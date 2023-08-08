rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com
Most influential women in UK tech: The 2023 longlist
Hundreds of women have been nominated to be considered as this year’s Computer Weekly most influential woman in UK tech. Here is a list of all the women put forward in 2023
Each year when Computer Weekly asks for nominations for its list of the most influential women in UK tech, the number of women considered grows.
This year, more than 650 women were put forward for the top 50, Rising Stars and Hall of Fame, showing yet more growth from previous years – in 2017 when the first longlist was published, the nominations were just over 160.
Since its launch in 2012, where the list featured only 25 women, Computer Weekly’s list of the top 50 women in UK technology has endeavoured to showcase the technology sector’s brilliant and hard-working women.
For the 12th year in a row, a panel of judges will choose the shortlist of 50 women, soon to be published, to allow readers to vote for who they believe should receive the accolade of Most Influential Woman in UK Technology 2023.
The judges have also selected several women to join the Hall of Fame, and several women who will be named Rising Stars of the industry, to honour those who have made a lifetime contribution to the sector and those who may feature on the top 50 list in the future.
The winner of the top 50 will be announced at Computer Weekly’s annual diversity in tech event, run in partnership with Nash Squared in London on the 11 October 2023.
Reader votes are counted alongside those of our judges’ to reach the final decision, but first we want to congratulate all of those who are being considered in this longlist of nominations.
The 2023 Most Influential Women in UK Technology longlist (in alphabetical order):
- Aashi Sahu, head of automation services, Bots For That
- Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew
- Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics
- Abigail Rappaport, SVP commercial operations, Expedia Group
- Adah Parris, storyteller, director and producer of L&D experiences, The House of Griots
- Adelina Chalmers, founder and CTO, The Geek Whisperer
- Adizah Tejani, portfolio, HSBC Ventures
- Agnes Gradzewicz, co-founder and CMO, Smarty Software
- Akua Opong , senior associate, service management – EMEA end user computing, London Stock Exchange; technology mentor, Cajigo
- Alex Depledge, founder and CEO, Resi
- Alex Willard, CEO, Pivigo
- Alexa Greaves, CEO, AAG IT Services
- Alexa Marenghi, senior manager, HR, GTM, Microsoft; founder, Codess
- Alexandra Deschamps Sonsino, consultant, Designswarm; founder, The Good Night Lamp
- Alexandra Gillon-Livesey, executive director and head of applied AI, JP Mogan
- Alexandra Jones, director general for science, innovation and growth, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First
- Alina Timofeeva, associate partner, Oliver Wyman
- Alison Davis, CIO, GE Healthcare
- Alison Ettridge, CEO, Stratigens from Talent Intuition
- Alison McKenzie-Folan, CEO, Wigan Council
- Alison McLaughlin, board member, ScotlandIS
- Alison Pritchard, deputy national statistician, ONS
- Alison Vincent, fellow, Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET); BCS fellow
- Allison Gardner, senior scientific research fellow, NICE – National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
- Allison Kirkby, incoming CEO, BT; current CEO, Telia
- Amanda Brock, CEO, Open UK
- Amanda Finch, CEO, Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec)
- Amandine Flachs, co-founder, WildMeta;
- Amber Shand, software engineer, Skyscanner; ambassador, Women Techmakers; brand ambassador, Code First Girls
- Amina Aweis, founder, Recipe Mate
- Amma Manso, cyber security expert
- Ana Perez, senior director consulting, Oracle; chair, Oracle Women in Leadership
- Angela Channer, principal software craftsperson, Codurance
- Angela McLean, government chief scientific adviser
- Angela Morrison, experienced CIO; non executive director, HM Land Registry; COO, Cancer Research UK
- Angela Yu, A&E doctor; founder and managing director, London App Brewery
- Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland
- Ann-Marie Orange, CIO, Transunion
- Anna Barsby, founder and managing partner, Tessiant
- Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls
- Anna Holland-Smith, co-founder, Recode; lead, engineer development and growth, Automattic
- Anne Currie, tech ethics (contract), Container Solutions; CEO and co-founder, WorkingProgram
- Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ
- Anne Rose, managing associate, Mishcon de Reya
- Annette Joseph, founder and CEO, Diverse and Equal
- Annika Small, co-founder, CAST (Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology)
- Anushka Davies, head of talent, engagement and diversity, and head of learning and development, Softcat
- Anushka Sharma, founder, Naaut; co-founder, London Space Network
- Arfah Farooq, scout, Ada Ventures; founder, Muslamic Makers; community manager, Big Society Capital
- Ariana Alexander-Sefre, founder and co-CEO, SPOKE
- Ariane Gadd, principal platform engineering, Slalom Build
- Ash Finnegan, VP GTM innovation and transformation, Conga
- Asia Sharif, software engineer, NatWest; founder, ChainVerse; software engineering mentor, Black Girls in Tech
- Audrey Limery, CEO and founder, Kweevo
- Avril Chester, founder, Cancer Central; CTO, Royal Pharmaceutical Society
- Beckie Taylor, CEO, co-founder, TechReturners
