Most Influential Women in UK Tech: The 2025 longlist

Computer Weekly’s list of the most influential women in UK technology has been running since 2012, launched to promote a discussion surrounding the role of women in the technology sector during a time when the lack of diversity in tech was only beginning to be considered.

When it was launched, the list only featured 25 women, expanding to include 50 in 2015 to recognise even more brilliant and hard-working women in the sector.

Every year there are more nominations, so we publish the list of all of those nominated to show the huge amount of female talent that exists in tech.

This year, the longlist has grown to more than 770 women, and there will also be additions to the list of Rising Stars, and Computer Weekly’s Women in Tech Hall of Fame which recognises people who have made a lifetime contribution to the UK’s tech sector.

For the 14th year in a row, a panel of judges will choose the shortlist of 50 women, soon to be published to allow readers to vote for who they believe should receive the accolade of Most Influential Woman in UK Technology 2025.

The winner of the top 50 will be announced at Computer Weekly’s annual Diversity in Tech event, run in partnership with Harvey Nash in London in November 2025 (details to be announced).

Reader votes are counted alongside those of our judges to reach the final decision, but first we want to congratulate all of those who are being considered in this longlist of nominations.

The 2025 Most Influential Women in UK Technology longlist, in alphabetical order:

Aashi Sahu, digital sales solution engineer, Kone

Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew

Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics

Abigail Allman, head of SAP ecosystem and engagement, Resulting IT

Abigail Rappaport, fractional chief operating officer, Fiskl; executive coach, Henley Business School

Ada Parris, founder and wisdom architect, The House of Griots

Adelina Chalmers, founder and chief technology officer (CTO), The Geek Whisperer

Adizah Tejani, strategy and planning, technology sourcing – global, HSBC

Agata Bendik, director, Venture Cafe

Agnes Gradzewicz Akal, consultant, Integrative Mindfulness Based Therapy; co-founder, Smarty Software

Ahsana Nabilah Choudhury, senior associate, software engineer III, JP Morgan Chase & Co

Akua Opong, senior EUC engineer, infrastructure and cloud engineering, London Stock Exchange; STEM advisor

Alex Depledge, founder and CEO, Resi; entrepreneurship advisor to the Chancellor of the Exchequer

Alex Ruhl, former head of emerging tech, PwC; on sabbatical

Alex Willard, owner, Taurus Management Consulting; chief technology officer, LGMS, retail, Legal & General

Alexa Greaves, CEO, AAG IT Services

Alexa Marenghi, global director, talent development, Zscaler

Alexandra Deschamps Sonsino, consultant, Designswarm; initiator, Low Carbon Design Institute

Alexandra Jones, director general for science, innovation and growth, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Alexandra Willis, director of digital media and audience development, The Premier League

Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First

Alice Hendy, CEO and founder, R;pple; cyber culture manager, Deloitte

Alina Timofeeva, board member, BCS

Alison Davis, executive director of IT global customer engagement solutions, GE Healthcare

Alison Ettridge, founder and CEO, Stratigens; director global talent intelligence, Lightcast

Alison McLaughlin, non executive director, Wheatley Group; director, Entrepreneurship and Teamwork to Make A Difference; trustee, Capella

Alison Pritchard, deputy national statistician and director general data capability, ONS

Alison Vincent, chair, Digital Twin Hub; fellow, Institute of Engineering and Technology; BCS fellow

Allie Gillon-Livesey, head of GenAI enablement, JPMorgan Commercial & Investment Bank

Allison Kirkby, CEO, BT Group

Amanda Brock, CEO, Open UK

Amanda Finch, CEO, Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec)

Amanda Newman, client account lead senior manager, Accenture; IT and business thought leader, The Career Mum

Amanda Whicher, UK and Ireland technology director, Hays

Amber Shand, founder and community lead, She Bytes Back

Amina Aweis, accessibility specialist, Thomson Reuters; ambassador for Mayor’s fund for London

Amma Manso, cyber security professional, UK Power Networks; UK Delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women

Amy Lemberger, senior consultant, Lemberger & Associates Limited; product advisory board member, ESProfiler

Amy Low, CEO, AbilityNet

Ana Perez, senior director consulting, Oracle

Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser, UK government

Angela Yu, A&E doctor; founder and managing director, London App Brewery

Angelique Mohring, founder, CEO and chairperson, GainX

Angie Madara, founding partner, Athena FundX

Anita Dougall, CEO, Sagacity Solutions

Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland

Ann Maya, EMEA CTO, Boomi

Ann O’Neill, co-founder and CEO, Adora Digital Health

Anna Barsby, founder and managing partner, Tessiant; NED

Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls

Anna Holland-Smith, lead, engineer development and growth, Automattic

Anne Currie, CEO and co-founder, WorkingProgram; co-founder, Strategically Green

Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ

Anne Rose, co-lead of blockchain group and managing associate-commercial, technology, data protection, Mishcon de Reya

Annette Joseph, founder and CEO, Diverse and Equal

Annika Small, co-founder, Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology

Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and global R&D, ArisGlobal

Anushka Davies, global head of talent and Culture, Phaidon International

Anushka Sharma, founder, Naaut; co-founder, London Space Network; Space Academic Network liaison manager, Space Park Leicester

Arfah Farooq, scout, Ada Ventures; founder, Muslamic Makers; founder, Muslim Tech Fest

Ariana Alexander-Sefre, founder and co-CEO, Spoke

Ariane Gadd, principal of platform engineering, Slalom Build

Ash Finnegan, vice-president marketing and digital transformation, Copado

Asha Easton, immersive tech network lead, Innovate UK

Ashley Warren, CIO group technology services, SSE plc

Asia Sharif, data engineer, NatWest; software engineering mentor, Black Girls in Tech

Asma Bashir, co-founder, Centuro Global; mentor and advisor, Mayor’s International Business Programme, London & Partners

Audrey Limery, CEO and founder, Kweevo; CEO and founder, Lycorp; CEO and founder, Feminstry

Audrey Mandela, board director and chair, Women in Telecoms & Technology; entrepreneur mentor in residence, Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital, London Business School

Auriol Stevens, global vice-president, digital workplace practice, Kyndryl

Avril Chester, founder, Cancer Central; CTO, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Barbara Anthony-Okafor, growth partnerships manager, mid market, Intuit Mailchimp; community and partnerships conduit, Afribond Ltd

Bea Bakshi, co-founder and CEO, C the Signs

Beckie Taylor, founder, Voices in Tech; co-founder, WIT North; co-founder, TechReturners

Becks Armstrong, group chief operating officer, Hygenox; founder, Clarity; director, IronCodeLabs

Bee Hayes-Thakore, chair, Jangala; vice-president of marketing, Kigen; board director, The Planetary Society

