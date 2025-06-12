UKtech50 2025: the longlist of the UK’s influential tech leaders

With a record number of nearly 500 nominees, finding the 50 most influential people in UK IT is a mammoth task with so many deserving candidates, especially in a challenging economic climate.

Each year, the list of nominations grows, as the tech industry tells us who it thinks deserves a place in the top 50. Now in its 15th year, with yet another unprecedented number of nominees, the UKtech50 list continues to recognise the technology leaders driving the digital economy.

The shortlist of 50 names chosen by our expert panel of judges will be published shortly, allowing readers to vote for who they think should be recognised as the most influential leader in UK IT to help the judges make their final decision. The winner will be announced in June.

It has been a year that has demonstrated amazing talent, innovation and resolve among the country’s technology leaders, who recognise the value digital technologies can bring to society, which is why Computer Weekly has decided to reveal all of the nominees who were considered for this year’s top 50 list.

Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it onto the longlist. It is a great achievement and shows the depth of capability across the UK tech industry.

A big thank you also to our partner in the UKtech50 programme, global talent and technology solutions provider Nash Squared.

The 2025 nominations for the most influential leaders in UK IT are (in alphabetical order):

Abadesi Osunsade, CEO and founder, Hustle Crew

Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics

Adam Leon-Smith, chair, Fellows Tech Advisory Group, BCS; deputy chair of BSI ART/1 – UK National AI standards committee

Adam Warne, managing director, head of EMM Shared Platform Engineering, Barclays UK

Adrian Blundell, chief digital information officer, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

Aimee Smith, director of data, Metropolitan Police

Akiko Hart, director, Liberty

Akua Opong, senior EUC engineer, London Stock Exchange Group; STEM advisor

Al Kingsley, CEO, NetSupport

Alan Bates, Post Office scandal campaigner; chair, Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance

Alan Chang, founder and CEO, Fuse Energy

Alex Bazin, CTO and COO, Lewis Silkin

Alex Kendall, CEO, Wayve

Alex Towers, director of policy and public affairs, BT Group

Alexander Grafetsberger, managing director, Luware UK; vice-president of Luware Recording, Luware

Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First

Alison Davis, executive director – IT/business relationship management, GE Healthcare

Alison McLaughlin, board member, ScotlandIS

Alistair Forbes, CEO, Scottish Tech Army

Allan Boardman, founder, CyberAdvisor

Allan Mayberry, director of engineering and site lead, Planet DDS

Allison Kirkby, CEO, BT Group

Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK

Andrea Eschle, chief product officer, SDWorx

Andrew Hendry, chief digital information officer, Police Scotland

Andrew Roughan, managing director, Plexal

Andrew Williams, chair, ScotlandIS

Andy Gamble, CIO, Currys

Andy McClintock, chief digital information officer, Social Security Scotland

Ankit Jadav, global head of digital operations, Portmeirion Group; Alumni and industry Fellow, Nottingham Trent University

Ankur Anand, CIO, Nash Squared

Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland

Ann Maya, CTO, Boomi

Ann O’Neill, co-founder and CEO, Adora Digital Health

Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls

Anne Boden, founder, Starling Bank

Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ

Anne Marie Neatham, chief solutions officer, Ocado Intelligent Automation

Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO, Stemettes

Antony Walker, deputy CEO, TechUK

Arfah Farooq, angel investor, Ada Ventures; founder, Muslamic Makers

Asha Easton, immersive tech network lead, Innovate UK

Ashley Warren, CIO, SSE

Audrey Mandela, chair, Women in Telecoms and Technology; investor, consultant, mentor

Avril Chester, CTO, Royal Pharmaceutical Society; founder, Cancer Central

Beckie Taylor, CEO and co-founder, Tech Returners

Becky Lodge, CEO and founder, Startup Disruptors

Bella Abrams, group CTO, Jisc

Ben Roome, CEO, Mova

Beth Lawton, chief digital and information officer, University of Strathclyde

Betty de Jongh, head of platforms, Ashurst

Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared

Bill Buchanan, professor, Edinburgh Napier University

Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures

Brent Hoberman, entrepreneur; chair of Founders Factory and Founders Forum

Brian Reid, director of corporate transformation and workplace, The Scottish Government

