Most Influential Women in UK Tech: The 2020 longlist

“Who are the most influential women in UK tech?” is a question we ask every year as we seek out to name the top 50 most influential women in the UK’s tech sector.

Each year, the number of nominations grows as the industry tells us who it thinks should be considered for the top 50 list.

As part of its commitment to shining a light on the female technology role models throughout the UK, Computer Weekly started publishing the longlist in 2017 when the number of nominations exceeded 160.

This number has grown year-on-year from 360 in 2019 to more than 430 women this year, each of which has made a significant contribution to the technology sector.

When Computer Weekly launched its list of influential women in UK IT in 2012, it only featured 25 women. It was later expanded to include 50 women to ensure as many as possible are recognised each year.

Each year, we aim to ensure the nominations for the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Technology are as diverse and inclusive as possible, regardless of age, disability, race, religion or sexual orientation, including trans women and those who identify as non-binary.

The shortlist of 50 names chosen by our expert judges will be published soon, allowing readers to vote on who they think should be chosen as the Most Influential Woman in UK Technology 2020 to help the judges make their final decision – but we also wanted to reveal all of the nominees who were considered. Congratulations to all.

The 2020 Most Influential Women in UK Technology longlist (in alphabetical order):

Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew

Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics

Abi Mohamed, programme manager, Tech Nation; co-founder/tech lead, Community Growth Ventures

Abigail Rappaport, global business leader, Workplace by Facebook

Adah Parris, storyteller, director and producer of L&D experiences, The House of Griots

Adizah Tejani, digital innovations and partnerships, HSBC

Agnes Gradzewicz, co-founder and CMO, Smarty Software

Alex Depledge, founder and CEO, Resi

Alexa Greaves, CEO, AAG IT Services

Alexa Marenghi, senior programme manager – global talent acquisition, Microsoft; founder of Codess

Alexandra Deschamps Sonsino, director, Designswarm; founder, The Good Night Lamp

Alexandra Gillon-Livesey, vice-president, digital innovation, JP Morgan

Alexandra Margarint, mid-weight front-end developer, Vodafone UK

Alice Bentinck, co-founder of Entrepreneur First

Alina Timofeeva, advanced analytics and cloud, KPMG UK

Alison Vincent, fellow, Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET); technical adviser, Cybertonica; BCS fellow

Ana Perez, senior director consulting, Oracle Ltd; chair, Oracle Women in Leadership

Angela Morrison, experienced CIO; non-executive director, HM Land Registry

Angela Yu, A&E doctor; founder and managing director of London App Brewery

Ania Kubow, software engineer, Eurostar; co-founder, Whistle + Bango

Anna Barsby, founder and managing partner, Tessiant

Anna Holland-Smith, co-founder and board member, Recode

Anne Boden, CEO, Starling Bank

Anne Currie, tech ethics (contract), Container Solutions; founder, Coed Ethics Conference

Anne Marie Neatham, commercial director for the office of the CTO, Ocado Technology

Anne Rose, associate and co-head of blockchain group, Mishcon de Reya

Anne Stokes, CEO, Streamwire Group

Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO, Stemettes

Annika Small, co-founder and director, CAST (Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology)

Anushka Sharma, founder, Naaut

Ariane Gadd, lead DevOps engineer, Fiit

Avril Chester, founder and CEO, Cancer Central; interim executive director, data and tech, RIBA

Bea Karol Burks, director of explorations, Nesta

Beckie Taylor, CEO, co-founder, TechReturners

Becks Armstrong, CEO, Clarity

Beeban Kidron, founder and chair, 5Rights Foundation

Belinda Parmar, CEO, The Empathy Business

Bethany Koby, CEO and co-founder, Technology Will Save Us

Bindi Karia, advisor

Bingqian Gao, data science lead, TrueCue

Cait O'Riordan, chief product and information officer, Financial Times

Camille Baker, reader, interface and interaction, School of Media and Performing Arts; lecturer, MA Games Design, University for the Creative Arts

Carina Namih, general partner, Episode 1

Carly Kind, director, Ada Lovelace Institute

Carmina Lees, managing director, Financial Services Technology Consulting at Accenture

