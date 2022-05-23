xtock - stock.adobe.com
UKtech50 2022: The longlist of the UK's influential tech leaders
Each year, Computer Weekly launches a search for the most influential people in UK IT, asking the tech community who it thinks should be in the top 50 – here is the longlist of everyone nominated for 2022
Finding the top 50 most influential people in UK IT is a challenging task every year, with so many deserving candidates, particularly in a year where the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation in every sector.
Each year, the list of nominations grows, as the tech community tells us who it thinks deserves a place in the top 50. Now in its 12th year, the UKtech50 list continues to recognise the technology leaders driving the digital economy.
The past year has been different to most, bringing different types of challenges. Leaders in all parts of the tech industry, from startups to government, have shown incredible spirit, drive and determination to ensure the industry and its people continue to thrive.
The shortlist of our top 50 names chosen by our expert panel of judges will be published shortly, allowing readers to vote on who they think should be chosen as the most influential leader in UK IT to help the judges make their final decision. The winner will be announced in June.
It has been a year that has demonstrated the amazing talent and resolve among the country’s technology leaders, which is why Computer Weekly has decided to reveal all of the nominees who were considered for the top 50 list for 2022.
A huge congratulations to everyone who has made it onto the longlist. It is a great achievement and shows the depth of capability across the UK tech industry.
A big thank you also to our partner in the UKtech50 programme, recruitment specialist Harvey Nash.
The 2022 nominations for the most influential leaders in UK IT are (in alphabetical order):
- Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew
- Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics
- Adrian Joseph, chief data and AI officer, BT Group
- Aidan Hancock, CIO, Network Rail
- Alex Chisholm, permanent secretary, Cabinet Office
- Alex Davies-Jones, shadow minister for tech, gambling and the digital economy
- Alexandra Bolton, executive director, Centre for Digital Built Britain
- Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First
- Alison Davis, CIO, GE Healthcare
- Alistair Forbes, CEO, Scottish Tech Army
- Amali de Alwis, CEO, Subak
- Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK
- Andrea Palmer, chair, BCS Women
- Andrew Roughan, managing director, Plexal
- Andy Isherwood, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services
- Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland
- Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls
- Anne Boden, CEO, Starling Bank
- Anne Marie Neatham, COO, Kindred System, Ocado
- Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO, Stemettes
- Antony Walker, deputy CEO, TechUK
- Beckie Taylor, CEO and co-founder, Tech Returners
- Belinda Finch, CIO, Three
- Bella Abrams, director of IT, University of Sheffield
- Ben Roome, CEO, Digital Mobile Spectrum Ltd
- Bev White, CEO, Harvey Nash Group
- Brent Hoberman, entrepreneur; chair, Founders Factory & Founders Forum
- Carl Dawson, CIO, Asda
- Carlos Selonke, CIO, Revolut
- Carly Kind, director, Ada Lovelace Institute
- Caroline Gorski, CEO, R² Factory at Rolls-Royce
- Carrie Anne Philbin, director of educator support, Raspberry Pi Foundation
- Catherine Breslin, advisor, Deeptech Labs; founder, Kingfisher Labs
- Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females
- Charles Ewen, director of technology and CIO, Met Office
- Charles Forte, CIO, Ministry of Defence
- Charlie Muirhead, founder and CEO, CogX
- Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures
- Cheryl Stevens, director of Shared Channels Experience, DWP
- Chi Onwurah, shadow minister for science, research and digital, Labour
- Chris Elmore, shadow minister for Media, Data and Digital Infrastructure