- Becks Armstrong, CEO, Clarity; group COO, Hygenox
- Beeban Kidron, founder and chair, 5Rights Foundation
- Belinda Finch, CIO, Three
- Belinda Parmar, CEO, The Empathy Business
- Bella Abrams, director of IT, University of Sheffield
- Beth Clarke, quality and DevOps specialist, Rosen
- Bethany Williams, lead for training, education and public/patient involvement, National Pathology Imaging Co-Operative
- Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared
- Beverly Clarke, educational consultant, Beverly Clark Consulting; NCCE professional development leader, National Centre for Computing Education
- Bhavagaya Bakshi, NHS GP; co-founder, C The Signs
- Bina Mehta, chair, KPMG UK
- Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures
- Bingqian Gao, senior director of global advanced analytics, Aktana; founder and chair, Tiny Viz Talks
- Bristy Azmi, co-founder and creative director, Ricebox Studio
- Bukky Babajide, founder and community lead, Female Techpreneur
- Burcu Karabork, head of Quart Trading Technology, Jefferies
- Cait O'Riordan, VP product management, Google
- Camille Baker, senior tutor digital direction, professor of interactive and immersive arts, Royal College of Art
- Carina Namih, partner, Plural Platform; board trustee, Alan Turing Institute
- Carlene Jackson, CEO, Cloud9 Insight
- Carly Kind, director, Ada Lovelace Institute
- Carmina Lees, managing director, financial services technology consulting, Accenture
- Caroline Carruthers, CEO, Carruthers and Jackson; co-author, The Chief Data Officer's Playbook
- Caroline Hargrove, CTO, Ceres Power
- Caroline Serfass, board member, NNIT
- Carolyn Dawson, CEO, Founders Factory and Tech Nation
- Casey Calista, public affairs and corporate communications lead strategist, Hill + Knowlton Strategies
- Cath Goulding, director of digital risk and security, Cadent Gas Limited
- Catherine Breslin, founder, Kingfisher Labs
- Catherine Wright, director, corporate finance, HSBC Innovation Banking
- Cathy McCabe, CEO, Proximity Insight
- Catriona Campbell, CTIO, EY UKI; chair, Scottish AI Alliance
- Cecilia Harvey, co-founder, Hyve Dynamics; founder, Tech Women Today
- Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females
- Charlotte Batters, head of people and internal technology, CTS (Cloud Technology Solutions)
- Charlotte Crosswell, non-exec director, fintech and innovation advisor
- Charlotte Kirby, AVP, head of manufacturing, automotive and aero/defence, Salesforce
- Charlotte Light, advisory board member, Institute of Coding; CDO, Aztec Group
- Charlotte Robertson, co-founder, Digital Awareness UK
- Charlotte Zhao, director, codebar; co-founder and CEO, AViD FM
- Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures
- Cheryl Razzell, UKIR head of compute solution architecture, AWS
- Cheryl Stevens, digital director of shared channels experiences, DWP
- Chiara Pensato, VP marketing – platform solutions, Farfetch
- Chibudom Onuorah, quantitative research, JPMorgan Chase & Co
- Chinazor Vivian Kalu, programme manager, Niyo Group
- Christina Scott, chief product and technology officer, OVO
- Christine Ashton, non-executive director, RBS International
- Clair Hillier, head of digital delivery management, Waterstons
- Claire Agutter, director, Scopism; director, ITSM Zone (IT Training Zone)
- Claire Burn, security data engineer, Elastic
- Claire Cockerton, former CEO, Plexal; founder and advisor
- Claire Davenport, non-executive director, Trustpilot
- Claire Dickson, group CIO, DS Smith
- Claire Edmunds, founder and CEO, Clarify
- Claire Morris, chief studio officer, Founders Factory
- Claire Novorol, co-founder and chief medical officer, Ada Health
- Claire Osborne, vice president interactive, Inspired Entertainment
- Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can
- Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK
- Clare Gorman, SVP sales enablement, Clarivate
- Clare Johnson, founder, Women in Cyber Wales; cyber capability consultant, ITSUS Consulting
- Clare Joy, global director of partnerships, Onfido
- Clare Lansley, CIO, Aston Martin Formula One
- Clare Loveridge, vice president and GM – EMEA, Arctic Wolf
- Clare Streets, founder and NED; ambassador, TTC
- Clare Sutcliffe, serial founder, angel investor and community strategist
- Claudia Natanson, chair, UK Cyber Security Council
- Claudia Varney, head of digital skills policy, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Colleen Wong, founder, Techsixtyfour; founder and CEO, Silver Sircle
- Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, Diversifying Group
- Daljit Bamford, chief customer officer, Bento Tech
- Daniela Menzky, co-founder and COO, Angoka
- Daryn Edgar, CEO, LYTT
- Davina Sirisena, founder, Difference Digital; founder, Tech4Goodjobs
- Debbie Garside, CIO and head of product, Assured Cyber Protection
- Debbie Green, VP and COO, applications, Oracle UKI
- Deborah O'Neill, partner – head of digital Europe, Oliver Wyman
- Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)
- Deborah Vickers, VP product management, Citi; COO, Women in Banking and Finance
- Depika Koria, global product lead – voice AI, HSBC
- Devika Wood, co-founder, Vida Care; senior VP of new markets, Orcha
- Devon Edwards Joseph, senior analytics engineer, Spotify
- Diana Kennedy, CTO, Bupa
- Diana Otel, test architect, PRMA Consulting
- Diane Gilpin, CEO, Smart Green Shipping
- Dimple Dalby, engineering manager, Compare the Market
- Dionne Condor-Farrell, agile development lead, Transport for London
