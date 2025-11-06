Computer Weekly announces the Most Influential Women in UK Tech 2025

Naomi Timperley, co-founder of Tech North Advocates, has become the 14th person to be named Computer Weekly’s most influential woman in UK technology.

The list was created in 2012 to make the amazing women in the UK’s technology sector more visible and accessible, originally showcasing only 25 women before growing to include 50 women in 2015.

Now, the list receives hundreds of nominations each year – this year’s longlist features more than 770 women.

Alongside the longlist and top 50, Computer Weekly and a collection of expert judges also choose entrants to its Hall of Fame to acknowledge those who have made a lifetime contribution to the tech sector, and a number of Rising Stars expected to continue to do great things over the next few years.

This year’s winner, Naomi Timperley, co-founder of Tech North Advocates, was named a Computer Weekly Rising Star in 2017 and has done invaluable work for the technology sector.

Here is the list of the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Technology for 2025:

1. Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; innovation director, Oxford Innovation Timperley has been a long-term supporter of founders and entrepreneurs, starting agency Enterprise Lab in 2011 with two people she met on Twitter. In 2016, she co-founded Tech North Advocates, a private sector-led collection of tech experts who champion the technology sector in the north of England. More recently, she became innovation director for Oxford Innovation, which helps organisations develop ecosystems for entrepreneurs and innovators, in turn boosting local areas. She has designed and delivered the Turing Innovation Catalyst’s startup programme, and is working on the organisation’s scaleup programme, the Engine Room. AI Empower was also born of a project with the Turing Innovation Catalyst, which Timperley helped develop as a pilot supporting businesses from different industries to use artificial intelligence (AI) to solve specific issues their businesses are facing. In the past, Timperley co-founded Growth Strategy Innovation to advise entrepreneurs with growth and, until 2021, was a board member of FutureEverything.

2. Deborah O’Neill, partner and head of technology innovation UKI and Nordics, Oliver Wyman O’Neill was appointed head of technology innovation for the UK, Ireland and the Nordics at Oliver Wyman in early 2025. She is also head of performance transformation for the UK, Ireland and the Nordics at the firm, and before that was head of digital for Europe, where she led digital transformation and new proposition launches at companies all over the world. Alongside this, she is also a strategic partner at FutureDotNow and a board trustee for Girlguiding. She was a co-author of the recent Lovelace Report, which detailed reasons women leave the technology sector.

3. Samantha Niblett, founder, Labour Women in Tech Before her time as an MP, Niblett had a long career in technology, holding roles such as industry sales leader at DXC Technology and head of alliances, channel and ecosystem in EMEA at 1E. Now, alongside her role as an MP, she’s the founder of the Labour: Women in Tech group, which campaigns to reach equal gender opportunities in the technology industry. She’s also the co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on FinTech, chair of the Interparliamentary Forum on Emerging Technologies and, until recently, was a member of the Women and Equalities Select Committee.

4. Karen Blake, former co-CEO of Tech Talent Charter; co-author, Lovelace Report Blake is the head of inclusive workforce strategy and advisory at Powered By Diversity, and until summer 2025 was a senior researcher for the House of Commons, looking into digital inclusion policies. She is on the strategy steering board of Women Pivoting to Digital at the City of London Corporation. Until it was disbanded, she was co-CEO of the Tech Talent Charter, where she led the organisation’s growth and headed up the implementation of some of the tools it offered, such as its benchmarking platform and annual benchmarking reports. She was a co-author of the recent Lovelace Report, which detailed reasons women leave the technology sector.

5. Janet Collyer, chair, Quantum Dice; member of the UK Semiconductor Advisory Panel, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology Collyer wears several hats across the emerging technologies arena, including as chair of quantum developer Quantum Dice, a member of the UK’s Semiconductor Advisory Panel, and as a non-executive director for the Aerospace Technology Institute. In 2022, she IPO’d fabless semiconductor company EnSilica, where she was the senior independent director and chair of the Remuneration Committee until 2025. She recently became a non-executive director and advisor for simulation acceleration company Mach42. She started her career in semiconductor technology in 1982 at Fairchild (now part of ON Semiconductor), before rising through the ranks at electronic design and computational software firm Cadence Design Systems for 30 years, until leaving in 2020 to begin her current endeavours. She appeared on Computer Weekly’s list of Rising Stars in 2023.