Beeban Kidron, expert in children’s rights in digital world; founder and chair, 5Rights Foundation

Belinda Parmar, CEO, The Empathy Business; non executive director, UK Ministry of Defence

Bella Abrams, group chief technology officer, Jisc

Beth Hepworth, client director, Protection Group International

Beth Lawton, chief digital and information officer, University of Strathclyde

Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared

Beverly Clarke, founder and CEO, Technology Books for Children; member and advisor, Digital, AI and Technology Task and Finish Group, Department for Education

Bianca Walker, software engineer, Rabobank; volunteer, TLA Tech for Disability

Bina Mehta, partner, KPMG UK; senior independent director, ICC

Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures; digital leaders of Europe, World Economic Forum

Bridgette Bigmore, CTO, UK Telecoms Lab

Bristy Azmi, co-founder and creative director, Ricebox Studio

Bruna Pellicci, chief technology and data officer, Linklaters

Bukky Babajide, founder, CEO and community lead, Female Techpreneur

Burcu Karabork, head of quart trading technology, Jefferies

Cait O’Riordan, vice-president, product management, Google

Caitlin Gould, founder, TECwomen CIC

Camille Baker, senior tutor, digital direction, professor of interactive and immersive Arts, Royal College of Art

Carina Namih, partner, Plural Platform; board trustee, Alan Turing Institute

Carlene Jackson, CEO, Cloud9 Insight

Carmen Palacios-Berraquero, founder and CEO, Nu Quantum

Carmina Lees, managing director, financial services, Accenture

Carol Howley, partner and chief marketing officer, Magnus Consulting

Carolina Restrepo, former technology products and innovation manager, Vanderlande

Caroline Bellamy, director, UK Ministry of Defence

Caroline Carruthers, CEO, Carruthers and Jackson; co-author, The chief data officer’s playbook

Caroline Hargrove, CTO, Ceres Power

Caroline O’Brien, CEO, Kubos Semiconductors

Caroline Serfass, board member, NNIT

Carolyn Dawson, CEO, Founders Forum Group

Casey Calista, director and advisory board chair, Labour Digital

Catherine Breslin, founder and CEO, Kingfisher Labs; co-founder and chief technology officer CTO, Lichen AI

Catherine Knibbs, cyber trauma theorist, researcher, consultant and public speaker, Online Harms and Cybertrauma

Catherine Wright, director, Corporate Finance, HSBC Innovation Banking

Cathy McCabe, co-founder and CEO, Proximity

Catriona Campbell, chair, the Scottish AI Alliance; AI partner EY

Cecilia Harvey, founder, Tech Women Today; chief operating officer, City & Guilds

Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females

Charlotte Baldwin, global CIO, Burberry

Charlotte Crosswell, independent non-executive director, Arbuthnot Latham; managing director, Exadin

Charlotte Holloway, board member, TechUK

Charlotte Kirby, head of global relations and external affairs, ServiceNow

Charlotte Light, advisory board member, Institute of Coding; chief digital officer, Aztec Group

Charlotte Robertson, managing director and co-founder, Digital Awareness UK

Charlotte Wilson, head of enterprise, Check Point Software

Charlotte Zhao, director of business development, Codebar

Charmaine Mabika, founder, Tech Redefined; product analyst, NewDay

Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures

Cheryl Laidlaw, founder, CeCe; founder, Website in a Day

Cheryl Razzell, UK and Ireland specialist solution architecture leader, AWS

Cheryl Stevens, digital director of shared channels experiences, DWP

Chiara Pensato, freelance startup advisor

Chinazor Vivian Kalu, programme manager, Niyo Group; resident technologist, UKBlackTech

Chloe Cameron, vice-president global employee experience and strategic programmes, Pax8

Chloe He, machine learning engineer, Aalyria; project supervisor and guest Lecturer, University College London

Christina Lovelock, author, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT; director of community, Herd Consulting

Christina Scott, chief product and technology officer, RWS Group

Christina Yan Zhang, CEO, Metaverse Institute

Christine Ashton, CIO, UK Research and Innovation

Christine Bellamy, chief product officer, Government Digital Service

Clair Hillier, head of professional services, Seriös Group

Claire Agutter, director, Scopism

Claire Burn, senior security data engineer, Elastic

Claire Cockerton, managing director, Cockerton & Co

Claire Davenport, interim chief operating officer, Multiverse; non-executive director, Trustpilot; co-founder and chair, Witsend Community

Claire Dickson, chief digital transformation officer, Haleon

Claire Edmunds, founder and CEO, Clarify

Claire Morris, chief studio officer, Founders Factory

Claire Novorol, co-founder and chief medical officer, Ada Health

Claire Osborne, vice-president interactive, Inspired Entertainment

Claire Roberts, co-founder, AI transformation strategy and training, Full Fathom Five UK

Claire Rose, director of technology, innovation strategy, transformation, sustainability, GT Consulting

Claire Taylor, director of information services, Edinburgh Napier University

Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can

Clare Barclay, chair, Industrial Strategy Council, Department for Business and Trade; president, enterprise and industry, Microsoft EMEA

Clare Brown, director of industrial, Microsoft

Clare Elford, CEO, Clue Software

Clare Gorman, global senior vice-president revenue operations, NielsenIQ

Clare Johnson, founder, Women in Cyber Wales; cyber capability consultant, Itsus Consulting

Clare Joy, global director, strategic alliances, Entrust

Clare Lansley, group information technology director, Spirax Group

Clare Loveridge, vice-president and general manager, EMEA, Arctic Wolf

Clare McGee, co-founder, Awaken Angels; core partner, Women TechEU

Clare Streets, founder, Post & Codes

Claudia Natanson, chair of the board of trustees, UK Cyber Security Council

Claudia Varney, Delivery Unit adviser in the Secretary of State’s Delivery Unit, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Claudine Adeyemi-Adams, CEO and co-founder, Earlybird; co-chair, Employers’ Network for Equality, and Inclusion

Colleen Wong, head of business development and marketing, Ubique Digital LTD

Cristina Hickman, founder, CEO and consultant clinical embryologist, Avenues.life

Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, Diversifying Group; co-founder, Diversifying.io

Daljit Bamford, chief customer officer, Bento Tech

Daniela Menzky, co-founder and co-CEO, Angoka; board member, techUK

Danielle George, chief scientific advisor for national security, GCHQ; professor and vice-dean at the University of Manchester

Daryn Edgar, advisor and non-executive director

Davina Sirisena, founder, Drixa

Deb Millar, executive director of digital transformation, Hull College

Debbie Garside, CEO and chief innovation scientist, Docswarm.ai

Debbie Green, vice-president, large applications, Oracle

Debbie Weinstein, president, Google EMEA

Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story

Deborah O’Neill, partner and head of technology innovation UK, Ireland and Nordics, Oliver Wyman

