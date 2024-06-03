xtock - stock.adobe.com
Uktech50 2024: The longlist of the UK’s influential tech leaders
UKtech50 received a record-breaking 434 nominations for the 2024 list. Unfortunately, there wasn’t space for everyone in the top 50, and as you can see for yourself in this year’s longlist, it was a difficult decision for the judges
Every year, finding the top 50 most influential people in UK IT is an immense task, but it was particularly challenging this year, as so many deserving candidates were nominated.
Each year, the list of nominations grows, as the tech industry tells us who it thinks deserves a place in the top 50. Now in its 14th year, the UKtech50 list continues to recognise the technology leaders driving the digital economy, and we received an unprecedented 434 nominations for the list this year.
The past year has brought with it economic uncertainty, international turmoil and regulatory changes, but every single name on the 2024 longlist has shown drive, leadership and incredible spirit in the face of every challenge they have faced. The list also reflects the ever-growing presence of technologies such as quantum and artificial intelligence (AI), particularly generative AI.
The top 50 have already been chosen, but it is worth remarking what a difficult a decision the judges had this year. There was a lot of deliberation before every spot was filled.
It has been a year that has demonstrated amazing talent and innovation among the country’s technology leaders, which is why Computer Weekly has decided to reveal all of the nominees who were considered for the top 50 list for 2024. You can vote for who you think deserve the top spot here.
A big thank you also to our partner in the UKtech50 programme, global talent and technology services provider Nash Squared.
The 2024 nominations for the most influential leaders in UK IT are (in alphabetical order):
- Alan Bates, Post Office scandal campaigner; chair, Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance
- Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO, Google DeepMind
- Mustafa Suleyman, CEO, Microsoft AI
- Alex Kendall, CEO, Wayve
- Michelle Donelan, secretary of state for innovation, science and technology, DSIT
- Richard Corbridge, CDIO, DWP
- Daljit Rehal, chief digital and information officer, HM Revenue and Customs
- Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom
- Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ
- Peter Kyle, shadow science, innovation and technology minister, Labour
- Allison Kirkby, CEO, BT Group
- Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK
- Mike Potter, chief digital officer, UK government
- Matt Clifford, chairman, Advanced Research and Invention Agency
- Alan Chang, founder and CEO, Fuse Energy
- Laura Gilbert, director of i.AI, the Incubator for AI at 10 Downing Street
- Nicola Hodson, CEO for UK and Ireland, IBM; TechUK deputy president
- Anne Boden, founder, Starling Bank
- Adrian Blundell, CDIO, foreign, commonwealth and development Office
- Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition and Markets Authority
- Chi Onwurah, shadow minister for science, research and innovation, Labour
- Charles Forte, CIO, Ministry of Defence
- Toni Scullion, computing science teacher and founder of dressCode
- Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared
- Gill Whitehead, group director of online safety, Ofcom
- Ian Hogarth, chair, AI Safety Institute
- John Quinn, CIO, NHS England
- Alistair Forbes, CEO, Scottish Tech Army
- Karl Hoods, group chief digital and information officer, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
- Greg Jackson, CEO, Octopus Energy
- Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG
- Debbie Forster, CEO of Tech Talent Charter
- Felicity Oswald, interim CEO, National Cyber Security Centre
- John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner
- Julian David, CEO, TechUK
- Mark Logan, chief entrepreneurial advisor to Scottish Government
- Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser, UK government
- Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK
- Caroline Bellamy, chief data officer, Ministry of Defence
- Darren Jones, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury
- Craig Bright, group CIO, Barclays
- Indro Mukerjee, CEO, Innovate UK
- John Campbell, chief operations officer for IT, the Scottish Government
- Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group; president, TechUK
- Yvonne Gallagher, digital director, National Audit Office
- Helen Kelisky, managing director for Google Cloud, UK and Ireland
- Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO, Stemettes
- Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales
- Colin Birchenall, chief digital officer, Glasgow City Council; chief technology officer, Digital Office for Scottish Local Government
- June Angelides, VC, Samos Investments, founder, Mums in Technology
- Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK
- Simon Bourne, chief digital, data and technology officer, Home Office
- Andrew Griffith, minister for science, research and innovation, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Andrew Hendry, CDIO, Police Scotland
