Most Influential Women in UK Tech: The 2021 longlist

For the past 10 years, Computer Weekly has been showcasing women in IT, initially publishing a list of the top 25 most influential women in UK tech in 2012.

Since its first incarnation, the list has grown, and now celebrates 50 of the UK’s most influential women in UK tech every year.

In 2017, Computer Weekly started publishing the longlist when the number of nominations exceeded 160.

This number has grown year-on-year from 360 in 2019 to more than 430 in 2020 and over 500 women this year, each of whom has made a significant contribution to the technology sector.

Each year, we aim to ensure the nominations for the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Technology are as diverse and inclusive as possible, regardless of age, disability, race, religion or sexual orientation, including trans women and those who identify as non-binary.

Once the longlist of nominations is closed, a panel of judges chooses a shortlist of 50 women, which will soon be published to allow readers to vote for who they think should receive the accolade of Most Influential Woman in UK Technology 2021.

Readers’ votes are counted alongside the judges’ to reach the final decision, but first we want to congratulate all of those who are being considered.

The 2021 Most Influential Women in UK Technology longlist (in alphabetical order):

Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew; VP global community and belonging, Brandwatch

Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics

Abi Mohamed, programme lead, Tech Nation; co-founder/tech lead, Community Growth Ventures

Abigail Rappaport, global director, enterprise operations, Workplace by Facebook

Adah Parris, storyteller, director and producer of L&D experiences, The House of Griots

Adelina Chalmers, The Geek Whisperer – adviser for CTOs, tech leaders and engineers

Adizah Tejani, partnerships and product innovation, HSBC

Agnes Gradzewicz, co-founder and CMO, Smarty Software

Alex Depledge, founder and CEO, Resi

Alex Willard, CEO, Pivigo

Alexa Greaves, CEO, AAG IT Services

Alexa Marenghi, senior program manager – global talent acquisition, Microsoft; founder, Codess

Alexandra Deschamps Sonsino, consultant, Designswarm; founder, The Good Night Lamp

Alexandra Gillon-Livesey, head of strategic partnerships, CIB chief data and analytics office, JP Morgan

Alexandra Margarint, software developer, Flairbox

Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First

Alina Timofeeva, senior manager, advanced analytics and cloud, KPMG UK (moving to associate partner, Oliver Wyman)

Alison Davis, CIO, Natural History Museum

Alison Ettridge, CEO, Talent Intuition

Alison Pritchard, deputy national statistician and director general data capability, ONS

Alison Vincent, fellow, Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET); BCS fellow

Amanda Brock, CEO, Open UK

Amandine Flachs, CEO and co-founder, WildMeta

Amelia Bampton , regional director, Codurance

Amina Aweis, software engineer and web accessibility advocate, Silktide

Ana Perez, senior director consulting, Oracle; chair, Oracle Women in Leadership

Andrea Palmer, business change and digital transformation manager, BCS fellow, chair of BCS Women

Angela Morrison, experienced CIO; non-executive director, HM Land Registry; COO, Cancer Research UK

Angela Yu, A&E doctor; founder and managing director, London App Brewery

Ania Kubow, software engineer and course creator, FreeCodeCamp.org; co-founder, Whistle + Bango

Anna Barsby, CIO and managing partner, Tessiant

Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls

Anna Holland-Smith, co-founder, Recode; lead, engineer development and growth, Automattic

Anne Boden, CEO, Starling Bank

Anne Currie, tech ethics (contract), Container Solutions; CEO and co-founder, WorkingProgram

Anne Marie Neatham, commercial director for the office of the CTO, Ocado Technology

Anne Rose, managing associate, Mishcon de Reya

Anne Stokes, CEO, Streamwire Group

Annika Small, co-founder, CAST (Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology)

Anushka Sharma, founder, Naaut; senior technical programme coordinator, DiRAC - HPC

Ariane Gadd, lead DevOps engineer, Fiit

Avril Chester, founder, Cancer Central and Ask Ave; CTO, RIBA

Bea Karol Burks, director of explorations, Nesta

Beckie Taylor, CEO and co-founder, TechReturners

Becks Armstrong, CEO, Clarity

Beeban Kidron, founder and chair, 5Rights Foundation

Belinda Finch, CIO, Three

Belinda Parmar, CEO, The Empathy Business

Beth Probert, consultant engineer, Capgemini Engineering; vice-chair, WISE Young Professionals’ Board

