UK government

Daniel Korski, CEO and co-founder, Public

Daniel Vocke, founder and CTO, Ohme

Dara Nasr, managing director, Twitter UK

Darren Atkins, chief technology officer – automation, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

David Henderson, chief technology and product officer, Global

David McColl, associate director – digital, NHS Education for Scotland

Debbie Forster, CEO, Tech Talent Charter

Debbie O`Shea, group CIO, National Express

Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)

Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO, DeepMind

Dom Hallas, executive director, Coadec

Donald Patra, CIO Europe, HSBC

Dylan Roberts, CDIO, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Eben Upton, founder, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Ed Alford, CTO, New Look

Ed Conolly, group CTO, Ovo Energy

Eddie Copeland, director, London Office of Technology and Innovation

Eileen Burbidge, partner, Passion Capital

Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; member, APPG on AI

Emma Taylor, head of digital safety, RazorSecure

Flavilla Fongang, managing director, 3 Colours Rule; founder, TLA Black Women in Tech

Franziska Bell, vice-president of data and analytics, BP

Freddie Quek, CTO, Times Higher Education

Garry Fingland, CIO, The Weir Group

Gary Balmer, CIO, Tesco Bank

Gary Delooze, CIO, Nationwide

Geoff Huggins, digital director, Scottish Government

George Freeman, minister for science, research and innovation, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Georgie Henley, head of justice and emergency services, TechUK

Georgina Maratheftis, associate director, Local Public Services, TechUK

Gerard Grech, CEO, Tech Nation

Gill Whitehead, CEO, Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum

Gina Gill, CDIO, Ministry of Justice

Graeme Fletcher, CIO, Connect Health

Guus Dekkers, CTO, Tesco

Hassan Chaudhury, global digital health specialist, Department for International Trade

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering

Heather Wheeler, Parliamentary secretary (digital and data), Cabinet Office

Heena Mistry, chief digital officer, United Utilities

Helen Milner, CEO, Good Things Foundation

Ian Bromwich, managing director and UK CIO, HSBC Retail, Private and Commercial Banking

Ian Cohen, chief product and information officer, Acacium Group

Ian Levy, technical director, National Cyber Security Centre

Izak Oosthuizen, managing director, Zhero

Jack Stockdale, CTO, Darktrace

Jacqueline De Rojas, president, TechUK

Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary

James Davis, director of innovation, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

James Donkin, CTO, Ocado Technology

James Matthews, CEO, Ocado Technology

James Thomas, chief technology officer, Wellcome Trust

Janet Coyle, managing director business, London & Partners

Jeni Tennison, executive director, Connected by Data

Jeremy Fleming, director, GCHQ

Jo Graham, CIO, Boohoo

Jo Twist, CEO, UKIE

Joanna Davinson, executive director, Central Digital and Data Office, UK government

Joanna Shields, CEO, Benevolent AI

Joe Baguley, chief technology officer, EMEA, VMware

John Boumphrey, country manager, Amazon UK

John Clarke, chief digital and technology officer, Metropolitan Police

John Davison, CIO, First Central Group

John Edwards, UK information commissioner, ICO

John Seglias, interim group CIO, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Johnny Boufarhat, founder and CEO, Hopin

Juan Villamil, CIO, Imperial College London

Julia Lopez, minister of state for media, data and digital infrastructure, DCMS

Julian David, CEO, TechUK

June Angelides, VC, Samos Investments; founder, Mums in Technology

Justin Lewis, VP incubation, BP

Kash Ghedia, CIO, Applegreen (Welcome Break)

Kate Rosenshine, director, global cloud solution architecture, unicorns and scaleups, Microsoft

Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland

Kerensa Jennings, senior adviser, digital impact, BT Group

Kike Oniwinde, founder, BYP Network

Kriti Sharma, vice-president, product, GFK; founder, AI for Good UK

Laura Foster, head of tech and innovation, TechUK

Leontina Postelnicu, head of health and social care, TechUK

Lindy Cameron, CEO, National Cyber Security Centre

Lisa Heneghan, chief digital officer, KPMG

Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation

Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance

Luciano Floridi, professor of philosophy and ethics of information; director of the digital ethics lab, Oxford Internet Institute

Lucy Cassidy, head of service design, Healthcare Business Solutions (UK)

Luke Robertson, CIO, Nationwide Building Society

Lulu Freemont, head of digital regulation, TechUK

Maggie Philbin, CEO, TeenTech

Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president, IT transformation and value, Shell

Marc Waters, UKI managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Mark Dearnley, CDO, Inchcape

Mark Logan, advisor to Scottish Government, Scottish Technology Ecoystem

Mark Martin, co-founder, UKBlack Tech; assistant professor in computer science and education practice, New College of the Humanities

Mark McClennon, global CIO, Burberry

Mark Sweeny, CEO, de Novo Solutions

Marta Krupinska, head of Google for Startups UK

Martha Lane Fox, entrepreneur, founder of Dot Everyone

Martyn Wallace, CDO, Scottish Local Government Digital Office

Matt Brittin, president, Google EMEA

Matthew Gould, formerly CEO, NHSX (recently left role)

