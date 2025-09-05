rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com
Most Influential Women in UK Tech: The 2025 longlist
In Computer Weekly’s search for this year’s top 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech, hundreds of women have been put forward for consideration. Here, we look at a list of everyone nominated in 2025
Computer Weekly’s list of the most influential women in UK technology has been running since 2012, launched to promote a discussion surrounding the role of women in the technology sector during a time when the lack of diversity in tech was only beginning to be considered.
When it was launched, the list only featured 25 women, expanding to include 50 in 2015 to recognise even more brilliant and hard-working women in the sector.
Every year there are more nominations, so we publish the list of all of those nominated to show the huge amount of female talent that exists in tech.
This year, the longlist has grown to more than 770 women, and there will also be additions to the list of Rising Stars, and Computer Weekly’s Women in Tech Hall of Fame which recognises people who have made a lifetime contribution to the UK’s tech sector.
For the 14th year in a row, a panel of judges will choose the shortlist of 50 women, soon to be published to allow readers to vote for who they believe should receive the accolade of Most Influential Woman in UK Technology 2025.
The winner of the top 50 will be announced at Computer Weekly’s annual Diversity in Tech event, run in partnership with Harvey Nash in London in November 2025 (details to be announced).
Reader votes are counted alongside those of our judges to reach the final decision, but first we want to congratulate all of those who are being considered in this longlist of nominations.
The 2025 Most Influential Women in UK Technology longlist, in alphabetical order:
- Aashi Sahu, digital sales solution engineer, Kone
- Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew
- Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics
- Abigail Allman, head of SAP ecosystem and engagement, Resulting IT
- Abigail Rappaport, fractional chief operating officer, Fiskl; executive coach, Henley Business School
- Ada Parris, founder and wisdom architect, The House of Griots
- Adelina Chalmers, founder and chief technology officer (CTO), The Geek Whisperer
- Adizah Tejani, strategy and planning, technology sourcing – global, HSBC
- Agata Bendik, director, Venture Cafe
- Agnes Gradzewicz Akal, consultant, Integrative Mindfulness Based Therapy; co-founder, Smarty Software
- Ahsana Nabilah Choudhury, senior associate, software engineer III, JP Morgan Chase & Co
- Akua Opong, senior EUC engineer, infrastructure and cloud engineering, London Stock Exchange; STEM advisor
- Alex Depledge, founder and CEO, Resi; entrepreneurship advisor to the Chancellor of the Exchequer
- Alex Ruhl, former head of emerging tech, PwC; on sabbatical
- Alex Willard, owner, Taurus Management Consulting; chief technology officer, LGMS, retail, Legal & General
- Alexa Greaves, CEO, AAG IT Services
- Alexa Marenghi, global director, talent development, Zscaler
- Alexandra Deschamps Sonsino, consultant, Designswarm; initiator, Low Carbon Design Institute
- Alexandra Jones, director general for science, innovation and growth, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Alexandra Willis, director of digital media and audience development, The Premier League
- Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First
- Alice Hendy, CEO and founder, R;pple; cyber culture manager, Deloitte
- Alina Timofeeva, board member, BCS
- Alison Davis, executive director of IT global customer engagement solutions, GE Healthcare
- Alison Ettridge, founder and CEO, Stratigens; director global talent intelligence, Lightcast
- Alison McLaughlin, non executive director, Wheatley Group; director, Entrepreneurship and Teamwork to Make A Difference; trustee, Capella
- Alison Pritchard, deputy national statistician and director general data capability, ONS
- Alison Vincent, chair, Digital Twin Hub; fellow, Institute of Engineering and Technology; BCS fellow
- Allie Gillon-Livesey, head of GenAI enablement, JPMorgan Commercial & Investment Bank
- Allison Kirkby, CEO, BT Group
- Amanda Brock, CEO, Open UK
- Amanda Finch, CEO, Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec)
- Amanda Newman, client account lead senior manager, Accenture; IT and business thought leader, The Career Mum
- Amanda Whicher, UK and Ireland technology director, Hays
- Amber Shand, founder and community lead, She Bytes Back
- Amina Aweis, accessibility specialist, Thomson Reuters; ambassador for Mayor’s fund for London
- Amma Manso, cyber security professional, UK Power Networks; UK Delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women
- Amy Lemberger, senior consultant, Lemberger & Associates Limited; product advisory board member, ESProfiler
- Amy Low, CEO, AbilityNet
- Ana Perez, senior director consulting, Oracle
- Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser, UK government
- Angela Yu, A&E doctor; founder and managing director, London App Brewery
- Angelique Mohring, founder, CEO and chairperson, GainX
- Angie Madara, founding partner, Athena FundX
- Anita Dougall, CEO, Sagacity Solutions
- Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland
- Ann Maya, EMEA CTO, Boomi
- Ann O’Neill, co-founder and CEO, Adora Digital Health
- Anna Barsby, founder and managing partner, Tessiant; NED
- Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls
- Anna Holland-Smith, lead, engineer development and growth, Automattic
- Anne Currie, CEO and co-founder, WorkingProgram; co-founder, Strategically Green
- Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ
- Anne Rose, co-lead of blockchain group and managing associate-commercial, technology, data protection, Mishcon de Reya
- Annette Joseph, founder and CEO, Diverse and Equal
- Annika Small, co-founder, Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology
- Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and global R&D, ArisGlobal
- Anushka Davies, global head of talent and Culture, Phaidon International
- Anushka Sharma, founder, Naaut; co-founder, London Space Network; Space Academic Network liaison manager, Space Park Leicester
- Arfah Farooq, scout, Ada Ventures; founder, Muslamic Makers; founder, Muslim Tech Fest
- Ariana Alexander-Sefre, founder and co-CEO, Spoke
- Ariane Gadd, principal of platform engineering, Slalom Build
- Ash Finnegan, vice-president marketing and digital transformation, Copado
- Asha Easton, immersive tech network lead, Innovate UK
- Ashley Warren, CIO group technology services, SSE plc
- Asia Sharif, data engineer, NatWest; software engineering mentor, Black Girls in Tech
- Asma Bashir, co-founder, Centuro Global; mentor and advisor, Mayor’s International Business Programme, London & Partners
- Audrey Limery, CEO and founder, Kweevo; CEO and founder, Lycorp; CEO and founder, Feminstry
- Audrey Mandela, board director and chair, Women in Telecoms & Technology; entrepreneur mentor in residence, Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital, London Business School
- Auriol Stevens, global vice-president, digital workplace practice, Kyndryl
- Avril Chester, founder, Cancer Central; CTO, Royal Pharmaceutical Society
- Barbara Anthony-Okafor, growth partnerships manager, mid market, Intuit Mailchimp; community and partnerships conduit, Afribond Ltd
