Uktech50 2024: The longlist of the UK’s influential tech leaders

Every year, finding the top 50 most influential people in UK IT is an immense task, but it was particularly challenging this year, as so many deserving candidates were nominated.

Each year, the list of nominations grows, as the tech industry tells us who it thinks deserves a place in the top 50. Now in its 14th year, the UKtech50 list continues to recognise the technology leaders driving the digital economy, and we received an unprecedented 434 nominations for the list this year.

The past year has brought with it economic uncertainty, international turmoil and regulatory changes, but every single name on the 2024 longlist has shown drive, leadership and incredible spirit in the face of every challenge they have faced. The list also reflects the ever-growing presence of technologies such as quantum and artificial intelligence (AI), particularly generative AI.

The top 50 have already been chosen, but it is worth remarking what a difficult a decision the judges had this year. There was a lot of deliberation before every spot was filled.

It has been a year that has demonstrated amazing talent and innovation among the country’s technology leaders, which is why Computer Weekly has decided to reveal all of the nominees who were considered for the top 50 list for 2024. You can vote for who you think deserve the top spot here.

A big thank you also to our partner in the UKtech50 programme, global talent and technology services provider Nash Squared.

The 2024 nominations for the most influential leaders in UK IT are (in alphabetical order):

Alan Bates, Post Office scandal campaigner; chair, Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance

Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO, Google DeepMind

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO, Microsoft AI

Alex Kendall, CEO, Wayve

Michelle Donelan, secretary of state for innovation, science and technology, DSIT

Richard Corbridge, CDIO, DWP

Daljit Rehal, chief digital and information officer, HM Revenue and Customs

Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom

Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ

Peter Kyle, shadow science, innovation and technology minister, Labour

Allison Kirkby, CEO, BT Group

Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK

Mike Potter, chief digital officer, UK government

Matt Clifford, chairman, Advanced Research and Invention Agency

Alan Chang, founder and CEO, Fuse Energy

Laura Gilbert, director of i.AI, the Incubator for AI at 10 Downing Street

Nicola Hodson, CEO for UK and Ireland, IBM; TechUK deputy president

Anne Boden, founder, Starling Bank

Adrian Blundell, CDIO, foreign, commonwealth and development Office

Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition and Markets Authority

Chi Onwurah, shadow minister for science, research and innovation, Labour

Charles Forte, CIO, Ministry of Defence

Toni Scullion, computing science teacher and founder of dressCode

Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared

Gill Whitehead, group director of online safety, Ofcom

Ian Hogarth, chair, AI Safety Institute

John Quinn, CIO, NHS England

Alistair Forbes, CEO, Scottish Tech Army

Karl Hoods, group chief digital and information officer, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Greg Jackson, CEO, Octopus Energy

Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG

Debbie Forster, CEO of Tech Talent Charter

Felicity Oswald, interim CEO, National Cyber Security Centre

John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner

Julian David, CEO, TechUK

Mark Logan, chief entrepreneurial advisor to Scottish Government

Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser, UK government

Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK

Caroline Bellamy, chief data officer, Ministry of Defence

Darren Jones, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury

Craig Bright, group CIO, Barclays

Indro Mukerjee, CEO, Innovate UK

John Campbell, chief operations officer for IT, the Scottish Government

Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group; president, TechUK

Yvonne Gallagher, digital director, National Audit Office

Helen Kelisky, managing director for Google Cloud, UK and Ireland

Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO, Stemettes

Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales

Colin Birchenall, chief digital officer, Glasgow City Council; chief technology officer, Digital Office for Scottish Local Government

June Angelides, VC, Samos Investments, founder, Mums in Technology

Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK

Simon Bourne, chief digital, data and technology officer, Home Office

Andrew Griffith, minister for science, research and innovation, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Andrew Hendry, CDIO, Police Scotland

Carlos Selonke, CIO, Revolut

Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females

David Henderson, chief technology and product officer, Global

Raja Javaid, chief information and transformation officer, University of Warwick

Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; former chair of government’s AI Council