- Djamila Guernou, head of technology service operations, Transport for London
- Doniya Soni-Clark, head of policy and public affairs, Multiverse
- Dupsy Abiola, VP chief of staff, Monzo
- Dyann Heward-Mills, CEO, HewardMills
- Edafe Onerhime, executive director, principal data architect, JP Morgan
- Edel McGrath, partner, group head of technology, Knight Frank
- Edwina Dunn, non-exec director, Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation; commissioner, Geospatial Commission; founder, The Female Lead
- Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females
- Eileen Jennings-Brown, CIO, Exscientia
- EJ Cay, VP, UK and Ireland, Genesys
- Elaine Bucknor, strategic advisor, non executive director and technology executive
- Elaine Warburton, founder and non-executive director, QuantuMDx
- Eleanor Harry, CEO and founder, HACE: Data Changing Child Labour
- Elena Gorman, co-founder, Women in Tech North East
- Elena Novokreshchenova, MD Europe, Entain
- Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups
- Eli Schutze Ramirez, software engineer, Avian Labs
- Eliana Vanekova, founder, ZeroSmart
- Elin Ng, co-founder and advisor, Salve Technologies; chief of staff, Griffin
- Elisabetta Zaccaria, founder, Secure Chorus Ltd; entrepreneur mentor in residence, Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at London Business School
- Elizabeth Burroughs, COO, HACE: Data Changing Child Labour
- Elizabeth Eastaugh, senior director, technology – integration platform, A.P. Moller – Maersk
- Elizabeth Tweedale, CEO of Cypher Coders
- Elizabeth Varley, dealmaker – global entrepreneur programme, Department for Business and Trade
- Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions
- Ella Schofield, engineering manager, Bloom & Wild
- Ellie Yell, founder, Fledglink; independent consultant, coach and advisor
- Elona Mortimer-Zhika, CEO, IRIS Software Group
- Elspeth Finch, CEO and founder, IAND
- Emily Brooke, founder and chair, Beryl.cc
- Emily Forbes, founder, Seenit
- Emily Hall-Strutt, director, Next Tech Girls
- Emma Fryer, partner, ERM: Environmental Resources Management
- Emma Lacy, UKIE applications PMO lead, Oracle
- Emma Lindley, co-founder, Women in Identity
- Emma Maslen, CEO and founder, Inspir ‘em
- Emma McGuigan, advisory board member, Digital Leaders; lead – Intelligent Platform Service, Accenture
- Emma Mulqueeny, consultant and advisor; chief of staff to the chief revenue officer, SUSE
- Emma Robertson, co-founder, Digital Awareness UK
- Emma Sinclair, CEO and co-founder, EnterpriseAlumni
- Emma Stace, chief digital information officer, The Open University
- Emma Taylor, head of digital safety, RazorSecure
- Emma Trickitt, strategic partnerships lead EMEA, diversity recruiting, Google
- Emma Wright, director, Institute of AI; director, Interparliamentary Forum on Emerging Technology; Partner, Harbottle and Lewis
- Erika Brodnock, co-founder, Extend Ventures; founder, Karisma Kidz and Kami
- Erika Federis, lawyer (crypto and digital assets)
- Erin Platts, CEO, HSBC Innovation Banking UK
- Estelle Johannes, senior director, member communities UK, CompTIA
- Esther O’Callaghan, founder, hundo.xyz
- Eva Zhang, CEO, Alipay UK
- Evgeniya Fedoseeva, founder and CEO, GenerationKM
- Faith Ida, software engineer, MDRx
- Faith La Grange, UK consulting lead, Microsoft
- Fanny Corlosquet, senior software engineer, Bendi
- Farah Kanji, chief people officer, Founders Factory
- Farida Gibbs, founder and CEO, Gibbs Hybrid
- Fateha Majid-Dacre, founder and CEO, Biye Biye LTD
- Fatimat Gbajabiamila, full stack software engineer, Hometree; founder, Bridgemap
- Faye Holland, CEO and founder, Cofinitive and #21toWatch
- Felicity Burch, executive director, Centre for Data Ethics & Innovation
- Flora Tasse, head of CV/AI research, Streem
- Floriana Molone, CIO, Richmond and Wandsworth Councils
- Fran O'Leary, co-founder and director of client services, Lodestone; co-founder Institute of AI
- Francesca Carlesi, co-founder and CEO, Molo Finance
- Francesca Stocco, software developer, Softwire
- Franziska Bell, SVP digital technology, BP
- Fungai Ndemera, founder and CEO, CheckUp Health
- Funmi Adewodu, iOS engineer, Spotify
- Gabi Mendelsohn, chief of staff, BibliU
- Gabi Wagenhofer, VP markets and midstream digital/CIO trading, shipping and midstream, BP
- Gabriella Talbot, lead agile delivery manager, Costa Coffee
- Gem Hill, founder and self care coach, SelfCare Backpack
- Gemma Hallett, CEO, miFuture; head of skills, Fintech Wales
- Gemma Livermore, founder, Women of FinTech; chief growth officer, TechPassport
- Gemma Moore, founder and director, Cyberis
- Genevieve LeVeille, principle founder and CEO, AgriLedger
- Georgina Maratheftis, associate director for local public services, TechUK
- Georgina Owens, CTO, William Hill International
- Ghislaine Boddington, co-founder and creative director, BDS Creative and body>data>space; co-founder, Women Shift Digital
- Gigi Taguri, director of medical technology, LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor
- Gill Whitehead, group director, online safety, Ofcom
- Gillian Lamela, executive director, markets cloud architecture and engineering, JP Morgan
- Gina Gill, CDIO, Ministry of Justice
- Hadley Beeman, technical architecture group member, W3C
- Hannah Dawson, co-founder and CEO, Futrli by Sage
- Hannah Fitzsimons, CEO, Cashflows
- Hannah Sutcliffe, co-founder and COO, MOONHUB
- Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering
- Hayley Roberts , CEO and founder, Distology
- Hayley Sudbury, co-founder and CEO Werkin