- Bea Bakshi, co-founder and CEO, C the Signs
- Beckie Taylor, founder, Voices in Tech; co-founder, WIT North; co-founder, TechReturners
- Becks Armstrong, group chief operating officer, Hygenox; founder, Clarity; director, IronCodeLabs
- Bee Hayes-Thakore, chair, Jangala; vice-president of marketing, Kigen; board director, The Planetary Society
- Beeban Kidron, expert in children’s rights in digital world; founder and chair, 5Rights Foundation
- Belinda Parmar, CEO, The Empathy Business; non executive director, UK Ministry of Defence
- Bella Abrams, group chief technology officer, Jisc
- Beth Hepworth, client director, Protection Group International
- Beth Lawton, chief digital and information officer, University of Strathclyde
- Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared
- Beverly Clarke, founder and CEO, Technology Books for Children; member and advisor, Digital, AI and Technology Task and Finish Group, Department for Education
- Bianca Walker, software engineer, Rabobank; volunteer, TLA Tech for Disability
- Bina Mehta, partner, KPMG UK; senior independent director, ICC
- Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures; digital leaders of Europe, World Economic Forum
- Bridgette Bigmore, CTO, UK Telecoms Lab
- Bristy Azmi, co-founder and creative director, Ricebox Studio
- Bruna Pellicci, chief technology and data officer, Linklaters
- Bukky Babajide, founder, CEO and community lead, Female Techpreneur
- Burcu Karabork, head of quart trading technology, Jefferies
- Cait O’Riordan, vice-president, product management, Google
- Caitlin Gould, founder, TECwomen CIC
- Camille Baker, senior tutor, digital direction, professor of interactive and immersive Arts, Royal College of Art
- Carina Namih, partner, Plural Platform; board trustee, Alan Turing Institute
- Carlene Jackson, CEO, Cloud9 Insight
- Carmen Palacios-Berraquero, founder and CEO, Nu Quantum
- Carmina Lees, managing director, financial services, Accenture
- Carol Howley, partner and chief marketing officer, Magnus Consulting
- Carolina Restrepo, former technology products and innovation manager, Vanderlande
- Caroline Bellamy, director, UK Ministry of Defence
- Caroline Carruthers, CEO, Carruthers and Jackson; co-author, The chief data officer’s playbook
- Caroline Hargrove, CTO, Ceres Power
- Caroline O’Brien, CEO, Kubos Semiconductors
- Caroline Serfass, board member, NNIT
- Carolyn Dawson, CEO, Founders Forum Group
- Casey Calista, director and advisory board chair, Labour Digital
- Catherine Breslin, founder and CEO, Kingfisher Labs; co-founder and chief technology officer CTO, Lichen AI
- Catherine Knibbs, cyber trauma theorist, researcher, consultant and public speaker, Online Harms and Cybertrauma
- Catherine Wright, director, Corporate Finance, HSBC Innovation Banking
- Cathy McCabe, co-founder and CEO, Proximity
- Catriona Campbell, chair, the Scottish AI Alliance; AI partner EY
- Cecilia Harvey, founder, Tech Women Today; chief operating officer, City & Guilds
- Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females
- Charlotte Baldwin, global CIO, Burberry
- Charlotte Crosswell, independent non-executive director, Arbuthnot Latham; managing director, Exadin
- Charlotte Holloway, board member, TechUK
- Charlotte Kirby, head of global relations and external affairs, ServiceNow
- Charlotte Light, advisory board member, Institute of Coding; chief digital officer, Aztec Group
- Charlotte Robertson, managing director and co-founder, Digital Awareness UK
- Charlotte Wilson, head of enterprise, Check Point Software
- Charlotte Zhao, director of business development, Codebar
- Charmaine Mabika, founder, Tech Redefined; product analyst, NewDay
- Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures
- Cheryl Laidlaw, founder, CeCe; founder, Website in a Day
- Cheryl Razzell, UK and Ireland specialist solution architecture leader, AWS
- Cheryl Stevens, digital director of shared channels experiences, DWP
- Chiara Pensato, freelance startup advisor
- Chinazor Vivian Kalu, programme manager, Niyo Group; resident technologist, UKBlackTech
- Chloe Cameron, vice-president global employee experience and strategic programmes, Pax8
- Chloe He, machine learning engineer, Aalyria; project supervisor and guest Lecturer, University College London
- Christina Lovelock, author, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT; director of community, Herd Consulting
- Christina Scott, chief product and technology officer, RWS Group
- Christina Yan Zhang, CEO, Metaverse Institute
- Christine Ashton, CIO, UK Research and Innovation
- Christine Bellamy, chief product officer, Government Digital Service
- Clair Hillier, head of professional services, Seriös Group
- Claire Agutter, director, Scopism
- Claire Burn, senior security data engineer, Elastic
- Claire Cockerton, managing director, Cockerton & Co
- Claire Davenport, interim chief operating officer, Multiverse; non-executive director, Trustpilot; co-founder and chair, Witsend Community
- Claire Dickson, chief digital transformation officer, Haleon
- Claire Edmunds, founder and CEO, Clarify
- Claire Morris, chief studio officer, Founders Factory
- Claire Novorol, co-founder and chief medical officer, Ada Health
- Claire Osborne, vice-president interactive, Inspired Entertainment
- Claire Roberts, co-founder, AI transformation strategy and training, Full Fathom Five UK
- Claire Rose, director of technology, innovation strategy, transformation, sustainability, GT Consulting
- Claire Taylor, director of information services, Edinburgh Napier University
- Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can
- Clare Barclay, chair, Industrial Strategy Council, Department for Business and Trade; president, enterprise and industry, Microsoft EMEA
- Clare Brown, director of industrial, Microsoft
- Clare Elford, CEO, Clue Software
- Clare Gorman, global senior vice-president revenue operations, NielsenIQ
- Clare Johnson, founder, Women in Cyber Wales; cyber capability consultant, Itsus Consulting
- Clare Joy, global director, strategic alliances, Entrust
- Clare Lansley, group information technology director, Spirax Group
- Clare Loveridge, vice-president and general manager, EMEA, Arctic Wolf
- Clare McGee, co-founder, Awaken Angels; core partner, Women TechEU
- Clare Streets, founder, Post & Codes
- Claudia Natanson, chair of the board of trustees, UK Cyber Security Council
- Claudia Varney, Delivery Unit adviser in the Secretary of State’s Delivery Unit, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Claudine Adeyemi-Adams, CEO and co-founder, Earlybird; co-chair, Employers’ Network for Equality, and Inclusion
- Colleen Wong, head of business development and marketing, Ubique Digital LTD
- Cristina Hickman, founder, CEO and consultant clinical embryologist, Avenues.life
- Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, Diversifying Group; co-founder, Diversifying.io
- Daljit Bamford, chief customer officer, Bento Tech
- Daniela Menzky, co-founder and co-CEO, Angoka; board member, techUK
- Danielle George, chief scientific advisor for national security, GCHQ; professor and vice-dean at the University of Manchester
- Daryn Edgar, advisor and non-executive director
- Davina Sirisena, founder, Drixa
- Deb Millar, executive director of digital transformation, Hull College
- Debbie Garside, CEO and chief innovation scientist, Docswarm.ai
- Debbie Green, vice-president, large applications, Oracle