6. Arfah Farooq, scout, Ada Ventures; founder, Muslamic Makers; founder, Muslim Tech Fest An expert in diversity, inclusion and community building, Farooq co-founded Muslamic Makers in 2016 as a networking group for Muslims in tech, design and development. As well as being a freelance diversity and inclusion consultant, Farooq is a scout for Ada Ventures, with special interest in edtech, healthtech and fintech, and until March 2024 was a community manager for Big Society Capital. In 2022, she founded Muslim Tech Fest, a large community gathering of “Muslim techies” in Europe. She has an extensive background in digital and artificial intelligence (AI) in the private and public sectors.

7. Emma Wright, director, Institute of AI; partner, Crowell & Moring With a background in law surrounding telecoms, the internet and media, Wright now uses her expertise as director of not-for-profit Interparliamentary Forum on Emerging Technologies, as well as partner at Crowell & Moring, where she is focused on AI, cyber and defence. She has worked in the tech sector for over 20 years, and in her previous role at Harbottle & Lewis, her team comprised 66% female and 66% ethnic minority members. In 2023, she worked with the OECD, WEF and the ITU to build a reputation in relation to the regulation of AI. She is also working with the Ditchley Foundation, considering whether the collaborative approach in relation to telecoms can work for AI regulation.

8. Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females Hunter founded Coding Black Females in 2017 to help black female software developers meet each other and network. Alongside her work at Coding Black Females, Hunter is a software developer. She is an advisory board industry representative in the University of Essex Online’s computing department, technical director at SAM Software Solutions, and technical director at full-stack and front-end training organisation Black CodHer Bootcamp. Previously, Hunter was lead software engineer at Made Tech, and has held roles such as senior software developer, lead Java developer, app developer and technical consultant at various firms. She was named a Computer Weekly Women in UK Tech Rising Star in 2020.

9. Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ The first female to head up GCHQ, Keast-Butler moved into the director role last year after serving as deputy director general of MI5. With a long career in security and defence, her previous roles have included overseeing the upkeep of functions that support MI5’s operational activities and the launch of the UK’s National Cyber Security Programme.

10. Lila Ibrahim, chief operating officer, Google DeepMind Ibrahim has been in the tech sector for more than 30 years, and became Google DeepMind’s first chief operating officer (COO) in 2018, looking after teams in disciplines such as engineering, virtual environments, programme management and operations. Before this role, she was COO of online skills platform Coursera, and has also acted as general manager for emerging markets platforms in China for Intel.

11. Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls An entrepreneur and co-founder, Brailsford joined Code First Girls as CEO in 2019, where she works to encourage more women into the tech sector by providing software development skills and education. Prior to her work at Code First Girls, Brailsford co-founded and was CEO of performance management firm Frisbee, which was part of venture capital fund Founders Factory, and until summer 2024, was a board member for the Institute of Coding, where she focused specifically on diversity and inclusion. She is a self-employed commercial and strategy consultant.

12. Avril Chester, founder, Cancer Central; CTO, Royal Pharmaceutical Society Award-winning entrepreneur Avril Chester is currently the chief technology officer (CTO) of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, her most recent in a series of roles heading up technology in organisations. In 2018, she founded technology charity platform Cancer Central to help support people with cancer.

13. Beckie Taylor, founder, Voices in Tech; co-founder, WIT North; co-founder, TechReturners Taylor has founded and co-founded six companies, the most recent being Empower, an organisation aimed at creating events that cater to making a safe and collaborative space for women. She is working on a documentary, Breaking the sound barrier – voices unleashed, showing the journey of several women in tech as they take part in Taylor’s speaker platform, Voices in Tech, and prepare to take on public speaking for the first time. Alongside this, Taylor is also regional lead of the Women Pivoting to Digital Taskforce for the City of London Corporation, and co-founder of community WIT North. She also co-founded The Confidence Community, which aims to provide resources, training information and events to give people more career confidence, and is co-founder of ReframeWIT. In 2017, Taylor co-founded TechReturners to give skilled individuals who have had a career break the opportunity to connect with firms and help them back into mid-level to senior-level tech roles.

14. Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom Dawes has headed up Ofcom since 2020, following her previous role as permanent secretary at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, as well as many other roles across the civil service. She has previously been a trustee at Patchwork Foundation, which aims to encourage underrepresented young people to participate in democracy, and a non-executive director of consumer group Which?.

15. Beverly Clarke, founder and CEO, Technology Books for Children; member and advisor, Digital, AI and Technology Task and Finish Group, Department for Education Beverly Clarke is a technology expert who consults on technology education. She is the founder and CEO of Technology Books for Children, which aims to encourage children to read about technology topics. She is currently advising the Department for Education’s Digital, AI and Technology Task and Finish Group on how the education system can be adapted to better provide digital skills to children. She has previously been a professional development leader for the National Centre for Computing Education, and a national community manager for the BCS. She received an MBE for her work in 2024.

16. Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance Hirt joined Innovate Finance in 2015 as the industry body’s head of community, before eventually becoming its CEO six years later. She now heads up the organisation, aiming to drive innovation and transformation in the fintech sector to make it more inclusive. She has worked around the world in a variety of roles, including as head of corporate relations for Chatham House in the UK, head of membership for the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce in New York, and head new hire trainer for an English language training programme in Japan.

17. Tania Duarte, co-founder, We and AI Heavily focused on the use of AI, Duarte co-founded non-profit We and AI in 2020 to ensure AI is developed with everyone in mind, creating communities to ensure diverse teams of people are involved in the technology’s future development. She is also the lead of Better Images of AI, a not-for-profit that offers a free library of images that better represent AI to reduce the use of stereotypical representations of AI, such as “humanoid robots, glowing brains, outstretched robot hands, blue backgrounds and the Terminator”. In 2020, she also became the founding editorial board member of the AI and Ethics Journal, published by Springer Nature. She was named one of Computer Weekly’s Rising Stars in 2024.

18. Zoe Kleinman, technology editor, BBC Kleinman has been with the BBC since 2003, originally joining as a features editor of staff newspaper Ariel. She then became a web producer for Working Lunch on BBC Two, and was a senior technology reporter for the BBC, before becoming a radio presenter on technology and business-themed shows such as the BBC Tech Tent. Now, she’s the technology editor for BBC News, covering technology news across BBC radio, TV and digital.

19. Mary McKenna, co-founder, AwakenHub and AwakenAngels McKenna is a huge supporter of entrepreneurship and startups, holding several roles as an adviser and investor. Her social enterprise, AwakenHub, where she is co-founder, is focused on building a community of female founders in Ireland. As well as being an expert adviser for the European Commission, she is an entrepreneurship expert with the Entrepreneurship Centre at the University of Oxford’s Said Business School, among many other board memberships and non-executive directorships.

20. Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can Thorne is co-CEO of Tech She Can, a charity aimed at increasing the number of women in the technology sector, as well as a venture partner at Deep Science Ventures, a council member at The Foundation for Science and Technology, and an industry advisory board member for TechSkills (part of TechUK). She has a background in the education sector, previously holding roles as director of innovation strategy for the University of Surrey and executive officer to the vice-president (innovation) at Imperial College London. She has also been a diversity and inclusion advisory board member for the Institute of Coding and sat on the principal partner board at Tech Talent Charter.

21. Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK Brock’s role at OpenUK sees her leading the sustainable and ethical development of open technologies in the UK, including technology such as open source software, hardware and data. She also sits on the boards of the Mojaloop Foundation and US cyber security firm Mimoto, as well as acting as an advisory board member for Scarf, The Stack and FerretDB. She recently became an Expert Network of the Digital Innovation Board member for the International Telecommunication Union. Past experience saw her as a board member of the Cabinet Office Open Standards Board, and an advisory board member for Tech All Stars.

22. Francesca Carlesi, CEO, Revolut UK Carlesi’s background is in finance, having spent 15 years in the industry. She is currently CEO of fintech firm Revolut, where she’s been since 2023. She was previously co-founder and CEO of digital mortgage lending platform Molo Finance, and has worked at other large financial firms and banks, such as Barclays and Deutsche Bank. She has been nominated for Computer Weekly’s Most Influential Women in UK Tech several times, appearing on the longlist in previous years.

