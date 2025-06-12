xtock - stock.adobe.com
UKtech50 2025: the longlist of the UK’s influential tech leaders
Each year, Computer Weekly launches a search for the most influential people in UK IT, asking the tech community who it thinks should be in the top 50 – here is the longlist of everyone nominated for 2025
With a record number of nearly 500 nominees, finding the 50 most influential people in UK IT is a mammoth task with so many deserving candidates, especially in a challenging economic climate.
Each year, the list of nominations grows, as the tech industry tells us who it thinks deserves a place in the top 50. Now in its 15th year, with yet another unprecedented number of nominees, the UKtech50 list continues to recognise the technology leaders driving the digital economy.
The shortlist of 50 names chosen by our expert panel of judges will be published shortly, allowing readers to vote for who they think should be recognised as the most influential leader in UK IT to help the judges make their final decision. The winner will be announced in June.
It has been a year that has demonstrated amazing talent, innovation and resolve among the country’s technology leaders, who recognise the value digital technologies can bring to society, which is why Computer Weekly has decided to reveal all of the nominees who were considered for this year’s top 50 list.
Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it onto the longlist. It is a great achievement and shows the depth of capability across the UK tech industry.
A big thank you also to our partner in the UKtech50 programme, global talent and technology solutions provider Nash Squared.
The 2025 nominations for the most influential leaders in UK IT are (in alphabetical order):
- Abadesi Osunsade, CEO and founder, Hustle Crew
- Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics
- Adam Leon-Smith, chair, Fellows Tech Advisory Group, BCS; deputy chair of BSI ART/1 – UK National AI standards committee
- Adam Warne, managing director, head of EMM Shared Platform Engineering, Barclays UK
- Adrian Blundell, chief digital information officer, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office
- Aimee Smith, director of data, Metropolitan Police
- Akiko Hart, director, Liberty
- Akua Opong, senior EUC engineer, London Stock Exchange Group; STEM advisor
- Al Kingsley, CEO, NetSupport
- Alan Bates, Post Office scandal campaigner; chair, Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance
- Alan Chang, founder and CEO, Fuse Energy
- Alex Bazin, CTO and COO, Lewis Silkin
- Alex Kendall, CEO, Wayve
- Alex Towers, director of policy and public affairs, BT Group
- Alexander Grafetsberger, managing director, Luware UK; vice-president of Luware Recording, Luware
- Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First
- Alison Davis, executive director – IT/business relationship management, GE Healthcare
- Alison McLaughlin, board member, ScotlandIS
- Alistair Forbes, CEO, Scottish Tech Army
- Allan Boardman, founder, CyberAdvisor
- Allan Mayberry, director of engineering and site lead, Planet DDS
- Allison Kirkby, CEO, BT Group
- Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK
- Andrea Eschle, chief product officer, SDWorx
- Andrew Hendry, chief digital information officer, Police Scotland
- Andrew Roughan, managing director, Plexal
- Andrew Williams, chair, ScotlandIS
- Andy Gamble, CIO, Currys
- Andy McClintock, chief digital information officer, Social Security Scotland
- Ankit Jadav, global head of digital operations, Portmeirion Group; Alumni and industry Fellow, Nottingham Trent University
- Ankur Anand, CIO, Nash Squared
- Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland
- Ann Maya, CTO, Boomi
- Ann O’Neill, co-founder and CEO, Adora Digital Health
- Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls
- Anne Boden, founder, Starling Bank
- Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ
- Anne Marie Neatham, chief solutions officer, Ocado Intelligent Automation
- Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO, Stemettes
- Antony Walker, deputy CEO, TechUK
- Arfah Farooq, angel investor, Ada Ventures; founder, Muslamic Makers
- Asha Easton, immersive tech network lead, Innovate UK
- Ashley Warren, CIO, SSE
- Audrey Mandela, chair, Women in Telecoms and Technology; investor, consultant, mentor
- Avril Chester, CTO, Royal Pharmaceutical Society; founder, Cancer Central
