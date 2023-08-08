Most influential women in UK tech: The 2023 longlist

Each year when Computer Weekly asks for nominations for its list of the most influential women in UK tech, the number of women considered grows.

This year, more than 650 women were put forward for the top 50, Rising Stars and Hall of Fame, showing yet more growth from previous years – in 2017 when the first longlist was published, the nominations were just over 160.

Since its launch in 2012, where the list featured only 25 women, Computer Weekly’s list of the top 50 women in UK technology has endeavoured to showcase the technology sector’s brilliant and hard-working women.

For the 12th year in a row, a panel of judges will choose the shortlist of 50 women, soon to be published, to allow readers to vote for who they believe should receive the accolade of Most Influential Woman in UK Technology 2023.

The judges have also selected several women to join the Hall of Fame, and several women who will be named Rising Stars of the industry, to honour those who have made a lifetime contribution to the sector and those who may feature on the top 50 list in the future.

The winner of the top 50 will be announced at Computer Weekly’s annual diversity in tech event, run in partnership with Nash Squared in London on the 11 October 2023.

Reader votes are counted alongside those of our judges’ to reach the final decision, but first we want to congratulate all of those who are being considered in this longlist of nominations.

The 2023 Most Influential Women in UK Technology longlist (in alphabetical order):

Aashi Sahu, head of automation services, Bots For That

Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew

Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics

Abigail Rappaport, SVP commercial operations, Expedia Group

Adah Parris, storyteller, director and producer of L&D experiences, The House of Griots

Adelina Chalmers, founder and CTO, The Geek Whisperer

Adizah Tejani, portfolio, HSBC Ventures

Agnes Gradzewicz, co-founder and CMO, Smarty Software

Akua Opong , senior associate, service management – EMEA end user computing, London Stock Exchange; technology mentor, Cajigo

Alex Depledge, founder and CEO, Resi

Alex Willard, CEO, Pivigo

Alexa Greaves, CEO, AAG IT Services

Alexa Marenghi, senior manager, HR, GTM, Microsoft; founder, Codess

Alexandra Deschamps Sonsino, consultant, Designswarm; founder, The Good Night Lamp

Alexandra Gillon-Livesey, executive director and head of applied AI, JP Mogan

Alexandra Jones, director general for science, innovation and growth, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First

Alina Timofeeva, associate partner, Oliver Wyman

Alison Davis, CIO, GE Healthcare

Alison Ettridge, CEO, Stratigens from Talent Intuition

Alison McKenzie-Folan, CEO, Wigan Council

Alison McLaughlin, board member, ScotlandIS

Alison Pritchard, deputy national statistician, ONS

Alison Vincent, fellow, Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET); BCS fellow

Allison Gardner, senior scientific research fellow, NICE – National Institute for Health and Care Excellence

Allison Kirkby, incoming CEO, BT; current CEO, Telia

Amanda Brock, CEO, Open UK

Amanda Finch, CEO, Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec)

Amandine Flachs, co-founder, WildMeta;

Amber Shand, software engineer, Skyscanner; ambassador, Women Techmakers; brand ambassador, Code First Girls

Amina Aweis, founder, Recipe Mate

Amma Manso, cyber security expert

Ana Perez, senior director consulting, Oracle; chair, Oracle Women in Leadership

Angela Channer, principal software craftsperson, Codurance

Angela McLean, government chief scientific adviser

Angela Morrison, experienced CIO; non executive director, HM Land Registry; COO, Cancer Research UK

Angela Yu, A&E doctor; founder and managing director, London App Brewery

Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland

Ann-Marie Orange, CIO, Transunion

Anna Barsby, founder and managing partner, Tessiant

Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls

Anna Holland-Smith, co-founder, Recode; lead, engineer development and growth, Automattic

Anne Currie, tech ethics (contract), Container Solutions; CEO and co-founder, WorkingProgram

Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ

Anne Rose, managing associate, Mishcon de Reya

Annette Joseph, founder and CEO, Diverse and Equal

Annika Small, co-founder, CAST (Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology)

Anushka Davies, head of talent, engagement and diversity, and head of learning and development, Softcat

Anushka Sharma, founder, Naaut; co-founder, London Space Network

Arfah Farooq, scout, Ada Ventures; founder, Muslamic Makers; community manager, Big Society Capital

Ariana Alexander-Sefre, founder and co-CEO, SPOKE

Ariane Gadd, principal platform engineering, Slalom Build

Ash Finnegan, VP GTM innovation and transformation, Conga

Asia Sharif, software engineer, NatWest; founder, ChainVerse; software engineering mentor, Black Girls in Tech

Audrey Limery, CEO and founder, Kweevo

Avril Chester, founder, Cancer Central; CTO, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Beckie Taylor, CEO, co-founder, TechReturners

Becks Armstrong, CEO, Clarity; group COO, Hygenox

Beeban Kidron, founder and chair, 5Rights Foundation

Belinda Finch, CIO, Three

Belinda Parmar, CEO, The Empathy Business

Bella Abrams, director of IT, University of Sheffield

Beth Clarke, quality and DevOps specialist, Rosen

Bethany Williams, lead for training, education and public/patient involvement, National Pathology Imaging Co-Operative

Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared

Beverly Clarke, educational consultant, Beverly Clark Consulting; NCCE professional development leader, National Centre for Computing Education