Bridgette Bigmore, chief technology officer, UK Telecoms Lab

Carl Dawson, CIO, Asda

Carlos Selonke, CIO, Revolut

Carlotta Zorzi-Chapman, EMEA alliances lead, global and local system integrators, Shopify

Caroline Bellamy, chief data officer. Ministry of Defence

Caroline Gorski, co-founder, the Emergent Alliance

Carrie Anne Philbin, director of educator support, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Casey Calista, chair, Labour Digital

Cat Little, permanent secretary, Cabinet Office

Catherine Breslin, founder, Kingfisher Labs

Catherine Wright, director – corporate banking, HSBC Innovation Banking UK

Catriona Campbell, chair, Scottish AI Alliance; AI partner, EY

Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females

Charles Ewen, director of technology and CIO, Met Office

Charles Forte, CIO, Ministry of Defence

Charlie Muirhead, founder and CEO, CogX

Charlotte Baldwin, global CIO, Burberry

Charlotte Light, chief digital officer, Aztec Group

Charmaine Mabika, founder, Tech Redefined

Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures

Cheryl Stevens, director of shared channels experience, Department for Work and Pensions

Chi Onwurah, chair, Science, Innovation and Technology Committee

Chris Ashworth, group CIO, Evri

Chris Bowman, principal engineer, Registers of Scotland

Chris Bryant, data protection and telecoms minister, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)

Chris Howes, group CDIO, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra)

Chris Huntingford, director of AI, ANS Group

Chris Johnson, chief scientific adviser, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)

Chris Meah, founder and CEO, School of Code

Chris Russell, COO, University Information Services, University of Cambridge

Christina Lovelock, author, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT; director of community, Herd Consulting

Christine Bellamy, chief product officer, Government Digital Service (GDS)

Christopher Aldred, principal software engineer, Sersy Associates

Cijo Joseph, chief technology and information officer, Mitie

Cindy Rose, COO, global enterprise sales, Microsoft

Claire Taylor, director of information services, Edinburgh Napier University

Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can

Clare Barclay, chair, Industrial Strategy Council; president, enterprise and industry, Microsoft EMEA

Clare Lansley, group IT director, Spirax Group

Claudette Jones, director of digital and technology services, University of Dundee

Clifford Cohen, global CTO, Soligent

Colin Birchenall, chief digital officer, Glasgow City Council; CTO, Digital Office for Scottish Local Government

Colin Simpson, global IT director, Sinclair

Conor Whelan, group CIO, The Access Group

Craig Bright, group CIO, Barclays

Craig Donald, CIO, the Football Association

Craig Melson, associate director – environment and sustainability, TechUK

Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, BAME Recruitment Ltd; board chair, Pop Up Projects

Daljit Rehal, chief digital and information officer, HM Revenue and Customs; BCS president

Dan Bailey, vice-president, public sector, IBM

Dan Lawrence, CDIO, Cardiff University

Dan McQuillan, lecturer in creative and social computing, Goldsmiths, University of London

Daniel Vocke, founder and CTO, Ohme

Danielle George, chief scientific advisor for national security, GCHQ; professor and vice-dean, University of Manchester

Danny Gonzalez, chief digital and innovation officer, London North Eastern Railway

Darren Atkins, chief technology officer, Transformation Partners in Health and Care

Darren Dodd, programme manager, NHS App, NHS England

Darren Hardman, CEO, Microsoft UK

Darren Jones, chief secretary to the Treasury

Darren Scates, director of technology and CTO, Metropolitan Police

Darron Antill, CEO, Device Authority

Dave Watson, deputy director for technology services, The Scottish Government

David Henderson, chief technology and product officer, Global (on sabbatical)

David Knott, government chief technology officer, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)