- Beckie Taylor, CEO and co-founder, Tech Returners
- Becky Lodge, CEO and founder, Startup Disruptors
- Bella Abrams, group CTO, Jisc
- Ben Roome, CEO, Mova
- Beth Lawton, chief digital and information officer, University of Strathclyde
- Betty de Jongh, head of platforms, Ashurst
- Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared
- Bill Buchanan, professor, Edinburgh Napier University
- Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures
- Brent Hoberman, entrepreneur; chair of Founders Factory and Founders Forum
- Brian Reid, director of corporate transformation and workplace, The Scottish Government
- Bridgette Bigmore, chief technology officer, UK Telecoms Lab
- Carl Dawson, CIO, Asda
- Carlos Selonke, CIO, Revolut
- Carlotta Zorzi-Chapman, EMEA alliances lead, global and local system integrators, Shopify
- Caroline Bellamy, chief data officer. Ministry of Defence
- Caroline Gorski, co-founder, the Emergent Alliance
- Carrie Anne Philbin, director of educator support, Raspberry Pi Foundation
- Casey Calista, chair, Labour Digital
- Cat Little, permanent secretary, Cabinet Office
- Catherine Breslin, founder, Kingfisher Labs
- Catherine Wright, director – corporate banking, HSBC Innovation Banking UK
- Catriona Campbell, chair, Scottish AI Alliance; AI partner, EY
- Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females
- Charles Ewen, director of technology and CIO, Met Office
- Charles Forte, CIO, Ministry of Defence
- Charlie Muirhead, founder and CEO, CogX
- Charlotte Baldwin, global CIO, Burberry
- Charlotte Light, chief digital officer, Aztec Group
- Charmaine Mabika, founder, Tech Redefined
- Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures
- Cheryl Stevens, director of shared channels experience, Department for Work and Pensions
- Chi Onwurah, chair, Science, Innovation and Technology Committee
- Chris Ashworth, group CIO, Evri
- Chris Bowman, principal engineer, Registers of Scotland
- Chris Bryant, data protection and telecoms minister, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)
- Chris Howes, group CDIO, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra)
- Chris Huntingford, director of AI, ANS Group
- Chris Johnson, chief scientific adviser, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)
- Chris Meah, founder and CEO, School of Code
- Chris Russell, COO, University Information Services, University of Cambridge
- Christina Lovelock, author, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT; director of community, Herd Consulting
- Christine Bellamy, chief product officer, Government Digital Service (GDS)
- Christopher Aldred, principal software engineer, Sersy Associates
- Cijo Joseph, chief technology and information officer, Mitie
- Cindy Rose, COO, global enterprise sales, Microsoft
- Claire Taylor, director of information services, Edinburgh Napier University
- Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can
- Clare Barclay, chair, Industrial Strategy Council; president, enterprise and industry, Microsoft EMEA
- Clare Lansley, group IT director, Spirax Group
- Claudette Jones, director of digital and technology services, University of Dundee
- Clifford Cohen, global CTO, Soligent
- Colin Birchenall, chief digital officer, Glasgow City Council; CTO, Digital Office for Scottish Local Government
- Colin Simpson, global IT director, Sinclair
- Conor Whelan, group CIO, The Access Group
- Craig Bright, group CIO, Barclays
- Craig Donald, CIO, the Football Association
- Craig Melson, associate director – environment and sustainability, TechUK
- Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, BAME Recruitment Ltd; board chair, Pop Up Projects
- Daljit Rehal, chief digital and information officer, HM Revenue and Customs; BCS president
- Dan Bailey, vice-president, public sector, IBM
- Dan Lawrence, CDIO, Cardiff University
- Dan McQuillan, lecturer in creative and social computing, Goldsmiths, University of London
- Daniel Vocke, founder and CTO, Ohme
- Danielle George, chief scientific advisor for national security, GCHQ; professor and vice-dean, University of Manchester
- Danny Gonzalez, chief digital and innovation officer, London North Eastern Railway
- Darren Atkins, chief technology officer, Transformation Partners in Health and Care
- Darren Dodd, programme manager, NHS App, NHS England
- Darren Hardman, CEO, Microsoft UK
- Darren Jones, chief secretary to the Treasury
- Darren Scates, director of technology and CTO, Metropolitan Police