Bhavagaya Bakshi, NHS GP; co-founder, C The Signs

Bina Mehta, chair, KPMG UK

Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures

Bingqian Gao, senior director of global advanced analytics, Aktana; founder and chair, Tiny Viz Talks

Bristy Azmi, co-founder and creative director, Ricebox Studio

Bukky Babajide, founder and community lead, Female Techpreneur

Burcu Karabork, head of Quart Trading Technology, Jefferies

Cait O'Riordan, VP product management, Google

Camille Baker, senior tutor digital direction, professor of interactive and immersive arts, Royal College of Art

Carina Namih, partner, Plural Platform; board trustee, Alan Turing Institute

Carlene Jackson, CEO, Cloud9 Insight

Carly Kind, director, Ada Lovelace Institute

Carmina Lees, managing director, financial services technology consulting, Accenture

Caroline Carruthers, CEO, Carruthers and Jackson; co-author, The Chief Data Officer's Playbook

Caroline Hargrove, CTO, Ceres Power

Caroline Serfass, board member, NNIT

Carolyn Dawson, CEO, Founders Factory and Tech Nation

Casey Calista, public affairs and corporate communications lead strategist, Hill + Knowlton Strategies

Cath Goulding, director of digital risk and security, Cadent Gas Limited

Catherine Breslin, founder, Kingfisher Labs

Catherine Wright, director, corporate finance, HSBC Innovation Banking

Cathy McCabe, CEO, Proximity Insight

Catriona Campbell, CTIO, EY UKI; chair, Scottish AI Alliance

Cecilia Harvey, co-founder, Hyve Dynamics; founder, Tech Women Today

Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females

Charlotte Batters, head of people and internal technology, CTS (Cloud Technology Solutions)

Charlotte Crosswell, non-exec director, fintech and innovation advisor

Charlotte Kirby, AVP, head of manufacturing, automotive and aero/defence, Salesforce

Charlotte Light, advisory board member, Institute of Coding; CDO, Aztec Group

Charlotte Robertson, co-founder, Digital Awareness UK

Charlotte Zhao, director, codebar; co-founder and CEO, AViD FM

Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures

Cheryl Razzell, UKIR head of compute solution architecture, AWS

Cheryl Stevens, digital director of shared channels experiences, DWP

Chiara Pensato, VP marketing – platform solutions, Farfetch

Chibudom Onuorah, quantitative research, JPMorgan Chase & Co

Chinazor Vivian Kalu, programme manager, Niyo Group

Christina Scott, chief product and technology officer, OVO

Christine Ashton, non-executive director, RBS International

Clair Hillier, head of digital delivery management, Waterstons

Claire Agutter, director, Scopism; director, ITSM Zone (IT Training Zone)

Claire Burn, security data engineer, Elastic

Claire Cockerton, former CEO, Plexal; founder and advisor

Claire Davenport, non-executive director, Trustpilot

Claire Dickson, group CIO, DS Smith

Claire Edmunds, founder and CEO, Clarify

Claire Morris, chief studio officer, Founders Factory

Claire Novorol, co-founder and chief medical officer, Ada Health

Claire Osborne, vice president interactive, Inspired Entertainment

Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can

Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK

Clare Gorman, SVP sales enablement, Clarivate

Clare Johnson, founder, Women in Cyber Wales; cyber capability consultant, ITSUS Consulting

Clare Joy, global director of partnerships, Onfido

Clare Lansley, CIO, Aston Martin Formula One

Clare Loveridge, vice president and GM – EMEA, Arctic Wolf

Clare Streets, founder and NED; ambassador, TTC

Clare Sutcliffe, serial founder, angel investor and community strategist

Claudia Natanson, chair, UK Cyber Security Council

Claudia Varney, head of digital skills policy, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Colleen Wong, founder, Techsixtyfour; founder and CEO, Silver Sircle

Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, Diversifying Group

Daljit Bamford, chief customer officer, Bento Tech

Daniela Menzky, co-founder and COO, Angoka

Daryn Edgar, CEO, LYTT

Davina Sirisena, founder, Difference Digital; founder, Tech4Goodjobs

Debbie Garside, CIO and head of product, Assured Cyber Protection

Debbie Green, VP and COO, applications, Oracle UKI

Deborah O'Neill, partner – head of digital Europe, Oliver Wyman

Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)

Deborah Vickers, VP product management, Citi; COO, Women in Banking and Finance

Depika Koria, global product lead – voice AI, HSBC

Devika Wood, co-founder, Vida Care; senior VP of new markets, Orcha

Devon Edwards Joseph, senior analytics engineer, Spotify

Diana Kennedy, CTO, Bupa

Diana Otel, test architect, PRMA Consulting

Diane Gilpin, CEO, Smart Green Shipping

Dimple Dalby, engineering manager, Compare the Market

Dionne Condor-Farrell, agile development lead, Transport for London

Djamila Guernou, head of technology service operations, Transport for London

Doniya Soni-Clark, head of policy and public affairs, Multiverse

Dupsy Abiola, VP chief of staff, Monzo

Dyann Heward-Mills, CEO, HewardMills

Edafe Onerhime, executive director, principal data architect, JP Morgan

Edel McGrath, partner, group head of technology, Knight Frank

Edwina Dunn, non-exec director, Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation; commissioner, Geospatial Commission; founder, The Female Lead

Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females

Eileen Jennings-Brown, CIO, Exscientia

EJ Cay, VP, UK and Ireland, Genesys

Elaine Bucknor, strategic advisor, non executive director and technology executive

Elaine Warburton, founder and non-executive director, QuantuMDx

Eleanor Harry, CEO and founder, HACE: Data Changing Child Labour

Elena Gorman, co-founder, Women in Tech North East

Elena Novokreshchenova, MD Europe, Entain

Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups

Eli Schutze Ramirez, software engineer, Avian Labs

Eliana Vanekova, founder, ZeroSmart

Elin Ng, co-founder and advisor, Salve Technologies; chief of staff, Griffin

Elisabetta Zaccaria, founder, Secure Chorus Ltd; entrepreneur mentor in residence, Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at London Business School

Elizabeth Burroughs, COO, HACE: Data Changing Child Labour

Elizabeth Eastaugh, senior director, technology – integration platform, A.P. Moller – Maersk

Elizabeth Tweedale, CEO of Cypher Coders

Elizabeth Varley, dealmaker – global entrepreneur programme, Department for Business and Trade

Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions

Ella Schofield, engineering manager, Bloom & Wild

Ellie Yell, founder, Fledglink; independent consultant, coach and advisor

Elona Mortimer-Zhika, CEO, IRIS Software Group

Elspeth Finch, CEO and founder, IAND

Emily Brooke, founder and chair, Beryl.cc

Emily Forbes, founder, Seenit

Emily Hall-Strutt, director, Next Tech Girls

Emma Fryer, partner, ERM: Environmental Resources Management

Emma Lacy, UKIE applications PMO lead, Oracle

Emma Lindley, co-founder, Women in Identity

Emma Maslen, CEO and founder, Inspir ‘em

Emma McGuigan, advisory board member, Digital Leaders; lead – Intelligent Platform Service, Accenture

Emma Mulqueeny, consultant and advisor; chief of staff to the chief revenue officer, SUSE

Emma Robertson, co-founder, Digital Awareness UK

Emma Sinclair, CEO and co-founder, EnterpriseAlumni

Emma Stace, chief digital information officer, The Open University

Emma Taylor, head of digital safety, RazorSecure

Emma Trickitt, strategic partnerships lead EMEA, diversity recruiting, Google

Emma Wright, director, Institute of AI; director, Interparliamentary Forum on Emerging Technology; Partner, Harbottle and Lewis

Erika Brodnock, co-founder, Extend Ventures; founder, Karisma Kidz and Kami

Erika Federis, lawyer (crypto and digital assets)

Erin Platts, CEO, HSBC Innovation Banking UK

Estelle Johannes, senior director, member communities UK, CompTIA

Esther O’Callaghan, founder, hundo.xyz

Eva Zhang, CEO, Alipay UK

Evgeniya Fedoseeva, founder and CEO, GenerationKM

Faith Ida, software engineer, MDRx

Faith La Grange, UK consulting lead, Microsoft

Fanny Corlosquet, senior software engineer, Bendi

Farah Kanji, chief people officer, Founders Factory

Farida Gibbs, founder and CEO, Gibbs Hybrid

Fateha Majid-Dacre, founder and CEO, Biye Biye LTD

Fatimat Gbajabiamila, full stack software engineer, Hometree; founder, Bridgemap

Faye Holland, CEO and founder, Cofinitive and #21toWatch

Felicity Burch, executive director, Centre for Data Ethics & Innovation

Flora Tasse, head of CV/AI research, Streem

Floriana Molone, CIO, Richmond and Wandsworth Councils

Fran O'Leary, co-founder and director of client services, Lodestone; co-founder Institute of AI

Francesca Carlesi, co-founder and CEO, Molo Finance

Francesca Stocco, software developer, Softwire

Franziska Bell, SVP digital technology, BP

Fungai Ndemera, founder and CEO, CheckUp Health

Funmi Adewodu, iOS engineer, Spotify

Gabi Mendelsohn, chief of staff, BibliU

Gabi Wagenhofer, VP markets and midstream digital/CIO trading, shipping and midstream, BP

Gabriella Talbot, lead agile delivery manager, Costa Coffee

Gem Hill, founder and self care coach, SelfCare Backpack

Gemma Hallett, CEO, miFuture; head of skills, Fintech Wales

Gemma Livermore, founder, Women of FinTech; chief growth officer, TechPassport

Gemma Moore, founder and director, Cyberis

Genevieve LeVeille, principle founder and CEO, AgriLedger

Georgina Maratheftis, associate director for local public services, TechUK

Georgina Owens, CTO, William Hill International

Ghislaine Boddington, co-founder and creative director, BDS Creative and body>data>space; co-founder, Women Shift Digital

Gigi Taguri, director of medical technology, LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor

Gill Whitehead, group director, online safety, Ofcom

Gillian Lamela, executive director, markets cloud architecture and engineering, JP Morgan