23. Gaia Marcus, director, Ada Lovelace Institute Marcus joined the Ada Lovelace Institute in 2024 as director after several government roles. She has been deputy director of the Spatial Data Unit at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, head of engagement for civil service reform at the Cabinet Office, and head of national data strategy at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). She has also had roles as data innovation programme manager at Centrepoint and deputy director – strategy – integrated data service at the Office for National Statistics.

24. Toni Scullion, computing science teacher; founder, dressCode Scullion is a serial founder, having founded dressCode, a not-for-profit that encourages young women in Scotland to consider a career in computer science; and co-founded the Ada Scotland Festival, which aims to use collaboration to close the gender gap in computer science education in Scotland. These endeavours stem from her being a computer science teacher passionate about encouraging more children to take the subject. Alongside this work, she is also a volunteer for the Scottish Tech Army, a not-for-profit aimed at using tech for good.

25. Laura Gilbert, senior director of AI, Tony Blair Institute Gilbert is the senior director of AI at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, as well as a visiting professor in practice for the London School of Economics and Political Science. Until recently, she was head of AI for government at the Ellison Institute of Technology Oxford, and director of the Incubator for AI at 10 Downing Street.

26. Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio Clarke co-founded and is CEO of food-sharing app Olio, which helps users share food that would otherwise be wasted. She is a fellow of business fund Unreasonable, an advisory board member for Stop Ecocide International, and until recently, was a venture partner for early-stage generalist impact fund Mustard Seed Maze. She has previously been a business mentor for Virgin StartUp, and works alongside the minister for small business and the Department for Business and Trade, advising on SMEs.

27. Katie Ramsey, head of fintech, Department for Business and Trade Ramsey has extensive experience in finance and is currently head of fintech at the Department for Business and Trade. She co-founded a networking collaborative for female leaders, The Power Collective, and is founding investor and adviser for investment app Zeed and a non-executive director of Finance Focused.

28. Akua Opong, senior EUC engineer, infrastructure and cloud engineering, London Stock Exchange; STEM adviser As well as her work as senior EUC engineer, infrastructure and cloud engineering at the London Stock Exchange Group, Opong is a freelancer and science, technology, engineer and maths (STEM) adviser. Until recently, she was part of the City of London Corporation volunteer advisory group for equality, diversity and inclusion, and was previously an advisory board member for Neurodiversity in Business, and a mentor at the TechUp mentor programme for Durham University. Opong was a contributor for Voices in the shadows, the book of black female role models created by the 2022 Computer Weekly most influential woman in UK tech, Flavilla Fongang. Currently, Opong is an award judge for WeAreTheCity, a volunteer for the Festival of The Girl, and a role model and mentor for the STEMazing mentorship programme. She has spent the past year and a half as a non-executive director for Genius Within CIC.

29. Karen Meechan, CEO, ScotlandIS Meechan has extensive experience in digital and cyber, and is the current CEO of Scottish tech trade body ScotlandIS. She was recently appointed chair of industry collaborative CyberScotland Partnership, and is an advocate for closing the digital skills divide across the UK.

30. Casey Calista, director and advisory board chair, Labour Digital; public policy, Meta The director and advisory board chair of Labour Digital, Calista has a history in both technology and the public sector. Alongside her role at Labour Digital, she is responsible for UK youth and AI governance public policy at Meta, and co-founded the network Women in Tech Policy. She has previously headed up policy and public affairs at UK scaleup Vorboss and founded the UK public affairs tech practice at Hill+Knowlton Strategies. She volunteers as a steering committee member for the City of London Corporation’s Women Pivoting to Digital Taskforce, until recently was an adviser for digital citizenship charity Glitch, and is a policy board member for OpenUK.

31. Sana Khareghani, professor of practice in AI, King’s College London Khareghani is a professor of practice in AI at King’s College London, as well as a trustee for the Institute for the Future of Work, a director for SKB advisory and a board member for Technovation. She has a history in technology, including roles such as software engineer for MDA, product manager for Viisage Technology, and systems engineer and QA for Hemedex. In her previous role as head of the UK government’s Office for Artificial Intelligence, for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, Sport (DCMS) and Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Khareghani was responsible for the joint office and its aim to make the UK a global centre for AI.