Caroline Carruthers, CEO of Carruthers and Jackson

Caroline Dinenage, digital minister

Caroline Hargrove, CTO, Babylon Health

Caroline Plumb, founder and CEO, Fluidly

Carrie Anne Philbin, director of education, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Casey Calista, senior account director, Hill + Knowlton Strategies

Cath Goulding, chief information security officer, Nominet

Catherine Breslin, director, solutions architect, Cobalt Speech & Language

Catherine Knivett, head of operations, AWO

Cathy McCabe, CEO, Proximity Insight

Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females

Charlotte Finn, vice-president global strategic relations at Salesforce.org

Charlotte Light, CIO, Channel 4

Charlotte Robertson, co-founder, Digital Awareness UK

Charlotte Zhao, director, codebar; co-founder and CEO, AViD FM

Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures

Cheryl Stevens, deputy director identity, trust and fraud, and error prevention, DWP

Chetna Arora, manager, Iqvia

Chiara Pensato, CMO, Cutover

Christina Scott, chief technology officer, News UK

Christine Ashton, CIO advisor

Cindy Rose, CEO, Microsoft UK

Claire Agutter, director, Scopism; director and lead tutor, IT Training Zone Ltd

Claire Burn, software engineer, Rapid7; global ambassador, Women Who Code Belfast

Claire Cockerton, former CEO, Plexal

Claire Davenport, CEO, notonthehighstreet.com

Claire Edmunds, founder and CEO, Clarify

Claire Morris, head of design, Founders Factory

Claire Novorol, co-founder and chief medical officer, Ada Health

Claire Vyvyan, senior vice-president, UK & Ireland commercial business, Dell EMC

Clare Gilmartin, CEO, Trainline

Clare Joy, expansion strategy manager, Onfido

Clare Sutcliffe, director and co-founder, She Wins

Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, BAME Recruitment Ltd; chair, the board of directors at Pop Up Projects

Daljit Bamford, social media advocate, The Trussell Trust

Daniela Menzky, co-founder and COO, Angoka

Daryn Edgar, vice-president, global alliances, WorkFusion

Davina Sirisena, founder and CEO at Difference Digital

Debbie Garside, CEO of GeoLang Limited

Debbie Green, vice-president applications, Oracle UK&I

Debbie Wosskow, co-founder, AllBright; former CEO, Love Home Swap

Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)

Deborah Vickers, channel director, MoneyGuru.com

Depika Koria, global product owner - voice assistants, HSBC

Devika Wood, co-founder, Vida Care; proposition owner-enhanced doctor at hand, AXA PPP Healthcare

Devon Edwards Joseph, senior data engineer, Soho House

Diana Biggs, global head of innovation, HSBC Private Banking

Diana Kennedy, vice-president strategy, architecture and planning, BP

Dimple Dalby, lead cloud platform engineer, Compare the Market

Doniya Soni, programme strategy and operations manager, WhiteHat

Dupsy Abiola, head of global innovation, International Airlines Group

Edel Creely, group managing director, Trilogy Technologies

Edel McGrath, partner, group head of technology, Knight Frank

Edwina Dunn, chairperson, Starcount; non-executive director, Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation; commissioner, Geospatial Commission

Eileen Burbidge, partner, Passion Capital; government special envoy for fintech

Eileen Jennings-Brown, head of technology, Wellcome Trust

Elaine Bucknor, group CISO and group director of security, Sky

Elaine Warburton, founder and non-executive director, QuantuMDx

Elena Novokreshchenova, vice-president of international, Remitly

Elena Sinel, Founder, Acorn Associates and Teens in AI

Eli Schutze Ramirez, web engineer, Monzo

Eliana Vanekova, head of business development and e-learning, Global Digital Week

Elin Ng, co-founder, Salve Technologies

Elisabetta Zaccaria, founder, Secure Chorus Ltd

Elizabeth Denham, information commissioner, ICO

Elizabeth Eastaugh, senior director, technology – development platform and infrastructure, Expedia