Theo Blackwell, chief digital officer to the Mayor of London

Vin Diwakar, national director of transformation, NHS England

Jo Graham, chief digital officer, GHD

Richard Horne, incoming CEO, National Cyber Security Centre

Adrian Tucker, chief digital and data officer, Homes England

Dave Watson, CIO, the Scottish Government

Donald Patra, CIO Europe, HSBC

Lila Ibrahim, chief operating officer, Google DeepMind

Martyn Wallace, CDO, Scottish Local Government Digital Office

Nigel Shadbolt, chairman, Open Data Institute

Wendy Hall, professor of computer science at University of Southampton

Ankur Anand, CIO, Nash Squared

Brent Hoberman, Entrepreneur; chair of Founders Factory and Founders Forum

Brian Reid, director of corporate transformation and workplace, the Scottish Government

Charles Ewen, director of technology and CIO, Met Office

Chris Howes, group CDIO, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Chris Meah, founder and CEO, School of Code

Clare Lansley, CIO, Aston Martin Formula 1

Felix Greaves, director for digital transformation and head of the joint DHSC/NHSE Digital Policy Unit, NHS England

Eben Upton, founder, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Franziska Bell, senior vice-president of digital technology, BP

Geoff Huggins, digital director, Scottish Government

Guus Dekkers, CTO, Tesco

Ilan Gur, CEO, Advanced Research and Invention Agency

Kriti Sharma, vice-president of product, GFK; founder of AI for Good UK

Nadine Thomson, CTO, GroupM

Oliver Davy, chief digital officer, University of Derby

Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace

Rashik Parmar, group CEO, BCS - The Chartered Institute for IT

Sarah Heffron Nichomoff, chief data and analytics officer for corporate and investment banking, JP Morgan

Steve Nolan, CTO, Very Group

Sue Black, professor of computer science and technology evangelist, Durham University

Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services

Adam Leon-Smith, chair, Fellows Tech Advisory Group, BCS; deputy chair of BSI ART/1 - UK National AI standards committee

Aimee Smith, director of data, Metropolitan Police

Alex Davies Jones, Parliamentary chair, Labour Digital; shadow digital economy minister

Alex Towers, director of policy and public affairs, BT Group

Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls

Ashley Warren, CIO, SSE

Colin Simpson, global IT director, PZ Cussons

Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions

Helen Milner, CEO, Good Things Foundation

Marsha Castello, delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women; ambassador, Women in Data; data analyst, Civil Service

Matt Brittin, president, Google EMEA

Russ Shaw, founder, Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates

Shaun Pearce, CTO, Gousto

Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC

TS Anil, CEO, Monzo Bank

Victoria Atkins, secretary of state for health and social care, DHSC

Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO NHS 24 Scotland

Ann-Marie Spencer, CIO, Magenta Living

Beth Lawton, chief digital and information officer, University of Strathclyde

Catriona Campbell, chair, the Scottish AI Alliance; CTIO, EY UK&I,

Fatuma Mahad, director of IT transformation, Guardian News and Media

Gary Fingland, CIO, Weir Group

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering

James Matthews, CEO, Ocado Technology

Jon Carson, director of strategic programmes, Pets at Home

Luciano Floridi, professor of philosophy and ethics of information and director of the Digital Ethics Lab, Oxford Internet Institute

Marc Warner, CEO, Faculty

Paul Clark, director of high performance computing, EPCC

Paul Willmott, non-executive chair, Central Digital and Data Office, UK government

Rene Haas, CEO, ARM Holdings

Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft

Sue Daley, director of technology and Innovation, TechUK

Sue Preston, vice-president of WW Advisory and Professional Services, HPE

Danielle George, vice-dean for teaching, learning and students at University of Manchester’s Faculty of Science and Engineering; chair of BCS Influence Board

Anne Marie Neatham, COO, Kindred System, Ocado

Antony Walker, deputy CEO, TechUK

Casey Calista, chair, Labour Digital

Cat Little, permanent secretary, Cabinet Office

Claire Taylor, director of information services, Edinburgh Napier University

Eddie Copeland, director, London Office of Technology and Innovation

Hussain Baig, global COO, Computershare

Jason Dunham, CIO, Student Loans Company

Joanna Drake, CIO, THG

Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland

Kirsty Jordan, CISO, Met Office

Megan Lee Devlin, director general, Ministry of Justice

Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England

Nicola Haywood-Cleverly, CDIO, Lincolnshire Police; NED, Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Paula Sussex, CEO, OneID

Phil Swan, digital director, Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Sharon Prior, CIO, Heathrow Airport

Stuart Birrell, CDIO, EasyJet

Stuart Hughes, CDIO, Rolls-Royce

Tom Crick, chief scientific adviser, DCMS

Tom Read, CEO, Government Digital Service

Victoria Higgin, CDIO, CityFibre

Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew

Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics

Adam Warne, CIO, River Island

Aidan Hancock, CIO, Johnson Matthey

Akiko Hart, director, Liberty

Alex Bazin, CTO, Lewis Silkin

Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First

Alison Davis, CIO, GE Healthcare

Alison McLaughlin, board member, ScotlandIS

Allan Mayberry, director of engineering and site lead, Planet DDS

Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK

Andrea Eschle, chief product officer, SDWorx

Andrew Pakes, deputy general secretary, Prospect Union.