- Carlos Selonke, CIO, Revolut
- Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females
- David Henderson, chief technology and product officer, Global
- Raja Javaid, chief information and transformation officer, University of Warwick
- Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; former chair of government’s AI Council
- Theo Blackwell, chief digital officer to the Mayor of London
- Vin Diwakar, national director of transformation, NHS England
- Jo Graham, chief digital officer, GHD
- Richard Horne, incoming CEO, National Cyber Security Centre
- Adrian Tucker, chief digital and data officer, Homes England
- Dave Watson, CIO, the Scottish Government
- Donald Patra, CIO Europe, HSBC
- Lila Ibrahim, chief operating officer, Google DeepMind
- Martyn Wallace, CDO, Scottish Local Government Digital Office
- Nigel Shadbolt, chairman, Open Data Institute
- Wendy Hall, professor of computer science at University of Southampton
- Ankur Anand, CIO, Nash Squared
- Brent Hoberman, Entrepreneur; chair of Founders Factory and Founders Forum
- Brian Reid, director of corporate transformation and workplace, the Scottish Government
- Charles Ewen, director of technology and CIO, Met Office
- Chris Howes, group CDIO, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Chris Meah, founder and CEO, School of Code
- Clare Lansley, CIO, Aston Martin Formula 1
- Felix Greaves, director for digital transformation and head of the joint DHSC/NHSE Digital Policy Unit, NHS England
- Eben Upton, founder, Raspberry Pi Foundation
- Franziska Bell, senior vice-president of digital technology, BP
- Geoff Huggins, digital director, Scottish Government
- Guus Dekkers, CTO, Tesco
- Ilan Gur, CEO, Advanced Research and Invention Agency
- Kriti Sharma, vice-president of product, GFK; founder of AI for Good UK
- Nadine Thomson, CTO, GroupM
- Oliver Davy, chief digital officer, University of Derby
- Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace
- Rashik Parmar, group CEO, BCS - The Chartered Institute for IT
- Sarah Heffron Nichomoff, chief data and analytics officer for corporate and investment banking, JP Morgan
- Steve Nolan, CTO, Very Group
- Sue Black, professor of computer science and technology evangelist, Durham University
- Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services
- Adam Leon-Smith, chair, Fellows Tech Advisory Group, BCS; deputy chair of BSI ART/1 - UK National AI standards committee
- Aimee Smith, director of data, Metropolitan Police
- Alex Davies Jones, Parliamentary chair, Labour Digital; shadow digital economy minister
- Alex Towers, director of policy and public affairs, BT Group
- Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls
- Ashley Warren, CIO, SSE
- Colin Simpson, global IT director, PZ Cussons
- Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions
- Helen Milner, CEO, Good Things Foundation
- Marsha Castello, delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women; ambassador, Women in Data; data analyst, Civil Service
- Matt Brittin, president, Google EMEA
- Russ Shaw, founder, Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates
- Shaun Pearce, CTO, Gousto
- Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC
- TS Anil, CEO, Monzo Bank
- Victoria Atkins, secretary of state for health and social care, DHSC
- Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO NHS 24 Scotland
- Ann-Marie Spencer, CIO, Magenta Living
- Beth Lawton, chief digital and information officer, University of Strathclyde
- Catriona Campbell, chair, the Scottish AI Alliance; CTIO, EY UK&I,
- Fatuma Mahad, director of IT transformation, Guardian News and Media
- Gary Fingland, CIO, Weir Group
- Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering
- James Matthews, CEO, Ocado Technology
- Jon Carson, director of strategic programmes, Pets at Home
- Luciano Floridi, professor of philosophy and ethics of information and director of the Digital Ethics Lab, Oxford Internet Institute
- Marc Warner, CEO, Faculty
- Paul Clark, director of high performance computing, EPCC
- Paul Willmott, non-executive chair, Central Digital and Data Office, UK government
- Rene Haas, CEO, ARM Holdings
- Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft
- Sue Daley, director of technology and Innovation, TechUK
- Sue Preston, vice-president of WW Advisory and Professional Services, HPE
- Danielle George, vice-dean for teaching, learning and students at University of Manchester’s Faculty of Science and Engineering; chair of BCS Influence Board
- Anne Marie Neatham, COO, Kindred System, Ocado
- Antony Walker, deputy CEO, TechUK
- Casey Calista, chair, Labour Digital
- Cat Little, permanent secretary, Cabinet Office
- Claire Taylor, director of information services, Edinburgh Napier University
- Eddie Copeland, director, London Office of Technology and Innovation
- Hussain Baig, global COO, Computershare
- Jason Dunham, CIO, Student Loans Company
- Joanna Drake, CIO, THG
- Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland
- Kirsty Jordan, CISO, Met Office
- Megan Lee Devlin, director general, Ministry of Justice
- Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England
- Nicola Haywood-Cleverly, CDIO, Lincolnshire Police; NED, Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.