Deborah Vickers, senior vice-president, product management innovation labs, Citi

Dena Habashi-Ayub, product delivery manager, Women in Tech Network Chair, HM Revenue & Customs

Denise McQuaid, co-founder and director of investor relations, Awaken Angels

Depika Koria, global product lead – voice AI, HSBC

Devika Wood, CEO, Brain+; co-founder, Wealth: Women in Health

Diahanne Rhiney, founder, MyCaroline.co.uk

Diana Kennedy, executive director, architecture and engineering, NatWest Group

Diane Gilpin, CEO, Smart Green Shipping Alliance

Dimitra Simeonidou, director, Smart Internet Lab, University of Bristol; chief scientific advisor to the European Commission

Dionne Condor-Farrell, senior application development manager, Transport for London; founder, Techfidence

Djamila Guernou, head of technology service operations, Transport for London

Doniya Soni-Clark, head of policy and public affairs, Multiverse

Dupsy Abiola, founder, Climate Tech Initiative; strategic advisor, Venture Café UK

Dyann Heward-Mills, CEO, HewardMills

Edafe Onerhime, enterprise data architect, Royal London

Edel McGrath, partner, group head of technology, Knight Frank

Edwina Dunn, commissioner, Geospatial Commission; founder, The Female Lead

Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females

Eileen Jennings-Brown, chief operating officer, Exergy3 Limited; technology and AI advisory boards member, HotTopics

EJ Cay, area vice-president, EMEA strategic sales, Pure Storage

Ekta Soni, director of customer services, Floqsta; Microsoft business applications practice, HCLTech

Elaine Allen, industry lead, built environment, Microsoft

Elaine Bucknor, strategic advisor, non-executive director and technology executive

Elaine Warburton, founder and chair, ReadyGo Diagnostics Ltd

Eleanor Harry, CEO and founder, HACE: Data Changing Child Labour

Elena Gorman, co-founder, Women in Tech North East

Elena Novokreshchenova, non-executive director FTSE 250, Virgin Money

Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups

Eliana Vanekova, founder, product and marketing manager, ZeroSmart

Elin Ng, chief of staff, Griffin; venture partner, Bethnal Green Ventures

Elisabetta Zaccaria, entrepreneur mentor in residence, Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at London Business School; founder and CEO, Cyber Y

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance

Elizabeth Burroughs, chief operating officer, Hace: Data Changing Child Labour

Elizabeth Eastaugh, senior director, platform engineering, data platforms and services and technical architecture, Just Eat Takeaway.com

Elizabeth Rossiello, CEO and founder, AZA Finance

Elizabeth Tweedale, CEO, Cypher Coders; CEO, Coco Coders; director, GoSpace AI

Elizabeth Varley, dealmaker for the global entrepreneur programme, Department for Business and Trade

Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions; chair, Digital Leaders Advisory Board

Ellie Yell, independent consultant, coach and advisor

Elona Mortimer-Zhika, mentor and non-executive director

Elspeth Finch, CEO and founder, Iand

Emily Forbes, founder, Seenit

Emily Hall-Strutt, director, Next Tech Girls

Emily Middleton, director general for Digital Centre Design, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Emily Serov, founder and non-executive chair, Beryl.cc

Emily Taylor, CEO, Global Signal Exchange; founder, DNS Research Federation; CEO, Oxford Information Labs

Emma Dunn, chief operating officer and co-founder, Friday Initiatives

Emma Fryer, director public policy Europe, Cyrus One

Emma Lester-Pearson, UKIE applications project management office lead, Oracle

Emma Lindley, co-founder, Women in Identity

Emma Maslen, CEO and founder, Inspir’em

Emma McGinty, lead, industry and executive outreach, EMEA, Google

Emma Mulqueeny, vice-president of environmental, social and governance, and AI-driven workforce transformation, Causeway Technologies

Emma Ockelford, founder and CEO, Outcomes Matter Consulting

Emma Robertson, CEO and co-founder, Digital Awareness UK

Emma Sinclair, CEO and co-founder, EnterpriseAlumni

Emma Stace, chief digital information officer, The Open University

Emma Taylor, visiting professor in digital safety and security, Cranfield University; founder, E-DAP

Emma Thwaites, director of global policy and public affairs, Open Data Institute

Emma Wright, director, Institute of AI; partner, Crowell & Moring

Erika Brodnock, co-founder and head of research, Extend Ventures; co-founder, Kinhub

Erin Platts, CEO, Octopus Ventures; member, board of trustees, Founders Pledge

Estelle Johannes, senior director, communities, Global Technology Industry Association

Esther O’Callaghan, founder, Hundo.xyz

Eva Zhang, CEO, Alipay UK

Evgeniya Fedoseeva, founder, GenerationKM; director of knowledge management, co-chair of AI steering committee, OneAdvanced

Faith Ida, brand ambassador, Code First Girls; co-founder and mentorship co-ordinator, STEMafrique Initiatives; data product owner, Wiley

Farah Kanji, chief people officer, Founders Factory

Farida Gibbs, CEO, Gibbs Consulting; partner and president, Atrium

Fatuma Mahad, group technology director, The Guardian

Faye Holland, director and founder, Cofinitive

Felicity Oswald, chief operating officer, National Cyber Security Centre

Feryal Clark, minister of state for AI and digital government, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Floriana Molone, interim CIO advisory, MSI Reproductive Choices UK

Fran O’Leary, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Lodestone; co-founder, Interparliamentary Forum on Emerging Technologies

Francesca Carlesi, CEO, Revolut UK

Franziska Bell, chief data, AI and analytics officer, Ford Motor Company

Fungai Ndemera, founder and CEO, CheckUp Health

Gabi Mendelsohn Lewis, co-founder, Radiela

Gabi Wagenhofer, senior vice-president digital operations and CIO, enterprise platforms and services, connectivity and compute, BP

Gaia Marcus, director, Ada Lovelace Institute

Geeta Sriskanthan, head of IT risk, compliance and assurance, Mizuho Bank

Gemma Hallett, founder and managing director, miFuture; outcomes manager, Get into Digital Accelerator, The King’s Trust

Gemma Livermore, founder, Women of FinTech; international FS marketing lead, Seismic

Gemma Moore, founder and director, Cyberis

Genevieve LeVeille, principle founder and CEO, AgriLedger

Georgina Maratheftis, associate director for local public services, TechUK

Georgina Owens, advisory board member, HotTopics.ht

Ghislaine Boddington, co-founder and creative director, BDS Creative; co-founder, Women Shift Digital

Ghita El Haitmy, chief technology officer and founder, TechBible

Gigi Taguri, director of medical technology, Lloyds Online Doctor

Gill Whitehead, chair, Rugby World Cup 2025; non-executive director

Gillian Lamela, executive director, programme manager, public cloud enablement and adoption, JP Morgan