Andrew Roughan, managing director, Plexal

Andy McClintock, chief digital information officer, Social Security Scotland

Andy McLintock, CDIO, Social Security Scotland

Arfah Farooq, angel investor, Ada Ventures founder, Muslamic Makers

Asha Easton, immersive tech network lead, Innovate UK

Attiq Qureshi, chief digital information officer, Manchester United

Beckie Taylor, CEO and co-founder, Tech Returners

Becky Lodge, CEO and founder, Startup Disruptors

Belinda Finch, CIO, IFS

Bella Abrams, director of IT, University of Sheffield

Ben Roome, CEO, Digital Mobile Spectrum Ltd

Betty de Jongh, head of global infrastructure, Ashurst

Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures

Bridgette Bigmore, wholesale technology director in enterprise CIO, BT; soon-to-be CIO, National Physical Laboratory/UK Telecoms Lab

Carl Dawson, CIO, Asda

Caroline Gorski, co-founder, the Emergent Alliance

Carrie Anne Philbin, director of educator support, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Catherine Breslin, founder, Kingfisher Labs

Charlie Muirhead, founder and CEO, CogX

Charlotte Holloway, director of government Relations, EMEA, Zoom; board member, TechUK

Charlotte Light, chief digital officer, Aztec Group

Check Warner, co-founder, diversity vice-chair and partner, Ada Ventures

Cheryl Stevens, director of shared channels experience, DWP

Chris Ashworth, group CIO, Evri

Chris Bowman, Head of IT Development, Registers of Scotland

Chris Russell, COO University Information Services, University of Cambridge

Chris Smith, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer, IRIS Software Group

Cijo Joseph, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Mitie

Cindy Rose, COO,Global Enterprise Sales, Microsoft

Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can

Claudette Jones, Director of Digital and Technology Services, University of Dundee

Clifford Cohen, CTO, ASOS

Conor Whelan, Chief information & operations officer, Experian

Craig Andrews, Head of IT, Scottish Canals

Craig Donald, CIO, the Football Association

Craig Melson, Associate director - environment and sustainability, TechUK

Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, BAME Recruitment Ltd; board chair, Pop Up Projects

Dan Bailey, VP Public Sector, IBM

Dan Lawrence, CDIO, University of Liverpool

Dan McQuillan, Lecturer in creative and social computing, Goldsmiths, University of London

Daniel Aldridge , Head of Policy and Public Affairs, BCS; Labour candidate Weston Super Mare

Daniel Korski, CEO and Co-Founder, Public

Daniel Vocke, Founder and CTO, Ohme

Danny Gonzalez, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, London North Eastern Railway

Darren Atkins, Chief Technology Officer, Transformation Partners in Health and Care

Darren Scates, Director of Technology & CTO, Metropolitan Police

David McColl, Deputy Director – Digital Health and Care, Scottish Government

David Turner, Group CTO, Virgin Active

David Watson, CEO, Ohme

Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)

Derek Allison, General Manager UK and Ireland, DXC Technology

Dermot McMurray, Chair, ScotlandIS

Deryck Mitchelson, Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and C-Suite Advisor, Check Point; Vice-chair of Scottish Government's National Cyber Advisory Board

Diana Kennedy, CTO, Bupa

Dieter Kraftner, CDIO, Anglia Ruskin University

Dom Hallas, Executive director, Startup Coalition

Douglas Smith, IT Director, Scottish Power

Dr Edward Challis, Head of AI Strategy & GM for Communication Mining, UiPath

Dylan Roberts, CDIO, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females

Eileen Burbidge, Partner, Passion Capital

Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups

Elizabeth Varley, Dealmaker - Global Entrepreneur Programme, Department for Business and Trade