- Paula Sussex, CEO, OneID
- Phil Swan, digital director, Greater Manchester Combined Authority
- Sharon Prior, CIO, Heathrow Airport
- Stuart Birrell, CDIO, EasyJet
- Stuart Hughes, CDIO, Rolls-Royce
- Tom Crick, chief scientific adviser, DCMS
- Tom Read, CEO, Government Digital Service
- Victoria Higgin, CDIO, CityFibre
- Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew
- Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics
- Adam Warne, CIO, River Island
- Aidan Hancock, CIO, Johnson Matthey
- Akiko Hart, director, Liberty
- Alex Bazin, CTO, Lewis Silkin
- Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First
- Alison Davis, CIO, GE Healthcare
- Alison McLaughlin, board member, ScotlandIS
- Allan Mayberry, director of engineering and site lead, Planet DDS
- Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK
- Andrea Eschle, chief product officer, SDWorx
- Andrew Pakes, deputy general secretary, Prospect Union.
- Andrew Roughan, managing director, Plexal
- Andy McClintock, chief digital information officer, Social Security Scotland
- Andy McLintock, CDIO, Social Security Scotland
- Arfah Farooq, angel investor, Ada Ventures founder, Muslamic Makers
- Asha Easton, immersive tech network lead, Innovate UK
- Attiq Qureshi, chief digital information officer, Manchester United
- Beckie Taylor, CEO and co-founder, Tech Returners
- Becky Lodge, CEO and founder, Startup Disruptors
- Belinda Finch, CIO, IFS
- Bella Abrams, director of IT, University of Sheffield
- Ben Roome, CEO, Digital Mobile Spectrum Ltd
- Betty de Jongh, head of global infrastructure, Ashurst
- Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures
- Bridgette Bigmore, wholesale technology director in enterprise CIO, BT; soon-to-be CIO, National Physical Laboratory/UK Telecoms Lab
- Carl Dawson, CIO, Asda
- Caroline Gorski, co-founder, the Emergent Alliance
- Carrie Anne Philbin, director of educator support, Raspberry Pi Foundation
- Catherine Breslin, founder, Kingfisher Labs
- Charlie Muirhead, founder and CEO, CogX
- Charlotte Holloway, director of government Relations, EMEA, Zoom; board member, TechUK
- Charlotte Light, chief digital officer, Aztec Group
- Check Warner, co-founder, diversity vice-chair and partner, Ada Ventures
- Cheryl Stevens, director of shared channels experience, DWP
- Chris Ashworth, group CIO, Evri
- Chris Bowman, Head of IT Development, Registers of Scotland
- Chris Russell, COO University Information Services, University of Cambridge
- Chris Smith, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer, IRIS Software Group
- Cijo Joseph, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Mitie
- Cindy Rose, COO,Global Enterprise Sales, Microsoft
- Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can
- Claudette Jones, Director of Digital and Technology Services, University of Dundee
- Clifford Cohen, CTO, ASOS
- Conor Whelan, Chief information & operations officer, Experian
- Craig Andrews, Head of IT, Scottish Canals
- Craig Donald, CIO, the Football Association
- Craig Melson, Associate director - environment and sustainability, TechUK
- Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, BAME Recruitment Ltd; board chair, Pop Up Projects
- Dan Bailey, VP Public Sector, IBM
- Dan Lawrence, CDIO, University of Liverpool