Bethany Koby, co-founder, Technology Will Save Us; fellow, The Bio-Leadership Project

Bev White, CEO, Harvey Nash Group

Bhavagaya Bakshi, NHS GP; co-founder, C The Signs

Bindi Karia, adviser

Bingqian Gao, senior director of global advanced analytics, Aktana; founder and chair, Tiny Viz Talks

Bukky Babajide, founder, Female Techpreneur

Cait O'Riordan, chief product and information officer, Financial Times

Camille Baker, professor in interactive and immersive arts; year leader for MA Games Design, University for the Creative Arts

Carina Namih, general partner, Episode 1 Ventures

Carly Kind, director, Ada Lovelace Institute

Carmina Lees, managing director, Financial Services Technology Consulting at Accenture

Caroline Carruthers, CEO, Carruthers and Jackson; co-author, The chief data officer’s playbook

Caroline Dinenage, minister for digital and culture

Caroline Gorski, group director, R² Data Labs, Rolls-Royce

Caroline Hargrove, CTO, Zedsen

Caroline Plumb, founder and CEO, Fluidly

Caroline Serfass, senior vice-president and chief information officer, Canon Europe

Casey Calista, public affairs strategist, Hill + Knowlton Strategies

Cath Goulding, chief information security officer, Nominet

Catherine Breslin, adviser, Deeptech Labs; founder, Kingfisher Labs

Catherine Knivett, interim head of operations, AWO (on maternity leave)

Cathy McCabe, CEO, Proximity Insight

Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females

Charlotte Crosswell, non-exec director, fintech and innovation adviser

Charlotte Kirby, vice-president global strategic relations, Salesforce.org

Charlotte Light, advisory board member, Institute of Coding; group CTO, Aztec Group

Charlotte Robertson, co-founder, Digital Awareness UK

Charlotte Zhao, director, codebar; co-founder and CEO, AViD FM

Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures

Cheryl Stevens, interim director for shared channels experience, DWP Digital

Chiara Pensato, CMO, Cutover

Christina Scott, CTO, News UK

Christine Ashton, CIO adviser

Claire Agutter, director, Scopism; director and lead tutor, IT Training Zone

Claire Burn, software engineer, Rapid7; global ambassador, Women Who Code Belfast

Claire Cockerton, former CEO, Plexal; founder and adviser

Claire Davenport, CEO, notonthehighstreet.com

Claire Dickson, group CIO, DS Smith

Claire Edmunds, founder and CEO, Clarify

Claire Morris, chief studio officer, Founders Factory

Claire Novorol, co-founder and chief medical officer, Ada Health

Claire Osborne, vice-president interactive, Inspired Entertainment

Claire Vyvyan, senior vice-president, UK & Ireland commercial business, Dell EMC

Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK

Clare Gorman, senior VP, sales business operations, AVEVA

Clare Joy, expansion strategy manager, Onfido

Clare Sutcliffe, director and co-founder, She Wins; VP community, Multiverse

Claudia Natanson, head of information security, AccuWeather; chair, UK Cyber Security Council

Colleen Wong, founder and CEO, Techsixtyfour

Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, BAME Recruitment; chair, board of directors, Pop Up Projects

Daljit Bamford, social media advocate, The Trussell Trust

Daniela Menzky, co-founder and COO, Angoka

Daryn Edgar, board member, Glisser; CEO, LYTT

Davina Sirisena, founder and CEO, Difference Digital

Debbie Garside, co-chair, security - KTN Defence and Security Advisory Board, Knowledge Transfer Network

Debbie Green, vice-president applications, Oracle UK&I

Debbie Wosskow, co-founder, AllBright; former CEO, Love Home Swap

Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)

Deborah Vickers, VP product management, Citi; COO, Women in Banking and Finance

Depika Koria, global product owner - voice assistants, HSBC

Devika Wood, co-founder, Vida Care; proposition owner - enhanced doctor at hand, AXA PPP Healthcare

Devon Edwards Joseph, senior analytics engineer, Spotify

Diana Biggs, member, board of digital leaders, World Economic Forum; CEO, Valour

Diana Kennedy, CTO, Bupa

Dimple Dalby, lead cloud platform engineer, Compare the Market

Doniya Soni, programme strategy lead, Multiverse (formerly White Hat)