Gina Gill, CIO, Apollo

Gina Neff, deputy CEO, Responsible AI UK; professor of responsible AI, Queen Mary University of London

Hadley Beeman, chair, technical architecture group, W3C

Hailey Eustace, founder, Commplicated

Hannah Fitzsimons, CEO, Cashflows

Hannah Sutcliffe, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Moonhub

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering

Hayley Roberts , CEO and founder, Distology

Hayley Sudbury, co-founder and board member, Werkin

Hazel McPherson, CEO and founder, 4Fox Security

Hazel Moore, chair and co-founder, FirstCapital

Heather Black, CEO and founder, Supermums

Heather Savory, non-executive director and chair of sustainability committee, Big Yellow Self Storage

Heather Toomey, principal cyber specialist, ICO

Heather Xiao, founder and CEO, Horizon Zero

Heba Bevan, CEO and founder, Utterberry

Heena Mistry, non-executive board member of digital, Platform Housing Group

Helen Boothman, CEO, Homely; CEO, GreenPro

Helen Kelisky, board of directors, Calnex Solutions

Helen Lamb, vice-president, executive director, Uvance and portfolio, corporate strategy, CEO Office, Fujitsu

Helen Mitchell, digital innovation and change director and co-founder, Blukudu; interim head of environmental, social and governance, Collibra

Helen Needham, managing principal, Capco; founder, Me.Decoded

Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales

Helen Wylie, director general, digital and transformation group, Department for Work and Pensions

Helene Panzarino, associate director, Centre for Digital Banking and Finance, The London Institute of Banking and Finance

Hena Naranbhai, programme manager and change delivery lead, Barclays

Hephzi Pemberton, founder and chair, Equality Group

Hilary Leevers, CEO, EngineeringUK

Holly Anschutz, director of channel UK and Ireland, Extreme Networks

Holly Patton, director and CEO, Tech Cornwall

Holly Porter, executive director, markets and opportunities, Chartered Insurance Institute

Indra Joshi, founding ambassador, One HealthTech; board member; director strategic engagement, OptumUK

Inês Teles Correia, co-founder and CEO, DWYL

Irene Graham, CEO, Scaleup Institute

Irra Ariella Khi, CEO and founder, Zamna and Sunflower Relief

Isabel Fox, Head of investor relations, Hoxton Ventures; council member, Innovate UK

Isabelle Duarte, chief marketing officer, Soldo

Ivana Bartoletti, global chief privacy officer, Wipro; co-founder, Women Leading in AI Network

Jaclyn Bell, principal teaching fellow in equality, diversity, outreach and public engagement, Imperial College

Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary

Jade Leung, chief technology officer, AI Security Institute; Prime Minister’s AI advisor

Jade Wilson, senior software engineer, Microsoft

Jan McGinley, community director, Block Dojo

Jane Turner, CEO, Centtrip

Janet Bastiman, chief data scientist, Napier AI

Janet Collyer, chair, Quantum Dice; member of the UK Semiconductor Advisory Panel, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance

Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO and founder, Tapoly

Jasmine Sayyari, CEO and founder, New Generation Network

Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2

Jemma Davis, founder and CEO, Culture Gem

Jeni Tennison, executive director, Connected by Data

Jeni Trice, CEO, founder and chief coding adventurer, Get with the Program

Jennifer Cox, director solutions engineering, Tines; director for Ireland, Women in CyberSecurity

Jennifer Gabrielle-Chapman, director of people transformation, Exclaimer

Jennifer Opal, board member, Neurodiversity in Business; founder, Ssensimm

Jenny Griffiths, vice-president AI innovation, Oracle

Jenny Lay-Flurrie, vice-president, chief accessibility officer, Microsoft

Jenny Rae, CIO, Imperial College London

Jenny Wilson, architecture director, Kingfisher Plc

Jenny Wood, group chief information officer, Skipton Group; executive advisory board member, Technology Business Management Council

Jess Wade, Royal Society University research fellow, Imperial College London

Jessica Figueras, co-founder, CxB – Cyber Governance for Boards; engagement lead, Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE)

Jessie Auguste, software engineer, CybSafe; co-host, Glowing in Tech

Jia-Yan Gu, distinguished engineer and head of X-Barclays digital platform, Barclays UK

Jill Hodges, entrepreneur and board member

Jo Dalton, founder and CEO, JD & Co

Jo Evershed, CEO and co-founder, Gorilla Experiment Builder; CEO, Cauldron Science

Jo Graham, chief digital officer, Pharmacy2U

Joanna Cavan, managing director, UK Telecoms Lab

Joanna Davinson, government chief digital officer, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Joanna Drake, chief technology officer, THG

Joanna Haslam, design director, Snap Finger Click

Joanna Hodgson,UK and Irelandregional leader, Red Hat

Joanna Montgomery, founder and director, Little Riot

Joanna Tasker, co-founder, Discovering Technology; co-founder, Community Coworking Ltd

Joanne Coll, group technology director, ITV

Joanne Hannaford, CIO and chief product officer, Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank

Joanne Kenney, research fellow (machine learning and data science), University of Edinburgh

Joanne Smith, founder and executive chair, TCC and Recordsure

Joanne Vengadesan, partner and head of technology sector, Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP

Johanna Hutchinson, chief data officer, BAE Systems

Jordan Brompton, co-founder, director and board advisor, Myenergi

Josephine Dalton, director, Lodestone Communications

Jots Sehmbi, CIO, City, University of London

Joy Foster, founder and CEO, TechPixies

Joyeeta Das, CEO and co-founder, SamudraOceans; advisor, UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund

Jude Ower, chief strategy officer, PlanetPlay

Julia Adamson, managing director of education and public benefit, BCS

Julia Ward, sales director, Europe, Credo AI

Julie Bretland, CEO, Our Mobile Health

Julie Dawson, chief policy and regulatory officer, Yoti

Julie Watling, business development director, Communications Solutions

Julie Woods-Moss, chair, Dunnhumby; executive vice-president and chief marketing officer, Thoughtworks

Juliet Bauer, chief commercial officer, Apian

Juliette Atkinson, IT director, Bradford University

Justine Roberts, founder and CEO, Mumsnet and Gransnet

Kadine James, CEO and founder, The Immersive Kind; global director of innovation, Artificial Rome

Kanta Dihal, lecturer in science communication, Imperial College London; associate fellow of the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, University of Cambridge

Karen Blake forme co-CEO of Tech Talent Charter; co-author, The Lovelace report

Karen Emelu, CEO and founder, Black Girls in Tech

Karen McCormick, chief investment officer, Beringea

Karen McLaughlan, head of service management, Social Security Scotland

Karen Meechan, CEO, ScotlandIS

Karimah Campbell, founder, Black Tech Queens; senior manager, EMEA customer success management, Relativtiy