- Dan McQuillan, Lecturer in creative and social computing, Goldsmiths, University of London
- Daniel Aldridge , Head of Policy and Public Affairs, BCS; Labour candidate Weston Super Mare
- Daniel Korski, CEO and Co-Founder, Public
- Daniel Vocke, Founder and CTO, Ohme
- Danny Gonzalez, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, London North Eastern Railway
- Darren Atkins, Chief Technology Officer, Transformation Partners in Health and Care
- Darren Scates, Director of Technology & CTO, Metropolitan Police
- David McColl, Deputy Director – Digital Health and Care, Scottish Government
- David Turner, Group CTO, Virgin Active
- David Watson, CEO, Ohme
- Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)
- Derek Allison, General Manager UK and Ireland, DXC Technology
- Dermot McMurray, Chair, ScotlandIS
- Deryck Mitchelson, Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and C-Suite Advisor, Check Point; Vice-chair of Scottish Government's National Cyber Advisory Board
- Diana Kennedy, CTO, Bupa
- Dieter Kraftner, CDIO, Anglia Ruskin University
- Dom Hallas, Executive director, Startup Coalition
- Douglas Smith, IT Director, Scottish Power
- Dr Edward Challis, Head of AI Strategy & GM for Communication Mining, UiPath
- Dylan Roberts, CDIO, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
- Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females
- Eileen Burbidge, Partner, Passion Capital
- Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups
- Elizabeth Varley, Dealmaker - Global Entrepreneur Programme, Department for Business and Trade
- Emer Mcnally, Group CIO, National Express
- Emma Sinclair, co-founder, Enterprise Alumni
- Emma Taylor, Head of Digital Safety, RazorSecure
- Emma Wright, director, The Institute of AI; Partner Harbottle & Lewis; Founder, investHER
- Euan Blair, CEO, Multiverse
- Flavilla Fongang, managing director, 3 Colours Rule; founder, TLA Black Women in Tech
- Francine Bennett, interim director, Ada Lovelace Institute
- Garry Fingland, CIO, The Weir Group
- Gary Balmer, CIO, Tesco Bank
- Georgie Henley, Head of Justice and Emergency Services, TechUK
- Georgina Maratheftis, Associate Director, Local Public Services, TechUK
- Gerard Grech, former CEO, Tech Nation
- Gina Gill, CDIO, Ministry of Justice
- Glenn Winteringham, CDO, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust
- Graeme Fletcher, Director of Technology and Engineering, mkodo
- Grant Nairn, CIO, Aggreko
- Greg Jones, VP of Business Development EMEA at Kaseya/Datto
- Guy Farley, Co-Founder & CTO, ManyPets
- Hannah Shimko , Co-Founder and Chair, Digital LibDems
- Harvey Neve, Director: digital, data and technology, HC-One
- Hassan Chaudhury, Commercial Director, DATA-CAN: The Health Data Research Hub for Cancer
- Heather Thomson, interim CEO, the Data Lab
- Ian Bromwich, Chief Technology Officer, Thrive
- Ian Cohen, Chief Product & Information Officer at Acacium Group
- Ian Levy, Distinguished engineer and VP, Amazon
- Izak Oosthuizen, Managing Director, Zhero
- Jack Stockdale, CTO, Darktrace
- Jacqueline De Rojas, Past president, TechUK
- Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary
- James Donkin, CTO, Ocado Technology
- James Dunn, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs, DXC Technology