Gina Gill, CDIO, Ministry of Justice

Hadley Beeman, technical architecture group member, W3C

Hannah Dawson, co-founder and CEO, Futrli by Sage

Hannah Fitzsimons, CEO, Cashflows

Hannah Sutcliffe, co-founder and COO, MOONHUB

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering

Hayley Roberts , CEO and founder, Distology

Hayley Sudbury, co-founder and CEO Werkin

Hazel Moore, chairman and co-founder, FirstCapital

Heather Black, CEO and founder, Supermums

Heather Savory, non-executive director UK parliament information and digital board, House of Lords

Heba Bevan, CEO and founder, Utterberry

Heena Mistry, chief digital officer, United Utilities

Helen Boothman, managing director, Evergreen Energy

Helen Fraser, software developer, Morgan Stanley

Helen Kelisky, managing director UKI, Google Cloud

Helen Lamb, VP, executive director, Uvance and portfolio, corporate strategy, CEO Office, Fujitsu

Helen Meek, agile coach and consultant, RippleRock

Helen Mitchell, digital innovation and change director and co-founder, Blukudu Ltd; interim head of sustainability and social value, ALTERX Real Estate

Helen Needham, managing principal at Capco; founder of Me.Decoded

Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales

Helene Panzarino, associate director, Centre for Digital Banking and Finance, The London Institute of Banking and Finance

Hena Naranbhai, director of strategic development, Barclays

Hephzi Pemberton, founder and CEO, Equality Group

Hilary Leevers, CEO of EngineeringUK

Holly Smith, senior resident solutions architech, Databricks

Indra Joshi, director, Palantir Technologies

Inês Teles Correia, co-founder and CEO, DWYL

Ira Krachanovskaya, business mentor, FemTech Lab

Irene Graham, CEO, Scaleup Institute

Irra Ariella Khi, CEO and founder, Zamna (formerly VChain Technology) and Sunflower Relief

Isabel Fox, general partner, Outsized Ventures

Isabel Lewis, frontend developer, Nutmeg

Isabel Oakley Chapman, director, Power2Connect

Isabelle Duarte, CMO, Soldo

Ivana Bartoletti, global chief privacy officer, Wipro; co-founder, Women Leading in AI Network

Jackie Bell, senior teaching fellow in equality, diversity, outreach and public engagement, Imperial College

Jacqueline Hanson, director, Core Digital Services, DWP Digital

Jacqui Lipinski, CIO and director of digital and technical services, The Royal College of Art

Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary

Jane Turner, CEO, Centtrip

Janet Collyer, chair, Quantum Dice

Janet Coyle, managing director business growth, London & Partners

Janet Hughes, programme director, future farming and countryside programme, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance

Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO and founder, TapolyUK

Jaycee Cheong, senior software engineer – cloud platforms, Snyk

Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2

Jeni Tennison, co-chair, data governance working group, Global Partnership on AI; executive director, Connected by Data

Jenn Calland, data analyst, CTS

Jennifer Cox, EMEA security engineering manager, CSM emerging enterprise and global architecht, Tenable

Jennifer Gabrielle-Chapman, head of talent acquisition, Many Pets

Jennifer Opal, board member, Neurodiversity in Business; delegate, United Nations

Jenny Griffiths, founder, Snap Vision; VP data science, Oracle

Jess Wade, postdoctoral research associate, Imperial College London

Jessica Falk, site reliability engineer, Google

Jessica Figueras, vice chair of trustees, UK Cyber Security Council; interim CEO, Pionen

Jessie Auguste, software engineer, CybSafe; advisory board member, GirlDreamer

Jia-Yan Gu, principal engineer, NatWest Group

Jill Hodges, founder, Fire Tech; senior product manager, Amazon in the Community, Amazon

Jo Dalton, founder and CEO, JD & Co

Jo Eckersley, CEO and founder, Bubbl

Jo Evershed, CEO and co-founder, Gorilla Experiment Builder; CEO, Cauldron Science

Jo Graham, CDIO, ghd

Joan Lei, data scientist, Aicadium

Joanna Haslam, design director, Snap Finger Click

Joanna Hodgson, UK Country Lead, Red Hat

Joanna Montgomery, founder, Little Riot

Joanna Tasker, TLA Education and TLA PropTech Lead

Joanne Hannaford, CTOO and executive board member, Credit Suisse

Joanne Kenney, senior clinical scientist, ieso

Joanne Smith, founder and executive chair, TCC and Recordsure

Jordan Brompton, co-founder and CMO, Myenergi

Josephine Dalton, senior director, Lodestone

Jots Sehmbi, CIO, City, University of London

Joy Foster, founder and CEO, TechPixies

Joyeeta Das, ambassador for women in innovation, Innovate UK

Jude Ower, founder and CEO, Playmob

Julia Lopez, minister of state for data and digital infrastructure, Department of Science, Innovation and Technology

Julia Ward, principal client and markets liaison at CTO office, WithSecure

Julie Bretland, CEO, owner and founder, Our Mobile Health

Julie Dawson, chief policy and regulatory officer, Yoti

Julie Parmenter, chief financial officer, nDreams

Julie Watling, managing director, Communications Solutions

Julie Woods-Moss, chair, Dunnhumby; CMO, Thoughtworks

Juliet Bauer, chief growth and marketing officer, Kry

Juliette Atkinson, IT director, Bradford University

Justine Roberts, founder and CEO, Mumsnet and Gransnet

Kadine James, CEO and Founder, The Immersive KIND; chief disruptor, Artificial Rome