David McColl, deputy director – technology, NHS Education for Scotland

David Turner, group CTO, Virgin Active

David Watson, CEO, Ohme

Debbie Forster, ex-CEO of Tech Talent Charter

Debbie Weinstein, president, Google EMEA

Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)

Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO, Google DeepMind

Derek Allison, general manager UK and Ireland, DXC Technology

Deryck Mitchelson, global chief information security officer and C-suite advisor, Check Point; vice-chair of National Cyber Advisory Board, The Scottish Government

Diana Kennedy, executive director – architecture and engineering, NatWest Group

Dieter Kraftner, CDIO, Anglia Ruskin University

Dom Hallas, executive director, Startup Coalition

Donald Patra, CIO Europe, HSBC

Douglas Smith, IT director, Scottish Power

Dylan Roberts, CDIO, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Eben Upton, founder, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Eddie Copeland, director, London Office of Technology and Innovation

Edward Challis, head of AI strategy and general manager for communication mining, UiPath

Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females

Eileen Burbidge, partner, Passion Capital

Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups

Elizabeth Varley, dealmaker – Global Entrepreneur Programme, Department for Business and Trade

Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions

Emma Sinclair, co-founder, Enterprise Alumni

Emma Wright, director, The Institute of AI; partner, Harbottle & Lewis; founder, investHER

Euan Blair, CEO, Multiverse

Felicity Oswald, chief operating officer, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

Felix Greaves, director, digital, data and innovation strategy and head of the Joint Digital Policy Unit, Department of Health and Social Care

Feryal Clark, minister of state for AI and digital government, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)

Flavilla Fongang, managing director, 3 Colours Rule; founder, TLA Black Women in Tech

Franziska Bell, senior vice-president, digital technology, BP

Gaia Marcus, director, Ada Lovelace Institute

Gareth Whiting, senior vice-president of sales in Europe, Creatio

Garry Fingland, CIO, The Weir Group

Gary Balmer, CIO, Tesco Bank

Geoff Huggins, digital director, The Scottish Government

Georgie Henley, head of justice and emergency services, TechUK

Georgina Maratheftis, associate director, local public services, TechUK

Gerard Grech, managing director, Founders at the University of Cambridge

Gina Gill, CIO, Apollo

Glenn Winteringham, CDO, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

Graeme Fletcher, director of technology and engineering, Mkodo

Graham Hutton, professor of computer science, University of Nottingham

Grant Nairn, CIO, Aggreko

Greg Jackson, CEO, Octopus Energy

Greg Jones, senior vice-president of MSP enablement, Kaseya

Greg Williams, deputy global editorial director, Wired

Guus Dekkers, CTO, Tesco

Hannah Dee, senior lecturer in computer science at Aberystwyth University; founder of BCS Lovelace Colloquium

Hannah Rutter, CEO, Office for Digital Identities & Attributes, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)

Hannah Shimko, co-founder and chair, Digital LibDems

Harvey Neve, director, digital, data and technology, HC-One

Hassan Chaudhury, commercial director, DATA-CAN: The Health Data Research Hub for Cancer

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering

Heather Thomson, CEO, The Data Lab

Helen Milner, CEO, Good Things Foundation

Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales

Helen Wylie, CDIO, Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)

Hilary Stephenson, managing director, Nexer Digital

Hussain Baig, global COO, Computershare

Ian Bromwich, CIO, Royal London

Ian Hogarth, chair, AI Security Institute

Ian Levy, distinguished engineer and vice-president, Amazon

Ilan Gur, CEO, Advanced Research and Invention Agency

Isaac de Abreu, technical marketing director, Extreme Networks

Izak Oosthuizen, managing director, Zhero

Jack Stockdale, CTO, Darktrace

Jacqueline de Rojas, past president, TechUK

Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary

James Clements, CIO, Francis Crick Institute

James Donkin, CTO, Ocado Technology

James Dunn, chief of staff, DXC Technology

James Fleming, former CIO, Francis Crick Institute

James Matthews, CEO, Ocado Technology

James Thomas, chief technology officer, Wellcome Trust

Janet Coyle, managing director business growth, London & Partners

Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance

Jason Creane, UK vice-president and general manager, Varonis

Jason Dunham, CIO, Student Loans Company

Jason Kemsley, chief revenue officer, Uptime Solutions; Executive Council leader, CompTIA