Emer Mcnally, Group CIO, National Express

Emma Sinclair, co-founder, Enterprise Alumni

Emma Taylor, Head of Digital Safety, RazorSecure

Emma Wright, director, The Institute of AI; Partner Harbottle & Lewis; Founder, investHER

Euan Blair, CEO, Multiverse

Flavilla Fongang, managing director, 3 Colours Rule; founder, TLA Black Women in Tech

Francine Bennett, interim director, Ada Lovelace Institute

Garry Fingland, CIO, The Weir Group

Gary Balmer, CIO, Tesco Bank

Georgie Henley, Head of Justice and Emergency Services, TechUK

Georgina Maratheftis, Associate Director, Local Public Services, TechUK

Gerard Grech, former CEO, Tech Nation

Gina Gill, CDIO, Ministry of Justice

Glenn Winteringham, CDO, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

Graeme Fletcher, Director of Technology and Engineering, mkodo

Grant Nairn, CIO, Aggreko

Greg Jones, VP of Business Development EMEA at Kaseya/Datto

Guy Farley, Co-Founder & CTO, ManyPets

Hannah Shimko , Co-Founder and Chair, Digital LibDems

Harvey Neve, Director: digital, data and technology, HC-One

Hassan Chaudhury, Commercial Director, DATA-CAN: The Health Data Research Hub for Cancer

Heather Thomson, interim CEO, the Data Lab

Ian Bromwich, Chief Technology Officer, Thrive

Ian Cohen, Chief Product & Information Officer at Acacium Group

Ian Levy, Distinguished engineer and VP, Amazon

Izak Oosthuizen, Managing Director, Zhero

Jack Stockdale, CTO, Darktrace

Jacqueline De Rojas, Past president, TechUK

Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary

James Donkin, CTO, Ocado Technology

James Dunn, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs, DXC Technology

James Fleming, CIO, Francis Crick Institute

James Thomas, Chief technology officer, Wellcome Trust

Janet Coyle, Managing director business growth, London & Partners

Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance

Jason Kemsley, Chief Revenue Officer, Uptime Solutions; Executive Council Leader, CompTIA

Jeni Tennison, Executive Director, Connected by Data

Jennifer McGhee, CISO, Element Materials Technology

Jenny Rae, CIO, Imperial College London

Jessica Figueras, CEO, Pionen; Vice Chair of Trustees, UK Cyber Security Council

Jo Dalton, Director, Lodestone Communications; Secretariat for the Parliamentary Internet Communications and Technology Forum

Joanna Shields, CEO, Benevolent AI

Joe Baguley, Chief Technology Officer, EMEA, VMware

Joel Gujral, CEO, Myndup

Johanna Hutchinson, CDO, BAE Systems

John Boumphrey, Country manager, Amazon UK

John Davison, CIO, First Central Group

John Elliott, CTO, Sainsbury’s Digital Tech and Data

John Seglias, Group CDIO, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Johnny Boufarhat, Founder & CEO, Hopin

Jots Sehmbi, CIO, City, University of London

Juan Villamil, Group CIO, UBDS

Julia Adamson, Director of Education and Public Benefit, BCS

Julia Lopez, Minister of State for Data and Digital Infrastructure, Department of Science, Innovation and Technology

Justin Lewis, VP Incubation, BP

Kash Ghedia, CIO, Applegreen (Welcome Break)

Kate Boyle, Head of data services, Police Digital Service

Kate Rosenshine, Director, Global Cloud Solution Architecture, Unicorns & Scale Ups, Microsoft

Katie Gallagher, Managing director, Manchester Digital

Katie Ramsey, Head of Global Fintech, Department for Business and Trade

Kerensa Jennings, Group Director, Digital Platforms, BT

Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder, BYP network

Laura Foster, Head of Tech and Innovation, TechUK

Laura Hodkinson, Group Director of Transformation, The Calico Group

Leanne Clancy, Group CIO, Boohoo

Lee Cowie, Group head of technology, Nando's

Lee Foster, Chief Operating and Technology Officer, Dains Accountants

Leontina Postelnicu, Policy and Public Affairs Lead, Feebris; Vice Chair, HIMSS UK Committee

Lisa Johnson, Vice President, Corporate Communications (Global), Starship Technologies

Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; Chair, GoodThingsFoundation