Dupsy Abiola, head of global innovation, International Airlines Group

Edel McGrath, partner, group head of technology, Knight Frank

Edwina Dunn, non-exec director, Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation; commissioner, Geospatial Commission

Eileen Jennings-Brown, head of technology, Wellcome Trust

Eileen Logie, deputy director, ESFA Apprenticeship Service

Elaine Bucknor, group CISO and group director of security, Sky

Elaine Warburton, founder and non-executive director, QuantuMDx

Elena Novokreshchenova, vice-president of international, Remitly

Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI

Eli Schutze Ramirez, software engineer, Twitter

Eliana Vanekova, founder, ZeroSmart

Elin Ng, co-founder and COO, Salve Technologies

Elisabetta Zaccaria, founder, Secure Chorus; entrepreneur mentor in residence, Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at London Business School

Elizabeth Eastaugh, senior director, technology - development platform and infrastructure, Expedia

Elizabeth Varley, adviser - early stage tech advisory group, Silicon Valley Bank

Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions

Ella Schofield, engineering manager, Bloom & Wild

Ellie Yell, founder and CEO, Fledglink

Elly Zhang, director of partnerships, Heliocor; co-founder and CEO, Buzzmi; head of partnerships, Globe Derivative Exchange

Elspeth Finch, CEO and founder, IAND

Emily Brooke, founder and chair, Beryl.cc

Emily Forbes, founder, Seenit

Emma Cerrone, executive director, agile and digital fitness lead, global digital accelerator, MSD

Emma Fryer, associate director (datacentres), TechUK

Emma Lacy, UKIE HCM business operations leader, Oracle

Emma Lindley, co-founder, Women in Identity

Emma McGuigan, senior managing director, Microsoft Business Group; lead - Intelligent Platform Service, Accenture

Emma Mulqueeny, consultant and adviser

Emma Robertson, director and co-founder, Digital Awareness UK

Emma Sinclair, co-founder, Enterprise Alumni

Emma Stace, chief digital and technology officer, Department for Education

Emma Taylor, head of digital safety, RazorSecure

Emma Trickitt, head of diversity and inclusion - technology, Sky

Emma Woodman, UK&I ServiceNow practice lead; MD, Accenture

Emma Wright, director, Institute of AI; partner, Deloitte Legal

Erika Brodnock, co-founder, Extend Ventures; founder, Karisma Kidz and Kami

Erika Federis, associate, CMS

Erin Platts, head of EMEA and president of the UK branch, Silicon Valley Bank

Estelle Johannes, director, member communities UK, CompTIA

Fanny Corlosquet, senior software engineer, The Economist Newspaper

Farah Kanji, chief people officer, Founders Factory

Farida Gibbs, CEO/founder, Gibbs Hybrid

Fateha Majid, founder and CEO, Biye Biye

Fatimat Gbajabiamila, software engineer, Apolitical; founder, Bridgemap

Faye Holland, founder and director, Cofinitive

Felicity Burch, executive director, Centre for Data Ethics & Innovation

Fiona Hudson Kelly, chair, board of directors, Smart Apprentices

Flavilla Fongang, managing director, 3 Colours Rule; founder, TLA Black Women in Tech

Flora Tasse, head of CV/AI research, Streem

Fran O'Leary, co-founder and director of client services, Lodestone

Francesca Carlesi, co-founder and CEO, Molo Finance

Funmi Adewodu, iOS engineer, Spotify

Gabi Wagenhofer, VP markets and midstream digital/CIO trading, shipping and midstream, BP

Gabriella Talbot, strategic technology delivery manager and co-chair, Aspire Network, The Co-op

Gem Hill, senior test for voice and AI, BBC

Gem Young, founder, Women of FinTech; founder, DiversiTech Hub

Gemma Moore, founder and director, Cyberis

Genevieve LeVeille, principal founder and CEO, AgriLedger

Georgina Owens, chief product and technology officer, Doqit

Ghislaine Boddington, co-founder and director, Women Shift Digital

Gillian Docherty, CEO, The Data Lab

Gillian Lamela, director, Technology Cost Simplification Programme; Women In Technology UK regional lead, Barclays Investment Bank