- Debbie Weinstein, president, Google EMEA
- Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story
- Deborah O’Neill, partner and head of technology innovation UK, Ireland and Nordics, Oliver Wyman
- Deborah Vickers, senior vice-president, product management innovation labs, Citi
- Dena Habashi-Ayub, product delivery manager, Women in Tech Network Chair, HM Revenue & Customs
- Denise McQuaid, co-founder and director of investor relations, Awaken Angels
- Depika Koria, global product lead – voice AI, HSBC
- Devika Wood, CEO, Brain+; co-founder, Wealth: Women in Health
- Diahanne Rhiney, founder, MyCaroline.co.uk
- Diana Kennedy, executive director, architecture and engineering, NatWest Group
- Diane Gilpin, CEO, Smart Green Shipping Alliance
- Dimitra Simeonidou, director, Smart Internet Lab, University of Bristol; chief scientific advisor to the European Commission
- Dionne Condor-Farrell, senior application development manager, Transport for London; founder, Techfidence
- Djamila Guernou, head of technology service operations, Transport for London
- Doniya Soni-Clark, head of policy and public affairs, Multiverse
- Dupsy Abiola, founder, Climate Tech Initiative; strategic advisor, Venture Café UK
- Dyann Heward-Mills, CEO, HewardMills
- Edafe Onerhime, enterprise data architect, Royal London
- Edel McGrath, partner, group head of technology, Knight Frank
- Edwina Dunn, commissioner, Geospatial Commission; founder, The Female Lead
- Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females
- Eileen Jennings-Brown, chief operating officer, Exergy3 Limited; technology and AI advisory boards member, HotTopics
- EJ Cay, area vice-president, EMEA strategic sales, Pure Storage
- Ekta Soni, director of customer services, Floqsta; Microsoft business applications practice, HCLTech
- Elaine Allen, industry lead, built environment, Microsoft
- Elaine Bucknor, strategic advisor, non-executive director and technology executive
- Elaine Warburton, founder and chair, ReadyGo Diagnostics Ltd
- Eleanor Harry, CEO and founder, HACE: Data Changing Child Labour
- Elena Gorman, co-founder, Women in Tech North East
- Elena Novokreshchenova, non-executive director FTSE 250, Virgin Money
- Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups
- Eliana Vanekova, founder, product and marketing manager, ZeroSmart
- Elin Ng, chief of staff, Griffin; venture partner, Bethnal Green Ventures
- Elisabetta Zaccaria, entrepreneur mentor in residence, Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at London Business School; founder and CEO, Cyber Y
- Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance
- Elizabeth Burroughs, chief operating officer, Hace: Data Changing Child Labour
- Elizabeth Eastaugh, senior director, platform engineering, data platforms and services and technical architecture, Just Eat Takeaway.com
- Elizabeth Rossiello, CEO and founder, AZA Finance
- Elizabeth Tweedale, CEO, Cypher Coders; CEO, Coco Coders; director, GoSpace AI
- Elizabeth Varley, dealmaker for the global entrepreneur programme, Department for Business and Trade
- Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions; chair, Digital Leaders Advisory Board
- Ellie Yell, independent consultant, coach and advisor
- Elona Mortimer-Zhika, mentor and non-executive director
- Elspeth Finch, CEO and founder, Iand
- Emily Forbes, founder, Seenit
- Emily Hall-Strutt, director, Next Tech Girls
- Emily Middleton, director general for Digital Centre Design, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Emily Serov, founder and non-executive chair, Beryl.cc
- Emily Taylor, CEO, Global Signal Exchange; founder, DNS Research Federation; CEO, Oxford Information Labs
- Emma Dunn, chief operating officer and co-founder, Friday Initiatives
- Emma Fryer, director public policy Europe, Cyrus One
- Emma Lester-Pearson, UKIE applications project management office lead, Oracle
- Emma Lindley, co-founder, Women in Identity
- Emma Maslen, CEO and founder, Inspir’em
- Emma McGinty, lead, industry and executive outreach, EMEA, Google
- Emma Mulqueeny, vice-president of environmental, social and governance, and AI-driven workforce transformation, Causeway Technologies
- Emma Ockelford, founder and CEO, Outcomes Matter Consulting
- Emma Robertson, CEO and co-founder, Digital Awareness UK
- Emma Sinclair, CEO and co-founder, EnterpriseAlumni
- Emma Stace, chief digital information officer, The Open University
- Emma Taylor, visiting professor in digital safety and security, Cranfield University; founder, E-DAP
- Emma Thwaites, director of global policy and public affairs, Open Data Institute
- Emma Wright, director, Institute of AI; partner, Crowell & Moring
- Erika Brodnock, co-founder and head of research, Extend Ventures; co-founder, Kinhub
- Erin Platts, CEO, Octopus Ventures; member, board of trustees, Founders Pledge
- Estelle Johannes, senior director, communities, Global Technology Industry Association
- Esther O’Callaghan, founder, Hundo.xyz
- Eva Zhang, CEO, Alipay UK
- Evgeniya Fedoseeva, founder, GenerationKM; director of knowledge management, co-chair of AI steering committee, OneAdvanced
- Faith Ida, brand ambassador, Code First Girls; co-founder and mentorship co-ordinator, STEMafrique Initiatives; data product owner, Wiley
- Farah Kanji, chief people officer, Founders Factory
- Farida Gibbs, CEO, Gibbs Consulting; partner and president, Atrium
- Fatuma Mahad, group technology director, The Guardian
- Faye Holland, director and founder, Cofinitive
- Felicity Oswald, chief operating officer, National Cyber Security Centre
- Feryal Clark, minister of state for AI and digital government, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Floriana Molone, interim CIO advisory, MSI Reproductive Choices UK
- Fran O’Leary, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Lodestone; co-founder, Interparliamentary Forum on Emerging Technologies
- Francesca Carlesi, CEO, Revolut UK
- Franziska Bell, chief data, AI and analytics officer, Ford Motor Company
- Fungai Ndemera, founder and CEO, CheckUp Health
- Gabi Mendelsohn Lewis, co-founder, Radiela
- Gabi Wagenhofer, senior vice-president digital operations and CIO, enterprise platforms and services, connectivity and compute, BP
- Gaia Marcus, director, Ada Lovelace Institute
- Geeta Sriskanthan, head of IT risk, compliance and assurance, Mizuho Bank
- Gemma Hallett, founder and managing director, miFuture; outcomes manager, Get into Digital Accelerator, The King’s Trust
- Gemma Livermore, founder, Women of FinTech; international FS marketing lead, Seismic
- Gemma Moore, founder and director, Cyberis
- Genevieve LeVeille, principle founder and CEO, AgriLedger
- Georgina Maratheftis, associate director for local public services, TechUK
- Georgina Owens, advisory board member, HotTopics.ht
- Ghislaine Boddington, co-founder and creative director, BDS Creative; co-founder, Women Shift Digital
- Ghita El Haitmy, chief technology officer and founder, TechBible
- Gigi Taguri, director of medical technology, Lloyds Online Doctor
- Gill Whitehead, chair, Rugby World Cup 2025; non-executive director
- Gillian Lamela, executive director, programme manager, public cloud enablement and adoption, JP Morgan
- Gina Gill, CIO, Apollo
- Gina Neff, deputy CEO, Responsible AI UK; professor of responsible AI, Queen Mary University of London
- Hadley Beeman, chair, technical architecture group, W3C
- Hailey Eustace, founder, Commplicated
- Hannah Fitzsimons, CEO, Cashflows