Lopa Patel, founder, Asians in Tech; chair, Diversity UK

Louise Smith, Chair, Innovate Finance

Lucy Cassidy, Director of Products and Service, HBSUK

Luke Robertson, CIO, Nationwide Building Society

Maggie Philbin, CEO, TeenTech

Maggie Van’T Hoff, VP, IT transformation and value, Shell

Marc Waters, UKI Managing Director - Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Mark Boost, CEO and Co-founder, Civo

Mark Dearnley, CDO, Inchcape

Mark Gee, CIO, University of Birmingham

Mark Maddocks, CIO, Cambridge University Press and Assessment

Mark Martin, Co-Founder of UKBlack Tech; Assistant Professor in Computer Science & Education Practice, New College of the Humanities

Mark McClennon, Global CIO, Burberry

Mark Sweeny, Founder & CEO, de Novo Solutions

Mark Weir, Regional Director for UK & Ireland, Check Point Software

Marta Krupinska, CEO & Co-Founder, CUR8

Martha Lane Fox, Entrepreneur

Mary McKenna, Co-Founder, AwakenHub

Mat Rule, CEO & Founder of Toca.io

Matt Stanley, Co-Founder, Think Digital Partners

Matthew Evans, Director of Markets, TechUK

Melissa Di Donato, CEO, Kyriba; Non-Executive Director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Meryl Bushell, Crown Representative, Cabinet Office

Michael Cockburn, Co-Founder, Desana

Michael Taylor, IT director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Mike Errington, CIO, the Co-operative Bank

Mike Lynch, Entrepreneur, angel investor

Milena Nikolic, CTO, Trainline

Ming Tang, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, NHS England

Mohamed Hammady, Group CTO, Sky

Monir El Moudden, Digital educator and Computer Science teacher

Morgan Ball, Group Technology Director, Samworth Brothers

Muttukrishnan Rajarajan, Director of the Institute for Cybersecurity at City, University of London

Myra Fulton, VP Engineering, Skyscanner

Naomi Timperley, Co-founder of Tech North Advocates; growth and innovation consultant, We Are GSI; innovation & growth lead at Manchester Tech Festival

Nic Granger, Director of Corporate (Digital, Data and Technology), North Sea Transition Authority; Chair Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group

Nick Poole, CEO, UKIE

Nick Prudhoe, CTO, City Facilities Management

Nicky Stewart, Director, Yellow Submarine AI

Nicky Tozer, SVP, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite

Nicola Martin, head of quality engineering, Adarga; BCS Women committee member and BCS Pride vice chair

Nicola Mendelsohn, VP Global Business Group, Meta

Nigel Richardson, European CIO, PepsiCo

Nigel Rodgers, Group CIO, People’s Partnership

Nigel Toon, CEO, Graphcore

Nigel Verdon, CEO & co-founder, Railsbank

Nimmi Patel, Policy Manager for Skills, Talent and Diversity, TechUK

Orpheus Warr, Chief Technology Officer, Everyone TV

Pamela Maynard, CEO, Avanade

Paul Christie, Head of IT Service, Registers of Scotland

Paul Fitton, Director of Information Systems, Northern Powergrid

Paul Fletcher, CEO, Nominet

Penny Williams, Vice president of sales, CDW UK

Pete Marsden, Group CTO, Yoox Net-A-Porter Group

Peter O'Kane, CTO, BBC

Priya Guha, Venture Partner, Merian Ventures

Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech

Priyanka Gangishetty, Senior Azure Customer Engineer; Women in Tech & Mental Health Advocate; Women in CXP EMEA Lead; STEM Ambassador UK, Microsoft

Rachel Coldicutt, Founder and Executive Director, Careful Trouble

Rachel Dunscombe, co-chair, OpenEHR; Member, UK government AI Council; visiting professor, Imperial College London

Rachel Hilliam, chair, Alliance for Data Science Professionals; Professor of Statistics, the Open University

Rachel Phillips, Vice President UK & Ireland, Okta

Rafe Colburn, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Depop

Rana Bhattacharya, CIO, Cynergy Bank

Ravi Naik, Legal director, AWO

Rex Cooper, CTO, Times Higher Education

Richard G. Brown, Chief Technology Officer, R3

Rick Martire, Director & GM, Sovereign Services, Rackspace Technology UK

Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?