Grace Stuart, director of product marketing, Deel

Hadley Beeman, chief technology adviser to the secretary of state, Department for Health and Social Care

Hannah Dawson, co-founder and CEO, Futrli

Hannah Sutcliffe, relationship manager, MOONHUB

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering

Hayley Sudbury, co-founder and CEO, Werkin

Hazel Moore, chairman and co-founder, FirstCapital

Heather Black, CEO and founder, Supermums

Heather Picov, CEO, Apps for Good

Heather Savory, non-executive director, UK Parliament Information Authority, House of Lords

Heba Bevan, CEO and founder, Utterberry

Helen Boothman, managing director, Evergreen Energy

Helen Fraser, software developer, Morgan Stanley

Helen Kelisky, vice-president, cloud sales, UK and Ireland, Salesforce EMEA

Helen Lamb, head of delivery centres of excellence, Fujitsu

Helen Meek, agile coach and consultant, RippleRock

Helen Mitchell, director and co-founder, Blukudu; director of innovation strategy, ecosystems, change and communications, Global Transformation Office, BMI Group

Helen Needham, managing principal, Capco; founder, Me.Decoded

Helene Panzarino, associate director, Centre for Digital Banking and Finance, London Institute of Banking and Finance

Hephzi Pemberton, founder and CEO, Equality Group

Hilary Leevers, CEO, EngineeringUK

Holly Smith, senior solutions consultant, Databricks

Indra Joshi, director of AI, NHSX

Inês Teles Correia, co-founder and CEO, DWYL

Ira Krachanovskaya, senior marketing partner, BP Launchpad; startup adviser

Iris Lapinski, founder and chair, Apps for Good

Irra Ariella Khi, CEO and founder, Zamna (formerly VChain Technology)

Isabel Chapman, director, Power2Connect

Isabel Fox, co-managing partner and co-founder, Luminous Ventures; general partner, Outsized Ventures

Isabel Lewis, senior technology associate, Publicis Sapient

Ivana Bartoletti, technical director - privacy, Deloitte; co-founder, Women Leading in AI Network

Jackie Bell, senior teaching fellow in equality, diversity, outreach and public engagement, Imperial College

Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary

Jane Silber, chair, Diffblue; NED, Pusher

Jane Turner, CEO, Centtrip

Janet Coyle, managing director business growth, London & Partners

Janet Hughes, programme director, Future Farming and Countryside Programme, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance

Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO and founder, Tapoly

Jaycee Cheong, cloud infrastructure engineer, Bryter

Jeanie York, chief technology officer, Virgin Media O2

Jeni Tennison, vice-president and chief strategy adviser, Open Data Institute

Jennifer Allum, head, Gov.UK; director, Government Digital Service

Jennifer Opal, DevOps engineer, HelloSign at Dropbox

Jennifer Rigby, COO, Lloyd’s of London

Jenny Griffiths, founder and CEO, Snap Vision

Jess Gosling, senior international policy adviser, UK government

Jess Wade, postdoctoral research associate, Imperial College London

Jessica Falk, site reliability engineer, Google

Jessica Figueras, vice-chair, UK Cyber Security Council

Jill Hodges, CEO and founder, Fire Tech

Jillian Godsil, founder and editor in chief, Blockleaders.io

Jin-Yan Gu, principal engineer, NatWest Group

Jo Dalton, account director, Lodestone, secretariat of the Parliamentary Internet Communications and Technology Forum

Jo Eckersley, CEO and founder, Bubbl

Jo Graham, CIO, Boohoo

Jo Haslam, design director, Snap Finger Click

Joan Lei, senior data scientist, Revolut

Joanna Davinson, executive director, Central Digital and Data Office, Cabinet Office

Joanna Montgomery, founder, Little Riot

Joanne Hannaford, head of EMEA technology and global head of quality assurance engineering, Goldman Sachs

Joanne Smith, founder and CEO, Recordsure; chair, CBI SME Council

Jots Sehmbi, chief digital and technology officer, University of Essex

Joy Foster, CEO, TechPixies

Joyeeta Das, founder and chair, Gyana

Jude Ower, founder and CEO, Playmob

Julia Lopez, parliamentary secretary at Cabinet Office, responsible for digital government policy