- Hannah Sutcliffe, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Moonhub
- Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering
- Hayley Roberts , CEO and founder, Distology
- Hayley Sudbury, co-founder and board member, Werkin
- Hazel McPherson, CEO and founder, 4Fox Security
- Hazel Moore, chair and co-founder, FirstCapital
- Heather Black, CEO and founder, Supermums
- Heather Savory, non-executive director and chair of sustainability committee, Big Yellow Self Storage
- Heather Toomey, principal cyber specialist, ICO
- Heather Xiao, founder and CEO, Horizon Zero
- Heba Bevan, CEO and founder, Utterberry
- Heena Mistry, non-executive board member of digital, Platform Housing Group
- Helen Boothman, CEO, Homely; CEO, GreenPro
- Helen Kelisky, board of directors, Calnex Solutions
- Helen Lamb, vice-president, executive director, Uvance and portfolio, corporate strategy, CEO Office, Fujitsu
- Helen Mitchell, digital innovation and change director and co-founder, Blukudu; interim head of environmental, social and governance, Collibra
- Helen Needham, managing principal, Capco; founder, Me.Decoded
- Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales
- Helen Wylie, director general, digital and transformation group, Department for Work and Pensions
- Helene Panzarino, associate director, Centre for Digital Banking and Finance, The London Institute of Banking and Finance
- Hena Naranbhai, programme manager and change delivery lead, Barclays
- Hephzi Pemberton, founder and chair, Equality Group
- Hilary Leevers, CEO, EngineeringUK
- Holly Anschutz, director of channel UK and Ireland, Extreme Networks
- Holly Patton, director and CEO, Tech Cornwall
- Holly Porter, executive director, markets and opportunities, Chartered Insurance Institute
- Indra Joshi, founding ambassador, One HealthTech; board member; director strategic engagement, OptumUK
- Inês Teles Correia, co-founder and CEO, DWYL
- Irene Graham, CEO, Scaleup Institute
- Irra Ariella Khi, CEO and founder, Zamna and Sunflower Relief
- Isabel Fox, Head of investor relations, Hoxton Ventures; council member, Innovate UK
- Isabelle Duarte, chief marketing officer, Soldo
- Ivana Bartoletti, global chief privacy officer, Wipro; co-founder, Women Leading in AI Network
- Jaclyn Bell, principal teaching fellow in equality, diversity, outreach and public engagement, Imperial College
- Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary
- Jade Leung, chief technology officer, AI Security Institute; Prime Minister’s AI advisor
- Jade Wilson, senior software engineer, Microsoft
- Jan McGinley, community director, Block Dojo
- Jane Turner, CEO, Centtrip
- Janet Bastiman, chief data scientist, Napier AI
- Janet Collyer, chair, Quantum Dice; member of the UK Semiconductor Advisory Panel, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance
- Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO and founder, Tapoly
- Jasmine Sayyari, CEO and founder, New Generation Network
- Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2
- Jemma Davis, founder and CEO, Culture Gem
- Jeni Tennison, executive director, Connected by Data
- Jeni Trice, CEO, founder and chief coding adventurer, Get with the Program
- Jennifer Cox, director solutions engineering, Tines; director for Ireland, Women in CyberSecurity
- Jennifer Gabrielle-Chapman, director of people transformation, Exclaimer
- Jennifer Opal, board member, Neurodiversity in Business; founder, Ssensimm
- Jenny Griffiths, vice-president AI innovation, Oracle
- Jenny Lay-Flurrie, vice-president, chief accessibility officer, Microsoft
- Jenny Rae, CIO, Imperial College London
- Jenny Wilson, architecture director, Kingfisher Plc
- Jenny Wood, group chief information officer, Skipton Group; executive advisory board member, Technology Business Management Council
- Jess Wade, Royal Society University research fellow, Imperial College London
- Jessica Figueras, co-founder, CxB – Cyber Governance for Boards; engagement lead, Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE)
- Jessie Auguste, software engineer, CybSafe; co-host, Glowing in Tech
- Jia-Yan Gu, distinguished engineer and head of X-Barclays digital platform, Barclays UK
- Jill Hodges, entrepreneur and board member
- Jo Dalton, founder and CEO, JD & Co
- Jo Evershed, CEO and co-founder, Gorilla Experiment Builder; CEO, Cauldron Science
- Jo Graham, chief digital officer, Pharmacy2U
- Joanna Cavan, managing director, UK Telecoms Lab
- Joanna Davinson, government chief digital officer, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Joanna Drake, chief technology officer, THG
- Joanna Haslam, design director, Snap Finger Click
- Joanna Hodgson,UK and Irelandregional leader, Red Hat
- Joanna Montgomery, founder and director, Little Riot
- Joanna Tasker, co-founder, Discovering Technology; co-founder, Community Coworking Ltd
- Joanne Coll, group technology director, ITV
- Joanne Hannaford, CIO and chief product officer, Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank
- Joanne Kenney, research fellow (machine learning and data science), University of Edinburgh
- Joanne Smith, founder and executive chair, TCC and Recordsure
- Joanne Vengadesan, partner and head of technology sector, Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
- Johanna Hutchinson, chief data officer, BAE Systems
- Jordan Brompton, co-founder, director and board advisor, Myenergi
- Josephine Dalton, director, Lodestone Communications
- Jots Sehmbi, CIO, City, University of London
- Joy Foster, founder and CEO, TechPixies
- Joyeeta Das, CEO and co-founder, SamudraOceans; advisor, UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund
- Jude Ower, chief strategy officer, PlanetPlay
- Julia Adamson, managing director of education and public benefit, BCS
- Julia Ward, sales director, Europe, Credo AI
- Julie Bretland, CEO, Our Mobile Health
- Julie Dawson, chief policy and regulatory officer, Yoti
- Julie Watling, business development director, Communications Solutions
- Julie Woods-Moss, chair, Dunnhumby; executive vice-president and chief marketing officer, Thoughtworks
- Juliet Bauer, chief commercial officer, Apian
- Juliette Atkinson, IT director, Bradford University
- Justine Roberts, founder and CEO, Mumsnet and Gransnet
- Kadine James, CEO and founder, The Immersive Kind; global director of innovation, Artificial Rome
- Kanta Dihal, lecturer in science communication, Imperial College London; associate fellow of the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, University of Cambridge
- Karen Blake forme co-CEO of Tech Talent Charter; co-author, The Lovelace report
- Karen Emelu, CEO and founder, Black Girls in Tech
- Karen McCormick, chief investment officer, Beringea
- Karen McLaughlan, head of service management, Social Security Scotland
- Karen Meechan, CEO, ScotlandIS
- Karimah Campbell, founder, Black Tech Queens; senior manager, EMEA customer success management, Relativtiy
- Karina Vazirova, co-founder and CEO, Femtech Lab
- Karrie Liu, director data analytics, Hypatia Analytics
- Kasia Wojciechowska, head of culture, innovation, and engagement, Atlas
- Kate Beaumont, director, device operations, product and services, Vodafone
- Kate Bohn, industry consultant and advisor
- Kate Boyle, director, data and analytics, Police Digital Service
- Kate Dadlani, head of security advisory services, Logicalis UK and Ireland
- Kate Marshall, global technical ambassador lead IBM Quantum, IBM