Elizabeth Varley, co-founder and CEO, TechHub

Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions

Ella Schofield, engineering manager, Bloom & Wild

Ellie Yell, founder and CEO, Fledglink

Elly Zhang, director of partnerships, Heliocor; co-founder and CEO, Buzzmi

Elspeth Finch, CEO and founder, IAND

Emily Brooke, founder and chair, Beryl.cc

Emily Forbes, founder, Seenit

Emma Cerrone, executive director, agile and digital fitness lead, global digital accelerator, MSD

Emma Fryer, associate director datacentres, TechUK

Emma Lacy, Nordics business operations leader, Oracle

Emma McGuigan, senior managing director, Microsoft Business Group, Accenture

Emma Mulqueeny, consultant and advisor

Emma Robertson, co-founder, Digital Awareness UK

Emma Sinclair, co-founder, Enterprise Alumni

Emma Woodman, UK&I ServiceNow practice lead, Accenture

Emma Wright, partner, Kemp Little; founder and director, Institute of AI

Erika Brodnock, founder, Extend Ventures; founder, Karisma Kidz and Kami

Erika Federis, legal counsel, Wirex

Erin Platts, head of EMEA and president of the UK branch, Silicon Valley Bank

Estelle Johannes, director, member communities UK, CompTIA

Fanny Corlosquet, DevOps engineer, The Economist Newspaper Ltd

Farah Kanji, global talent director, Founders Factory

Farida Gibbs, chief executive, Gibbs Hybrid

Fatimat Gbajabiamila, software engineer, Apolitical

Faye Holland, founder and director, Cofinitive

Fiona Hudson Kelly, CEO, Smart Assessor; CEO, Smart Apprentices

Flavilla Fongang, managing director, 3 Colours Rule; founder, TLA Black Women in Tech

Flora Tasse, head of CV/AI research, Streem

Fran O’Leary, co-founder and director of client services, Lodestone

Francesca Carlesi, co-founder and CEO, Molo Finance

Funmi Adewodu, IoS engineer, Yoyo Wallet

Gabi Wagenhofer, head of global solutions and data services, BP

Gail Jones, managing director, UKFast

Gem Hill, senior test for voice and AI, BBC

Gem Young, founder, Women of FinTech; founder, DiversiTech Hub

Gemma Moore, founder and director, Cyberis

Genevieve Leveille, CEO and principal founder, AgriLedger

Georgia Hanias, founder, Ecology Media

Georgina Owens, SVP IT services, DAZN

Ghislaine Boddington, co-founder and director, Women Shift Digital

Gillian Lamela, CIB technology cloud and engineering transformation programme manager and Women In Technology UK regional lead, Barclays

Grace Chang, software engineer, Twitter

Grace Stuart, marketing manager, Revolut

Hadley Beeman, chief technology adviser to the secretary of state, Department for Health and Social Care; acting CTO NHSX

Hannah Dawson, co-founder and CEO, Futrli

Hannah Sutcliffe, relationship manager, Moonhub

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering

Hayley Sudbury, co-founder and CEO, Werkin

Hazel Moore, chairman and co-founder, FirstCapital

Heather Black, CEO and founder, Supermums

Heather Delaney, founder and managing director, Gallium Ventures

Heather Picov, CEO, Apps for Good

Heather Savory, non-executive director UK Parliament Information Authority, House of Lords

Heba Bevan, CEO and founder, Utterberry

Helen Fraser, software developer, Morgan Stanley

Helen Kelisky, vice-president, cloud, UK and Ireland, IBM; vice-president, marketing cloud, Salesforce EMEA

Helen Lamb, vice-president, strategic pursuits unit, global delivery group, Fujitsu

Helen Meek, agile coach and consultant, RippleRock

Helen Milner, chief executive, Good Things Foundation

Helen Mitchell, director and co-founder, Blukudu Ltd; director, digital innovation programmes, Standard Industries

Helen Wollaston, CEO, Wise

Helene Panzarino, associate director, Centre for Digital Banking and Finance, The London Institute of Banking and Finance

Hephzi Pemberton, founder and CEO, Equality Group

Hilary Leevers, CEO, EngineeringUK

Indra Joshi, director of AI, NHSX

Inês Teles Correia, co-founder and CEO, DWYL

Iris Lapinski, founder and chair, Apps for Good

Irra Ariella Khi, CEO and founder, Zamna (formerly VChain Technology)