Jatin Aythora, director of research and development, BBC

Jeni Tennison, executive director, Connected by Data

Jennifer McGhee, CISO, Element Materials Technology

Jenny Rae, CIO, Imperial College London

Jessica Figueras, CEO, Pionen; vice-chair of trustees, UK Cyber Security Council

Jo Dalton, director, Lodestone Communications; secretariat for the Parliamentary Internet Communications and Technology Forum

Jo Graham, chief digital officer, Pharmacy2U

Joanna Davinson, interim chief digital officer, UK government

Joanna Drake, CIO, THG

Joanna Shields, CEO and founder, Precognition

Joe Baguley, chief technology officer, EMEA, Broadcom

Joel Gujral, CEO, Myndup

Johanna Hutchinson, chief data officer, BAE Systems

John Boumphrey, country manager, Amazon UK

John Davison, CIO, First Central Group

John Edwards, UK information commissioner

John Elliott, vice-president of technology EMEA, Starbucks

John Quinn, CIO, NHS England

John Seglias, group CDIO, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Johnny Boufarhat, founder and CEO, Hopin

Jon Carson, director of strategic programmes, Pets at Home

Jonathan Miller, director, H&G Consultancy Services

Josko Grljevic, CTO, Mayfair Equity Partners

Jots Sehmbi, CIO, City, University of London

Juan Villamil, group CIO, UBDS

Julia Adamson, managing director of education and public benefit, BCS

Julian David, CEO, TechUK

June Angelides, venture capitalist, Samos Investments; founder, Mums in Technology

Justin Lewis, vice-president of incubation, BP

Karl Hoods, group chief digital and information officer, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Kash Ghedia, CIO, Applegreen (Welcome Break)

Kate Boyle, director, data and analytics, Police Digital Service

Kate Rosenshine, director, global cloud solution architecture, unicorns and scaleups, Microsoft

Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland

Katie Gallagher, managing director, Manchester Digital

Katie Ramsey, head of global fintech, Department for Business and Trade (DBT)

Kaveh Pourteymour, CDIO, Rolls-Royce

Kayleigh Kuptz, co-founder and CEO, Deployed

Kerensa Jennings, board advisor to Institute of Coding, Trove, Noon, Digital Leaders, Founders4Schools

Khyati Sundaram, CEO, Applied

Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder, BYP network

Kriti Sharma, vice-president product, GFK; founder, AI for Good UK

Laura Foster, associate director, tech and innovation, TechUK

Laura Gilbert, senior director of AI, Tony Blair Institute; head of AI for government programme, Ellison Institute of Technology

Laura Hodkinson, group director of transformation, The Calico Group

Lauren Neal, founder and chief programme creator for Valued At Work; Performance manager, BP

Leanne Clancy, group CIO, Boohoo

Lee Cowie, chief operating officer, Accesso

Lee Foster, chief operating and technology officer, Dains Accountants

Leontina Postelnicu, policy and public affairs lead, Feebris; vice-chair, HIMSS UK Committee

Lila Ibrahim, chief operating officer, Google DeepMind

Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG

Lisa Johnson, vice-president, corporate communications (global), Starship Technologies

Lisa Ventura, founder, Cyber Security Unity

Liz Rowsell, CTO, Johnson Matthey

Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; Chair, GoodThingsFoundation

Lopa Patel, counder, Asians in Tech; chair, Diversity UK

Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance

Lucy Cassidy, director of products and service, HBSUK

Lydia Gregory, CEO and co-founder, Figaro.ai

Lyndsey Simpson, founder/CEO, 55Redefined Group

Maggie Jones, future digital economy and online safety minister, DSIT

Maggie Philbin, CEO, TeenTech

Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president, IT transformation and value, Shell