Julie Bretland, CEO, owner and founder, Our Mobile Health

Julie Parmenter, chief financial officer, nDreams

Julie Watling, managing director, Communications Solutions

Julie Woods-Moss, chair, Dunnhumby; CMO, Thoughtworks

Juliet Bauer, UK managing director, Kry Livi

Juliette Atkinson, IT director, Bradford University

June Angelides, investor, Samos Investments

Justine Roberts, founder and CEO, Mumsnet and Gransnet

Kadine James, CEO and founder, The Immersive KIND

Kanta Dihal, senior research fellow, Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, University of Cambridge

Karen McCormick, chief investment officer, Beringea

Karimah Campbell, founder, Black Tech Queens; EMEA leader, customer success management, Relativity

Karina Vazirova, co-founder, Femtech Lab

Kate Beaumont, director device operations, product and innovation, Vodafone

Kate Bohn, innovation and strategy - incubator and accelerator lead, Lloyds Banking Group

Kate Rosenshine, director, global cloud solution architecture, unicorns and scaleups, Microsoft

Kate Ross, director of delivery, Smart

Katherine Calleja, senior partnerships and development manager, Raspberry Pi; founder, Cambridge Women in Tech

Katherine Eilbeck, head of research and development, Sellafield

Katia Lang , co-founder, FemTech Lab

Katie Koschland, principal engineer, The Financial Times

Kavita Kalaichelvan, software engineer, Cleo AI

Kayla Shapiro, production engineer, Facebook

Keeley Crockett , professor in computational intelligence, Manchester Metropolitan University

Kerensa Jennings, senior adviser, digital impact, BT Group

Keri Gilder, CEO, Colt

Kike Oniwinde, founder, BYP network

Kim Nilsson, chair, Pivigo

Kiran Bhagotra, CEO and founder, ProtectBox

Kiran Uppal, VP projects, Unruly

Kirsten Connell, First Cheque Fund at Octopus Ventures

Kirstin Duffield, CEO, Morning Data

Kit Collingwood, assistant director, digital and customer services, LB Greenwich

Kriti Sharma, vice-president product, GFK; founder, AI for Good UK

Lara Sampson, partner, Public Digital

Larissa Suzuki, data/AI technology practice lead, Google

Laura Dawson, CIO, London School of Economics

Lauren Kisser, director, Alexa AI - Knowledge International, Amazon

Leanne Bonner-Cooke, founder and CEO, e-Bate

Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder and COO, Elemental – The Social Prescribing Company

Leontina Postelnicu, head of health and social care, TechUK

Liane Katz, CEO, MAMA.codes

Libby Kinsey, head of data science strategy and operations, Ocado Technology; co-founder, Project Juno

Lilybeth Go, VP data and analytics platforms, BP

Lisa Forte, partner, Red Goat Cyber Security; co-founder, Cyber Volunteers 19

Lisa Hammond, CEO and co-founder, Centrix Software

Lisa Jacobs, Europe managing director, Funding Circle

Lisa Ventura, CEO and founder, UK Cyber Security Association; board member, Cyber Security Global Alliance

Liz Ashall-Payne, CEO, Orcha

Liz Rice, chief open source officer, Isovalent; chair, Technical Oversight Committee, Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Liz Whitefield, director, Hippo Digital

Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation

Lorna Davidson, CEO and founder, Redwigwam

Lou Cordwell, CEO, magneticNorth

Louise McCarthy, CIO adviser; co-founder and chair, Fluttr

Louise Rix, investor, Forward Partners

Louise Stokes, director, Digital Leaders; director, Shoreditch Virtual

Lucie Glenday, group CEO and founder, MySense.ai

Lucinda Carney, founder and CEO, Actus Software

Lucy Hall, founder, Digital Women and SocialDay; director, Avviso Media

Lucy Ireland, MD, BCS Learning & Development

Lyn Grobler, group CIO, Howden Group Holdings

Lynn Collier, renewals project lead, Syniti

Magdalena Kron, Rise Global FinTech platform director, Barclays

Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president of IT transformation and value, Shell

Mala Mawkin, digital medicine innovation lead, Imperial College London; head of market development, Leva Clinic

Malika Malik, data and AI cloud solution architect, Microsoft; adviser, APPG on AI