- Darron Antill, CEO, Device Authority
- Dave Watson, deputy director for technology services, The Scottish Government
- David Henderson, chief technology and product officer, Global (on sabbatical)
- David Knott, government chief technology officer, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)
- David McColl, deputy director – technology, NHS Education for Scotland
- David Turner, group CTO, Virgin Active
- David Watson, CEO, Ohme
- Debbie Forster, ex-CEO of Tech Talent Charter
- Debbie Weinstein, president, Google EMEA
- Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)
- Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO, Google DeepMind
- Derek Allison, general manager UK and Ireland, DXC Technology
- Deryck Mitchelson, global chief information security officer and C-suite advisor, Check Point; vice-chair of National Cyber Advisory Board, The Scottish Government
- Diana Kennedy, executive director – architecture and engineering, NatWest Group
- Dieter Kraftner, CDIO, Anglia Ruskin University
- Dom Hallas, executive director, Startup Coalition
- Donald Patra, CIO Europe, HSBC
- Douglas Smith, IT director, Scottish Power
- Dylan Roberts, CDIO, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
- Eben Upton, founder, Raspberry Pi Foundation
- Eddie Copeland, director, London Office of Technology and Innovation
- Edward Challis, head of AI strategy and general manager for communication mining, UiPath
- Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females
- Eileen Burbidge, partner, Passion Capital
- Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups
- Elizabeth Varley, dealmaker – Global Entrepreneur Programme, Department for Business and Trade
- Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions
- Emma Sinclair, co-founder, Enterprise Alumni
- Emma Wright, director, The Institute of AI; partner, Harbottle & Lewis; founder, investHER
- Euan Blair, CEO, Multiverse
- Felicity Oswald, chief operating officer, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)
- Felix Greaves, director, digital, data and innovation strategy and head of the Joint Digital Policy Unit, Department of Health and Social Care
- Feryal Clark, minister of state for AI and digital government, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)
- Flavilla Fongang, managing director, 3 Colours Rule; founder, TLA Black Women in Tech
- Franziska Bell, senior vice-president, digital technology, BP
- Gaia Marcus, director, Ada Lovelace Institute
- Gareth Whiting, senior vice-president of sales in Europe, Creatio
- Garry Fingland, CIO, The Weir Group
- Gary Balmer, CIO, Tesco Bank
- Geoff Huggins, digital director, The Scottish Government
- Georgie Henley, head of justice and emergency services, TechUK
- Georgina Maratheftis, associate director, local public services, TechUK
- Gerard Grech, managing director, Founders at the University of Cambridge
- Gina Gill, CIO, Apollo
- Glenn Winteringham, CDO, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust
- Graeme Fletcher, director of technology and engineering, Mkodo
- Graham Hutton, professor of computer science, University of Nottingham
- Grant Nairn, CIO, Aggreko
- Greg Jackson, CEO, Octopus Energy
- Greg Jones, senior vice-president of MSP enablement, Kaseya
- Greg Williams, deputy global editorial director, Wired
- Guus Dekkers, CTO, Tesco
- Hannah Dee, senior lecturer in computer science at Aberystwyth University; founder of BCS Lovelace Colloquium
- Hannah Rutter, CEO, Office for Digital Identities & Attributes, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)
- Hannah Shimko, co-founder and chair, Digital LibDems
- Harvey Neve, director, digital, data and technology, HC-One
- Hassan Chaudhury, commercial director, DATA-CAN: The Health Data Research Hub for Cancer
- Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering
- Heather Thomson, CEO, The Data Lab
- Helen Milner, CEO, Good Things Foundation
- Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales
- Helen Wylie, CDIO, Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)
- Hilary Stephenson, managing director, Nexer Digital
- Hussain Baig, global COO, Computershare
- Ian Bromwich, CIO, Royal London
- Ian Hogarth, chair, AI Security Institute
- Ian Levy, distinguished engineer and vice-president, Amazon
- Ilan Gur, CEO, Advanced Research and Invention Agency
- Isaac de Abreu, technical marketing director, Extreme Networks
- Izak Oosthuizen, managing director, Zhero