- Kate Philpot, vice-president, global sales enablement, Getty Images; board member, TLA – Black Women In Tech
- Kate Rosenshine, global technology director, strategic partnerships – Digital Natives, Microsoft
- Kate Simon, board member, enterprise development committee, Oxfam; partner, AlixPartners
- Kate Smaje, senior partner, McKinsey
- Kate Spalding, senior advisor, The D Group
- Kate Thompson, co-founder, BusinessFourZero
- Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland
- Katherine Codlin, founder, Cambridge Women in Tech; technology partnerships and solutions manager, Andela
- Katherine Eilbeck, head of research and development, Sellafield
- Katherine Holden, head of strategy, policy and partnerships, Smart Data Research UK
- Kathryn Baddeley, head of corporate social responsibility, Cisco UK and Ireland
- Katia Lang Slater, co-founder, FemTech Lab
- Katie Gallagher, managing director, Manchester Digital; chair, UK Tech Cluster Group
- Katie Inns, head of attack surface management, S-RM
- Katie Ramsey, head of fintech, Department for Business and Trade
- Katrina Warr, open source culture lead, Citi
- Katrina Young, software and AI prompt engineer, KYC Digital; CTO, Aggregator Digital
- Kavita Kalaichelvan, co-founder, Simba Health
- Kay Kukoyi, CEO, Purposeful Group
- Kayleigh Bateman, managing director, community and partnerships, SheCanCode
- Keeley Crockett, professor in computational intelligence, Manchester Metropolitan University
- Kerry Sinclair, executive vice-president of IT, Sage
- Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder and CEO, BYP network
- Kim Wiles, product manager, Nominet
- Kiran Bhagotra, CEO and founder, ProtectBox
- Kiran Uppal, vice-president creative insights, Nexxen Studio
- Kirsten Connell, investor, First Cheque Fund, Octopus Ventures
- Kirsten Edmondson, applications migration and DEI champion, Axa
- Kirstin Duffield, CEO, Morning Data
- Kirsty Baxter-Smith, director of operational resilience and service management, BT
- Kirsty Jordan, CISO, Met Office
- Kirsty Mitchell, CEO and founder, Skillsminer
- Kirsty Roth, chief operations and technology officer, Thomson Reuters
- Kit Ahweyevu, CEO, MindWeaver
- Kit Collingwood, senior assistant director for digital, customer aervices and operations, Royal Borough of Greenwich
- Kitty Hung, author of Business analysis in the era of generative AI
- Kriti Sharma, founder, AI for Good UK; CEO, IFS Nexus Black
- Lara Sampson, partner, Public Digital
- Larissa Suzuki, technical director, Google CTO Office
- Laura Alexander, head of data services, Hodge
- Laura Foster, associate director of tech and innovation, techUK
- Laura Gilbert, senior director of AI, Tony Blair Institute;
- Laura Jardine Paterson, founder, Concat.tech
- Laura Knight, founder, Sapio Ltd
- Laura Meyer, investor, Angel Academe
- Laura Moore, co-founder, Lift as we Climb; group chief strategy and operations officer, Neosurf
- Lauren Cooper, principle agile delivery manager, Costa Coffee
- Lauren Kisser, director, living room AI, science and tech, Prime Video & Amazon Studios
- Leanne Bonner-Cooke, entrepreneur
- Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder, Elemental – The Social Prescribing Company
- Leila Romane, chief operating officer, UK and Ireland, SAP
- Lella Violet Halloum, global student outreach and community lead, IBM
- Lenna Lou, director, The L Factor Ltd; business mentor, TechWomen4Boards
- Leona Chauhan, CEO, Magia Consulting; CEO, UK Oracle User Group
- Leontina Postelnicu, commercial and policy and public affairs lead, Feebris; SME advisory board member – commercial, NHS England
- Lesley Walkinshaw, principal delivery assurance and portfolio manager – global technology, Costa Coffee
- Liane Katz, CEO and co-founder, MAMA.codes
- Lianne Potter, cyber security maturity consultant, Post Office; co-founder, podcast host and author, Compromising positions
- Libby Kinsey, head of data science strategy and operations, Ocado Technology; co-founder, Project Juno
- Lila Ibrahim, chief operating officer, Google DeepMind
- Lilybeth Go, head of strategy and innovation – data and AI, Siemens Energy
- Linda Griffin, vice-president policy, Mozilla
- Lisa Forte, partner, Red Goat Cyber Security
- Lisa Hammond, CEO and co-founder, Centrix Software
- Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG
- Lisa Jacobs, CEO, Funding Circle
- Lisa Matthews, managing director and chief operating officer, Kets Quantum Security
- Lisa Ventura, founder, Cyber Security Unity; chief executive and founder, AI and Cyber Security Association
- Liz Ashall-Payne, founder, Orcha; board member, techUK
- Liz Rice, chief open source officer, Isovalent; governing board, Cloud Native Computing Foundation; board member, OpenUK
- Liz Whitefield, executive director, Hippo Digital; board member and co-chair, Leeds Digital Ball
- Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation
- Lorna Allan, chief digital and information officer, Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust
- Lorna Davidson, CEO and founder, Redwigwam
- Lou Cordwell, professor of innovation, University of Manchester; CEO, Unit M – University of Manchester
- Louisa Steensma Williamson, founder and fractional/ interim HR director, chief people officer, consultant and leadership coach, Thrive HR Consulting; co-founder, GTA Future of Work
- Louise Harris, co-founder and director, TramshedTech
- Louise Leavey, CIO of transformation, Metro Bank
- Louise O’Shea, group CEO, CFC
- Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance; UK chair, Stripe
- Lucie Laker, chief data officer, NHS Somerset
- Lucinda Carney, founder and CEO, Actus
- Lucy Hall, founder, Digital Women and SocialDay; CEO, Skills of the Future
- Lucy Ireland, non executive director, ICDL Europe
- Lyn Grobler, chief technology officer, St. James’s Place
- Lyndsey Simpson, founder and CEO, 55Redefined Group
- Magdalena Kron, innovation director consultant, Fidelity Investments
- Magdalene Amegashitsi, CEO, Anaiya Group Ltd; founder, Global Queens Community
- Maggie Jones, parliamentary under secretary of state for the future digital economy and online safety, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president of IT transformation and value, Shell
- Mandeep Soor, CEO and co-founder, Bendi
- Mandy Chessell, open source project lead, Egeria; founder, Pragmatic Data Research
- Maria Axente, founder and CEO, Responsible Intelligence
- Maria McKavanagh, commercial director, Joulen
- Maria Santacaterina, founder and CEO, Santacaterina
- Maria Than, co-founder and creative and tech producer, Ricebox Studio
- Mariarosaria Taddeo, associate professor, senior research fellow, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford
- Marie Kearney, service development manager, cyber security team, Education Data Hub
- Marija Butkovic, founder and CEO, Women of Wearables
- Marta Krupinska, CEO and co-founder, CUR8
- Mary McKenna, co-founder, AwakenHub and AwakenAngels
- Mattie Yeta, chief sustainability officer, CGI
- Maureen Biney, senior technical program manager, American Express
- Maxine Mackintosh, co-founder and co-director, One HealthTech; co-founder, Data Science for Health Equity
- Megan Goodwin, co-founder, The Vision; future fifty CEO mentor, Tech Nation
- Megan Jones, management consultant, Accenture
- Megha Kumar, chief product officer and head of geopolitical risk, CyXcel
- Mehak Mumtaz, chief operating officer and co-founder, iLoF
- Mel Unsworth, chief technology officer, END.
- Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom
- Melanie McGrory, director of EMEA tech, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Melinda Nicci, founder and executive chair, Body Collective Group
- Melissa Hendry, UK co-founder and director, ddroidd; co-founder and chief operating officer, Yellowgrid
- Melissa Morris, CEO, Lantum
- Meri Williams, chief technology officer, Pleo
- Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, CEO, Redcentric
- Michelle Seng Ah Lee, director of deployment – AI and private equity, WovenLight
- Mignon Mapplebeck, advisor on AI and data
- Mikela Druckman, CEO and co-founder, Greyparrot
- Milena Nikolic, founder and CEO, Stealth Start-up
- Mina Maazi, product and UX designer, Abantether
- Ming Tang, interim chief digital and information officer and chief data and analytics officer, NHS England
- Misa Ogura, senior AI and machine learning engineer, GSK
- Molly Johnson-Jones, founder and CEO, Flexa Careers
- Monika Radclyffe, senior director of innovation programmes, Plexal
- Mridula Pore, co-founder and CEO, Peppy
- Mursal Hedayat, co-founder and CEO, Chatterbox
- Musidora Jorgensen, former chief impact officer, World Wide Generation
- Myra Hunt, CEO, Centre for Digital Public Services (Wales)
- Nabila Salem, founder & CEO, Big Impact Ltd
- Nadine Thomson, global president product operations – Choreograph, WPP
- Nadira Hussain, CEO, Socitm
- Naina Bhattacharya, former chief information security officer, Danone
- Naomi McGregor, founder, MoveTru
- Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; innovation director, Oxford Innovation
- Naomi Williams, chief operating officer and partnerships lead, Black Girls in Tech
- Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, founder and CEO, KogoPAY Group; founder and director, Kogo Global Technology; co-founder and chief of strategy, Fjord Estate AS
- Natalie Billingham, senior vice-president of sales and managing director of EMEA, Akamai
- Natalie Black, group director of networks and communications, member of the board, Ofcom
- Natalie Jones, director of digital identity, Government Digital Service
- Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chair, Net-a-Porter Goup
- Natalie Mitchell, head of UK, Interact.
- Natalie Moore, CEO, Apps for Good
- Natasha Sayce-Zelem, director of digital and business platform (homes), Lloyds Banking Group
- Neeta Mundra, management board, head of senior business leaders, Women in Banking and Finance UK
- Neeta Patel, non-executive director, advisor, mentor
- Neha Rajesh, founder, WonderWoman.org; senior marketing manager – ChromeOS EMEA lead and Google for Education, Google
- Nic Granger, director of corporate (digital, data and technology) and CFO, North Sea Transition Authority
- Nicki Farell, Microsoft business development manager EMEA, Nerdio
- Nicky Danino, head of the School of Computer Science, Leeds Trinity University
- Nicky Tozer, EMEA senior vice-president, Oracle NetSuite
- Nicola Graham, director of infrastructure and support services, NHS Ayrshire and Arran
- Nicola Haywood-Cleverly, non executive director, Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust and Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- Nicola Hodson, CEO and chair UK and Ireland, IBM; board member, TechUK
- Nicola Martin, BCS Women committee member and BCS Pride vice-chair; founder, Nicola Martin Coaching & Consultancy
- Nicola Whiting, co-owner and non-executive, Titania
- Nicole Eagan, chief strategy and AI officer, Darktrace
- Nicole Hardiman, director of engineering, Flagstone; co-founder, Swindon Inclusion and DiversityNetwork
- Nicole Lowe, director and head of emerging giants, KPMG UK
- Niki Davies, co-CEO and director, Tech Cornwall
- Niki Dowdall, managing director, GRC World Forums; founder, Great British Businesswoman Awards
- Niki Trigoni, chief technology officer, Navenio; professor in computer science, head of Cyber Physical Systems Group, University of Oxford
- Nikita Thakrar, co-founder and CEO, Included VC
- Nina Tumanishvili, UK lead, Women in Tech; founding member, Odin
- Nneka Abulokwe, founder, MicroMax Consulting; board and independent non executive director, Capita and Davies Group
- Noor Shaker, founder and CEO, SpatialX; part time executive business development consultant, X-Chem
- Norma Dove-Edwin, interim group chief digital and information officer, Rolls-Royce
- Nova Baines, vice-president cloud DevOps, Aveva
- Nzinga Gardner, committee member, National Institute for Health and Care Research
- Olga Kravchenko, senior creative producer – gaming, Moonbug Entertainment
- Opal Perry, chief data and technology officer, EasyJet
- Pamela Maynard, chief AI transformation officer – Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions, Microsoft
- Parven Kaur, founder, Kids N Clicks
- Pat Ryan, founder, Cybergirls First
- Patience Ndlovu, site reliability engineer, Sky
- Patricia Gestoso-Souto, global director, scientific and technical customer support, BIOVIA
- Patricia Shaw, CEO and founder, Beyond Reach
- Paula Sussex, CEO, OneID
- Paulette Watson, founder and managing director, Academy Achievers
- Payal Jain, chair, Women in Data UK
- Pearl Jarrett, CEO, The Jarrett Foundation
- Pearl Noble-Mallock, head of product security and cyber security, BAE Systems
- Penny Endersby, CEO, Met Office
- Perrine Farque, managing director, Perforce Software
- Phoebe Chibuzo Hugh, head of insurance, director, Monzo Bank
- Phoebe Greig, co-founder and CEO, Women Driven Development; technical head of OnePlatform – senior vice-president, Citi Innovation Lab
- Phoebe Thacker, head of human data operations, OpenAI
- Phoebe Whitlock, legal counsel; chair of the board of trustees, Codebar; director, Intellectual Property Awareness Network
- Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO, The Dots
- Pip White, executive member, Pavilion; non executive director, Mindset AI; executive member, Boardwave; board member, techUK
- Pippa Malmgren, economist, author
- Polly Barnfield, founder and CEO, Maybe
- Pooja Bagga, CIO, Guardian Media Group
- Pravina Ladva, group chief digital and technology officer, Swiss Re
- Priya Guliani, CEO, EarthID
- Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech
- Rachel Arthur, chief learning officer, Raspberry Pi
- Rachel Dunscombe, CEO, OpenEHR; visiting professor, Imperial College London
- Rachel Ilan Simpson, freelance product designer
- Rachel Keane, chief data inspirer, The Data Inspiration Group
- Rachel Murphy, entrepreneur; founder, The Grafter
- Rachel Neaman, partner, Energising Leaders: Strengths Unleashed
- Rachel Phillips, head of revenue, UK, Ireland & Nordics, Pigment