Mandy Chessell, distinguished engineer, IBM

Mansata Kurang, digital product owner, Alzheimer’s Society; founder, VR Revival

Maria Axente, AI and AI for good lead, PwC UK; advisory board member, APPG for AI

Maria McKavanagh, COO, Verv (Green Running)

Mariarosaria Taddeo, associate professor, senior research fellow, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

Marija Butkovic, founder and CEO, Women of Wearables

Marily Nika, senior AI/machine learning product manager (Speech), Google

Marta Krupinska, head, Google for Startups UK

Martha Moniz, engineering manager, Intercom

Mattie Yeta, head of sustainability - group strategy, DEFRA

Maxine Mackintosh, postdoctoral research associate, the Alan Turing Institute; co-founder, One HealthTech

Meha Nelson, co-founder and CTO, Predina; product and operations manager, Minica Automation

Mehak Mumtaz, COO and co-founder, iLoF

Mel Unsworth, global director of content and commerce technology, Yoox Net-A-Porter

Melinda Nicci, founder and CEO, Baby2Body

Melinda Roylett, global head of small and medium business, Afterpay

Melissa Di Donato, CEO, SUSE

Melissa Hendry, co-founder and managing director, ddroidd

Melissa Morris, CEO, Lantum

Meri Williams, CTO, Healx

Merve Taner, software engineer, Shopify

Mevish Aslam, founder, Sprinters

Michelle Darracott, CSO, Smart

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, area vice-president, Northern Europe, Citrix

Michelle Seng Ah Lee, AI ethics lead, Deloitte UK

Mignon Mapplebeck, business/entrepreneurship advisory, SEE Consulting; founder, CIO Digital Book Club

Mikela Druckman, CEO and co-founder, Greyparrot

Misa Ogura, research software engineer, BBC; co-founder and CTO, Women Driven Development

Monika Radclyffe, head, SetSquared, Bristol

Mridula Pore, co-founder and CEO, Peppy

Mursal Hedayat, co-founder and CEO, Chatterbox

Musidora Jorgensen, area vice-president, head of UK energy and utilities sales, Salesforce; ally for women in STEM

Nabila Salem, board member of tenth revolution group and president, Revolent Group

Nadia Abouayoub, founder, Aifinai

Nadine Thomson, global chief technology officer, MediaCom

Nadira Hussain, director of leadership development and research, Socitm

Naina Bhattacharya, chief information security officer, Danone

Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; growth and innovation consultant; project director, FreelanceHER100

Nat Pawlak, COO, My Ventures

Natalie Billingham, vice-president, sales and managing director, EMEA

Natalie Gammon, digital and cyber security adviser

Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chair, Net-a-Porter Group

Natasha Sayce-Zalem, global head of partner engineering, Prime Video, Amazon

Neeta Mundra, banking and financial services, Salesforce; industry transformation adviser

Neeta Patel, CEO, Centre for Entrepreneurs

Neha Rajesh, head of account-based and partner marketing, Temenos

Nicky Tozer, SVP, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite

Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England

Nicola Graham, director of infrastructure and support services, NHS Ayrshire & Arran

Nicola Martin, head of quality, Adarga; BCS Women and BCS software testing committee member

Nicola Whiting, co-owner and chief strategy officer, Titania

Nicole Eagan, chief strategy and AI officer, Darktrace

Niki Trigoni, chief technology officer, Navenio; professor in computer science, head of cyber physical systems group, University of Oxford

Nikki Kelly, SVP public sector and health, Atos

Nina Tumanishvili, CEO and founder, HelloHub

Nneka Abulokwe, founder and CEO, MicroMax Consulting

Noor Shaker, founder and CEO, Glamorous AI

Norma Dove-Edwin, chief information officer, National Grid ESO

Nova Baines, VP cloud DevOps, AVEVA

Olga Kravchenko, CEO, Musemio

Olivia Gambelin, founder and CEO, Ethical Intelligence Associates

Pamela Maynard, CEO, Avanade

Pat Ryen, founder, Cybergirls First

Patricia Shaw, CEO and founder, Beyond Reach; fellow, ForHumanity

Paulette Watson, founder and managing director, Academy Achievers

Payal Jain, chair, Women in Data UK

Pearl Noble-Mallock, head of product and cyber security, BAE Systems

Penny Endersby, CEO, Met Office; visiting prof in electronics and computer science, Southampton University; WISE ambassador

