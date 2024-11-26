CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2024
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal the 50 most influential women in UK technology for 2024. Read an interview with the winner, co-CEO of Tech She Can, Sheridan Ash. And meet this year’s rising stars – six women with a bright future in IT leadership. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Computer Weekly announces the Most Influential Women in UK Tech 2024
Computer Weekly has revealed who is on the 2024 list of the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech, including this year’s winner, Sheridan Ash
From beauty model to tech role model – this year’s most influential woman in UK tech
This year’s most influential woman in UK tech, Sheridan Ash, talks about her path into the tech space, from modelling after leaving school at 16, to creating an organisation dedicated to encouraging girls and women to pursue tech roles
Computer Weekly’s Women in UK Tech Rising Stars 2024
Each year, Computer Weekly selects a number of Rising Stars who are making waves in the women, diversity and inclusion in tech space and may find themselves on the top 50 list in the future