32. Alice Hendy, CEO and founder, R;pple; cyber culture manager, Deloitte Hendy founded digital suicide prevention tool R;pple in 2020, designed to help people who are making online searches relating to self-harm or suicide. She is CEO of the charity, which she does alongside her work as the cyber culture manager at Deloitte. With an extensive background in cyber, Hendy is also a TEDx speaker, an ambassador for One Young World and a JAAQ creator, covering the topic of suicide prevention. She was selected as a Computer Weekly Rising Star in 2024.

33. Elizabeth Varley, dealmaker – global entrepreneur programme, Department for Business and Trade Currently a dealmaker for the Department for Business and Trade’s global entrepreneur programme, Varley supports and mentors the programme’s tech founders and scaleups. She is a serial founder, having founded tech entrepreneur community TechHub, editorial agency Online Content UK, and acted as a founding steering committee member of the DigitalEve women in technology organisation in the UK. Varley sits on many boards and is an adviser for lawtech firm Legal Geek.

34. Alex Depledge, founder and CEO, Resi; entrepreneurship adviser to the chancellor of the exchequer Depledge is a serial entrepreneur who founded domestic cleaning marketplace Hassle.com and residential architecture firm Resi, where she has also been CEO since 2016. She has previously been a board member for the London Economic Action Partnership (Leap) and a non-executive director for retail analytics firm Edited. Until March 2016, Depledge was a board member for lobbying body The Sharing Economy, and until January 2017, acted as the venture partner for startup capital firm Ignite 100. Depledge was also previously the chair of not-for-profit The Coalition for a Digital Economy (Coadec) and started her tech career as a management consultant for Accenture. Currently, Depledge is an entrepreneurship adviser to the chancellor of the exchequer at HM Treasury.

35. Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser, UK government Since 2023, McLean has been the government’s chief scientific adviser, responsible for providing scientific advice to the prime minister. McLean has a background in mathematical biology and zoology, and aims to use this knowledge, as well as her interest in mathematical models, to help the government understand the spread of infectious diseases. She has been on the receiving end of many awards and accolades for her work, and in 1994, she established Mathematical Biology at the Biotechnology and Biological Science Research Council’s Institute for Animal Health.

36. Katie Gallagher, managing director, Manchester Digital; chair, UK Tech Cluster Group Gallagher heads up Manchester Digital, and in 2011, co-founded the Cyber Resilience Centre for Greater Manchester, both of which support businesses in the Manchester area. Alongside this, she is chair of the UK Tech Cluster Group, which regularly discusses the technology issues affecting particular areas in the UK, and has many non-executive directorships and advisory roles.

37. Eleanor Harry, CEO and founder, Hace: Data Changing Child Labour Harry is the founder and CEO of Hace, an organisation that uses data to reduce child labour. There is often unknown child labour in businesses’ supply chains, so Hace collects and uses datasets about communities to determine where and why child labour might be used, helping businesses to then reduce their involvement. As well as Hace, Harry is a regular public speaker and has previously won an Everywoman in Tech Award. She is an industry advisory board member for the University of Manchester, where she advises on digital trust and security, and is a guest lecturer at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

38. Sharon Wallace, head of technology diversity and inclusion, partnerships and people change, Sky Wallace heads up diversity and inclusion, partnerships and people change at Sky, where one of her focuses is designing and delivering the people strategy for technology within the firm. Outside of this, Wallace was a member of the advisory board for recently disbanded Tech Talent Charter, and volunteers as a cub and scout assistant.

39. Julia Adamson, managing director of education and public benefit, BCS Under Adamson’s leadership, the Computing at School (CAS) teachers’ network has grown in influence and now has over 25,000 members. BCS’s Barefoot scheme, which supports primary teachers with learning materials and lesson plans, has reached 3.3 million UK children. Her team is focused on making the case for digital literacy for all learners, leading to a more diverse profession. She was appointed to the government’s Digital Skills Council this year, advising on the UK’s digital skills needs.