Perrine Farque, founder, Inspired-Human

Phoebe Chibuzo Hugh, founder and CEO, Brolly

Phoebe Greig, co-founder, Women Driven Development; co-director, Lesbians Who Tech, London; lead software engineer, Citi Innovation Lab

Phoebe Thacker, programme manager - neuroscience, Google DeepMind

Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO, The Dots

Pip White, managing director UK&I, Google Cloud

Pippa Malmgren, partner and senior adviser, Monaco Foundry

Polly Barnfield, founder and CEO, Maybe

Poppy Beer, co-founder and CTO, Thrift+

Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace

Pravina Ladva, chief technology and operations officer, Swiss Re

Priya Guha, venture partner, Merian Ventures

Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech

Rachel Murphy, CEO, Difrent Group

Rachel Neaman, non-executive board member, adviser, mentor

Rachelle Mills, CEO, KareInn

Rahel Tesfai, founder and CEO, FroHub

Rashada Harry, co-founder and managing director, Your Future, Your Ambition

Rav Bumbra, founder, Structur3dpeople; founder, Cajigo

Rebecca Kemp, director of customer journey, Citizens Advice

Rebecca Mister, co-founder and director, RedTech Recruitment

Rebecca Pope, UK digital and data science innovation lead, Roche

Regina Moran, vice-president strategic programs and change, Fujitsu

Reshma Sohoni, founding partner, Seedcamp

Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?

Rita Martins, FinTech partnerships lead, Finance and Risk

Roberta Lucca, co-founder and board director, Bossa Studios

Romanie Thomas, founder and CEO, Juggle Jobs

Ronda Zelezny-Green, global head, training and e-learning, Internet Society

Ros Delderfield, customer experience manager, BP International

Rosalind Singleton, CEO, Spring Fibre

Rose Ross, co-founder, TechBritannia; MD, Omarketing

Rosie Sherry, community lead, Orbit

Roxane Heaton, director, digital, data and technology, Cabinet Office

Rubi Kaur, senior solutions architect, Vodafone Group

Sabina Ciofu, head of EU and trade policy, TechUK

Sabrina Castiglione, chief financial officer, Tessian

Safia Barikzai, associate professor, London South Bank University; academic lead, Digital Grid Partnership

Samantha Payne, co-founder and chief operating officer, Open Bionics

Samantha Smith, head of digital and IT, 3C Shared Services; strategic IT lead, Cambridgeshire County and Peterborough City Councils

Sana Khareghani, head, UK Government Office for Artificial Intelligence

Sandra Taylor, assistant director of IT and digital, Worcestershire County Council

Sandra Wachter, associate professor and senior research fellow, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

Sara Sharkey, head application services and DevOps, Defence Digital

Sara Simeone, CEO, Digital Oracles

Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security adviser, EMEA, Microsoft

Sarah Atkinson, director, corporate social responsibility, Global at Micro Focus

Sarah Curran Usher, MD EMEA, True Fit

Sarah Hunter, director of global public policy, X (Google MOONSHOTS)

Sarah Luxford, partner (DDaT), GatenbySanderson; co-founder, TLA Women in Tech

Sarah Porter, founder and CEO, Inspired Minds

Sarah Rench, director of AI and industry solutions, Avanade

Sarah Shields, vice president - central and North Europe channel, Dell Technologies

Sarah Tulip, head of digital transformation, BJSS

Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe

Sarah Wilkinson, CIO, Thomson Reuters

Sarah Winmill, CIO, business functions, Ministry of Defence

Shahanaz Parven, commercial director and research analyst, Baharia Tech

Shaheen Sayed, senior managing director and technology lead UKI, Accenture

Shalini Khemka, founder and CEO, E2Exchange

Sharmadean Reid, founder, Beautystack, WAH Nails, The Stack World

Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK

Sharon Russell, senior software engineer, Comparethemarket.com

Sheeza Shah, founder and CEO, UpEffect

Shefali Roy, board member, Ada’s List and MakerDAO

Sheree Atcheson, global director of diversity and inclusion, Valtech

Sheridan Ash, technology and investments director, women in technology leader UK, PwC; founder, Tech She Can