- Chris Howes, group CDIO, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Chris Meah, founder and CEO, School of Code
- Chris Philp, minister for tech and the digital economy, DCMS
- Christina Scott, chief product and technology officer, Ovo
- Cijo Joseph, chief technology and information officer, Mitie
- Cindy Rose, president, Microsoft Western Europe
- Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK
- Clifford Cohen, CTO, ASOS
- Colin Birchenall, chief digital officer, Glasgow City Council; chief technology officer, Digital Office for Scottish Local Government
- Conor Whelan, chief information and operations officer, Experian
- Craig Bright, group CIO, Barclays
- Craig Melson, associate director – environment and sustainability, TechUK
- Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, BAME Recruitment Ltd; board chair, Pop Up Projects
- Daljit Rehal, CDIO, HMRC
- Dame Wendy Hall, professor of computer science at University of Southampton; UK’s AI skills champion
- Dan Bailey, CTO, Central Digital and Data Office, UK government
- Daniel Korski, CEO and co-founder, Public
- Daniel Vocke, founder and CTO, Ohme
- Dara Nasr, managing director, Twitter UK
- Darren Atkins, chief technology officer – automation, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust
- David Henderson, chief technology and product officer, Global
- David McColl, associate director – digital, NHS Education for Scotland
- Debbie Forster, CEO, Tech Talent Charter
- Debbie O`Shea, group CIO, National Express
- Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)
- Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO, DeepMind
- Dom Hallas, executive director, Coadec
- Donald Patra, CIO Europe, HSBC
- Dylan Roberts, CDIO, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Eben Upton, founder, Raspberry Pi Foundation
- Ed Alford, CTO, New Look
- Ed Conolly, group CTO, Ovo Energy
- Eddie Copeland, director, London Office of Technology and Innovation
- Eileen Burbidge, partner, Passion Capital
- Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; member, APPG on AI
- Emma Taylor, head of digital safety, RazorSecure
- Flavilla Fongang, managing director, 3 Colours Rule; founder, TLA Black Women in Tech
- Franziska Bell, vice-president of data and analytics, BP
- Freddie Quek, CTO, Times Higher Education
- Garry Fingland, CIO, The Weir Group
- Gary Balmer, CIO, Tesco Bank
- Gary Delooze, CIO, Nationwide
- Geoff Huggins, digital director, Scottish Government
- George Freeman, minister for science, research and innovation, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- Georgie Henley, head of justice and emergency services, TechUK
- Georgina Maratheftis, associate director, Local Public Services, TechUK
- Gerard Grech, CEO, Tech Nation
- Gill Whitehead, CEO, Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum
- Gina Gill, CDIO, Ministry of Justice
- Graeme Fletcher, CIO, Connect Health
- Guus Dekkers, CTO, Tesco
- Hassan Chaudhury, global digital health specialist, Department for International Trade
- Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering
- Heather Wheeler, Parliamentary secretary (digital and data), Cabinet Office
- Heena Mistry, chief digital officer, United Utilities
- Helen Milner, CEO, Good Things Foundation
- Ian Bromwich, managing director and UK CIO, HSBC Retail, Private and Commercial Banking
- Ian Cohen, chief product and information officer, Acacium Group
- Ian Levy, technical director, National Cyber Security Centre
- Izak Oosthuizen, managing director, Zhero
- Jack Stockdale, CTO, Darktrace
- Jacqueline De Rojas, president, TechUK
- Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary
- James Davis, director of innovation, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust
- James Donkin, CTO, Ocado Technology
- James Matthews, CEO, Ocado Technology
- James Thomas, chief technology officer, Wellcome Trust
- Janet Coyle, managing director business, London & Partners
- Jeni Tennison, executive director, Connected by Data
- Jeremy Fleming, director, GCHQ
- Jo Graham, CIO, Boohoo
- Jo Twist, CEO, UKIE
- Joanna Davinson, executive director, Central Digital and Data Office, UK government
- Joanna Shields, CEO, Benevolent AI