- Hazel Moore, chairman and co-founder, FirstCapital
- Heather Black, CEO and founder, Supermums
- Heather Savory, non-executive director UK parliament information and digital board, House of Lords
- Heba Bevan, CEO and founder, Utterberry
- Heena Mistry, chief digital officer, United Utilities
- Helen Boothman, managing director, Evergreen Energy
- Helen Fraser, software developer, Morgan Stanley
- Helen Kelisky, managing director UKI, Google Cloud
- Helen Lamb, VP, executive director, Uvance and portfolio, corporate strategy, CEO Office, Fujitsu
- Helen Meek, agile coach and consultant, RippleRock
- Helen Mitchell, digital innovation and change director and co-founder, Blukudu Ltd; interim head of sustainability and social value, ALTERX Real Estate
- Helen Needham, managing principal at Capco; founder of Me.Decoded
- Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales
- Helene Panzarino, associate director, Centre for Digital Banking and Finance, The London Institute of Banking and Finance
- Hena Naranbhai, director of strategic development, Barclays
- Hephzi Pemberton, founder and CEO, Equality Group
- Hilary Leevers, CEO of EngineeringUK
- Holly Smith, senior resident solutions architech, Databricks
- Indra Joshi, director, Palantir Technologies
- Inês Teles Correia, co-founder and CEO, DWYL
- Ira Krachanovskaya, business mentor, FemTech Lab
- Irene Graham, CEO, Scaleup Institute
- Irra Ariella Khi, CEO and founder, Zamna (formerly VChain Technology) and Sunflower Relief
- Isabel Fox, general partner, Outsized Ventures
- Isabel Lewis, frontend developer, Nutmeg
- Isabel Oakley Chapman, director, Power2Connect
- Isabelle Duarte, CMO, Soldo
- Ivana Bartoletti, global chief privacy officer, Wipro; co-founder, Women Leading in AI Network
- Jackie Bell, senior teaching fellow in equality, diversity, outreach and public engagement, Imperial College
- Jacqueline Hanson, director, Core Digital Services, DWP Digital
- Jacqui Lipinski, CIO and director of digital and technical services, The Royal College of Art
- Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary
- Jane Turner, CEO, Centtrip
- Janet Collyer, chair, Quantum Dice
- Janet Coyle, managing director business growth, London & Partners
- Janet Hughes, programme director, future farming and countryside programme, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance
- Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO and founder, TapolyUK
- Jaycee Cheong, senior software engineer – cloud platforms, Snyk
- Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2
- Jeni Tennison, co-chair, data governance working group, Global Partnership on AI; executive director, Connected by Data
- Jenn Calland, data analyst, CTS
- Jennifer Cox, EMEA security engineering manager, CSM emerging enterprise and global architecht, Tenable
- Jennifer Gabrielle-Chapman, head of talent acquisition, Many Pets
- Jennifer Opal, board member, Neurodiversity in Business; delegate, United Nations
- Jenny Griffiths, founder, Snap Vision; VP data science, Oracle
- Jess Wade, postdoctoral research associate, Imperial College London
- Jessica Falk, site reliability engineer, Google
- Jessica Figueras, vice chair of trustees, UK Cyber Security Council; interim CEO, Pionen
- Jessie Auguste, software engineer, CybSafe; advisory board member, GirlDreamer
- Jia-Yan Gu, principal engineer, NatWest Group
- Jill Hodges, founder, Fire Tech; senior product manager, Amazon in the Community, Amazon
- Jo Dalton, founder and CEO, JD & Co
- Jo Eckersley, CEO and founder, Bubbl
- Jo Evershed, CEO and co-founder, Gorilla Experiment Builder; CEO, Cauldron Science
- Jo Graham, CDIO, ghd
- Joan Lei, data scientist, Aicadium
- Joanna Haslam, design director, Snap Finger Click
- Joanna Hodgson, UK Country Lead, Red Hat
- Joanna Montgomery, founder, Little Riot
- Joanna Tasker, TLA Education and TLA PropTech Lead
- Joanne Hannaford, CTOO and executive board member, Credit Suisse
- Joanne Kenney, senior clinical scientist, ieso
- Joanne Smith, founder and executive chair, TCC and Recordsure
- Jordan Brompton, co-founder and CMO, Myenergi
- Josephine Dalton, senior director, Lodestone
- Jots Sehmbi, CIO, City, University of London
- Joy Foster, founder and CEO, TechPixies
- Joyeeta Das, ambassador for women in innovation, Innovate UK
- Jude Ower, founder and CEO, Playmob
- Julia Lopez, minister of state for data and digital infrastructure, Department of Science, Innovation and Technology
- Julia Ward, principal client and markets liaison at CTO office, WithSecure
- Julie Bretland, CEO, owner and founder, Our Mobile Health
- Julie Dawson, chief policy and regulatory officer, Yoti
- Julie Parmenter, chief financial officer, nDreams
- Julie Watling, managing director, Communications Solutions
- Julie Woods-Moss, chair, Dunnhumby; CMO, Thoughtworks
- Juliet Bauer, chief growth and marketing officer, Kry
- Juliette Atkinson, IT director, Bradford University
- Justine Roberts, founder and CEO, Mumsnet and Gransnet
- Kadine James, CEO and Founder, The Immersive KIND; chief disruptor, Artificial Rome
- Kanta Dihal, associate fellow, Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, University of Cambridge
- Karen Emelu, CEO and founder, Black Girls in Tech
- Karen McCormick, chief investment officer, Beringea
- Karen McLaughlan, head of technologies and platforms , Social Security Scotland
- Karen Meechan, CEO, ScotlandIS
- Karimah Campbell, founder, Black Tech Queens; EMEA leader, customer success management, Relativtiy
- Karina Vazirova, co-founder and CEO, Femtech Lab
- Karrie Liu, director, Hypatia Analytics