Kanta Dihal, associate fellow, Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, University of Cambridge

Karen Emelu, CEO and founder, Black Girls in Tech

Karen McCormick, chief investment officer, Beringea

Karen McLaughlan, head of technologies and platforms , Social Security Scotland

Karen Meechan, CEO, ScotlandIS

Karimah Campbell, founder, Black Tech Queens; EMEA leader, customer success management, Relativtiy

Karina Vazirova, co-founder and CEO, Femtech Lab

Karrie Liu, director, Hypatia Analytics

Kasia Wojciechowska, regional head of client accounts, Capita

Kate Beaumont, director, device operations, product and services, Vodafone

Kate Bohn, global head of private markets technology, Macquarie Assets Management; mentor, Women in Fintech

Kate Dadlani, head of security advisory services, Logicalis UK&I

Kate Philpot, senior director, global sales enablement, Getty Images; committee secretary, TLA – Black Women In Tech

Kate Rosenshine, global technology director, strategic partnerships - digital natives, Microsoft

Kate Ross, chief delivery officer, Smart Pension

Kate Simon, partner, Leap by McKinsey

Kate Spalding, sector lead, Cadence Innova

Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland

Katherine Calleja, founder, Cambridge Women in Tech

Katherine Eilbeck, head of research and development, Sellafield

Katherine Holden, head of data analytics, AI and digital ID, TechUK

Kathryn Baddeley, head of corporate social responsibility, Cisco UK&I

Katia Lang, co-founder and CMO, FemTech Lab

Katie Gallagher , managing director, Manchester Digital

Katie Inns, security consultant, WithSecure

Katie Koschland, principal engineer, The Financial Times

Katrina Novakovic, open source culture lead, Citi

Katrina Young , CEO, KYC Digital and Aggregator Digital Technologies

Kavita Kalaichelvan, co-founder, Simba Health

Kay Kukoyi, CEO, Purposeful Group

Kayla Shapiro, production engineer, Meta

Keeley Crockett, professor in computational intelligence, Manchester Metropolitan University

Kerensa Jennings, director, data platforms, BT Group

Kerry Sinclair, EVP of IT, Sage

Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder, BYP network

Kim Wiles, product manager, Nominet

Kiran Bhagotra, CEO and founder, ProtectBox

Kiran Uppal, VP creative insights, Nexxen Studio

Kirsten Connell, investor, First Cheque Fund, Octopus Ventures

Kirsten Edmondson, head of software development: authentication, De La Rue

Kirstin Duffield, CEO, Morning Data

Kirsty Baxter-Smith, mobile cloud core operations director, BT

Kit Ahweyevu, CEO, MindWeaver

Kit Collingwood, assistant director, digital and customer services, LB Greenwich

Kriti Sharma, chief product officer, legal tech, Thomson Reuters; founder, AI for Good UK

Lara Sampson, partner, Public Digital

Larissa Suzuki, technical director, Google CTO Office

Laura Jardine Paterson, founder, Concat.tech

Lauren Kisser, director, living room AI, science and tech, Prime Video and Amazon Studios

Leanne Bonner-Cooke, entrepreneur

Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder and operations director, Elemental – The Social Prescribing Company

Leigh-Ann Russell, chief technology / innovation officer, BP

Leontina Postelnicu, head of health and social care, techUK

Liane Katz, CEO, MAMA.codes

Libby Kinsey, head of data science strategy and operations, Ocado Technology; co-founder, Project Juno

Lilybeth Go, head of strategy and innovation - data & ai, Siemens Energy

Lindy Cameron, CEO, National Cyber Security Centre

Lisa Forte, Partner, Red Goat Cyber Security

Lisa Hammond, CEO and co-founder, Centrix Software

Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG

Lisa Jacobs, CEO, Funding Circle

Lisa Ventura, founder, Cyber Security Unity

Liz Ashall-Payne, CEO, Orcha

Liz Rice, chief open source officer, Isovalent; governing board, Cloud Native Computing Foundation; board member, OpenUK

Liz Whitefield, executive director, Hippo Digital

Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation

Lopa Patel, founder, Asians in Tech; chair, Diversity UK

Lorna Allan, chief digital and information officer, Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust

Lorna Davidson, CEO and founder, Redwigwam

Lou Cordwell, CEO, MagneticNorth; chief creative officer, Magnetic

Louise Harris, co-founder and director, TramshedTech

Louise McCarthy, non-exec director; digital advisor

Louise O’Shea, chair, Fintech Wales

Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance

Lucie Glenday, group CPO and founder, MySense.ai

Lucinda Carney, founder and CEO, Actus Software

Lucy Hall, founder, Digital Women and SocialDay

Lucy Ireland, MD, BCS Learning & Development

Lyn Grobler, group CIO, Howden Group Holdings

Lynn Collier, global solutions manager, Hitachi Vantara

Magdalena Kron, Rise global FinTech platform director, Barclays

Magdalene Amegashitsi, group manager, insight and analytics, Avanade UK

Maggie Van’T Hoff, VP of IT transformation and value, Shell

Mahek Vara, founder and CEO, Code Camp

Mandy Chessell, Egeria open source project lead; founder, Pragmatic Data Research

Mansata Kurang, founder and CEO, VR Revival

Maria Axente, AI and AI for good lead, PwC UK; advisory board member, APPG for AI