- James Fleming, CIO, Francis Crick Institute
- James Thomas, Chief technology officer, Wellcome Trust
- Janet Coyle, Managing director business growth, London & Partners
- Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance
- Jason Kemsley, Chief Revenue Officer, Uptime Solutions; Executive Council Leader, CompTIA
- Jeni Tennison, Executive Director, Connected by Data
- Jennifer McGhee, CISO, Element Materials Technology
- Jenny Rae, CIO, Imperial College London
- Jessica Figueras, CEO, Pionen; Vice Chair of Trustees, UK Cyber Security Council
- Jo Dalton, Director, Lodestone Communications; Secretariat for the Parliamentary Internet Communications and Technology Forum
- Joanna Shields, CEO, Benevolent AI
- Joe Baguley, Chief Technology Officer, EMEA, VMware
- Joel Gujral, CEO, Myndup
- Johanna Hutchinson, CDO, BAE Systems
- John Boumphrey, Country manager, Amazon UK
- John Davison, CIO, First Central Group
- John Elliott, CTO, Sainsbury’s Digital Tech and Data
- John Seglias, Group CDIO, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
- Johnny Boufarhat, Founder & CEO, Hopin
- Jots Sehmbi, CIO, City, University of London
- Juan Villamil, Group CIO, UBDS
- Julia Adamson, Director of Education and Public Benefit, BCS
- Julia Lopez, Minister of State for Data and Digital Infrastructure, Department of Science, Innovation and Technology
- Justin Lewis, VP Incubation, BP
- Kash Ghedia, CIO, Applegreen (Welcome Break)
- Kate Boyle, Head of data services, Police Digital Service
- Kate Rosenshine, Director, Global Cloud Solution Architecture, Unicorns & Scale Ups, Microsoft
- Katie Gallagher, Managing director, Manchester Digital
- Katie Ramsey, Head of Global Fintech, Department for Business and Trade
- Kerensa Jennings, Group Director, Digital Platforms, BT
- Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder, BYP network
- Laura Foster, Head of Tech and Innovation, TechUK
- Laura Hodkinson, Group Director of Transformation, The Calico Group
- Leanne Clancy, Group CIO, Boohoo
- Lee Cowie, Group head of technology, Nando's
- Lee Foster, Chief Operating and Technology Officer, Dains Accountants
- Leontina Postelnicu, Policy and Public Affairs Lead, Feebris; Vice Chair, HIMSS UK Committee
- Lisa Johnson, Vice President, Corporate Communications (Global), Starship Technologies
- Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; Chair, GoodThingsFoundation
- Lopa Patel, founder, Asians in Tech; chair, Diversity UK
- Louise Smith, Chair, Innovate Finance
- Lucy Cassidy, Director of Products and Service, HBSUK
- Luke Robertson, CIO, Nationwide Building Society
- Maggie Philbin, CEO, TeenTech
- Maggie Van’T Hoff, VP, IT transformation and value, Shell
- Marc Waters, UKI Managing Director - Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Mark Boost, CEO and Co-founder, Civo
- Mark Dearnley, CDO, Inchcape
- Mark Gee, CIO, University of Birmingham
- Mark Maddocks, CIO, Cambridge University Press and Assessment
- Mark Martin, Co-Founder of UKBlack Tech; Assistant Professor in Computer Science & Education Practice, New College of the Humanities
- Mark McClennon, Global CIO, Burberry
- Mark Sweeny, Founder & CEO, de Novo Solutions
- Mark Weir, Regional Director for UK & Ireland, Check Point Software