- Rachel Steenson, Northern Ireland committee, BCS Council; account director, BT Group
- Rachel Vann, customer inclusion lead, Domestic & General
- Rachelle Mills, director of partnerships and innovation, KareInn
- Rahel Tesfai, founder and CEO, FroHub
- Rama Varsani, director, UK solution consulting director- financial services clients and co-chair of the Women’s Group, ServiceNow
- Rashada Harry, co-founder and managing director, Your Future, Your Ambition; account director enterprise sales, AWS
- Rebecca Crook, chief growth officer, Positive; chief growth officer, Creature London
- Rebecca Mister, co-founder and director, RedTech Recruitment
- Rebecca Pope, UK digital and data science innovation lead, Roche
- Rebecca Stephens, deputy director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Rebecca Taylor, threat intelligence knowledge manager and researcher, Sophos
- Reeva Misra, founder and CEO, Walking on Earth (WONE)
- Regina Moran, senior vice-president, global delivery, Fujitsu
- Renee Hunt, executive coach
- Reshma Sohoni, founding partner, Seedcamp
- Rita Martins, FinTech board member, Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates
- Rituja Ravikiran Rao, senior technical program manager, Smarsh
- Roberta Lucca, co-founder and board director, Bossa Studios
- Romanie Thomas, CEO, Chatsie
- Ronda Zelezny-Green, co-founder and director, Panoply Digital; chair of the board, InnovateHer;
- Roni Savage, managing director, Jomas Associates (Engineering and Environmental)
- Ronise Nepomuceno, digital accessibility lead – EE (BT Group)
- Rosalind Singleton, board member and consultant
- Rosanne Kincaid-Smith, general manager – AI and cloud, Damac Digital
- Rose Luckin, professor of learner centred design, UCL Knowledge Lab; founder and CEO, Educate Ventures Research
- Rosie Hewat, founder and CEO, Rosie’s People
- Rosie Sherry, CEO and founder, Ministry of Testing
- Roxane Heaton, managing director of digital colleague experience, Barclays; national board trustee, Citizen’s Advice; board member, Digital Leaders
- Rubi Kaur, chief enterprise architect financial service, Lloyds Banking Group
- Ruby Melling, founder, Talentloop
- Ruth Harrison, executive global industry lead – retail and consumer goods, Avanade
- Sabina Ciofu, international policy and strategy lead, TechUK
- Sabrina Castiglione, chief financial officer, Omnea
- Safia Barikzai, associate professor, London South Bank University; academic lead, Digital Grid Partnership
- Safiya Ahmed, co-founder and designer, Ricebox Studio
- Sally Wynter, founder, Muhu; founder, PaperRound; co-founder, Hunch
- Sam Hall, director of primary, community care and mental health digital services, Digital Health and Care Wales
- Sam Kini, global chief information officer and chief information security officer, Unilever
- Sam Wilson, freelance Interim CIO
- Samantha Gaskell, consulting director and founder, DataFit; data quality and improvement manager, NFU Mutual
- Samantha Niblett, founder, Labour Women in Tech
- Samantha Richardson, director of executive engagement programmes, Twilio
- Samantha Smith, director, Socitm Inspire
- Sammy White, learning lead, Genio
- Sana Khareghani, professor of practice in AI, King’s College London
- Sandie Small Duberry, deputy governorship chief information officer for the Prudential Regulatory Authority, Bank of England
- Sandra Leaton Gray, professor of education futures, University College London
- Sandra Wachter, professor of technology and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford
- Sanghamitra Karra, EMEA head of Inclusive Ventures Group, Morgan Stanley
- Sanya Rajpal, founder and CEO, AdagioVR
- Sara Jones, mobile operations director, BT
- Sara Sharkey, strategy director, Prolinx Limited
- Sara Simeone, CEO and co-founder, Niftyz; AI and Web3 strategist and builder, NoCodeLab.ai
- Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft
- Sarah Atkinson, non executive director and freelance consultant
- Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition & Markets Authority
- Sarah Clarke, owner, Infospectives
- Sarah Corbridge, business development director for health, Hippo
- Sarah Curran, founder and chief menopause officer, Just Hotter
- Sarah Friswell, CEO, Red Ant
- Sarah Hague, chief operating officer, BlackDice Cyber
- Sarah Hunter, non executive director, Advanced Research and Invention Agency; board trustee, Nesta
- Sarah Morris, professor of digital forensics, University of Southampton
- Sarah Porter, founder and CEO, Inspired Minds
- Sarah Rench, GenAI security lead and European cyber security ICOE lead, Avanade
- Sarah Salimullah, principal, Ada, the National College for Digital Skills
- Sarah Shields, head of vendor alliances, Computacenter
- Sarah Tulip, co-founder, Women in Leeds Digital; director, Metro Technologies
- Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe
- Sarah Underhill, HR director, technology and data (group chief operating office), Lloyds Banking Group
- Sarah Weller, managing director, head of Client 360, IB Tech, Deutsche Bank
- Sarah Wilkinson, chief operating officer, Virgin Money
- Sarah Williams-Gardener, chair, Fintech Wales
- Sarah Winmill, head of software products, Ministry of Defence; deputy President and deputy chair of trustees, BCS
- Sasha Burgoyne, co-founder and head of operations, TechSwitch; head of operations – academy, Softwire
- Seema Khinda Johnson, co-founder and chief operating officer, Nuggets
- Seemin Suleri, vice-president engineering, Prima
- Semsi Sonmez, partner, digital audit and technology talent leader, PwC
- Shaheen Sayed, market unit lead UK, Ireland & Africa, Accenture
- Shalini Khemka, founder and CEO, E2Exchange
- Sharmadean Reid, founder, The Stack World
- Sharon Prior, founder and managing partner, Inovivo
- Sharon Wallace, head of technology diversity and inclusion, partnerships and people change, Sky
- Sharron Gunn, Group CEO, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT
- Shauna Angeletta, operations and delivery lead, Superscript
- Shavana Peynado, associate software developer, AND Digital
- Sheeza Shah, founder and managing director, UpEffect
- Shefali Roy, founder and CEO, Mitig.ai
- Sheree Atcheson, group senior vice-president of diversity and inclusion, Valtech
- Sherry Vaswani, founder and CEO, Xalient
- Shirley George, senior manager, Accenture
- Shivvy Jervis, futurist, Forecasting Lab
- Sian Allsopp, technology executive director, Morgan Stanley; steering committee member, TechSheCan
- Sian John, chief technology officer, NCC Group
- Sian Jones, founder and CEO, Correla
- Silka Patel, senior marketing manager – national security and defence, Leidos; founder, Scotland Women in Technology
- Silkie Carlo, director, Big Brother Watch