Maria McKavanagh, senior growth partner, BP Launchpad

Maria Santacaterina, founder and CEO, Santacaterina

Maria Than, co-founder and designer, Ricebox Studio

Mariarosaria Taddeo, associate professor, senior research fellow, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

Marija Butkovic, founder and CEO, Women of Wearables

Marta Krupinska, CEO and co-founder, CUR8

Mary McKenna, co-founder, AwakenHub

Mattie Yeta, chief sustainability officer, CGI

Maureen Biney, software engineer, American Express

Maxine Mackintosh, programme lead on diverse data, Genomics England

Megan Lee Devlin, CEO, Central Digital and Data Office, UK government

Mehak Mumtaz, COO and co-founder, iLoF

Mel Unsworth, CTO, END.

Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom

Melanie McGrory, EMEA director, cloud acceleration team, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Melinda Nicci, founder and CEO, Body Collective Group

Melissa Di Donato, non-executive director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Melissa Hendry, co-founder and COO, ddroidd

Melissa Morris, CEO, Lantum

Meri Williams, CTO, Pleo

Michelle Donelan, secretary of state for Science, Innovation, & Technology, Department for Science, Innovation & Technology

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, vice-president, global strategic alliance partnerships, Citrix

Michelle Seng Ah Lee, AI ethics lead, Deloitte UK

Mignon Mapplebeck, consulting director, DataTick

Mikela Druckman, CEO and co-founder, Greyparrot

Milena Nikolic, CTO, Trainline

Misa Ogura, co-founder and CTO, Women Driven Development

Molly Johnson-Jones, founder and CEO, Flexa Careers

Monika Radclyffe, innovation programme director, Plexal

Mridula Pore, co-founder and CEO, Peppy

Mursal Hedayat, co-founder and CEO at Chatterbox

Musidora Jorgensen, chief sustainability officer, Microsoft UK

Myra Hunt and Harriet Green, co-CEOs, Centre for Digital Public Services (Wales)

Nabila Salem, group president, Revolent Group

Nadia Abouayoub, founder, Aifinai; head of pricing platforms and market analytics (global team), Louis Dreyfus

Nadine Thomson, CTO, Media for GroupM, WPP

Nadira Hussain, CEO, Socitm

Naina Bhattacharya, chief information security officer, Danone

Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; innovation director, Oxford Innovation

Naomi Williams, COO and partnerships lead, Black Girls in Tech

Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, founder and CEO, KogoPAY Group

Natalia Pawlak, co-founder / head of product & tech, MyVentures

Natalie Billingham, SVP, sales and managing director, EMEA, Akamai

Natalie Black , HM trade commissioner for Asia Pacific

Natalie Duffield, CEO, WeLink

Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chair, Net-a-Porter Goup

Natalie Moore, CEO, Apps for Good

Natasha Sayce-Zalem, global head of partner engineering, Prime Video, Amazon

Neeta Mundra, financial services transformation advisor, Salesforce

Neeta Patel, non-exec director, advisor, mentor

Neha Rajesh, founder, WonderWoman.org; marketing lead, Chrome Enterprise EMEA, Google

Nic Granger, director of corporate (Digital, Data and Technology, North Sea Transition Authority

Nicky Tozer, SVP, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite

Nicola Graham, director of infrastructure and support services, NHS Ayrshire and Arran

Nicola Hodson, CEO for UKI, IBM; TechUK Deputy President

Nicola Martin, head of quality engineering, Adarga; BCS Women committee member and BCS Pride vice chair

Nicola Whiting, co-owner and non-exec, Titania

Nicole Eagan, chief strategy and AI officer, Darktrace

Nicole Hardiman, director of engineering, Flagstone

Niki Dowdall, director, GRC World Forums; founder DEI in Tech

Niki Trigoni, CTO, Navenio; professor in computer science and head, Cyber Physical Systems Group, University of Oxford

Nikki Kelly, CEO, Eviden Northern Europe & APAC

Nina Tumanishvili, UK lead, Women in Tech; funding member, Odin

Nneka Abulokwe, founder and CEO, MicroMax Consulting

Noor Shaker, senior VP and general manager, X-Chem

Norma Dove-Edwin, chief digital and information officer, Thames Water

Nova Baines, VP cloud DevOps, AVEVA

Nzinga Gardner, business operations analyst, News UK; chair of Women in Tech Network, News UK

Olga Kravchenko, CEO, Musemio

Pamela Maynard, CEO, Avanade

Pat Ryan, founder, Cybergirls First

Patricia Gestoso-Souto, global director, scientific and technical customer support, BIOVIA

Patricia Shaw, CEO and founder, Beyond Reach

Paulette Watson, founder and managing director, Academy Achievers

Payal Jain, chair, Women in Data UK

Pearl Noble-Mallock, head of product security, BAE Systems

Penny Endersby, CEO, Met Office

Perrine Farque, managing director, Inspired Human

Phoebe Chibuzo Hugh, venture CEO, Direct Line Group

Phoebe Greig, co-founder, Women Driven Development; senior lead software engineer and manager, Citi Innovation Lab