- Marta Krupinska, CEO & Co-Founder, CUR8
- Martha Lane Fox, Entrepreneur
- Mary McKenna, Co-Founder, AwakenHub
- Mat Rule, CEO & Founder of Toca.io
- Matt Stanley, Co-Founder, Think Digital Partners
- Matthew Evans, Director of Markets, TechUK
- Melissa Di Donato, CEO, Kyriba; Non-Executive Director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Meryl Bushell, Crown Representative, Cabinet Office
- Michael Cockburn, Co-Founder, Desana
- Michael Taylor, IT director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
- Mike Errington, CIO, the Co-operative Bank
- Mike Lynch, Entrepreneur, angel investor
- Milena Nikolic, CTO, Trainline
- Ming Tang, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, NHS England
- Mohamed Hammady, Group CTO, Sky
- Monir El Moudden, Digital educator and Computer Science teacher
- Morgan Ball, Group Technology Director, Samworth Brothers
- Muttukrishnan Rajarajan, Director of the Institute for Cybersecurity at City, University of London
- Myra Fulton, VP Engineering, Skyscanner
- Naomi Timperley, Co-founder of Tech North Advocates; growth and innovation consultant, We Are GSI; innovation & growth lead at Manchester Tech Festival
- Nic Granger, Director of Corporate (Digital, Data and Technology), North Sea Transition Authority; Chair Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group
- Nick Poole, CEO, UKIE
- Nick Prudhoe, CTO, City Facilities Management
- Nicky Stewart, Director, Yellow Submarine AI
- Nicky Tozer, SVP, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite
- Nicola Martin, head of quality engineering, Adarga; BCS Women committee member and BCS Pride vice chair
- Nicola Mendelsohn, VP Global Business Group, Meta
- Nigel Richardson, European CIO, PepsiCo
- Nigel Rodgers, Group CIO, People’s Partnership
- Nigel Toon, CEO, Graphcore
- Nigel Verdon, CEO & co-founder, Railsbank
- Nimmi Patel, Policy Manager for Skills, Talent and Diversity, TechUK
- Orpheus Warr, Chief Technology Officer, Everyone TV
- Pamela Maynard, CEO, Avanade
- Paul Christie, Head of IT Service, Registers of Scotland
- Paul Fitton, Director of Information Systems, Northern Powergrid
- Paul Fletcher, CEO, Nominet
- Penny Williams, Vice president of sales, CDW UK
- Pete Marsden, Group CTO, Yoox Net-A-Porter Group
- Peter O'Kane, CTO, BBC
- Priya Guha, Venture Partner, Merian Ventures
- Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech
- Priyanka Gangishetty, Senior Azure Customer Engineer; Women in Tech & Mental Health Advocate; Women in CXP EMEA Lead; STEM Ambassador UK, Microsoft
- Rachel Coldicutt, Founder and Executive Director, Careful Trouble
- Rachel Dunscombe, co-chair, OpenEHR; Member, UK government AI Council; visiting professor, Imperial College London
- Rachel Hilliam, chair, Alliance for Data Science Professionals; Professor of Statistics, the Open University
- Rachel Phillips, Vice President UK & Ireland, Okta
- Rafe Colburn, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Depop
- Rana Bhattacharya, CIO, Cynergy Bank
- Ravi Naik, Legal director, AWO
- Rex Cooper, CTO, Times Higher Education
- Richard G. Brown, Chief Technology Officer, R3
- Rick Martire, Director & GM, Sovereign Services, Rackspace Technology UK
- Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?