- Jack Stockdale, CTO, Darktrace
- Jacqueline de Rojas, past president, TechUK
- Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary
- James Clements, CIO, Francis Crick Institute
- James Donkin, CTO, Ocado Technology
- James Dunn, chief of staff, DXC Technology
- James Fleming, former CIO, Francis Crick Institute
- James Matthews, CEO, Ocado Technology
- James Thomas, chief technology officer, Wellcome Trust
- Janet Coyle, managing director business growth, London & Partners
- Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance
- Jason Creane, UK vice-president and general manager, Varonis
- Jason Dunham, CIO, Student Loans Company
- Jason Kemsley, chief revenue officer, Uptime Solutions; Executive Council leader, CompTIA
- Jatin Aythora, director of research and development, BBC
- Jeni Tennison, executive director, Connected by Data
- Jennifer McGhee, CISO, Element Materials Technology
- Jenny Rae, CIO, Imperial College London
- Jessica Figueras, CEO, Pionen; vice-chair of trustees, UK Cyber Security Council
- Jo Dalton, director, Lodestone Communications; secretariat for the Parliamentary Internet Communications and Technology Forum
- Jo Graham, chief digital officer, Pharmacy2U
- Joanna Davinson, interim chief digital officer, UK government
- Joanna Drake, CIO, THG
- Joanna Shields, CEO and founder, Precognition
- Joe Baguley, chief technology officer, EMEA, Broadcom
- Joel Gujral, CEO, Myndup
- Johanna Hutchinson, chief data officer, BAE Systems
- John Boumphrey, country manager, Amazon UK
- John Davison, CIO, First Central Group
- John Edwards, UK information commissioner
- John Elliott, vice-president of technology EMEA, Starbucks
- John Quinn, CIO, NHS England
- John Seglias, group CDIO, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
- Johnny Boufarhat, founder and CEO, Hopin
- Jon Carson, director of strategic programmes, Pets at Home
- Jonathan Miller, director, H&G Consultancy Services
- Josko Grljevic, CTO, Mayfair Equity Partners
- Jots Sehmbi, CIO, City, University of London
- Juan Villamil, group CIO, UBDS
- Julia Adamson, managing director of education and public benefit, BCS
- Julian David, CEO, TechUK
- June Angelides, venture capitalist, Samos Investments; founder, Mums in Technology
- Justin Lewis, vice-president of incubation, BP
- Karl Hoods, group chief digital and information officer, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
- Kash Ghedia, CIO, Applegreen (Welcome Break)
- Kate Boyle, director, data and analytics, Police Digital Service
- Kate Rosenshine, director, global cloud solution architecture, unicorns and scaleups, Microsoft
- Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland
- Katie Gallagher, managing director, Manchester Digital
- Katie Ramsey, head of global fintech, Department for Business and Trade (DBT)
- Kaveh Pourteymour, CDIO, Rolls-Royce
- Kayleigh Kuptz, co-founder and CEO, Deployed
- Kerensa Jennings, board advisor to Institute of Coding, Trove, Noon, Digital Leaders, Founders4Schools
- Khyati Sundaram, CEO, Applied
- Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder, BYP network
- Kriti Sharma, vice-president product, GFK; founder, AI for Good UK
- Laura Foster, associate director, tech and innovation, TechUK
- Laura Gilbert, senior director of AI, Tony Blair Institute; head of AI for government programme, Ellison Institute of Technology
- Laura Hodkinson, group director of transformation, The Calico Group
- Lauren Neal, founder and chief programme creator for Valued At Work; Performance manager, BP
- Leanne Clancy, group CIO, Boohoo
- Lee Cowie, chief operating officer, Accesso
- Lee Foster, chief operating and technology officer, Dains Accountants
- Leontina Postelnicu, policy and public affairs lead, Feebris; vice-chair, HIMSS UK Committee
- Lila Ibrahim, chief operating officer, Google DeepMind
- Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG
- Lisa Johnson, vice-president, corporate communications (global), Starship Technologies
- Lisa Ventura, founder, Cyber Security Unity
- Liz Rowsell, CTO, Johnson Matthey
- Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; Chair, GoodThingsFoundation
- Lopa Patel, counder, Asians in Tech; chair, Diversity UK
- Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance
- Lucy Cassidy, director of products and service, HBSUK
- Lydia Gregory, CEO and co-founder, Figaro.ai
- Lyndsey Simpson, founder/CEO, 55Redefined Group
- Maggie Jones, future digital economy and online safety minister, DSIT