Karina Vazirova, co-founder and CEO, Femtech Lab

Karrie Liu, director data analytics, Hypatia Analytics

Kasia Wojciechowska, head of culture, innovation, and engagement, Atlas

Kate Beaumont, director, device operations, product and services, Vodafone

Kate Bohn, industry consultant and advisor

Kate Boyle, director, data and analytics, Police Digital Service

Kate Dadlani, head of security advisory services, Logicalis UK and Ireland

Kate Marshall, global technical ambassador lead IBM Quantum, IBM

Kate Philpot, vice-president, global sales enablement, Getty Images; board member, TLA – Black Women In Tech

Kate Rosenshine, global technology director, strategic partnerships – Digital Natives, Microsoft

Kate Simon, board member, enterprise development committee, Oxfam; partner, AlixPartners

Kate Smaje, senior partner, McKinsey

Kate Spalding, senior advisor, The D Group

Kate Thompson, co-founder, BusinessFourZero

Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland

Katherine Codlin, founder, Cambridge Women in Tech; technology partnerships and solutions manager, Andela

Katherine Eilbeck, head of research and development, Sellafield

Katherine Holden, head of strategy, policy and partnerships, Smart Data Research UK

Kathryn Baddeley, head of corporate social responsibility, Cisco UK and Ireland

Katia Lang Slater, co-founder, FemTech Lab

Katie Gallagher, managing director, Manchester Digital; chair, UK Tech Cluster Group

Katie Inns, head of attack surface management, S-RM

Katie Ramsey, head of fintech, Department for Business and Trade

Katrina Warr, open source culture lead, Citi

Katrina Young, software and AI prompt engineer, KYC Digital; CTO, Aggregator Digital

Kavita Kalaichelvan, co-founder, Simba Health

Kay Kukoyi, CEO, Purposeful Group

Kayleigh Bateman, managing director, community and partnerships, SheCanCode

Keeley Crockett, professor in computational intelligence, Manchester Metropolitan University

Kerry Sinclair, executive vice-president of IT, Sage

Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder and CEO, BYP network

Kim Wiles, product manager, Nominet

Kiran Bhagotra, CEO and founder, ProtectBox

Kiran Uppal, vice-president creative insights, Nexxen Studio

Kirsten Connell, investor, First Cheque Fund, Octopus Ventures

Kirsten Edmondson, applications migration and DEI champion, Axa

Kirstin Duffield, CEO, Morning Data

Kirsty Baxter-Smith, director of operational resilience and service management, BT

Kirsty Jordan, CISO, Met Office

Kirsty Mitchell, CEO and founder, Skillsminer

Kirsty Roth, chief operations and technology officer, Thomson Reuters

Kit Ahweyevu, CEO, MindWeaver

Kit Collingwood, senior assistant director for digital, customer aervices and operations, Royal Borough of Greenwich

Kitty Hung, author of Business analysis in the era of generative AI

Kriti Sharma, founder, AI for Good UK; CEO, IFS Nexus Black

Lara Sampson, partner, Public Digital

Larissa Suzuki, technical director, Google CTO Office

Laura Alexander, head of data services, Hodge

Laura Foster, associate director of tech and innovation, techUK

Laura Gilbert, senior director of AI, Tony Blair Institute;

Laura Jardine Paterson, founder, Concat.tech

Laura Knight, founder, Sapio Ltd

Laura Meyer, investor, Angel Academe

Laura Moore, co-founder, Lift as we Climb; group chief strategy and operations officer, Neosurf

Lauren Cooper, principle agile delivery manager, Costa Coffee

Lauren Kisser, director, living room AI, science and tech, Prime Video & Amazon Studios

Leanne Bonner-Cooke, entrepreneur

Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder, Elemental – The Social Prescribing Company

Leila Romane, chief operating officer, UK and Ireland, SAP

Lella Violet Halloum, global student outreach and community lead, IBM

Lenna Lou, director, The L Factor Ltd; business mentor, TechWomen4Boards

Leona Chauhan, CEO, Magia Consulting; CEO, UK Oracle User Group

Leontina Postelnicu, commercial and policy and public affairs lead, Feebris; SME advisory board member – commercial, NHS England

Lesley Walkinshaw, principal delivery assurance and portfolio manager – global technology, Costa Coffee

Liane Katz, CEO and co-founder, MAMA.codes

Lianne Potter, cyber security maturity consultant, Post Office; co-founder, podcast host and author, Compromising positions

Libby Kinsey, head of data science strategy and operations, Ocado Technology; co-founder, Project Juno

Lila Ibrahim, chief operating officer, Google DeepMind

Lilybeth Go, head of strategy and innovation – data and AI, Siemens Energy

Linda Griffin, vice-president policy, Mozilla

Lisa Forte, partner, Red Goat Cyber Security

Lisa Hammond, CEO and co-founder, Centrix Software

Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG

Lisa Jacobs, CEO, Funding Circle

Lisa Matthews, managing director and chief operating officer, Kets Quantum Security

Lisa Ventura, founder, Cyber Security Unity; chief executive and founder, AI and Cyber Security Association

Liz Ashall-Payne, founder, Orcha; board member, techUK

Liz Rice, chief open source officer, Isovalent; governing board, Cloud Native Computing Foundation; board member, OpenUK

Liz Whitefield, executive director, Hippo Digital; board member and co-chair, Leeds Digital Ball

Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation

Lorna Allan, chief digital and information officer, Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust

Lorna Davidson, CEO and founder, Redwigwam

Lou Cordwell, professor of innovation, University of Manchester; CEO, Unit M – University of Manchester

Louisa Steensma Williamson, founder and fractional/ interim HR director, chief people officer, consultant and leadership coach, Thrive HR Consulting; co-founder, GTA Future of Work

Louise Harris, co-founder and director, TramshedTech

Louise Leavey, CIO of transformation, Metro Bank

Louise O’Shea, group CEO, CFC

Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance; UK chair, Stripe

Lucie Laker, chief data officer, NHS Somerset

Lucinda Carney, founder and CEO, Actus

Lucy Hall, founder, Digital Women and SocialDay; CEO, Skills of the Future

Lucy Ireland, non executive director, ICDL Europe

Lyn Grobler, chief technology officer, St. James’s Place

Lyndsey Simpson, founder and CEO, 55Redefined Group

Magdalena Kron, innovation director consultant, Fidelity Investments

Magdalene Amegashitsi, CEO, Anaiya Group Ltd; founder, Global Queens Community

Maggie Jones, parliamentary under secretary of state for the future digital economy and online safety, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president of IT transformation and value, Shell

Mandeep Soor, CEO and co-founder, Bendi

Mandy Chessell, open source project lead, Egeria; founder, Pragmatic Data Research