- Rob McCargow, Technology impact leader, PwC UK & EMEA Consulting
- Robert Baugh, CEO, Keepabl
- Robert Elsey, Group CTO, Co-op
- Robert Harding, Chief Operating Officer at CapitalOne UK
- Robin Tombs, CEO, Yoti
- Roger Halliday, CEO, Research Data Scotland
- Romina Savova, Founder and CEO, Pension Bee
- Ryan Edwards, Founder & CEO, Audoo
- Sabina Ciofu, Associate Director - International, TechUK
- Samantha Niblett, Founder, Labour Women in Tech
- Sandra Wachter, professor and senior researcher, Oxford Internet Institute
- Sandy Venugopal, CIO, SentinelOne
- Saquib Bhatti, Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy, DSIT
- Sarah Burnett, Founding partner at Emergence Partners; chief technology evangelist, KYP.ai
- Sarah Jenson, CIO, Barts Health NHS Trust
- Sarah Luxford, Partner (DDaT) at GatenbySanderson; co-founder TLA Women in Tech
- Sarah McMann, Chief Digital Product Officer, HMRC
- Sarah Turner, CEO and Co-Founder, Angel Academe
- Sarah Venning, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Merlin Entertainments
- Sarah-Jane Sewell, Director, Digital Tories; Senior Consultant, Shearwater
- Sasha Jory, CIO, Hastings Direct
- Scott McGarvey, Head of Operations, Tesco Bank
- Shadi A. Razak, CTO & co-founder, Angoka
- Shaheen Sayed, CEO UKIA, Accenture
- Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK
- Shashi Verma, Director of strategy and CTO, Transport for London
- Sheree Atcheson, Global director of Diversity & Inclusion, Valtech
- Sheridan Ash, Technology innovation leader, PwC UK; Co-CEO & founder, Tech She Can
- Sherry Coutu, Angel investor; founder of ScaleUp Institute; founder of Founders4Schools
- Sian Jones, CEO, Correla
- Sian-Nia Davies, Chief Digital, Data and Technology Officer, Intellectual Property Office
- Silkie Carlo, director, Big Brother Watch
- Simon Bond, Managing Director, CYAN Solutions
- Simon Hansford, NED, Board Advisor
- Simon Tinkler, Head of Lean Portfolio Management, Tesco Bank
- Simon Wardley, former researcher, Leading Edge Forum; Founder, Wardley Maps
- Sophie James, Head of Telecoms and Spectrum Policy, TechUK
- Stephen Booth, CIO, Coventry University
- Stephen Campbell, CIO, Scottish Friendly
- Stephen Flockhart, Director of Digital & Security – CIO, NHS National Services Scotland
- Steve Humber, CEO, Coventry University Online
- Steve McDevitt, CIO, Element Materials Technology
- Steven Faull, Technology Director, Allied Vehicles Group
- Stuart Houlston, CIO EMEA & ANZ, Fleetcor
- Stuart McWhinnie, CTO, Golden Charter
- Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, Larsen & Toubro Infotech
- Suki Fuller, Founder, Miribure
- Suresh Viswanathan, COO, Nationwide Building Society
- Susan Bowen, CEO and President, Aptum Technologies
- Susanne Baker, Partner - Technology Sector, ERM; Chair of Climate Council, TechUK
- Suzanne Howse, Head of enterprise data, Marks & Spencer
- Tara Donnelly, Founder, Digital Care Ltd
- Tara McGeehan, President, CGI UK & Australia
- Teodora Kaneva, Head of Smart Infrastructure and Systems, TechUK
- Teruyoshi Adachi, CEO, Aprio Technologies; CTO at Helixx
- Tessa Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO, Olio
- Tia Cheang, Director of IT Data and Information Services (UK & EMEA), Gallagher; Chief Product Officer, Nexus Digital Technology
- Tim Berners-Lee, World Wide Web inventor; director of Open Data Institute
- Tom Skalycz, Chief Technology Officer, HMRC
- Trish Quinn, Strategic Innovation Director, Fintech Scotland
- Tristi Tanaka, BCS Women committee member; Fellow of ForHumanity; head of digital innovation and transformation, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin
- Trudy Norris-Grey, strategic advisor, Institution of Engineering and Technology
- Vanessa Vallely, CEO, WeAreTheCity
- Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software developer, Certua
- Victoria Johnson, Social Impact Director, BT Group
- Vivian Hunt, Chief Innovation Officer, United Health Group
- Will Smart, Global Director External Relations, Dedalus Group
- William Hewish, CIO, Pets at Home
- Yanna Winter, CIO, Generali
- Yinka Makinde, Director of digital workforce, NHS England
Judging the UKtech50
The UKtech50 list is decided by a judging panel representing every area of the UK IT profession. The panel selects the top 50 candidates based on the following criteria:
- Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through their personal position or the role they hold – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?
- Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?
- Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely are they acknowledged by their peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?
- Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Do they have a leadership role and does that help them develop the role of IT in the UK?
- Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will their authority and responsibility grow?