Melissa Di Donato, CEO, SUSE

Meryl Bushell, crown representative, Cabinet Office

Michael Cockburn, co-founder, Desana

Mike Lynch, entrepreneur, angel investor

Milena Nikolic, CTO, Trainline

Mohamed Hammady, group CTO, Sky

Muttukrishnan Rajarajan, director of the Institute for Cybersecurity at City, University of London

Nadine Dorries, secretary of state, DCMS

Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; growth and innovation consultant; project director, FreelanceHER100

Nicky Tozer, SVP, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite

Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England

Nicola Mendelsohn, managing director, Facebook Europe

Nigel Shadbolt, chairman, Open Data Institute

Nigel Toon, CEO, Graphcore

Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder, Railsbank

Nimmi Patel, policy manager for skills, talent and diversity, TechUK

Paul Fletcher, CEO, Nominet

Paul Willmott, non-executive chair, Central Digital and Data Office, UK government

Penny Williams, vice-president of sales, CDW UK

Pete Marsden, group CTO, Yoox Net-A-Porter Group

Peter O'Kane, CTO, BBC

Phil Jordan, group CIO, Sainsbury’s

Phil Swan, digital director, Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Philip Jansen, CEO, BT

Pip White, senior vice-president and GM, Slack EMEA

Poppy Gustafsson, co-CEO, Darktrace

Priya Guha, venture partner, Merian Ventures

Priyanka Gangishetty, senior Azure customer engineer; women in tech and mental health advocate; women in CXP EMEA lead; STEM ambassador UK, Microsoft

Rene Haas, CEO, ARM Holdings

Reshma Sohoni, founding partner, Seedcamp

Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?

Rob McCargow, technology impact leader, PwC UK & EMEA Consulting

Robert Baugh, CEO, Keepabl

Robert Elsey, group CTO, Co-op

Robert Harding, chief operating officer, CapitalOne UK

Robin Tombs, CEO, Yoti

Romina Savova, founder and CEO, Pension Bee

Russ Shaw, founder, Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates

Ryan Edwards, founder and CEO, Audoo

Sabina Ciofu, associate director – international, TechUK

Sajid Javid, secretary of state for health and social care

Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft

Sarah Burnett, partner, Emergence Partners; chair, BCS Women

Sarah Luxford, partner (DDaT), GatenbySanderson; co-founder, TLA Women in Tech

Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe

Shadi A. Razak, CTO and co-founder, Angoka

Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK

Shashi Verma, director of strategy and CTO, Transport for London

Shaun Pearce, CTO, Gousto

Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group; deputy president, TechUK

Sheree Atcheson, global director of diversity and inclusion, Valtech

Sheridan Ash, technology and investments director, women in technology leader UK, PwC; founder, Tech She Can

Sherry Coutu, angel investor; founder, ScaleUp Institute; founder, Founders4Schools

Sian Jones, CEO, Correla

Simon Bourne, chief digital, data and technology officer, Home Office

Simon McKinnon, CDIO, Department for Work & Pensions

Simon McNamara, chief administrative officer, NatWest Group

Simon Wardley, researcher, Leading Edge Forum

Sonia Patel, system CIO, NHS England

Sophie James, head of telecoms and spectrum policy, TechUK

Sreeram Visvanathan, CEO for UK&I, IBM

Stephen Campbell, CIO, Student Loans Company

Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC

Stuart Birrell, CDIO, EasyJet

Stuart Houlston, CIO EMEA and ANZ, Fleetcor

Sudhir Chaturvedi, president and executive board member, Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Sue Black, professor of computer science and technology evangelist, Durham University

Sue Daley, eirector technology and innovation, TechUK

Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure

Suresh Viswanathan, COO, TSB

Susan Bowen, CEO and president, Aptum Technologies

Susanne Baker, partner – technology sector, ERM; chair of climate council, TechUK

Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; chair of government’s AI Council

Tara Donnelly, director of digital care models, NHS England

Tara McGeehan, president, CGI UK

Teodora Kaneva, head of smart infrastructure and systems, TechUK

Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio

Theo Blackwell, chief digital officer to the Mayor of London

Tim Berners-Lee, World Wide Web inventor; director, Open Data Institute

Tim Ferris, national director of transformation, NHS England

Tom Read, CEO, Government Digital Service

Toni Scullion, computing science teacher; founder, dressCode

Trish Quinn, digital programme director, directorate for social care and national care service development, Scottish Government

Tristi Tanaka, BCS Women committee member; fellow, ForHumanity; technology change programme leader, currently at NHS

Trudy Norris-Grey, chair, WISE

Vanessa Vallely, CEO, WeAreTheCity

Vivian Hunt, senior partner, McKinsey

Will Miller, chief growth officer, Tech Nation

Will Smart, CIO health and care, NHS England

William Hewish, CIO, Pets at Home

Yanna Winter, CIO, Generali

Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK

Zara Nanu, CEO, GapSquare; member of Global Future Council for Equity and Social Justice at World Economic Forum