Isabel Fox, co-managing partner and co-founder, Luminous Ventures

Isabel Lewis, senior technology associate, Publicis Sapient

Ivana Bartoletti, technical director – privacy, Deloitte; co-founder, Women Leading in AI Network

Jackie Bell, senior teaching fellow in equality, diversity, outreach and public engagement, Imperial College

Jacqueline Abernethy, AVP of customer success EMEA, BounceX

Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary

Jane Silber, chair, Diffblue

Jane Turner, CEO, Centtrip

Janet Coyle, managing director business, London & Partners

Janna Bastow, CEO, ProdPad; co-founder, Mind the Product

Jaycee Cheong, cloud infrastructure engineer, Bryter

Jeni Tennison, vice-president and chief strategy adviser, Open Data Institute

Jennifer Arcuri, founder, InnoTech Network and Hacker House

Jennifer Opal, DevOps engineer, BT Group

Jennifer Rigby, COO, Lloyd’s of London

Jenny Griffiths, founder and CEO, Snap Vision

Jess Gosling, senior international policy officer, Department of Digital, Culture, Media & Sport; co-founder, Growth & Grace Collective

Jess Wade, postdoctoral research associate, Imperial College London

Jessica Falk, software engineer, Improbable

Jessica Sapick, DeepMind marketer, Google

Jin-Yan Gu, head of equities technology transformation, HSBC

Jo Eckersley, CEO and founder, Bubbl

Jo Graham, CIO, Boohoo

Jo Haslam, design director, Snap Finger Click

Jo Twist, CEO, UKIE

Joan Lei, senior data scientist, Revolut

Joanna Davinson, chief digital, data and technology officer, Home Office

Joanna Montgomery, founder, Little Riot

Joanne Hannaford, head of EMEA technology and global head of quality assurance engineering, Goldman Sachs

Joanne Smith, founder and CEO, Recordsure; chair, CBI SME Council

Jots Sehmbi, director of Innovation & Technology Solutions (CIO & CTO), University of Essex

Joy Foster, CEO, TechPixies

Joyeeta Das, CEO and founder, Gyana

Jude Ower, founder and CEO, Playmob

Julie Bretland, CEO, owner and founder, Our Mobile Health

Julie Parmenter, chief financial officer, nDreams

Julie Watling, managing director, Communications Solutions

Julie Woods-Moss, chair, Dunnhumby; CMO, Thoughtworks

Juliet Bauer, UK managing director, LIVI/KRY

June Angelides, VC, Samos Investments

Justine Roberts, founder and CEO, Mumsnet and Gransnet

Kadine James, chair, Women in 3D Printing and Hobs 3D

Kanta Dihal, postdoctoral researcher, Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, University of Cambridge

Karen McCormick, chief investment officer, Beringea

Karen Price, executive director, Tech Partnership Degrees

Karimah Campbell, EMEA customer success manager, Relativity

Kate Beaumont, director of innovation, Technology and Services Strategy, Samsung UK&I

Kate Bohn, Innovation and Strategy – Incubator and Accelerator lead, Lloyds Banking Group

Kate Craig-Wood, MD and co-founder, Memset

Kate Rosenshine, head of Azure Cloud Solution Architecture, Microsoft

Katie Koschland, senior software engineer, The Financial Times

Kavita Kalaichelvan, software engineer, Appear Here

Kayla Shapiro, production engineer, Facebook

Keeley Crockett, reader in computational intelligence, Manchester Metropolitan University

Kerensa Jennings, director of digital impact, BT Group

Kike Oniwinde, co-founder, BYP Network

Kim Nilsson, co-founder and CEO, Pivigo

Kiran Bhagotra, CEO and founder, ProtectBox

Kiran Uppal, VP projects, Unruly

Kirsten Connell, MD, CyLon

Kirstin Duffield, CEO, Morning Data

Kit Collingwood, chief digital officer, LB Greenwich

Kriti Sharma, vice-president product, GFK; founder, AI for Good UK

Lamorna Short, co-founder, Blue Elvin

Lara Sampson, product director, Universal Credit, DWP

Larissa Suzuki, machine learning practice lead, Google

Laura Weston, Java developer, Sky

Lauren Kisser, director, Alexa Info International, Amazon

Lauren Stewart, founder, Invigorate

Leanne Bonner-Cooke, founder and chair, Evolve-IT; founder and CEO, e-Bate

Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder and co-CEO, Elemental – The Social Prescribing Company