- Maggie Philbin, CEO, TeenTech
- Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president, IT transformation and value, Shell
- Marc Warner, CEO, Faculty
- Marc Waters, UKI managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Mark Boost, CEO and co-founder, Civo
- Mark Dearnley, former CDO, Inchcape
- Mark Gee, CIO, University of Birmingham
- Mark Logan, former chief entrepreneurial advisor to The Scottish Government
- Mark Maddocks, CIO, Cambridge University Press and Assessment
- Mark Sweeny, founder and chief executive, de Novo Solutions
- Mark Thompson, group CDIO, Ministry of Justice
- Mark Weir, regional director for UK and Ireland, Check Point Software
- Marsha Castello, delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women; ambassador, Women in Data; data analyst, Civil Service
- Marta Krupinska, CEO and co-founder, CUR8
- Martha Lane Fox, chair, digital advisory board, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT); entrepreneur
- Martyn Wallace, CDO, Scottish Local Government Digital Office
- Mary McKenna, co-founder, AwakenHub
- Mat Rule, CEO and founder, Toca.io
- Matt Clifford, chairman, Advanced Research and Invention Agency; PM’s advisor on AI opportunities
- Matt Stanley, co-founder, Think Digital Partners
- Matthew Evans, director of markets, TechUK
- Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom
- Melissa Di Donato, CEO, Kyriba; non-executive director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)
- Meryl Bushell, Crown representative, Cabinet Office
- Michael Cockburn, co-founder, Desana
- Michael Taylor, IT director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
- Mike Errington, CIO, Co-operative Bank
- Mike Hyde, CTO, Trainline
- Milena Cooper, vice-president operations, Informa TechTarget
- Ming Tang, interim chief digital and information officer/chief data and analytics officer, NHS England
- Mohamed Hammady, group CTO, Sky
- Monir El Moudden, digital educator and computer science teacher
- Morgan Ball, group technology director, Samworth Brothers
- Mustafa Suleyman, CEO, Microsoft AI
- Muttukrishnan Rajarajan, director of the Institute for Cybersecurity at City, University of London
- Myra Fulton, vice-president of engineering, Skyscanner
- Nadine Thomson, president of product operations, WPP
- Naomi McGregor, founder and CEO Movetru
- Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; growth and innovation consultant, We Are GSI; innovation and growth lead, Manchester Tech Festival
- Natalie Jones, director of digital identity, Government Digital Service (GDS)
- Nic Granger, director of corporate (digital, data and technology), North Sea Transition Authority; chair, Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group
- Nick Poole, CEO, UKIE
- Nick Prudhoe, CTO, City Facilities Management
- Nick Woods, CIO, Manchester Airports Group
- Nicky Stewart, director, Yellow Submarine AI
- Nicky Tozer, senior vice-president, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite
- Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England
- Nicola Hodson, chair for UK&I, IBM; deputy president, TechUK
- Nicola Mendelsohn, vice-president, global business group, Meta
- Nigel Richardson, chief information and digitisation officer, Reckitt
- Nigel Rodgers, group CIO, People’s Partnership
- Nigel Shadbolt, chairman, Open Data Institute
- Nigel Toon, CEO, Graphcore
- Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder, Railsbank
- Nimmi Patel, policy manager for skills, talent and diversity, TechUK
- Oliver Davy, chief digital officer, University of Derby
- Opal Perry, CDIO, EasyJet
- Orpheus Warr, chief technology officer, Everyone TV
- Ottoline Leyser, CEO, UKRI
- Pamela Maynard, chief AI transformation officer, MCAPS, Microsoft
- Patrick Vallance, science, research and innovation minister, DSIT
- Paul Christie, head of IT service, Registers of Scotland
- Paul Clark, director of high-performance computing, EPCC
- Paul Fitton, director of information systems, Northern Powergrid
- Paul Fletcher, CEO, Nominet
- Paul Hardy, EMEA innovation officer, ServiceNow
- Paul Willmott, non-executive director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)
- Paula Sussex, CEO, OneID
- Penny Williams, vice-president of sales, CDW UK
- Pete Marsden, CTO, Sainsbury’s
- Peter Kyle, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, UK government
- Peter O’Kane, CTO, BBC
- Phil Siveter, CEO, Thales UK
- Phil Swan, digital director, Greater Manchester Combined Authority