- Joe Baguley, chief technology officer, EMEA, VMware
- John Boumphrey, country manager, Amazon UK
- John Clarke, chief digital and technology officer, Metropolitan Police
- John Davison, CIO, First Central Group
- John Edwards, UK information commissioner, ICO
- John Seglias, interim group CIO, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
- Johnny Boufarhat, founder and CEO, Hopin
- Juan Villamil, CIO, Imperial College London
- Julia Lopez, minister of state for media, data and digital infrastructure, DCMS
- Julian David, CEO, TechUK
- June Angelides, VC, Samos Investments; founder, Mums in Technology
- Justin Lewis, VP incubation, BP
- Kash Ghedia, CIO, Applegreen (Welcome Break)
- Kate Rosenshine, director, global cloud solution architecture, unicorns and scaleups, Microsoft
- Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland
- Kerensa Jennings, senior adviser, digital impact, BT Group
- Kike Oniwinde, founder, BYP Network
- Kriti Sharma, vice-president, product, GFK; founder, AI for Good UK
- Laura Foster, head of tech and innovation, TechUK
- Leontina Postelnicu, head of health and social care, TechUK
- Lindy Cameron, CEO, National Cyber Security Centre
- Lisa Heneghan, chief digital officer, KPMG
- Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation
- Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance
- Luciano Floridi, professor of philosophy and ethics of information; director of the digital ethics lab, Oxford Internet Institute
- Lucy Cassidy, head of service design, Healthcare Business Solutions (UK)
- Luke Robertson, CIO, Nationwide Building Society
- Lulu Freemont, head of digital regulation, TechUK
- Maggie Philbin, CEO, TeenTech
- Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president, IT transformation and value, Shell
- Marc Waters, UKI managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Mark Dearnley, CDO, Inchcape
- Mark Logan, advisor to Scottish Government, Scottish Technology Ecoystem
- Mark Martin, co-founder, UKBlack Tech; assistant professor in computer science and education practice, New College of the Humanities
- Mark McClennon, global CIO, Burberry
- Mark Sweeny, CEO, de Novo Solutions
- Marta Krupinska, head of Google for Startups UK
- Martha Lane Fox, entrepreneur, founder of Dot Everyone
- Martyn Wallace, CDO, Scottish Local Government Digital Office
- Matt Brittin, president, Google EMEA
- Matthew Gould, formerly CEO, NHSX (recently left role)
- Melissa Di Donato, CEO, SUSE
- Meryl Bushell, crown representative, Cabinet Office
- Michael Cockburn, co-founder, Desana
- Mike Lynch, entrepreneur, angel investor
- Milena Nikolic, CTO, Trainline
- Mohamed Hammady, group CTO, Sky
- Muttukrishnan Rajarajan, director of the Institute for Cybersecurity at City, University of London
- Nadine Dorries, secretary of state, DCMS
- Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; growth and innovation consultant; project director, FreelanceHER100
- Nicky Tozer, SVP, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite
- Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England
- Nicola Mendelsohn, managing director, Facebook Europe
- Nigel Shadbolt, chairman, Open Data Institute
- Nigel Toon, CEO, Graphcore
- Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder, Railsbank
- Nimmi Patel, policy manager for skills, talent and diversity, TechUK
- Paul Fletcher, CEO, Nominet
- Paul Willmott, non-executive chair, Central Digital and Data Office, UK government
- Penny Williams, vice-president of sales, CDW UK
- Pete Marsden, group CTO, Yoox Net-A-Porter Group
- Peter O'Kane, CTO, BBC
- Phil Jordan, group CIO, Sainsbury’s
- Phil Swan, digital director, Greater Manchester Combined Authority
- Philip Jansen, CEO, BT
- Pip White, senior vice-president and GM, Slack EMEA
- Poppy Gustafsson, co-CEO, Darktrace
- Priya Guha, venture partner, Merian Ventures
- Priyanka Gangishetty, senior Azure customer engineer; women in tech and mental health advocate; women in CXP EMEA lead; STEM ambassador UK, Microsoft
- Rene Haas, CEO, ARM Holdings
- Reshma Sohoni, founding partner, Seedcamp
- Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?