Rob McCargow, Technology impact leader, PwC UK & EMEA Consulting

Robert Baugh, CEO, Keepabl

Robert Elsey, Group CTO, Co-op

Robert Harding, Chief Operating Officer at CapitalOne UK

Robin Tombs, CEO, Yoti

Roger Halliday, CEO, Research Data Scotland

Romina Savova, Founder and CEO, Pension Bee

Ryan Edwards, Founder & CEO, Audoo

Sabina Ciofu, Associate Director - International, TechUK

Samantha Niblett, Founder, Labour Women in Tech

Sandra Wachter, professor and senior researcher, Oxford Internet Institute

Sandy Venugopal, CIO, SentinelOne

Saquib Bhatti, Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy, DSIT

Sarah Burnett, Founding partner at Emergence Partners; chief technology evangelist, KYP.ai

Sarah Jenson, CIO, Barts Health NHS Trust

Sarah Luxford, Partner (DDaT) at GatenbySanderson; co-founder TLA Women in Tech

Sarah McMann, Chief Digital Product Officer, HMRC

Sarah Turner, CEO and Co-Founder, Angel Academe

Sarah Venning, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Merlin Entertainments

Sarah-Jane Sewell, Director, Digital Tories; Senior Consultant, Shearwater

Sasha Jory, CIO, Hastings Direct

Scott McGarvey, Head of Operations, Tesco Bank

Shadi A. Razak, CTO & co-founder, Angoka

Shaheen Sayed, CEO UKIA, Accenture

Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK

Shashi Verma, Director of strategy and CTO, Transport for London

Sheree Atcheson, Global director of Diversity & Inclusion, Valtech

Sheridan Ash, Technology innovation leader, PwC UK; Co-CEO & founder, Tech She Can

Sherry Coutu, Angel investor; founder of ScaleUp Institute; founder of Founders4Schools

Sian Jones, CEO, Correla

Sian-Nia Davies, Chief Digital, Data and Technology Officer, Intellectual Property Office

Silkie Carlo, director, Big Brother Watch

Simon Bond, Managing Director, CYAN Solutions

Simon Hansford, NED, Board Advisor

Simon Tinkler, Head of Lean Portfolio Management, Tesco Bank

Simon Wardley, former researcher, Leading Edge Forum; Founder, Wardley Maps

Sophie James, Head of Telecoms and Spectrum Policy, TechUK

Stephen Booth, CIO, Coventry University

Stephen Campbell, CIO, Scottish Friendly

Stephen Flockhart, Director of Digital & Security – CIO, NHS National Services Scotland

Steve Humber, CEO, Coventry University Online

Steve McDevitt, CIO, Element Materials Technology

Steven Faull, Technology Director, Allied Vehicles Group

Stuart Houlston, CIO EMEA & ANZ, Fleetcor

Stuart McWhinnie, CTO, Golden Charter

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Suki Fuller, Founder, Miribure

Suresh Viswanathan, COO, Nationwide Building Society

Susan Bowen, CEO and President, Aptum Technologies

Susanne Baker, Partner - Technology Sector, ERM; Chair of Climate Council, TechUK

Suzanne Howse, Head of enterprise data, Marks & Spencer

Tara Donnelly, Founder, Digital Care Ltd

Tara McGeehan, President, CGI UK & Australia

Teodora Kaneva, Head of Smart Infrastructure and Systems, TechUK

Teruyoshi Adachi, CEO, Aprio Technologies; CTO at Helixx

Tessa Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO, Olio

Tia Cheang, Director of IT Data and Information Services (UK & EMEA), Gallagher; Chief Product Officer, Nexus Digital Technology

Tim Berners-Lee, World Wide Web inventor; director of Open Data Institute

Tom Skalycz, Chief Technology Officer, HMRC

Trish Quinn, Strategic Innovation Director, Fintech Scotland

Tristi Tanaka, BCS Women committee member; Fellow of ForHumanity; head of digital innovation and transformation, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Trudy Norris-Grey, strategic advisor, Institution of Engineering and Technology

Vanessa Vallely, CEO, WeAreTheCity

Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software developer, Certua

Victoria Johnson, Social Impact Director, BT Group

Vivian Hunt, Chief Innovation Officer, United Health Group

Will Smart, Global Director External Relations, Dedalus Group

William Hewish, CIO, Pets at Home

Yanna Winter, CIO, Generali

Yinka Makinde, Director of digital workforce, NHS England