Phoebe Thacker, programme lead – data, Google DeepMind

Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO, The Dots

Pip White, SVP sales, The Access Group

Pippa Malmgren, Economist, author

Polly Barnfield, founder and CEO, Maybe

Pravina Ladva, group chief digital and technology officer, Swiss Re

Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech

Rachael Beer, business development director, Capita Local Public Services; co-chair, TechUK Local Public Services Committee

Rachel Dunscombe, co-chair, OpenEHR; member, UK government AI Council; visiting professor, Imperial College London

Rachel Ilan Simpson, director of UX, Multiverse

Rachel Keane, chief data inspirer, The Data Inspiration Group

Rachel Murphy, entrepreneur; founder, The Grafter

Rachel Neaman, partner, Strengths Unleashed

Rachel Phillips, VP of UK and Ireland, Okta

Rachel Steenson, vice chair, BCS Council

Rachelle Mills, director of partnerships and innovation, KareInn

Rahel Tesfai, founder and CEO, FroHub

Rama Varsani, senior solution consulting manager and co-chair of Women's Group, ServiceNow

Rashada Harry, co-founder and managing director, Your Future, Your Ambition

Rebecca Crook, chief growth officer, EMEA, CI&T

Rebecca Mister, co-founder and director, RedTech Recruitment

Rebecca Molyneux, deputy director, broadband regulation and investment, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Rebecca Pope, UK digital and data science innovation lead, Roche

Rebecca Stephens, deputy director digital and tech policy, DCMS

Regina Moran, SVP, global delivery, Fujitsu

Renee Hunt, CTO, Compare the Market

Reshma Sohoni, founding partner, Seedcamp

Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?

Rita Martins, global head of FinTech partnerships, HSBC

Ritu Mohanka, managing director EMEA, Syndio

Rituja Ravikiran Rao, senior enterprise project manager, Deliveroo

Roberta Lucca, co-founder and board director, Bossa Studios

Romanie Thomas, COO, Mindstone

Ronda Zelezny-Green, co-founder and director, Panoply Digital; CAN programme director, Data,org

Roni Savage, MD, Jomas Associates (Engineering & Environmental)

Rosalind Singleton, CEO, Spring Fibre; Chair, Telecoms Supply Chain Advisory Council

Rose Luckin, professor of learner centred design, UCL; founder and CEO, EDUCATE Ventures Research

Rosie Hewat, group chief people officer, Kuda

Rosie Sherry, founder, Rosieland

Roxane Heaton, CIO, Macmillan Cancer Support

Rubi Kaur, technology strategy manager, Vodafone Group; chair, Vodafone Women in Technology

Ruby Melling, enterprise advisor, Greater Manchester Combined Authority; development associate, Growing Talent Manchester; founder, Talentloop

Ruth Harrison, global head of industry domains, Thoughtworks

Sabina Ciofu, associate director, international, TechUK

Sabrina Castiglione, chief operating officer, Pento

Safia Barikzai, associate professor, London South Bank University; academic lead, Digital Grid Partnership

Safiya Ahmed, co-founder and designer, Ricebox Studio

Sally Wynter, founder, MUHU; founder, PaperRound

Sam Hall, director of primary, community care and mental health digital services, Digital Health and Care Wales

Sam Wilson, freelance Interim CIO

Samantha Evans, co-founder, Founders Connext

Samantha Payne, co-founder and COO, Open Bionics

Samantha Richardson, principal advisor, Twilio

Samantha Smith, director, Socitm Inspire

Sana Khareghani, professor of practice in AI, King's College London

Sandra Taylor, assistant director of IT and digital, Worcestershire County Council

Sandra Wachter, professor of technology and regulation, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

Sanghamitra Karra, EMEA head of inclusive ventures group, Morgan Stanley

Sara Jones, mobile operations director, BT

Sara Sharkey, director, Deloitte

Sara Simeone, CEO, Niftyz

Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft

Sarah Atkinson, director ESG and diversity and inclusion, Micro Focus

Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition & Markets Authority

Sarah Clarke, owner, Infospectives

Sarah Corbridge, healthcare director, Credera

Sarah Curran, founder and chief menopause officer, Just Hotter

Sarah Friswell, CEO, Red Ant

Sarah Greasley, EMEA director, solutions architecture, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Sarah Hague, COO, BlackDice Cyber

Sarah Hunter, non-executive director, Advanced Research and Invention Agency; board trustee, Nesta

Sarah Porter, founder and CEO, Inspired Minds

Sarah Rench, co-lead, European cyber security centre of excellence, Avanade

Sarah Shields, group alliances director, Computacenter

Sarah Tulip, head of northern delivery centres, Cognizant; co-founder, Women in Leeds Digital

Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe

Sarah Wilkinson, COO, Virgin Money

Sarah Williams-Gardener, CEO, Fintech Wales

Sarah Winmill, CIO, business functions, Ministry of Defence

Sasha Burgoyne, co-founder and head of operations, TechSwitch; head of operations – academy, Softwire

Seema Khinda Johnson, co-founder and COO, Nuggets

Semsi Sonmez, partner – digital audit and technology talent leader, PwC

Shaheen Sayed, senior managing director and technology lead UKI, Accenture

Shalini Khemka, founder and CEO, E2Exchange

Sharmadean Reid, founder, The Stack World

Sharon Wallace, head of D&I partnerships and change, Sky

Sheeza Shah, founder and CEO, UpEffect

Shefali Roy, founding partner, First Look

Sheree Atcheson, group VP of diversity and inclusion, Valtech

Sheridan Ash, technology and innovation, women in technology leader, PwC UK; founder, Tech She Can