Marc Warner, CEO, Faculty

Marc Waters, UKI managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Mark Boost, CEO and co-founder, Civo

Mark Dearnley, former CDO, Inchcape

Mark Gee, CIO, University of Birmingham

Mark Logan, former chief entrepreneurial advisor to The Scottish Government

Mark Maddocks, CIO, Cambridge University Press and Assessment

Mark Sweeny, founder and chief executive, de Novo Solutions

Mark Thompson, group CDIO, Ministry of Justice

Mark Weir, regional director for UK and Ireland, Check Point Software

Marsha Castello, delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women; ambassador, Women in Data; data analyst, Civil Service

Marta Krupinska, CEO and co-founder, CUR8

Martha Lane Fox, chair, digital advisory board, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT); entrepreneur

Martyn Wallace, CDO, Scottish Local Government Digital Office

Mary McKenna, co-founder, AwakenHub

Mat Rule, CEO and founder, Toca.io

Matt Clifford, chairman, Advanced Research and Invention Agency; PM’s advisor on AI opportunities

Matt Stanley, co-founder, Think Digital Partners

Matthew Evans, director of markets, TechUK

Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom

Melissa Di Donato, CEO, Kyriba; non-executive director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)

Meryl Bushell, Crown representative, Cabinet Office

Michael Cockburn, co-founder, Desana

Michael Taylor, IT director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Mike Errington, CIO, Co-operative Bank

Mike Hyde, CTO, Trainline

Milena Cooper, vice-president operations, Informa TechTarget

Ming Tang, interim chief digital and information officer/chief data and analytics officer, NHS England

Mohamed Hammady, group CTO, Sky

Monir El Moudden, digital educator and computer science teacher

Morgan Ball, group technology director, Samworth Brothers

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO, Microsoft AI

Muttukrishnan Rajarajan, director of the Institute for Cybersecurity at City, University of London

Myra Fulton, vice-president of engineering, Skyscanner

Nadine Thomson, president of product operations, WPP

Naomi McGregor, founder and CEO Movetru

Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; growth and innovation consultant, We Are GSI; innovation and growth lead, Manchester Tech Festival

Natalie Jones, director of digital identity, Government Digital Service (GDS)

Nic Granger, director of corporate (digital, data and technology), North Sea Transition Authority; chair, Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group

Nick Poole, CEO, UKIE

Nick Prudhoe, CTO, City Facilities Management

Nick Woods, CIO, Manchester Airports Group

Nicky Stewart, director, Yellow Submarine AI

Nicky Tozer, senior vice-president, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite

Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England

Nicola Hodson, chair for UK&I, IBM; deputy president, TechUK

Nicola Mendelsohn, vice-president, global business group, Meta

Nigel Richardson, chief information and digitisation officer, Reckitt

Nigel Rodgers, group CIO, People’s Partnership

Nigel Shadbolt, chairman, Open Data Institute

Nigel Toon, CEO, Graphcore

Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder, Railsbank

Nimmi Patel, policy manager for skills, talent and diversity, TechUK

Oliver Davy, chief digital officer, University of Derby

Opal Perry, CDIO, EasyJet

Orpheus Warr, chief technology officer, Everyone TV

Ottoline Leyser, CEO, UKRI

Pamela Maynard, chief AI transformation officer, MCAPS, Microsoft

Patrick Vallance, science, research and innovation minister, DSIT

Paul Christie, head of IT service, Registers of Scotland

Paul Clark, director of high-performance computing, EPCC

Paul Fitton, director of information systems, Northern Powergrid

Paul Fletcher, CEO, Nominet

Paul Hardy, EMEA innovation officer, ServiceNow

Paul Willmott, non-executive director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)