Maria Axente, founder and CEO, Responsible Intelligence

Maria McKavanagh, commercial director, Joulen

Maria Santacaterina, founder and CEO, Santacaterina

Maria Than, co-founder and creative and tech producer, Ricebox Studio

Mariarosaria Taddeo, associate professor, senior research fellow, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

Marie Kearney, service development manager, cyber security team, Education Data Hub

Marija Butkovic, founder and CEO, Women of Wearables

Marta Krupinska, CEO and co-founder, CUR8

Mary McKenna, co-founder, AwakenHub and AwakenAngels

Mattie Yeta, chief sustainability officer, CGI

Maureen Biney, senior technical program manager, American Express

Maxine Mackintosh, co-founder and co-director, One HealthTech; co-founder, Data Science for Health Equity

Megan Goodwin, co-founder, The Vision; future fifty CEO mentor, Tech Nation

Megan Jones, management consultant, Accenture

Megha Kumar, chief product officer and head of geopolitical risk, CyXcel

Mehak Mumtaz, chief operating officer and co-founder, iLoF

Mel Unsworth, chief technology officer, END.

Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom

Melanie McGrory, director of EMEA tech, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Melinda Nicci, founder and executive chair, Body Collective Group

Melissa Hendry, UK co-founder and director, ddroidd; co-founder and chief operating officer, Yellowgrid

Melissa Morris, CEO, Lantum

Meri Williams, chief technology officer, Pleo

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, CEO, Redcentric

Michelle Seng Ah Lee, director of deployment – AI and private equity, WovenLight

Mignon Mapplebeck, advisor on AI and data

Mikela Druckman, CEO and co-founder, Greyparrot

Milena Nikolic, founder and CEO, Stealth Start-up

Mina Maazi, product and UX designer, Abantether

Ming Tang, interim chief digital and information officer and chief data and analytics officer, NHS England

Misa Ogura, senior AI and machine learning engineer, GSK

Molly Johnson-Jones, founder and CEO, Flexa Careers

Monika Radclyffe, senior director of innovation programmes, Plexal

Mridula Pore, co-founder and CEO, Peppy

Mursal Hedayat, co-founder and CEO, Chatterbox

Musidora Jorgensen, former chief impact officer, World Wide Generation

Myra Hunt, CEO, Centre for Digital Public Services (Wales)

Nabila Salem, founder & CEO, Big Impact Ltd

Nadine Thomson, global president product operations – Choreograph, WPP

Nadira Hussain, CEO, Socitm

Naina Bhattacharya, former chief information security officer, Danone

Naomi McGregor, founder, MoveTru

Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; innovation director, Oxford Innovation

Naomi Williams, chief operating officer and partnerships lead, Black Girls in Tech

Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, founder and CEO, KogoPAY Group; founder and director, Kogo Global Technology; co-founder and chief of strategy, Fjord Estate AS

Natalie Billingham, senior vice-president of sales and managing director of EMEA, Akamai

Natalie Black, group director of networks and communications, member of the board, Ofcom

Natalie Jones, director of digital identity, Government Digital Service

Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chair, Net-a-Porter Goup

Natalie Mitchell, head of UK, Interact.

Natalie Moore, CEO, Apps for Good

Natasha Sayce-Zelem, director of digital and business platform (homes), Lloyds Banking Group

Neeta Mundra, management board, head of senior business leaders, Women in Banking and Finance UK

Neeta Patel, non-executive director, advisor, mentor

Neha Rajesh, founder, WonderWoman.org; senior marketing manager – ChromeOS EMEA lead and Google for Education, Google

Nic Granger, director of corporate (digital, data and technology) and CFO, North Sea Transition Authority

Nicki Farell, Microsoft business development manager EMEA, Nerdio

Nicky Danino, head of the School of Computer Science, Leeds Trinity University

Nicky Tozer, EMEA senior vice-president, Oracle NetSuite

Nicola Graham, director of infrastructure and support services, NHS Ayrshire and Arran

Nicola Haywood-Cleverly, non executive director, Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust and Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Nicola Hodson, CEO and chair UK and Ireland, IBM; board member, TechUK

Nicola Martin, BCS Women committee member and BCS Pride vice-chair; founder, Nicola Martin Coaching & Consultancy

Nicola Whiting, co-owner and non-executive, Titania

Nicole Eagan, chief strategy and AI officer, Darktrace

Nicole Hardiman, director of engineering, Flagstone; co-founder, Swindon Inclusion and DiversityNetwork

Nicole Lowe, director and head of emerging giants, KPMG UK

Niki Davies, co-CEO and director, Tech Cornwall

Niki Dowdall, managing director, GRC World Forums; founder, Great British Businesswoman Awards

Niki Trigoni, chief technology officer, Navenio; professor in computer science, head of Cyber Physical Systems Group, University of Oxford

Nikita Thakrar, co-founder and CEO, Included VC

Nina Tumanishvili, UK lead, Women in Tech; founding member, Odin

Nneka Abulokwe, founder, MicroMax Consulting; board and independent non executive director, Capita and Davies Group

Noor Shaker, founder and CEO, SpatialX; part time executive business development consultant, X-Chem

Norma Dove-Edwin, interim group chief digital and information officer, Rolls-Royce

Nova Baines, vice-president cloud DevOps, Aveva

Nzinga Gardner, committee member, National Institute for Health and Care Research

Olga Kravchenko, senior creative producer – gaming, Moonbug Entertainment

Opal Perry, chief data and technology officer, EasyJet

Pamela Maynard, chief AI transformation officer – Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions, Microsoft

Parven Kaur, founder, Kids N Clicks

Pat Ryan, founder, Cybergirls First

Patience Ndlovu, site reliability engineer, Sky

Patricia Gestoso-Souto, global director, scientific and technical customer support, BIOVIA

Patricia Shaw, CEO and founder, Beyond Reach

Paula Sussex, CEO, OneID

Paulette Watson, founder and managing director, Academy Achievers

Payal Jain, chair, Women in Data UK

Pearl Jarrett, CEO, The Jarrett Foundation

Pearl Noble-Mallock, head of product security and cyber security, BAE Systems

Penny Endersby, CEO, Met Office

Perrine Farque, managing director, Perforce Software

Phoebe Chibuzo Hugh, head of insurance, director, Monzo Bank

Phoebe Greig, co-founder and CEO, Women Driven Development; technical head of OnePlatform – senior vice-president, Citi Innovation Lab

Phoebe Thacker, head of human data operations, OpenAI

Phoebe Whitlock, legal counsel; chair of the board of trustees, Codebar; director, Intellectual Property Awareness Network

Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO, The Dots

Pip White, executive member, Pavilion; non executive director, Mindset AI; executive member, Boardwave; board member, techUK