Sherry Vaswani, founder and CEO, Xalient

Shivvy Jervis, futurist, Forecasting Lab

Sian Allsopp, technology executive director, Morgan Stanley; TechSheCan steering committee member

Sian John, chief technology officer, NCC Group

Sian Jones, CEO, Correla

Silka Patel, social value manager, Leidos; founder, Scotland Women in Technology

Siobhan Baker, consultant, Coding Black Females

Soheir Ghallab, IT consultant; chair, BCS Business Change Specialist Group

Sonal Shah, VP PMO portfolio and projects in remediation tech, Barclays

Sonia Patel, system CIO, NHS England

Sonya Barlow, founder, LMF Network

Sophie Davies-Patrick, CTO, MPB

Sophie Deen, CEO, Bright Little Labs

Sophie Kneeshaw, associate developer, Sky

Sophie McGrath, partner, tech and life sciences, Goodwin Procter LLP

Stephanie Eltz, co-founder and CEO, Doctify

Stephanie Itimi, CEO, Seidea

Stephanie Phair, group president, Farfetch

Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC

Sue Whittington, COO, Smart

Sue-Ellen Wright, managing director, aerospace defence and security, Sopra Steria

Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure

Suneeta Khutan, co-founder, Rise Enable Empower

Susan Bowen, CEO, Aptum

Susan Morrow, head of research and development, Avoco Secure

Susanne Baker, partner, ERM; chair, TechUK's Climate Council

Susanne Chishti, CEO, Fintech Circle

Susie Hargreaves, CEO, Internet Watch Foundation

Suze Shardlow, community lead, Ladies of Code: London; developer relations consultant, Hoopy

Suzie Miller, global disability inclusion specialist, UBS

Sylvia Lu, head of corporate strategy, u-blox; board director, Cambridge Wireless; board member, 5G-ACIA

Tabitha Goldstaub, executive director, Innovate Cambridge

Tamara Lohan, founder and CEO, Mr & Mrs Smith

Tamara Rajah, chief business and science officer and MD Wellness Futures, Holland & Barrett

Tamsin Ashmore, CFO, Ultima Business Solutions

Tania Boler, president and founder, Elvie

Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services

Tanya Cordrey, VP product, Instagram

Tanya Powell, co-CTO, Coding Black Females

Tara Donnelly, founder, Digital Care

Tara McGeehan, president, CGI UK & Australia

Tarah Lourens, chief operating officer, Rightmove

Tess Cosad, CEO and co-founder at Bea Fertility

Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio

Thuria Wenbar, CEO and co-founder, E-Pharmacy

Tina Götschi, principal, Ada. National College for Digital Skills.

Tina Howell, chief cloud officer, xDesign

Ting Zhang, CEO and founder, Crayfish.io

Toni Lavender, CTO, Pebble pad

Toni Scullion, computing science teacher; founder of dressCode

Tracy Westall, chair, Curium Solutions; non-executive director, Department for Transport; NED, West Midlands 5G

Trish Blomfield, head of global accounts, Europe, Check Point Software Technologies

Trish Quinn, digital programme director, Directorate for Social Care and National Care Service Development, Scottish Government

Tristi Tanaka, head of the CMO portfolio, NHS Black Country ICB; BCS Women committee member; fellow, ForHumanity

Tugce Bulut, CEO and co-founder, Streetbees

Valerie Willis, co-founder and director, Ecomm Merchant Solutions

Verena Rieser, senior staff research scientist, Google DeepMind; co-founder at Alana

Vibhusha Raval, scrum master, Lloyds Banking Group

Vicki Young, founder and CEO, Nalla Design

Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software developer, Certua

Vicky Brock, founder and CEO, Vistalworks

Vicky Wills, CTO, Exclaimer

Vinny Leach, data and AI solution delivery director, Avanade

Vivi Cahyadi, CEO, AltoVita

Vivi Friedgut, founder and CEO, Blackbullion

Wai Foong Ng, founder and CEO, Matchable

Wendy Muirhead, managing director and region leader, Ceridian EMEA

Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail, NatWest Group

Wendy Tan White, CEO, Intrinsic; VP, Moonshots at X; member, UK Digital Economy Council

Yanna Winter, CIO, Generali

Yemi Jackson, founder and CEO of Engage Transform

Yi Luo, CEO and co-founder, Eunice

Yoko Spirig, CEO and co-founder, Ledgy

Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK&I

Zandra Moore, CEO, Panintelligence

Zara Nanu, CEO and co-founder, Gapsquare

Zarina Pasalic, director of digital experience transformation, Cisco

Zoe Cunningham, director, Softwire

Zsanett Bahor, senior analyst, Accenture

A panel of expert judges used the following criteria to decide which of these women will be included in the top 50 shortlist:

Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through her personal position or the role she holds – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?

Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?

Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely is she acknowledged by her peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?

Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Does she have a leadership role and does that help her to develop the role of IT in the UK?

Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will her authority and responsibility grow?

Community: Has the person contributed to the women in technology community? To what extent has she used her influence to help other women progress in IT?