Paula Sussex, CEO, OneID

Penny Williams, vice-president of sales, CDW UK

Pete Marsden, CTO, Sainsbury’s

Peter Kyle, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, UK government

Peter O’Kane, CTO, BBC

Phil Siveter, CEO, Thales UK

Phil Swan, digital director, Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Pooja Bagga, group CIO, Guardian News and Media

Poppy Gustafsson, minister for investment, HM Treasury/Department for Business and Trade

Priya Guha, venture partner, Merian Ventures

Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech

Priyanka Gangishetty, senior Azure customer engineer; women in tech and mental health advocate; women in CXP EMEA lead; STEM ambassador UK, Microsoft

Professor Dame Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser, UK government

Przemek Czarnecki, CTO, Asos

Rachel Coldicutt, founder and executive director, Careful Trouble

Rachel Dunscombe, co-chair, OpenEHR; member, UK government AI Council; visiting professor, Imperial College London

Rachel Higham, chief digital and technology officer, Marks & Spencer

Rachel Hilliam, chair, Alliance for Data Science Professionals; professor of statistics, the Open University

Rachel Seymour, manager of cloud FinOps engineering, London Stock Exchange

Rafe Colburn, chief technology officer, Etsy

Raja Javaid, chief information and transformation officer, University of Warwick

Rana Bhattacharya, CIO, Cynergy Bank

Ravi Naik, legal director, AWO

Rene Haas, CEO, ARM Holdings

Rex Cooper, CTO, Times Higher Education

Richard Atkinson, head of technology, Nando’s UK and Ireland

Richard Corbridge, CIO, Segro

Richard G Brown, chief technology officer, R3

Richard Horne, CEO, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

Rick Martire, director and general manager, sovereign services, Rackspace Technology UK

Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?

Rob McCargow, technology impact leader, PwC UK and EMEA Consulting

Rob Thompson, chief digital, data and technology officer, Home Office

Robert Baugh, CEO, Keepabl

Robert Elsey, group CTO, Co-op

Robert Harding, non-executive director, CapitalOne UK

Robin Tombs, CEO, Yoti

Roger Halliday, CEO, Research Data Scotland

Romina Savova, founder and CEO, Pension Bee

Rosalind Singleton, chair, Telecoms Supply Chain Advisory Council; board member, Inca

Ross McKerchar, CISO, Sophos

Rowena Ironside, non-executive director, chair and mentor; co-founder, Women on Boards UK

Russ Shaw, founder, Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates

Ryan Edwards, founder and CEO, Audoo

Ryan Stephenson-Brown, chief operating officer, Evolve

Sabina Ciofu, associate director – international, TechUK

Samantha Niblett, founder, Labour Women in Tech; MP

Sandra Wachter, professor and senior researcher, Oxford Internet Institute

Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft

Sarah Burnett, chief technology evangelist, KYP.ai

Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition and Markets Authority

Sarah Heffron Nichomoff, chief data and analytics officer, corporate and investment banking, JP Morgan

Sarah Luxford, partner (DDaT), GatenbySanderson; co-founder, TLA Women in Tech

Sarah McMann, chief digital product officer, HMRC

Sarah Tulip, founder, MetroTech; co-founder, Wild Digital; digital ambassador, Leeds City Council

Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe

Sarah Venning, chief digital and technology officer, Merlin Entertainments

Sarah-Jane Sewell, director, Digital Tories; senior consultant, Shearwater

Sasha Jory, CIO, Hastings Direct

Scott McGarvey, head of operations, Tesco Bank

Shadi A. Razak, CTO and co-founder, Angoka

Shaheen Sayed, CEO UKIA, Accenture

Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK

Sharron Gunn, group CEO, BCS – The Chartered Institute for IT

Shashi Verma, director of strategy and CTO, Transport for London

Shaun Pearce, CTO, Gousto

Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group; president, TechUK

Sheree Atcheson, global director of diversity and inclusion, Valtech

Sheridan Ash, co-CEO and founder, Tech She Can

Sherry Coutu, angel investor; founder, ScaleUp Institute; founder, Founders4Schools