- Kasia Wojciechowska, regional head of client accounts, Capita
- Kate Beaumont, director, device operations, product and services, Vodafone
- Kate Bohn, global head of private markets technology, Macquarie Assets Management; mentor, Women in Fintech
- Kate Dadlani, head of security advisory services, Logicalis UK&I
- Kate Philpot, senior director, global sales enablement, Getty Images; committee secretary, TLA – Black Women In Tech
- Kate Rosenshine, global technology director, strategic partnerships - digital natives, Microsoft
- Kate Ross, chief delivery officer, Smart Pension
- Kate Simon, partner, Leap by McKinsey
- Kate Spalding, sector lead, Cadence Innova
- Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland
- Katherine Calleja, founder, Cambridge Women in Tech
- Katherine Eilbeck, head of research and development, Sellafield
- Katherine Holden, head of data analytics, AI and digital ID, TechUK
- Kathryn Baddeley, head of corporate social responsibility, Cisco UK&I
- Katia Lang, co-founder and CMO, FemTech Lab
- Katie Gallagher , managing director, Manchester Digital
- Katie Inns, security consultant, WithSecure
- Katie Koschland, principal engineer, The Financial Times
- Katrina Novakovic, open source culture lead, Citi
- Katrina Young , CEO, KYC Digital and Aggregator Digital Technologies
- Kavita Kalaichelvan, co-founder, Simba Health
- Kay Kukoyi, CEO, Purposeful Group
- Kayla Shapiro, production engineer, Meta
- Keeley Crockett, professor in computational intelligence, Manchester Metropolitan University
- Kerensa Jennings, director, data platforms, BT Group
- Kerry Sinclair, EVP of IT, Sage
- Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder, BYP network
- Kim Wiles, product manager, Nominet
- Kiran Bhagotra, CEO and founder, ProtectBox
- Kiran Uppal, VP creative insights, Nexxen Studio
- Kirsten Connell, investor, First Cheque Fund, Octopus Ventures
- Kirsten Edmondson, head of software development: authentication, De La Rue
- Kirstin Duffield, CEO, Morning Data
- Kirsty Baxter-Smith, mobile cloud core operations director, BT
- Kit Ahweyevu, CEO, MindWeaver
- Kit Collingwood, assistant director, digital and customer services, LB Greenwich
- Kriti Sharma, chief product officer, legal tech, Thomson Reuters; founder, AI for Good UK
- Lara Sampson, partner, Public Digital
- Larissa Suzuki, technical director, Google CTO Office
- Laura Jardine Paterson, founder, Concat.tech
- Lauren Kisser, director, living room AI, science and tech, Prime Video and Amazon Studios
- Leanne Bonner-Cooke, entrepreneur
- Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder and operations director, Elemental – The Social Prescribing Company
- Leigh-Ann Russell, chief technology / innovation officer, BP
- Leontina Postelnicu, head of health and social care, techUK
- Liane Katz, CEO, MAMA.codes
- Libby Kinsey, head of data science strategy and operations, Ocado Technology; co-founder, Project Juno
- Lilybeth Go, head of strategy and innovation - data & ai, Siemens Energy
- Lindy Cameron, CEO, National Cyber Security Centre
- Lisa Forte, Partner, Red Goat Cyber Security
- Lisa Hammond, CEO and co-founder, Centrix Software
- Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG
- Lisa Jacobs, CEO, Funding Circle
- Lisa Ventura, founder, Cyber Security Unity
- Liz Ashall-Payne, CEO, Orcha
- Liz Rice, chief open source officer, Isovalent; governing board, Cloud Native Computing Foundation; board member, OpenUK
- Liz Whitefield, executive director, Hippo Digital
- Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation
- Lopa Patel, founder, Asians in Tech; chair, Diversity UK
- Lorna Allan, chief digital and information officer, Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust
- Lorna Davidson, CEO and founder, Redwigwam
- Lou Cordwell, CEO, MagneticNorth; chief creative officer, Magnetic
- Louise Harris, co-founder and director, TramshedTech
- Louise McCarthy, non-exec director; digital advisor
- Louise O’Shea, chair, Fintech Wales
- Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance
- Lucie Glenday, group CPO and founder, MySense.ai
- Lucinda Carney, founder and CEO, Actus Software
- Lucy Hall, founder, Digital Women and SocialDay
- Lucy Ireland, MD, BCS Learning & Development
- Lyn Grobler, group CIO, Howden Group Holdings
- Lynn Collier, global solutions manager, Hitachi Vantara
- Magdalena Kron, Rise global FinTech platform director, Barclays
- Magdalene Amegashitsi, group manager, insight and analytics, Avanade UK
- Maggie Van’T Hoff, VP of IT transformation and value, Shell
- Mahek Vara, founder and CEO, Code Camp
- Mandy Chessell, Egeria open source project lead; founder, Pragmatic Data Research
- Mansata Kurang, founder and CEO, VR Revival
- Maria Axente, AI and AI for good lead, PwC UK; advisory board member, APPG for AI
- Maria McKavanagh, senior growth partner, BP Launchpad
- Maria Santacaterina, founder and CEO, Santacaterina
- Maria Than, co-founder and designer, Ricebox Studio
- Mariarosaria Taddeo, associate professor, senior research fellow, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford
- Marija Butkovic, founder and CEO, Women of Wearables
- Marta Krupinska, CEO and co-founder, CUR8
- Mary McKenna, co-founder, AwakenHub
- Mattie Yeta, chief sustainability officer, CGI
- Maureen Biney, software engineer, American Express
- Maxine Mackintosh, programme lead on diverse data, Genomics England
- Megan Lee Devlin, CEO, Central Digital and Data Office, UK government
- Mehak Mumtaz, COO and co-founder, iLoF
- Mel Unsworth, CTO, END.
- Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom
- Melanie McGrory, EMEA director, cloud acceleration team, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Melinda Nicci, founder and CEO, Body Collective Group
- Melissa Di Donato, non-executive director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Melissa Hendry, co-founder and COO, ddroidd
- Melissa Morris, CEO, Lantum
- Meri Williams, CTO, Pleo
- Michelle Donelan, secretary of state for Science, Innovation, & Technology, Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
- Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, vice-president, global strategic alliance partnerships, Citrix
- Michelle Seng Ah Lee, AI ethics lead, Deloitte UK
- Mignon Mapplebeck, consulting director, DataTick
- Mikela Druckman, CEO and co-founder, Greyparrot
- Milena Nikolic, CTO, Trainline
- Misa Ogura, co-founder and CTO, Women Driven Development
- Molly Johnson-Jones, founder and CEO, Flexa Careers
- Monika Radclyffe, innovation programme director, Plexal
- Mridula Pore, co-founder and CEO, Peppy
- Mursal Hedayat, co-founder and CEO at Chatterbox
- Musidora Jorgensen, chief sustainability officer, Microsoft UK
- Myra Hunt and Harriet Green, co-CEOs, Centre for Digital Public Services (Wales)
- Nabila Salem, group president, Revolent Group
- Nadia Abouayoub, founder, Aifinai; head of pricing platforms and market analytics (global team), Louis Dreyfus
- Nadine Thomson, CTO, Media for GroupM, WPP
- Nadira Hussain, CEO, Socitm
- Naina Bhattacharya, chief information security officer, Danone
- Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; innovation director, Oxford Innovation
- Naomi Williams, COO and partnerships lead, Black Girls in Tech
- Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, founder and CEO, KogoPAY Group
- Natalia Pawlak, co-founder / head of product & tech, MyVentures
- Natalie Billingham, SVP, sales and managing director, EMEA, Akamai
- Natalie Black , HM trade commissioner for Asia Pacific
- Natalie Duffield, CEO, WeLink
- Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chair, Net-a-Porter Goup
- Natalie Moore, CEO, Apps for Good
- Natasha Sayce-Zalem, global head of partner engineering, Prime Video, Amazon
- Neeta Mundra, financial services transformation advisor, Salesforce
- Neeta Patel, non-exec director, advisor, mentor
- Neha Rajesh, founder, WonderWoman.org; marketing lead, Chrome Enterprise EMEA, Google
- Nic Granger, director of corporate (Digital, Data and Technology, North Sea Transition Authority
- Nicky Tozer, SVP, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite
- Nicola Graham, director of infrastructure and support services, NHS Ayrshire and Arran
- Nicola Hodson, CEO for UKI, IBM; TechUK Deputy President
- Nicola Martin, head of quality engineering, Adarga; BCS Women committee member and BCS Pride vice chair
- Nicola Whiting, co-owner and non-exec, Titania
- Nicole Eagan, chief strategy and AI officer, Darktrace
- Nicole Hardiman, director of engineering, Flagstone
- Niki Dowdall, director, GRC World Forums; founder DEI in Tech
- Niki Trigoni, CTO, Navenio; professor in computer science and head, Cyber Physical Systems Group, University of Oxford
- Nikki Kelly, CEO, Eviden Northern Europe & APAC
- Nina Tumanishvili, UK lead, Women in Tech; funding member, Odin
- Nneka Abulokwe, founder and CEO, MicroMax Consulting
- Noor Shaker, senior VP and general manager, X-Chem
- Norma Dove-Edwin, chief digital and information officer, Thames Water
- Nova Baines, VP cloud DevOps, AVEVA
- Nzinga Gardner, business operations analyst, News UK; chair of Women in Tech Network, News UK
- Olga Kravchenko, CEO, Musemio
- Pamela Maynard, CEO, Avanade
- Pat Ryan, founder, Cybergirls First
- Patricia Gestoso-Souto, global director, scientific and technical customer support, BIOVIA
- Patricia Shaw, CEO and founder, Beyond Reach
- Paulette Watson, founder and managing director, Academy Achievers
- Payal Jain, chair, Women in Data UK
- Pearl Noble-Mallock, head of product security, BAE Systems
- Penny Endersby, CEO, Met Office
- Perrine Farque, managing director, Inspired Human
- Phoebe Chibuzo Hugh, venture CEO, Direct Line Group
- Phoebe Greig, co-founder, Women Driven Development; senior lead software engineer and manager, Citi Innovation Lab
- Phoebe Thacker, programme lead – data, Google DeepMind
- Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO, The Dots
- Pip White, SVP sales, The Access Group
- Pippa Malmgren, Economist, author
- Polly Barnfield, founder and CEO, Maybe
- Pravina Ladva, group chief digital and technology officer, Swiss Re
- Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech
- Rachael Beer, business development director, Capita Local Public Services; co-chair, TechUK Local Public Services Committee
- Rachel Dunscombe, co-chair, OpenEHR; member, UK government AI Council; visiting professor, Imperial College London
- Rachel Ilan Simpson, director of UX, Multiverse
- Rachel Keane, chief data inspirer, The Data Inspiration Group
- Rachel Murphy, entrepreneur; founder, The Grafter
- Rachel Neaman, partner, Strengths Unleashed
- Rachel Phillips, VP of UK and Ireland, Okta
- Rachel Steenson, vice chair, BCS Council
- Rachelle Mills, director of partnerships and innovation, KareInn
- Rahel Tesfai, founder and CEO, FroHub
- Rama Varsani, senior solution consulting manager and co-chair of Women's Group, ServiceNow
- Rashada Harry, co-founder and managing director, Your Future, Your Ambition
- Rebecca Crook, chief growth officer, EMEA, CI&T
- Rebecca Mister, co-founder and director, RedTech Recruitment
- Rebecca Molyneux, deputy director, broadband regulation and investment, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Rebecca Pope, UK digital and data science innovation lead, Roche
- Rebecca Stephens, deputy director digital and tech policy, DCMS
- Regina Moran, SVP, global delivery, Fujitsu
- Renee Hunt, CTO, Compare the Market
- Reshma Sohoni, founding partner, Seedcamp
- Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?