Liane Katz, CEO, MAMA.codes

Liat Moss, developer, Anthony Nolan

Libby Kinsey, head of technology and lead technologist for machine learning and artificial intelligence, Digital Catapult; co-founder, Project Juno

Lilybeth Go, IT director for artificial intelligence, BP

Lisa Hammond, CEO and co-founder, Centrix Software

Lisa Jacobs, UK managing director, Funding Circle

Lisa Ventura, CEO and founder, UK Cyber Security Association

Liz Ashall-Payne, CEO, Orcha

Liz Rice, VP open source engineering, Aqua Security

Liz Whitefield, director, Hippo Digital

Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow

Lou Cordwell, CEO, magneticNorth

Louise McCarthy, CIO advisor

Louise Stokes, director, Digital Leaders

Lucinda Carney, founder and CEO, Actus Software

Lucy Hall, CEO, Digital Women

Lucy Ireland, MD, BCS Learning & Development

Lyn Grobler, group CIO, Hyperion Insurance Group

Lynn Collier, global programme director – customer success, Hitachi Vantara

Magdalena Kron, Rise Global FinTech platform director, Barclays; co-founder, Geek Girl Meetup UK

Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president of IT transformation and value, Shell

Mala Mawkin, digital medicine innovation lead, Imperial College London

Malika Malik, data and AI cloud solution architect, Microsoft; Adviros, APPG on AI

Mandy Chessell, distinguished engineer, IBM

Margaret Ross, professor of software quality, Southampton Solent University

Maria Axente, responsible AI and AI for good lead, PwC UK; advisory board member, APPG for AI

Maria McKavenagh, COO, Verv (Green Running)

Mariarosaria Taddeo, senior research fellow and deputy director of the Digital Ethics Lab of the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

Marieke Flament, CEO, Mettle

Marija Butkovic, founder and CEO, Women of Wearables

Marily Nika, senior AI/machine learning product manager (Speech), Google

Marta Krupinska, head of Google for Startups UK.

Martha Moniz, engineering manager, Intercom

Maxine Mackintosh, postdoctoral research associate, The Alan Turing Institute; co-founder One HealthTech

Meha Nelson, co-founder and CTO, Predina; product and operations manager, Minica Automation

Mel Unsworth, global head of technology, Yoox Net-A-Porter

Melinda Nicci, founder and CEO, Baby2Body

Melinda Roylett, general manager UK and Ireland, Uber

Melissa Di Donato, CEO, SUSE

Melissa Morris, CEO, Lantum

Meri Williams, CTO, Healx

Merici Vinton, co-founder and CEO, Ada’s List

Merve Taner, software engineer, Zencargo

Mevish Aslam, founder, Sprinters

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, area vice-president, Northern Europe, Citrix

Michelle Seng Ah Lee, AI ethics lead, Deloitte UK

Misa Ogura, research software engineer, BBC; co-founder and CTO, Women Driven Development

Mridula Pore, co-founder and CEO, Peppy

Mursal Hedayat, co-founder and CEO at Chatterbox

Nabila Salem, board member,Tenth Revolution Group; president, Revolent Group

Nadia Abouayoub, founder, Aifinai

Nadine Thomson, global chief technology officer, MediaCom

Nadira Hussain, director of leadership development and research, Socitm

Nancy Fechnay, co-founder, BedrockX

Naomi Timperley, interim chair, FutureEverything; co-founder of Tech North Advocates

Natalie Gammon, digital and cybersecurity Advisor

Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chair, Net-a-Porter Goup

Natasha Sayce-Zelem, head of technology, Sky

Neeta Patel, CEO, Centre for Entrepreneurs

Neha Rajesh, head of account-based and partner marketing, Temenos

Nicky Tozer, VP, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite

Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England

Nicola Graham, director of infrastructure and support services, NHS Ayrshire & Arran