Sian Jones, CEO, Correla

Sian-Nia Davies, chief digital, data and technology officer, Intellectual Property Office

Silkie Carlo, director, Big Brother Watch

Simon Bond, managing director, CYAN Solutions

Simon Hansford, non-executive director, board advisor

Simon Pakenham-Walsh, CTO, River Island

Simon Tindal, chief technology officer, Smart Communications

Simon Tinkler, head of lean portfolio management, Tesco Bank

Simon Wardley, founder, Wardley Maps

Somayeh Aghnia, co-founder, London School of Innovation

Sonia Patel, CTO, NHS ENgland

Sophie James, head of telecoms and spectrum policy, TechUK

Stella Peace, interim executive chair, Innovate UK

Stephen Campbell, COO, Scottish Friendly

Stephen Flockhart, director of digital and security – CIO, NHS National Services Scotland

Stephen Glenfield, head of digital, Heathrow Airport

Steve Humber, CEO, Coventry University Online

Steve McDevitt, CIO, Element Materials Technology

Steve Nolan, CTO, Very Group

Steve O'Connor, IT director, Aston Martin Lagonda

Steve Pass, CEO, Iconic Data Centres

Steven Faull, technology director, Allied Vehicles Group

Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC

Stuart McWhinnie, CTO, Golden Charter

Sue Black, professor of computer science and technology evangelist, Durham University

Sue Daley, director, technology and innovation, TechUK

Sue Preston, CEO, Digital Catapult

Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure

Suresh Viswanathan, COO, Nationwide Building Society

Surya Mukherjee, head of technology research Europe, Accenture

Susan Bowen, CEO and president, Aptum Technologies

Susanne Baker, partner – technology sector, Baker McKenzie

Suzanne Howse, head of data and AI, Marks & Spencer

Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; former chair of UK government’s AI Council

Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Tara Donnelly, founder, Digital Care

Tara McGeehan, president, CGI UK and Australia

Teodora Kaneva, head of smart infrastructure and systems, TechUK

Teruyoshi Adachi, CEO, Aprio Technologies

Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio

Tessa Griffiths and Sarah Maclean (jointly), CEOs, Skills England (jobshare)

Theo Blackwell, chief digital officer to the Mayor of London

Tia Cheang, director of IT, data and information services (UK and EMEA), Gallagher

Tim Berners-Lee, World Wide Web inventor; director, Open Data Institute

Tom Adeyoola, incoming executive chair, Innovate UK

Tom Crick, chief scientific adviser, Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS); professor of digital policy and deputy pro-vice-chancellor, Swansea University

Tom Read, group chief digital and technology officer, Serco

Tom Skalycz, chief technology officer, HMRC

Tom Whicher, co-founder and CEO, DrDoctor

Tommie Edwards, CEO and co-founder, Tech1M

Toni Scullion, computer science teacher; founder, dressCode

Trish Quinn, strategic innovation director, Fintech Scotland

Tristi Tanaka, BCS Women committee member; head of portfolio, NHS Black County

Trudy Norris-Grey, strategic advisor, Institution of Engineering and Technology

TS Anil, CEO, Monzo Bank

Vanessa Vallely, CEO, WeAreTheCity

Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software developer, Certua

Victoria Higgin, CDIO, CityFibre

Victoria Johnson, social impact director, BT Group

Vin Diwakar, national director of transformation, NHS England

Vivian Hunt, chief innovation officer, United Health Group

Wendy Hall, professor of computer science, University of Southampton; UK’s AI skills champion

Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail, NatWest Group

Wes Streeting, health and social care secretary, UK government

Will Smart, director and strategic advisor, CareTech Partners

William Hewish, CIO, Pets at Home

Yanna Winter, CIO, Generali

Yinka Makinde, deputy director, digital innovation policy and digital mental health, NHS England

Yorath Turner, chief operating officer for digital, The Scottish Government

Yvonne Gallagher, digital director, National Audit Office

Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK

Zoe Kleinman, technology editor, BBC News