Pippa Malmgren, economist, author

Polly Barnfield, founder and CEO, Maybe

Pooja Bagga, CIO, Guardian Media Group

Pravina Ladva, group chief digital and technology officer, Swiss Re

Priya Guliani, CEO, EarthID

Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech

Rachel Arthur, chief learning officer, Raspberry Pi

Rachel Dunscombe, CEO, OpenEHR; visiting professor, Imperial College London

Rachel Ilan Simpson, freelance product designer

Rachel Keane, chief data inspirer, The Data Inspiration Group

Rachel Murphy, entrepreneur; founder, The Grafter

Rachel Neaman, partner, Energising Leaders: Strengths Unleashed

Rachel Phillips, head of revenue, UK, Ireland & Nordics, Pigment

Rachel Steenson, Northern Ireland committee, BCS Council; account director, BT Group

Rachel Vann, customer inclusion lead, Domestic & General

Rachelle Mills, director of partnerships and innovation, KareInn

Rahel Tesfai, founder and CEO, FroHub

Rama Varsani, director, UK solution consulting director- financial services clients and co-chair of the Women’s Group, ServiceNow

Rashada Harry, co-founder and managing director, Your Future, Your Ambition; account director enterprise sales, AWS

Rebecca Crook, chief growth officer, Positive; chief growth officer, Creature London

Rebecca Mister, co-founder and director, RedTech Recruitment

Rebecca Pope, UK digital and data science innovation lead, Roche

Rebecca Stephens, deputy director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Rebecca Taylor, threat intelligence knowledge manager and researcher, Sophos

Reeva Misra, founder and CEO, Walking on Earth (WONE)

Regina Moran, senior vice-president, global delivery, Fujitsu

Renee Hunt, executive coach

Reshma Sohoni, founding partner, Seedcamp

Rita Martins, FinTech board member, Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates

Rituja Ravikiran Rao, senior technical program manager, Smarsh

Roberta Lucca, co-founder and board director, Bossa Studios

Romanie Thomas, CEO, Chatsie

Ronda Zelezny-Green, co-founder and director, Panoply Digital; chair of the board, InnovateHer;

Roni Savage, managing director, Jomas Associates (Engineering and Environmental)

Ronise Nepomuceno, digital accessibility lead – EE (BT Group)

Rosalind Singleton, board member and consultant

Rosanne Kincaid-Smith, general manager – AI and cloud, Damac Digital

Rose Luckin, professor of learner centred design, UCL Knowledge Lab; founder and CEO, Educate Ventures Research

Rosie Hewat, founder and CEO, Rosie’s People

Rosie Sherry, CEO and founder, Ministry of Testing

Roxane Heaton, managing director of digital colleague experience, Barclays; national board trustee, Citizen’s Advice; board member, Digital Leaders

Rubi Kaur, chief enterprise architect financial service, Lloyds Banking Group

Ruby Melling, founder, Talentloop

Ruth Harrison, executive global industry lead – retail and consumer goods, Avanade

Sabina Ciofu, international policy and strategy lead, TechUK

Sabrina Castiglione, chief financial officer, Omnea

Safia Barikzai, associate professor, London South Bank University; academic lead, Digital Grid Partnership

Safiya Ahmed, co-founder and designer, Ricebox Studio

Sally Wynter, founder, Muhu; founder, PaperRound; co-founder, Hunch

Sam Hall, director of primary, community care and mental health digital services, Digital Health and Care Wales

Sam Kini, global chief information officer and chief information security officer, Unilever

Sam Wilson, freelance Interim CIO

Samantha Gaskell, consulting director and founder, DataFit; data quality and improvement manager, NFU Mutual

Samantha Niblett, founder, Labour Women in Tech

Samantha Richardson, director of executive engagement programmes, Twilio

Samantha Smith, director, Socitm Inspire

Sammy White, learning lead, Genio

Sana Khareghani, professor of practice in AI, King’s College London

Sandie Small Duberry, deputy governorship chief information officer for the Prudential Regulatory Authority, Bank of England

Sandra Leaton Gray, professor of education futures, University College London

Sandra Wachter, professor of technology and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

Sanghamitra Karra, EMEA head of Inclusive Ventures Group, Morgan Stanley

Sanya Rajpal, founder and CEO, AdagioVR

Sara Jones, mobile operations director, BT

Sara Sharkey, strategy director, Prolinx Limited

Sara Simeone, CEO and co-founder, Niftyz; AI and Web3 strategist and builder, NoCodeLab.ai

Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft

Sarah Atkinson, non executive director and freelance consultant

Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition & Markets Authority

Sarah Clarke, owner, Infospectives

Sarah Corbridge, business development director for health, Hippo

Sarah Curran, founder and chief menopause officer, Just Hotter

Sarah Friswell, CEO, Red Ant

Sarah Hague, chief operating officer, BlackDice Cyber

Sarah Hunter, non executive director, Advanced Research and Invention Agency; board trustee, Nesta

Sarah Morris, professor of digital forensics, University of Southampton

Sarah Porter, founder and CEO, Inspired Minds

Sarah Rench, GenAI security lead and European cyber security ICOE lead, Avanade

Sarah Salimullah, principal, Ada, the National College for Digital Skills

Sarah Shields, head of vendor alliances, Computacenter

Sarah Tulip, co-founder, Women in Leeds Digital; director, Metro Technologies

Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe

Sarah Underhill, HR director, technology and data (group chief operating office), Lloyds Banking Group

Sarah Weller, managing director, head of Client 360, IB Tech, Deutsche Bank

Sarah Wilkinson, chief operating officer, Virgin Money

Sarah Williams-Gardener, chair, Fintech Wales

Sarah Winmill, head of software products, Ministry of Defence; deputy President and deputy chair of trustees, BCS

Sasha Burgoyne, co-founder and head of operations, TechSwitch; head of operations – academy, Softwire

Seema Khinda Johnson, co-founder and chief operating officer, Nuggets

Seemin Suleri, vice-president engineering, Prima

Semsi Sonmez, partner, digital audit and technology talent leader, PwC

Shaheen Sayed, market unit lead UK, Ireland & Africa, Accenture

Shalini Khemka, founder and CEO, E2Exchange

Sharmadean Reid, founder, The Stack World

Sharon Prior, founder and managing partner, Inovivo

Sharon Wallace, head of technology diversity and inclusion, partnerships and people change, Sky

Sharron Gunn, Group CEO, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT

Shauna Angeletta, operations and delivery lead, Superscript

Shavana Peynado, associate software developer, AND Digital

Sheeza Shah, founder and managing director, UpEffect

Shefali Roy, founder and CEO, Mitig.ai

Sheree Atcheson, group senior vice-president of diversity and inclusion, Valtech

Sherry Vaswani, founder and CEO, Xalient

Shirley George, senior manager, Accenture

Shivvy Jervis, futurist, Forecasting Lab

Sian Allsopp, technology executive director, Morgan Stanley; steering committee member, TechSheCan