Sherry Vaswani, group CEO, Xalient

Shivvy Jervis, forecaster and founder, FutureScape 248

Sian Allsopp, technology executive director, Morgan Stanley; steering committee member, Tech She Can

Sian John, director security, compliance and identity strategic growth business development, Microsoft

Siobhan Baker, senior software engineer, 8th Light

Sonia Patel, CIO, NHSX

Sonya Barlow, founder, LMF Network CIC

Sophie Davies-Patrick, CTO, MPB

Sophie Deen, CEO, Bright Little Labs

Sophie McGrath, partner, tech and life sciences, Goodwin Procter LLP

Stephanie Eltz, co-founder and CEO, Doctify

Stephanie Itimi, founder and CEO, Seidea

Stephanie Phair, chief customer officer, Farfetch

Sue Whittington, director of operations, Smart

Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure

Susan Buttsworth, COO, Three UK

Susan Morrow, head of R&D, Avoco Secure

Susana Zoghbi, deep learning research engineer, Greyparrot

Susanne Baker, associate director, climate, environment and sustainability, TechUK

Susanne Chishti, CEO, Fintech Circle

Susie Hargreaves, CEO, Internet Watch Foundation

Suzie Miller, senior cloud solutions architect, Azure, Microsoft

Sylvia Lu, head of cellular technology strategy, u-blox; board director, Cambridge Wireless; board member, UK5G

Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; chair of government’s AI Council

Tamara Lohan, founder and CTO, Mr & Mrs Smith

Tamara Rajah, chief business and science officer, Holland & Barrett

Tamsin Ashmore, CFO, Ultima Business Solutions

Tania Boler, CEO and co-founder, Elvie

Tanya Cordrey, partner, AKF Partners

Tara Donnelly, chief digital officer, NHSX

Tara McGeehan, president of UK and Australia operations, CGI

Tarah Lourens, chief product and technology officer, Rightmove

Taylor Semelsberger, founder, Miro Solutions UK

Tina Götschi, principal, Ada. National College for Digital Skills

Tina Howell, cloud practice lead, AND Digital

Ting Zhang, CEO and founder, Crayfish.io

Tracy Westall, chair, Curium Solutions; non-executive director, Department for Transport; NED, West Midlands 5G

Tristi Tanaka, technology change programme leader, currently at NHS; BCS Women committee member; fellow, ForHumanity

Tugce Bulut, CEO and co-founder, Streetbees

Valerie Willis, head of operations and client relations, PrepaidFS

Verena Rieser, professor of conversational AI and head, NLP; co-founder, Alana

Vibhusha Raval, data innovation scrum lead, GSK

Vicki Young, founder and CEO, Nalla Design

Vicky Brock, founder and CEO, Vistalworks

Victoria Carr, scientific programmer, Wellcome Sanger Institute; founder, ResearcHers Code

Vivi Cahyadi, CEO, AltoVita

Wai Foong Ng, founder and CEO, Matchable

Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail banking, NatWest Group

Wendy Tan White, vice-president, Moonshots at X; member, UK Digital Economy Council; trustee, Alan Turing Institute

Yanna Winter, CIO, head of IT, Generali

Yemi Jackson, founder and CEO, Engage Transform

Yemi Oluseun, programme manager, The Change Hive

Yi Luo, angel invester

Yvonne Gallagher, digital director, The NAO

Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK&I

Zandra Moore, CEO, Panintelligence

Zara Nanu, CEO and co-founder, Gapsquare; Global Future Council on Equity and Social Justice at World Economic Forum

Zoe Cunningham, director, Softwire

A panel of expert judges used the following criteria to decide which of these women will be included in the top 50 shortlist:

Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through her personal position or the role she holds – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?

Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?

Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely is she acknowledged by her peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?

Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Does she have a leadership role and does that help her to develop the role of IT in the UK?

Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will her authority and responsibility grow?

Community: Has the person contributed to the women in technology community? To what extent has she used her influence to help other women progress in IT?

Women considered to have made a lifetime contribution to the technology sector, as well as past winners, have been added to our Hall of Fame, and so do not appear on the annual nominations list.

The shortlist of 50 will be published soon, allowing reader voting, and the winner of the top 50 will be announced at Computer Weekly’s annual diversity in tech event, run in partnership with Spinks, which this year will be held online on 30 September 2021.