- Siobhan Baker, technical consultant, Coding Black Females
- Soheir Ghallab, IT consultant; chair, BCS Business Change Specialist Group
- Sonal Shah, vice-president delivery, Barclays
- Sonia Livingstone, director, Digital Futures for Children centre
- Sonia Patel, CTO, NHS England
- Sonya Barlow, founder, LMF Network
- Sophie Davies-Patrick, chief technology officer, MPB
- Sophie Deen, CEO, Bright Little Labs
- Sophie Kneeshaw, developer, Sky
- Sophie McGrath, partner, tech and life sciences, Goodwin Procter LLP
- Stephanie Eltz, co-founder and CEO, Doctify
- Stephanie Itimi, founder and chair, Seidea CIC; director, information protection and compliance, Age UK
- Stephanie Phair, advisor, Felix Capital; executive chair, Invisible Dynamics
- Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC
- Sue Preston, vice-president, WW advisory and professional services for HPE Global Sales, HPE
- Sue Whittington, chief operating officer, Smart UK
- Sue-Ellen Wright, managing director, aerospace defence and security, Sopra Steria
- Suneeta Khutan, co-founder, Rise Enable Empower; global program lead, Fresenius Group
- Susan Bowen, CEO, Digital Catapult
- Susan Morrow, head of research and development, Avoco Secure
- Susanne Baker, partner, ERM; chair, TechUK’s Climate Council
- Susanne Chishti, chair and founder, Fintech Circle
- Suze Shardlow, community lead, Ladies of Code: London; developer relations consultant, Hoopy
- Suzie Miller, global disability inclusion specialist, UBS
- Sylvia Lu, board director and deputy chair, Cambridge Wireless
- Tamara Haasen, president, Input Output (IOHK)
- Tamara Lohan, founder and CEO, Mr & Mrs Smith
- Tamara Rajah, group chief transformation officer, and CEO of H&B Wellness Solutions, Holland & Barrett
- Tamsin Ashmore, group chief financial officer, GAIN
- Tania Boler, founder, Elvie and Collecting Pebbles
- Tania Duarte, co-founder, We and AI
- Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services
- Tanya Powell, co-CTO, Coding Black Females
- Tanya Suarez, founder, IoT Tribe
- Tara Donnelly, founder, Digital Care
- Tara McGeehan, president of UK and Australia operations, CGI
- Tarah Lourens, chief operating officer, Rightmove
- Tee Ganbold, co-founder and CEO of sovereign AI infrastructure, Frontier One; co-founder and chair – automated due diligence reporting platform, Improvability
- Tess Cosad, CEO and co-founder at Bea Fertility
- Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio
- Thuria Wenbar, CEO and co-founder, Evaro
- Tiffany Willcox, chief technology officer, Datapharm
- Tina Götschi, director of curriculum and quality, Ada. National College for Digital Skills.
- Tina Howell, chief cloud officer, CreateFuture
- Ting Zhang, CEO and founder, Crayfish.io
- Toju Duke, founder, Diverse AI; founder and CEO, Bedrock AI
- Tommie Edwards, CEO and co-founder, Tech1M
- Toni Lavender, chief technology officer, Pebble pad
- Toni Scullion, computing science teacher; founder, dressCode
- Tracey Rob Perera, tech fractional strategic chief financial officer and chief operating officer; scaleup director; non executive director
- Tracy Westall, chair, Curium Solutions; non-executive director, Department for Transport; chair, West Midlands 5G
- Trish Quinn, head of digital, Scottish Legal Aid Board
- Tristi Tanaka, head of portfolio, NHS Black Country ICB; BCS Women committee member; programme team, All4Health&Care
- Tugce Bulut, co-founder, Eloquent AI; co-founder, Streetbees
- Valerie Willis, co-founder and director, Ecomm Merchant Solutions
- Verena Rieser, senior staff research scientist, Google DeepMind; co-founder, Alana
- Vibhusha Raval, senior product owner, Lloyds Banking Group
- Vicki Young, founder and chief creative officer, Nalla Design
- Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software engineer, Exclaimer
- Vicky Brock, founder and CEO, Vistalworks
- Vicky Wills, chief technology officer, Exclaimer
- Victoria Higgin, chief digital information officer and executive director, CityFibre
- Victoria Oakes, director of communications, Microsoft
- Vinny Leach, comms, media technology – portfolio delivery director, Avanade
- Vivi Cahyadi, CEO and co-founder, AltoVita
- Vivi Friedgut, founder and CEO, Blackbullion
- Wai Foong Ng, founder, Matchable
- Wendy Goucher, cyber consultant, Arcanum Cyber Security & Digital Forensics
- Wendy Muirhead, founding partner, WH People
- Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail, NatWest Group
- Yanna Winter, CIO for global, corporate and commercial in the UK, Generali
- Yasaman Kalantor-Motamedi, co-founder and chief technology officer, Agemica
- Yemi Jackson, founder and CEO, Engage Transform
- Yemurai Rabvukwa, TikTok content creator, STEM Babe; senior cyber security associate in investment banking
- Yi Luo, CEO and co-founder, Eunice
- Yinka Makinde, deputy director digital innovation policy and digital mental health, NHS England
- Yoko Spirig, CEO and co-founder, Ledgy
- Yvonne Gallagher, digital director, National Audit Office
- Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO UK and Ireland, Salesforce
- Zahra Shah, board adviser, NexaQuanta; chair and founding member, Women in AI Working Group, UKAI; adviser on AI, Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network CIC
- Zainabu Nakate, founder, Non-Coded; chief of staff to Rahul Kalia – managing partner – UK and Ireland Consulting, IBM iX
- Zandra Moore, CEO, zygens; co-founder, Panintelligence
- Zara Nanu, founder, WorkVue; co-founder, Gapsquare
- Zarina Pasalic, vice-president of sales operations and enablement, NTT DATA
- Zoe Cunningham, director, Softwire
- Zoe Kleinman, technology editor, BBC
- Zsanett Bahor, consultant, Accenture
- Zsuzsa Kecsmar, chief strategy officer and co-founder, Antavo AI Loyalty Cloud
- Zuleika Philips, director of Europe, Global Switch
A panel of expert judges used the following criteria to decide which of these women will be included in the top 50 shortlist:
Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through her personal position or the role she holds – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?
Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?
Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely is she acknowledged by her peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?
Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Does she have a leadership role and does that help her to develop the role of IT in the UK?
Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will her authority and responsibility grow?
Community: Has the person contributed to the women in technology community? To what extent has she used her influence to help other women progress in tech?