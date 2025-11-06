Computer Weekly’s Women in UK Tech Rising Stars 2025

Role models are everywhere, and while Computer Weekly’s list of the Most Influential Women in UK Tech highlights the women at the top of their game in the technology sector, every woman in a tech or digital role has the potential to inspire someone else into the industry.

People across all levels in the tech sector need to be visible and accessible so people looking in on the industry, hoping for a tech role, can see the next steps they need to take, rather than only seeing those at the top who, although amazing, may make a tech role seem unobtainable to those at the beginning of their career.

With thousands of women leaving the technology sector each year, it’s increasingly important to encourage more women to enter the industry and create an inclusive culture of growth for those already in it.

Each year, alongside its top 50 women in UK tech and Hall of Fame, Computer Weekly showcases several Rising Stars, women the team and judges believe will feature in the top 50 in the future.

Several women, including the 2025 Most Influential Woman in UK Tech, Naomi Timperley, have featured on the Rising Stars list in the past.

This year’s Rising Stars are:

Agata Bendik, co-founder, Husk Ventures; co-founder, Radical Signals Bendik has co-founded two companies this year: Radical Signals, a feminist media platform, and Husk Ventures, which aims to support those developing emerging technologies. She is an adviser of PennPromise Ventures and, until summer 2025, was director of global network Venture Café.

Amy Low, chief executive, AbilityNet Low has been chief executive of AbilityNet for a year and a half, a charity aimed at using technology to reduce barriers to inclusion in work, education and life. She is also a community board member for the Digital Poverty Alliance, as well as an Inclusive Online Services subcommittee member at the Digital Inclusion Action Committee at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Auriol Stevens, global vice president, digital workplace practice, Kyndryl Stevens has been global vice-president of digital workplace practice at Kyndryl for the past year, having held positions in the firm since 2022. She is also a non-executive director for England Rugby and the Royal Navy, and is chair of the board of trustees at Tech She Can.

Bianca Walker, software engineer, Rabobank; volunteer, TLA Tech for Disability Walker is a software engineer and blogger who advocates for mental health, and is currently a software engineer at Rabobank. She is a volunteer for the Tech London Advocates Tech for Disability arm.

Christina Yan Zhang, CEO, Metaverse Institute Christina Yan Zhang is a multi-award winner and is currently CEO at The Metaverse Institute. She is an advisory council member to The Centre for Science Futures at the International Science Council and an Advisory Board Member on AI Economy at Economist Impact.

Gabi Mendelsohn Lewis, co-founder, Radiela Mendelsohn Lewis is the co-founder and chief operating officer of Radiela, a firm using artificial intelligence to help scientific discoveries. She is a mentor for Jumpstart and is a strategic adviser for the Follicular Lymphoma Foundation.

Jade Wilson, senior software engineer, Microsoft Wilson has been at Microsoft for more than three years, originally joining as a software engineer II before becoming a senior software engineer in 2024. She recently founded Incrify, a company that helps people learn DevOps.

Joanna Cavan, CEO, UK Telecoms Lab Cavan began her role as CEO of UK Telecoms Lab in summer 2025 after many years in the civil service. In the past, she has had roles such as director of strategy, policy, communications and compliance at GCHQ, strategy and delivery director for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, and non-executive director of the UK Civil Service.

Marsha Quallo-Wright, Director of Technology Futures, GCHQ Quallo-Wright has held many positions within government, including head of UKRI private office for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and head of resilience for the Government Office for Science. Most recently, she became director of technology futures for GCHQ, after a two-year stint at the National Cyber Security Centre.

Molly Johnson-Jones, founder and CEO, Flexa Careers Johnson-Jones founded data-led careers platform Flexa in 2020, where she is currently CEO. She is also a judge for the RAD Awards.