- Rita Martins, global head of FinTech partnerships, HSBC
- Ritu Mohanka, managing director EMEA, Syndio
- Rituja Ravikiran Rao, senior enterprise project manager, Deliveroo
- Roberta Lucca, co-founder and board director, Bossa Studios
- Romanie Thomas, COO, Mindstone
- Ronda Zelezny-Green, co-founder and director, Panoply Digital; CAN programme director, Data,org
- Roni Savage, MD, Jomas Associates (Engineering & Environmental)
- Rosalind Singleton, CEO, Spring Fibre; Chair, Telecoms Supply Chain Advisory Council
- Rose Luckin, professor of learner centred design, UCL; founder and CEO, EDUCATE Ventures Research
- Rosie Hewat, group chief people officer, Kuda
- Rosie Sherry, founder, Rosieland
- Roxane Heaton, CIO, Macmillan Cancer Support
- Rubi Kaur, technology strategy manager, Vodafone Group; chair, Vodafone Women in Technology
- Ruby Melling, enterprise advisor, Greater Manchester Combined Authority; development associate, Growing Talent Manchester; founder, Talentloop
- Ruth Harrison, global head of industry domains, Thoughtworks
- Sabina Ciofu, associate director, international, TechUK
- Sabrina Castiglione, chief operating officer, Pento
- Safia Barikzai, associate professor, London South Bank University; academic lead, Digital Grid Partnership
- Safiya Ahmed, co-founder and designer, Ricebox Studio
- Sally Wynter, founder, MUHU; founder, PaperRound
- Sam Hall, director of primary, community care and mental health digital services, Digital Health and Care Wales
- Sam Wilson, freelance Interim CIO
- Samantha Evans, co-founder, Founders Connext
- Samantha Payne, co-founder and COO, Open Bionics
- Samantha Richardson, principal advisor, Twilio
- Samantha Smith, director, Socitm Inspire
- Sana Khareghani, professor of practice in AI, King's College London
- Sandra Taylor, assistant director of IT and digital, Worcestershire County Council
- Sandra Wachter, professor of technology and regulation, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford
- Sanghamitra Karra, EMEA head of inclusive ventures group, Morgan Stanley
- Sara Jones, mobile operations director, BT
- Sara Sharkey, director, Deloitte
- Sara Simeone, CEO, Niftyz
- Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft
- Sarah Atkinson, director ESG and diversity and inclusion, Micro Focus
- Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition & Markets Authority
- Sarah Clarke, owner, Infospectives
- Sarah Corbridge, healthcare director, Credera
- Sarah Curran, founder and chief menopause officer, Just Hotter
- Sarah Friswell, CEO, Red Ant
- Sarah Greasley, EMEA director, solutions architecture, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Sarah Hague, COO, BlackDice Cyber
- Sarah Hunter, non-executive director, Advanced Research and Invention Agency; board trustee, Nesta
- Sarah Porter, founder and CEO, Inspired Minds
- Sarah Rench, co-lead, European cyber security centre of excellence, Avanade
- Sarah Shields, group alliances director, Computacenter
- Sarah Tulip, head of northern delivery centres, Cognizant; co-founder, Women in Leeds Digital
- Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe
- Sarah Wilkinson, COO, Virgin Money
- Sarah Williams-Gardener, CEO, Fintech Wales
- Sarah Winmill, CIO, business functions, Ministry of Defence
- Sasha Burgoyne, co-founder and head of operations, TechSwitch; head of operations – academy, Softwire
- Seema Khinda Johnson, co-founder and COO, Nuggets
- Semsi Sonmez, partner – digital audit and technology talent leader, PwC
- Shaheen Sayed, senior managing director and technology lead UKI, Accenture
- Shalini Khemka, founder and CEO, E2Exchange
- Sharmadean Reid, founder, The Stack World
- Sharon Wallace, head of D&I partnerships and change, Sky
- Sheeza Shah, founder and CEO, UpEffect
- Shefali Roy, founding partner, First Look
- Sheree Atcheson, group VP of diversity and inclusion, Valtech
- Sheridan Ash, technology and innovation, women in technology leader, PwC UK; founder, Tech She Can
- Sherry Vaswani, founder and CEO, Xalient
- Shivvy Jervis, futurist, Forecasting Lab
- Sian Allsopp, technology executive director, Morgan Stanley; TechSheCan steering committee member
- Sian John, chief technology officer, NCC Group
- Sian Jones, CEO, Correla
- Silka Patel, social value manager, Leidos; founder, Scotland Women in Technology
- Siobhan Baker, consultant, Coding Black Females
- Soheir Ghallab, IT consultant; chair, BCS Business Change Specialist Group
- Sonal Shah, VP PMO portfolio and projects in remediation tech, Barclays
- Sonia Patel, system CIO, NHS England
- Sonya Barlow, founder, LMF Network
- Sophie Davies-Patrick, CTO, MPB