- Pooja Bagga, group CIO, Guardian News and Media
- Poppy Gustafsson, minister for investment, HM Treasury/Department for Business and Trade
- Priya Guha, venture partner, Merian Ventures
- Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech
- Priyanka Gangishetty, senior Azure customer engineer; women in tech and mental health advocate; women in CXP EMEA lead; STEM ambassador UK, Microsoft
- Professor Dame Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser, UK government
- Przemek Czarnecki, CTO, Asos
- Rachel Coldicutt, founder and executive director, Careful Trouble
- Rachel Dunscombe, co-chair, OpenEHR; member, UK government AI Council; visiting professor, Imperial College London
- Rachel Higham, chief digital and technology officer, Marks & Spencer
- Rachel Hilliam, chair, Alliance for Data Science Professionals; professor of statistics, the Open University
- Rachel Seymour, manager of cloud FinOps engineering, London Stock Exchange
- Rafe Colburn, chief technology officer, Etsy
- Raja Javaid, chief information and transformation officer, University of Warwick
- Rana Bhattacharya, CIO, Cynergy Bank
- Ravi Naik, legal director, AWO
- Rene Haas, CEO, ARM Holdings
- Rex Cooper, CTO, Times Higher Education
- Richard Atkinson, head of technology, Nando’s UK and Ireland
- Richard Corbridge, CIO, Segro
- Richard G Brown, chief technology officer, R3
- Richard Horne, CEO, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)
- Rick Martire, director and general manager, sovereign services, Rackspace Technology UK
- Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?
- Rob McCargow, technology impact leader, PwC UK and EMEA Consulting
- Rob Thompson, chief digital, data and technology officer, Home Office
- Robert Baugh, CEO, Keepabl
- Robert Elsey, group CTO, Co-op
- Robert Harding, non-executive director, CapitalOne UK
- Robin Tombs, CEO, Yoti
- Roger Halliday, CEO, Research Data Scotland
- Romina Savova, founder and CEO, Pension Bee
- Rosalind Singleton, chair, Telecoms Supply Chain Advisory Council; board member, Inca
- Ross McKerchar, CISO, Sophos
- Rowena Ironside, non-executive director, chair and mentor; co-founder, Women on Boards UK
- Russ Shaw, founder, Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates
- Ryan Edwards, founder and CEO, Audoo
- Ryan Stephenson-Brown, chief operating officer, Evolve
- Sabina Ciofu, associate director – international, TechUK
- Samantha Niblett, founder, Labour Women in Tech; MP
- Sandra Wachter, professor and senior researcher, Oxford Internet Institute
- Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft
- Sarah Burnett, chief technology evangelist, KYP.ai
- Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition and Markets Authority
- Sarah Heffron Nichomoff, chief data and analytics officer, corporate and investment banking, JP Morgan
- Sarah Luxford, partner (DDaT), GatenbySanderson; co-founder, TLA Women in Tech
- Sarah McMann, chief digital product officer, HMRC
- Sarah Tulip, founder, MetroTech; co-founder, Wild Digital; digital ambassador, Leeds City Council
- Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe
- Sarah Venning, chief digital and technology officer, Merlin Entertainments
- Sarah-Jane Sewell, director, Digital Tories; senior consultant, Shearwater
- Sasha Jory, CIO, Hastings Direct
- Scott McGarvey, head of operations, Tesco Bank
- Shadi A. Razak, CTO and co-founder, Angoka
- Shaheen Sayed, CEO UKIA, Accenture
- Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK
- Sharron Gunn, group CEO, BCS – The Chartered Institute for IT
- Shashi Verma, director of strategy and CTO, Transport for London
- Shaun Pearce, CTO, Gousto
- Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group; president, TechUK
- Sheree Atcheson, global director of diversity and inclusion, Valtech
- Sheridan Ash, co-CEO and founder, Tech She Can
- Sherry Coutu, angel investor; founder, ScaleUp Institute; founder, Founders4Schools
- Sian Jones, CEO, Correla
- Sian-Nia Davies, chief digital, data and technology officer, Intellectual Property Office
- Silkie Carlo, director, Big Brother Watch
- Simon Bond, managing director, CYAN Solutions
- Simon Hansford, non-executive director, board advisor
- Simon Pakenham-Walsh, CTO, River Island
- Simon Tindal, chief technology officer, Smart Communications
- Simon Tinkler, head of lean portfolio management, Tesco Bank
- Simon Wardley, founder, Wardley Maps
- Somayeh Aghnia, co-founder, London School of Innovation