Sian John, chief technology officer, NCC Group

Sian Jones, founder and CEO, Correla

Silka Patel, senior marketing manager – national security and defence, Leidos; founder, Scotland Women in Technology

Silkie Carlo, director, Big Brother Watch

Siobhan Baker, technical consultant, Coding Black Females

Soheir Ghallab, IT consultant; chair, BCS Business Change Specialist Group

Sonal Shah, vice-president delivery, Barclays

Sonia Livingstone, director, Digital Futures for Children centre

Sonia Patel, CTO, NHS England

Sonya Barlow, founder, LMF Network

Sophie Davies-Patrick, chief technology officer, MPB

Sophie Deen, CEO, Bright Little Labs

Sophie Kneeshaw, developer, Sky

Sophie McGrath, partner, tech and life sciences, Goodwin Procter LLP

Stephanie Eltz, co-founder and CEO, Doctify

Stephanie Itimi, founder and chair, Seidea CIC; director, information protection and compliance, Age UK

Stephanie Phair, advisor, Felix Capital; executive chair, Invisible Dynamics

Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC

Sue Preston, vice-president, WW advisory and professional services for HPE Global Sales, HPE

Sue Whittington, chief operating officer, Smart UK

Sue-Ellen Wright, managing director, aerospace defence and security, Sopra Steria

Suneeta Khutan, co-founder, Rise Enable Empower; global program lead, Fresenius Group

Susan Bowen, CEO, Digital Catapult

Susan Morrow, head of research and development, Avoco Secure

Susanne Baker, partner, ERM; chair, TechUK’s Climate Council

Susanne Chishti, chair and founder, Fintech Circle

Suze Shardlow, community lead, Ladies of Code: London; developer relations consultant, Hoopy

Suzie Miller, global disability inclusion specialist, UBS

Sylvia Lu, board director and deputy chair, Cambridge Wireless

Tamara Haasen, president, Input Output (IOHK)

Tamara Lohan, founder and CEO, Mr & Mrs Smith

Tamara Rajah, group chief transformation officer, and CEO of H&B Wellness Solutions, Holland & Barrett

Tamsin Ashmore, group chief financial officer, GAIN

Tania Boler, founder, Elvie and Collecting Pebbles

Tania Duarte, co-founder, We and AI

Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services

Tanya Powell, co-CTO, Coding Black Females

Tanya Suarez, founder, IoT Tribe

Tara Donnelly, founder, Digital Care

Tara McGeehan, president of UK and Australia operations, CGI

Tarah Lourens, chief operating officer, Rightmove

Tee Ganbold, co-founder and CEO of sovereign AI infrastructure, Frontier One; co-founder and chair – automated due diligence reporting platform, Improvability

Tess Cosad, CEO and co-founder at Bea Fertility

Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio

Thuria Wenbar, CEO and co-founder, Evaro

Tiffany Willcox, chief technology officer, Datapharm

Tina Götschi, director of curriculum and quality, Ada. National College for Digital Skills.

Tina Howell, chief cloud officer, CreateFuture

Ting Zhang, CEO and founder, Crayfish.io

Toju Duke, founder, Diverse AI; founder and CEO, Bedrock AI

Tommie Edwards, CEO and co-founder, Tech1M

Toni Lavender, chief technology officer, Pebble pad

Toni Scullion, computing science teacher; founder, dressCode

Tracey Rob Perera, tech fractional strategic chief financial officer and chief operating officer; scaleup director; non executive director

Tracy Westall, chair, Curium Solutions; non-executive director, Department for Transport; chair, West Midlands 5G

Trish Quinn, head of digital, Scottish Legal Aid Board

Tristi Tanaka, head of portfolio, NHS Black Country ICB; BCS Women committee member; programme team, All4Health&Care

Tugce Bulut, co-founder, Eloquent AI; co-founder, Streetbees

Valerie Willis, co-founder and director, Ecomm Merchant Solutions

Verena Rieser, senior staff research scientist, Google DeepMind; co-founder, Alana

Vibhusha Raval, senior product owner, Lloyds Banking Group

Vicki Young, founder and chief creative officer, Nalla Design

Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software engineer, Exclaimer

Vicky Brock, founder and CEO, Vistalworks

Vicky Wills, chief technology officer, Exclaimer

Victoria Higgin, chief digital information officer and executive director, CityFibre

Victoria Oakes, director of communications, Microsoft

Vinny Leach, comms, media technology – portfolio delivery director, Avanade

Vivi Cahyadi, CEO and co-founder, AltoVita

Vivi Friedgut, founder and CEO, Blackbullion

Wai Foong Ng, founder, Matchable

Wendy Goucher, cyber consultant, Arcanum Cyber Security & Digital Forensics

Wendy Muirhead, founding partner, WH People

Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail, NatWest Group

Yanna Winter, CIO for global, corporate and commercial in the UK, Generali

Yasaman Kalantor-Motamedi, co-founder and chief technology officer, Agemica

Yemi Jackson, founder and CEO, Engage Transform

Yemurai Rabvukwa, TikTok content creator, STEM Babe; senior cyber security associate in investment banking

Yi Luo, CEO and co-founder, Eunice

Yinka Makinde, deputy director digital innovation policy and digital mental health, NHS England

Yoko Spirig, CEO and co-founder, Ledgy

Yvonne Gallagher, digital director, National Audit Office

Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO UK and Ireland, Salesforce

Zahra Shah, board adviser, NexaQuanta; chair and founding member, Women in AI Working Group, UKAI; adviser on AI, Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network CIC

Zainabu Nakate, founder, Non-Coded; chief of staff to Rahul Kalia – managing partner – UK and Ireland Consulting, IBM iX

Zandra Moore, CEO, zygens; co-founder, Panintelligence

Zara Nanu, founder, WorkVue; co-founder, Gapsquare

Zarina Pasalic, vice-president of sales operations and enablement, NTT DATA

Zoe Cunningham, director, Softwire

Zoe Kleinman, technology editor, BBC

Zsanett Bahor, consultant, Accenture

Zsuzsa Kecsmar, chief strategy officer and co-founder, Antavo AI Loyalty Cloud

Zuleika Philips, director of Europe, Global Switch

A panel of expert judges used the following criteria to decide which of these women will be included in the top 50 shortlist:

Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through her personal position or the role she holds – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?

Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?

Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely is she acknowledged by her peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?

Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Does she have a leadership role and does that help her to develop the role of IT in the UK?

Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will her authority and responsibility grow?

Community: Has the person contributed to the women in technology community? To what extent has she used her influence to help other women progress in tech?