40. Erika Brodnock, co-founder and head of research, Extend Ventures; co-founder, Kinhub Brodnock is a serial entrepreneur, having founded two education-focused software companies, Karisma Kidz and Kami. She is also the co-founder of coaching platform Kinhub, and co-founder and head of research at Extend Ventures. She’s an advisory board member for the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Entrepreneurship, a non-executive director of the Good Play Guide, and has won multiple awards.

41. Nicola Martin, founder, Nicola Martin Coaching & Consultancy Martin has a history of working as a test consultant at firms such as Barclays, Sony, the UK Home Office, Shazam and Sky, and is currently a startup adviser and founder of her own coaching and consultancy firm. Prior to this, she was head of quality at Adarga, and is currently a committee member of the BCS NeurodiverseIT group. She is chair for the BCS Special Interest Group in Software Testing, and until January 2023, was the vice-chair of the BCS LGBTQIA+ tech specialist group.

42. Sam Kini, global chief information officer and chief information security officer, Unilever Kini has a dual role as global chief information officer (CIO) and chief information security officer (CISO) at Unilever. She is a sponsor and digital board adviser for a Lead Network Digital Chapter focused on empowering women to grow their careers, and is non-executive director and member of audit committee at Tele2. She has previously been a CIO for easyJet and Telenet, and was the director of development and delivery – technology and transformation at Virgin Media.

43. Danielle George, chief scientific adviser for national security, GCHQ; professor and vice-dean at the University of Manchester With more than 25 years as a lecturer in radio frequency engineering at the University of Manchester, George was appointed chief scientific adviser for national security at GCHQ in 2025. She is also the vice-president at the University of Manchester and vice-president of BCS. In the past, George has been president of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), and in 2016 was appointed an OBE for services to engineering through public engagement.

44. Sarah Underhill, HR director, technology and data (Group Chief Operating Office), Lloyds Banking Group Underhill has spent her entire career at Lloyds Banking Group, since joining the firm as a graduate in 1999. She has held several roles at Lloyds, and is currently HR director for technology and data, part of the firm’s Group Chief Operating Office, where she is responsible for developing its people strategies for technology. She previously sat on the board of the now disbanded tech diversity collective, Tech Talent Charter. She was named a Computer Weekly Rising Star in 2024.

45. Roni Savage, managing director, Jomas Associates (Engineering & Environmental) As managing director of Jomas Associates (Engineering & Environmental), Savage specialises in geotechnical and environmental engineering. She is also passionate about topics such as women in engineering and social mobility, and is on the UK government’s Business Growth Forum (formerly the SME Business Council).

46. Tristi Tanaka, chair, BCS Women; programme team, All4Health&Care Tanaka is currently part of the programme team for All4Health&Care, a community launched during the pandemic to connect digital healthcare providers with the public sector. Until summer 2025, she was the head of portfolio for NHS Black Country ICB, and is on the community support committee for BCS. Previously, she has been a fellow, independent auditor of AI systems, fellow for ForHumanity, and was recently made chair of BCS Women.

47. Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition and Markets Authority Cardell has been at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) since 2013, first as general counsel, then as interim CEO, and now as CEO. Prior to her time at the CMA, she was a legal partner for the markets division of energy markets authority Ofgem, and in her early career spent 11 years at law firm Slaughter and May, working her way from trainee solicitor to partner.

48. Sian John, chief technology officer, NCC Group John has been the chief technology officer at NCC Group since 2023, and is also chair of TechUK’s Cyber Management Committee and a council member for EPSRC. Earlier in her career, she held roles such as systems engineer, project executive and consultant, and has been chief strategist EMEA at Symantec and senior director of security business development at Microsoft. She has been nominated for Computer Weekly’s Most Influential Women in UK Tech several times, and has previously appeared in the longlist.

49. Sandie Small Duberry, deputy governorship chief information officer for the Prudential Regulatory Authority, Bank of England Small Duberry started her career on IT helpdesks at various firms before eventually working her way up to Aviva Investors global customer relationship manager, then going on to be global head of infrastructure for HSBC. Now, she’s deputy governorship CIO to the prudential regulatory authority at the Bank of England, and fellow for the Forward Institute.