- Sophie Deen, CEO, Bright Little Labs
- Sophie Kneeshaw, associate developer, Sky
- Sophie McGrath, partner, tech and life sciences, Goodwin Procter LLP
- Stephanie Eltz, co-founder and CEO, Doctify
- Stephanie Itimi, CEO, Seidea
- Stephanie Phair, group president, Farfetch
- Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC
- Sue Whittington, COO, Smart
- Sue-Ellen Wright, managing director, aerospace defence and security, Sopra Steria
- Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure
- Suneeta Khutan, co-founder, Rise Enable Empower
- Susan Bowen, CEO, Aptum
- Susan Morrow, head of research and development, Avoco Secure
- Susanne Baker, partner, ERM; chair, TechUK's Climate Council
- Susanne Chishti, CEO, Fintech Circle
- Susie Hargreaves, CEO, Internet Watch Foundation
- Suze Shardlow, community lead, Ladies of Code: London; developer relations consultant, Hoopy
- Suzie Miller, global disability inclusion specialist, UBS
- Sylvia Lu, head of corporate strategy, u-blox; board director, Cambridge Wireless; board member, 5G-ACIA
- Tabitha Goldstaub, executive director, Innovate Cambridge
- Tamara Lohan, founder and CEO, Mr & Mrs Smith
- Tamara Rajah, chief business and science officer and MD Wellness Futures, Holland & Barrett
- Tamsin Ashmore, CFO, Ultima Business Solutions
- Tania Boler, president and founder, Elvie
- Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services
- Tanya Cordrey, VP product, Instagram
- Tanya Powell, co-CTO, Coding Black Females
- Tara Donnelly, founder, Digital Care
- Tara McGeehan, president, CGI UK & Australia
- Tarah Lourens, chief operating officer, Rightmove
- Tess Cosad, CEO and co-founder at Bea Fertility
- Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio
- Thuria Wenbar, CEO and co-founder, E-Pharmacy
- Tina Götschi, principal, Ada. National College for Digital Skills.
- Tina Howell, chief cloud officer, xDesign
- Ting Zhang, CEO and founder, Crayfish.io
- Toni Lavender, CTO, Pebble pad
- Toni Scullion, computing science teacher; founder of dressCode
- Tracy Westall, chair, Curium Solutions; non-executive director, Department for Transport; NED, West Midlands 5G
- Trish Blomfield, head of global accounts, Europe, Check Point Software Technologies
- Trish Quinn, digital programme director, Directorate for Social Care and National Care Service Development, Scottish Government
- Tristi Tanaka, head of the CMO portfolio, NHS Black Country ICB; BCS Women committee member; fellow, ForHumanity
- Tugce Bulut, CEO and co-founder, Streetbees
- Valerie Willis, co-founder and director, Ecomm Merchant Solutions
- Verena Rieser, senior staff research scientist, Google DeepMind; co-founder at Alana
- Vibhusha Raval, scrum master, Lloyds Banking Group
- Vicki Young, founder and CEO, Nalla Design
- Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software developer, Certua
- Vicky Brock, founder and CEO, Vistalworks
- Vicky Wills, CTO, Exclaimer
- Vinny Leach, data and AI solution delivery director, Avanade
- Vivi Cahyadi, CEO, AltoVita
- Vivi Friedgut, founder and CEO, Blackbullion
- Wai Foong Ng, founder and CEO, Matchable
- Wendy Muirhead, managing director and region leader, Ceridian EMEA
- Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail, NatWest Group
- Wendy Tan White, CEO, Intrinsic; VP, Moonshots at X; member, UK Digital Economy Council
- Yanna Winter, CIO, Generali
- Yemi Jackson, founder and CEO of Engage Transform
- Yi Luo, CEO and co-founder, Eunice
- Yoko Spirig, CEO and co-founder, Ledgy
- Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK&I
- Zandra Moore, CEO, Panintelligence
- Zara Nanu, CEO and co-founder, Gapsquare
- Zarina Pasalic, director of digital experience transformation, Cisco
- Zoe Cunningham, director, Softwire
- Zsanett Bahor, senior analyst, Accenture
A panel of expert judges used the following criteria to decide which of these women will be included in the top 50 shortlist:
Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through her personal position or the role she holds – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?
Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?
Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely is she acknowledged by her peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?
Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Does she have a leadership role and does that help her to develop the role of IT in the UK?
Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will her authority and responsibility grow?
Community: Has the person contributed to the women in technology community? To what extent has she used her influence to help other women progress in IT?