- Rob McCargow, technology impact leader, PwC UK & EMEA Consulting
- Robert Baugh, CEO, Keepabl
- Robert Elsey, group CTO, Co-op
- Robert Harding, chief operating officer, CapitalOne UK
- Robin Tombs, CEO, Yoti
- Romina Savova, founder and CEO, Pension Bee
- Russ Shaw, founder, Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates
- Ryan Edwards, founder and CEO, Audoo
- Sabina Ciofu, associate director – international, TechUK
- Sajid Javid, secretary of state for health and social care
- Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft
- Sarah Burnett, partner, Emergence Partners; chair, BCS Women
- Sarah Luxford, partner (DDaT), GatenbySanderson; co-founder, TLA Women in Tech
- Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe
- Shadi A. Razak, CTO and co-founder, Angoka
- Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK
- Shashi Verma, director of strategy and CTO, Transport for London
- Shaun Pearce, CTO, Gousto
- Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group; deputy president, TechUK
- Sheree Atcheson, global director of diversity and inclusion, Valtech
- Sheridan Ash, technology and investments director, women in technology leader UK, PwC; founder, Tech She Can
- Sherry Coutu, angel investor; founder, ScaleUp Institute; founder, Founders4Schools
- Sian Jones, CEO, Correla
- Simon Bourne, chief digital, data and technology officer, Home Office
- Simon McKinnon, CDIO, Department for Work & Pensions
- Simon McNamara, chief administrative officer, NatWest Group
- Simon Wardley, researcher, Leading Edge Forum
- Sonia Patel, system CIO, NHS England
- Sophie James, head of telecoms and spectrum policy, TechUK
- Sreeram Visvanathan, CEO for UK&I, IBM
- Stephen Campbell, CIO, Student Loans Company
- Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC
- Stuart Birrell, CDIO, EasyJet
- Stuart Houlston, CIO EMEA and ANZ, Fleetcor
- Sudhir Chaturvedi, president and executive board member, Larsen & Toubro Infotech
- Sue Black, professor of computer science and technology evangelist, Durham University
- Sue Daley, eirector technology and innovation, TechUK
- Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure
- Suresh Viswanathan, COO, TSB
- Susan Bowen, CEO and president, Aptum Technologies
- Susanne Baker, partner – technology sector, ERM; chair of climate council, TechUK
- Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; chair of government’s AI Council
- Tara Donnelly, director of digital care models, NHS England
- Tara McGeehan, president, CGI UK
- Teodora Kaneva, head of smart infrastructure and systems, TechUK
- Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio
- Theo Blackwell, chief digital officer to the Mayor of London
- Tim Berners-Lee, World Wide Web inventor; director, Open Data Institute
- Tim Ferris, national director of transformation, NHS England
- Tom Read, CEO, Government Digital Service
- Toni Scullion, computing science teacher; founder, dressCode
- Trish Quinn, digital programme director, directorate for social care and national care service development, Scottish Government
- Tristi Tanaka, BCS Women committee member; fellow, ForHumanity; technology change programme leader, currently at NHS
- Trudy Norris-Grey, chair, WISE
- Vanessa Vallely, CEO, WeAreTheCity
- Vivian Hunt, senior partner, McKinsey
- Will Miller, chief growth officer, Tech Nation
- Will Smart, CIO health and care, NHS England
- William Hewish, CIO, Pets at Home
- Yanna Winter, CIO, Generali
- Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK
- Zara Nanu, CEO, GapSquare; member of Global Future Council for Equity and Social Justice at World Economic Forum
Judging the UKtech50
The UKtech50 list is decided by a judging panel representing every area of the UK IT profession which will select the top 50 candidates based on the following criteria:
- Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through their personal position or the role they hold – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?
- Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?
- Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely are they acknowledged by their peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?
- Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Do they have a leadership role and does that help them develop the role of IT in the UK?
- Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will their authority and responsibility grow?