Nicola Mendelsohn, managing director, Facebook Europe

Nicola Whiting, chief strategy officer, Titania

Nicole Eagan, chief strategy and AI officer, Darktrace

Nicole Fu, consultant, Nav.Marketing

Niki Trigoni, chief technology officer, Navenio; Professor in Computer Science, head of Cyber Physical Systems Group, University of Oxford

Nikki Kelly, SVP public sector and health, Atos

Nina Tumanishvili, founder, HelloHub

Nneka Abulokwe, founder and CEO, MicroMax Consulting

Noor Shaker, founder and CEO, Glamorous AI

Norma Dove-Edwin, chief information officer, Places for People Group

Olga Kravchenko, CEO, Musemio

Pamela Maynard, CEO, Avanade

Pat Saini, head of immigration, Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP

Payal Jain, chair of Women in Data UK

Pearl Noble-Mallock, head of product and cyber security, BAE Systems

Perrine Farque, founder, Inspired-Human

Phoebe Chibuzo Hugh, founder and CEO, Brolly

Phoebe Greig, co-founder, Women Driven Development; co-director, Lesbians Who Tech, London; senior software engineer, Citi Innovation Lab

Phoebe Thacker, programme specialist for neuroscience, Google DeepMind

Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO, The Dots

Pippa Malmgren, co-founder, H Robotics

Polly Barnfield, founder and CEO, Maybe

Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace

Poppy Rainer, co-founder and CTO, Thrift+

Pravina Ladva, chief technology and operations officer, Swiss Re

Priya Guha, Venture Partner, Merian Ventures

Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech

Rachel Murphy, CEO, Difrent Group

Rachel Neaman, non-executive board member, advisor, mentor

Rachelle Mills, chief executive officer, KareInn

Rahel Tesfai, founder and CEO, FroHub

Rashada Harry, co-founder and managing director, Your Future, Your Ambition

Rav Bumbra, founder, Structur3dpeople; founder, Cajigo

Rebecca George, managing partner, Government and Public Services, Deloitte

Rebecca Kemp, director of customer journey, Citizens Advice

Rebecca Pope, head of data science and engineering, KPMG

Regina Moran, enterprise director at Vodafone

Reshma Sohoni, partner and co-founder of Seedcamp

Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?

Roberta Lucca, co-founder, chief brand officer and board director, Bossa Studios; creative director and host, Beta Lucca YouTube Channel

Ronda Zelezny-Green, global head, training and e-learning; Internet Society

Ros Delderfield, customer experience manager, BP

Rosie Sherry, founder, Ministry of Testing

Roxane Heaton, digital and innovation director, Morrisons

Rubi Kaur, solutions architect, Vodafone Group

Ruth Wandhofer, partner, Gauss Vantures

Sabrina Castiglione, chief financial officer, Tessian

Safia Barikzai, associate professor, London South Bank University; academic lead, Digital Grid Partnership

Samantha Payne, co-founder and chief operating officer, Open Bionics

Samantha Smith, head of digital and IT, 3C Shared Services; strategic IT lead, Cambridgeshire County and Peterborough City Councils

Sana Khareghani, head of UK government Office for Artificial Intelligence

Sandra Taylor, head of digital and ICT services, Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council

Sandra Wachter, associate professor, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

Sara Sharkey, head application services and DevOps, Defence Digital

Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor, EMEA, Microsoft

Sarah Atkinson, director, corporate social responsibility, global, Micro Focus

Sarah Burnett, partner, Emergence Partners; chair, BCS Women

Sarah Curran-Usher, EMEA managing director, True Fit

Sarah Hunter, director of global public policy, X (Google moonshots)

Sarah Luxford, director, Global Resourcing; co-founder TLA Women in Tech

Sarah Porter, founder and CEO, Inspired Minds

Sarah Rench, director of AI and industry solutions, Avanade

Sarah Shields, vice-president central and north Europe channel, Dell Technologies

Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe

Sarah Wilkinson, CEO, NHS Digital

Sarah Winmill, CIO, business functions, Ministry of Defence

Shaheen Sayed, senior managing director, Accenture

Shalini Khemka, founder and CEO, E2Exchange

Sharmadean Reid, founder, Beautystack and WAH Nails

Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK

Sharon Russell, senior software engineer, Comparethemarket.com

Sheeza Shah, founder and CEO, UpEffect

Shefali Roy, COO and CCO, TrueLayer

Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group

Sheree Atcheson, head of diversity and inclusion, Monzo

Sheridan Ash, technology and investments director, women in technology leader UK, PwC

Sherry Vaswani, group CEO, Xalient

Sian John, EMEA and APJ director, Cybersecurity Strategy, Microsoft

Siobhan Baker, software crafter, 8th Light

Sonia Patel, CIO, NHSX

Sonya Barlow, founder, LMF Network CIC

Sophie Deen, CEO at Bright Little Labs

Sophie McGrath, partner, Tech & Life Sciences, Goodwin

Stephanie Itimi, founder and CEO, Seidea

Stephanie Phair, chief customer officer, Farfetch

Sue Daley, associate director technology and innovation, TechUK

Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure

Susan Morrow, head of R&D, Avoco Secure

Susanne Chishti, CEO, Fintech Circle

Suzie Miller, senior cloud solutions architect - Azure, Microsoft

Sylvia Lu, head of cellular technology strategy, u-blox; board director, CW (Cambridge Wireless); board member, UK5G

Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; chair of government's AI Council

Tamara Lohan, founder and CTO, Mr & Mrs Smith

Tamara Rajah, founder, Live Better With

Tamsin Ashmore, CFO, Ultima Business Solutions

Tania Boler, CEO and co-founder, Elvie

Tanya Cordrey, partner, AKF Partners

Tara Donnelly, chief digital officer, NHSX

Taylor Semelsberger, founder, Miro Solutions UK

Tina Götschi, head of teaching and learning, Ada. National College for Digital Skills.

Tina Howell, cloud practice lead, AND Digital

Ting Zhang, CEO and founder, Crayfish.io

Tracy Westall, non-executive director, Department for Transport; NED, West Midlands 5G

Trudy Norris-Grey, chair of WISE

Tugce Bulut, CEO and co-founder, Streetbees

Valerie Moran, head of operations and client relations, PrepaidFS

Vanessa Vallely, managing director, WeAreTechWomen

Verena Rieser, professor of conversational AI and head of NLP; Co-Founder at Alana

Vicki Young, founder and CEO, Nalla Design

Vicky Brock, founder and CEO, Vistalworks

Victoria Carr, PhD student, King’s College London; founder, Researc/hers Code

Vivi Cahyadi, CEO, AltoVita

Wendy Tan White, vice-president, Moonshots at X; board member, TechNation; member, UK Diogital Economy Council; trustee, Alan Turing Institute

Yemi Oluseun, business change consultant, The Change Hive

Yi Luo, head of strategy, Earnd

Zahra Bahrololoumi, senior managing director, Accenture Technology UK & Ireland

Zandra Moore, CEO, Panintelligence

Zara Nanu, CEO and co-founder, Gapsquare

Zoe Cunningham, director, Softwire

A panel of expert judges used the following criteria to decide which of these women will be included in the top 50 shortlist:

Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through her personal position or the role she holds – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?

What authority or ability does the person have – either through her personal position or the role she holds – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority? Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?

What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT? Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely is she acknowledged by her peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?

Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely is she acknowledged by her peers as an authority and influence on UK IT? Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Does she have a leadership role and does that help her to develop the role of IT in the UK?

Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Does she have a leadership role and does that help her to develop the role of IT in the UK? Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will her authority and responsibility grow?

How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will her authority and responsibility grow? Community: Has the person contributed to the women in technology community? To what extent has she used her influence to help other women progress in IT?

The voting for the 50 women in this year’s shortlist will soon open to allow readers to vote on who they think should be named the Most Influential Woman in UK Technology 2020.

Women considered to have made a lifetime contribution to the technology sector, as well as past winners, have been added to our Hall of Fame, and so do not appear on the annual nominations list.

The winner will be announced at Computer Weekly’s annual diversity in tech event, run in partnership with Spinks, which this year will be held online on 1 October 2020 during National Inclusion Week.