- Sonia Patel, CTO, NHS ENgland
- Sophie James, head of telecoms and spectrum policy, TechUK
- Stella Peace, interim executive chair, Innovate UK
- Stephen Campbell, COO, Scottish Friendly
- Stephen Flockhart, director of digital and security – CIO, NHS National Services Scotland
- Stephen Glenfield, head of digital, Heathrow Airport
- Steve Humber, CEO, Coventry University Online
- Steve McDevitt, CIO, Element Materials Technology
- Steve Nolan, CTO, Very Group
- Steve O'Connor, IT director, Aston Martin Lagonda
- Steve Pass, CEO, Iconic Data Centres
- Steven Faull, technology director, Allied Vehicles Group
- Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC
- Stuart McWhinnie, CTO, Golden Charter
- Sue Black, professor of computer science and technology evangelist, Durham University
- Sue Daley, director, technology and innovation, TechUK
- Sue Preston, CEO, Digital Catapult
- Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure
- Suresh Viswanathan, COO, Nationwide Building Society
- Surya Mukherjee, head of technology research Europe, Accenture
- Susan Bowen, CEO and president, Aptum Technologies
- Susanne Baker, partner – technology sector, Baker McKenzie
- Suzanne Howse, head of data and AI, Marks & Spencer
- Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; former chair of UK government’s AI Council
- Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Tara Donnelly, founder, Digital Care
- Tara McGeehan, president, CGI UK and Australia
- Teodora Kaneva, head of smart infrastructure and systems, TechUK
- Teruyoshi Adachi, CEO, Aprio Technologies
- Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio
- Tessa Griffiths and Sarah Maclean (jointly), CEOs, Skills England (jobshare)
- Theo Blackwell, chief digital officer to the Mayor of London
- Tia Cheang, director of IT, data and information services (UK and EMEA), Gallagher
- Tim Berners-Lee, World Wide Web inventor; director, Open Data Institute
- Tom Adeyoola, incoming executive chair, Innovate UK
- Tom Crick, chief scientific adviser, Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS); professor of digital policy and deputy pro-vice-chancellor, Swansea University
- Tom Read, group chief digital and technology officer, Serco
- Tom Skalycz, chief technology officer, HMRC
- Tom Whicher, co-founder and CEO, DrDoctor
- Tommie Edwards, CEO and co-founder, Tech1M
- Toni Scullion, computer science teacher; founder, dressCode
- Trish Quinn, strategic innovation director, Fintech Scotland
- Tristi Tanaka, BCS Women committee member; head of portfolio, NHS Black County
- Trudy Norris-Grey, strategic advisor, Institution of Engineering and Technology
- TS Anil, CEO, Monzo Bank
- Vanessa Vallely, CEO, WeAreTheCity
- Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software developer, Certua
- Victoria Higgin, CDIO, CityFibre
- Victoria Johnson, social impact director, BT Group
- Vin Diwakar, national director of transformation, NHS England
- Vivian Hunt, chief innovation officer, United Health Group
- Wendy Hall, professor of computer science, University of Southampton; UK’s AI skills champion
- Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail, NatWest Group
- Wes Streeting, health and social care secretary, UK government
- Will Smart, director and strategic advisor, CareTech Partners
- William Hewish, CIO, Pets at Home
- Yanna Winter, CIO, Generali
- Yinka Makinde, deputy director, digital innovation policy and digital mental health, NHS England
- Yorath Turner, chief operating officer for digital, The Scottish Government
- Yvonne Gallagher, digital director, National Audit Office
- Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK
- Zoe Kleinman, technology editor, BBC News
Judging the UKtech50
The UKtech50 list is decided by a judging panel representing every area of the UK IT profession. The panel selects the top 50 candidates based on the following criteria:
- Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through their personal position or the role they hold – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?
- Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?
- Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely are they acknowledged by their peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?
- Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Do they have a leadership role and does that help them develop the role of IT in the UK?
- Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will their authority and responsibility grow?