Nominate: Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2024

Tell us who you think should be included in Computer Weekly’s 2024 list of the 50 most influential women in UK technology
Out of the approximately 380,000 women who make up 20% of the UK’s technology sector, who is the most influential?
Computer Weekly is looking for nominations for our annual list of the most influential women in UK technology, which we put together each year in partnership with Nash Squared to showcase the female talent in the sector.
The concerningly slow progress when it comes to the number of women in tech has led to calls for action to increase efforts to build diversity and inclusion in the sector – one way of doing so is by showcasing the female talent that already exists to build a community of visible and accessible role models encouraging others to pursue a tech career.
As pointed out by last year’s Computer Weekly most influential woman in UK technology, Suki Fuller, intelligence adviser and fellow at Miribure, everyone has their own sphere of influence within which they can drive change.
She said: “We really need to teach our children, and those that are growing up in the world, how they can make a difference, and how they can be the influences to change the mindset of people understanding how we can be equal.”
Influence, achievements and potential are just some of the ways Computer Weekly, alongside our expert judges, decides who is named the most influential woman in UK tech each year.
Making sure women in the UK’s technology community are made more visible and accessible is also a vital part of Computer Weekly’s process for selecting the woman who deserves the title of most influential. The number of nominations has grown each year since its inception in 2012, where the list only featured 25 women, with last year’s longlist featuring more than 600 women.
Each year, we also recognise the technology sector’s Rising Stars alongside the top 50, as well as add several great women in tech to our Hall of Fame, of which there are now 50 members.
Once the nominations are received, a group of expert judges will choose the top 50 shortlist, after which Computer Weekly readers can then vote on the top 50 via an online poll to indicate who on the shortlist they believe should be named the 2024 Most Influential Woman in UK Technology.
The winner, as well as the final order of the top 50, will be announced at the Computer Weekly/Nash Squared diversity in tech event in London later this year.
The deadline for submission of nominations for this year’s list is 23:00 on 23 August 2024.
Judging panel
The judging panel that will decide the shortlist and order of the top 50 alongside the readers’ vote comprises industry professionals and experts, including:
- Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates.
- Karen Blake, co-CEO, Tech Talent Charter.
- Debbie Forster, Computer Weekly’s most influential woman in UK tech 2019.
- Amali de Alwis, Computer Weekly’s most influential woman in UK tech 2018.
- Jo Stansfield, founder and director of Inclusioneering; member, BCSWomen.
- Clare McDonald, business editor at Computer Weekly.
- Bryan Glick, editor-in-chief of Computer Weekly.
- A representative from Nash Squared.
Karen Blake and Debbie Forster, both of whom have been judges before, said: “Joining the judging committee for the Most Influential Women in Tech is an immense honour. These remarkable individuals not only drive technological innovation but also embody the strength and resilience that diversity brings to our industry.
“Their work paves the way for a more inclusive and equitable future, providing invaluable role models for the next generation. Celebrating their achievements is a step towards recognising women's vital contributions in tech and the limitless potential in a truly diverse workforce.”
The Computer Weekly women in IT Hall of Fame
Each winner of the Most Influential Woman in UK Tech award is inducted into the Hall of Fame, along with any other women who the judges feel deserve such recognition for their lifetime contribution to the sector.
The aim is to celebrate the most successful women in tech, as well as give our judges the opportunity to introduce new entrants to the top 50 list as emerging role models.
Current members of the Hall of Fame are:
- Amali de Alwis, NED and startup consultant.
- Andrea Palmer, principal consultant, Infosys Consulting; BCS fellow; chair, BCS Women.
- Anne Boden, founder, Starling Bank.
- Anne Marie Neatham, CSO, Ocado Intelligent Automation, Ocado Group.
- Anne-Marie Imafidon, founder and CEO, Stemettes.
- Carrie Anne Philbin, director of education, Raspberry PI Foundation.
- Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central, shadow minister for digital, science and tech.
- Cindy Rose, COO global enterprise, Microsoft.
- Clare Sutcliffe, co-founder, Code Club; community strategy consultant
- Debbie Forster, co-CEO of Tech Talent Charter.
- Eileen Burbidge, partner, Passion Capital.
- Elizabeth Denham, former information commissioner, Information Commissioner’s Office.
- Flavilla Fongang, founder of 3 Colours Rule and GTA Black Women in Tech.
- Gillian Arnold, managing director at Tectre.
- Hannah Dee, senior lecturer at Aberystwyth University and founder of the BCSWomen Lovelace Colloquium.
- Helen Milner, founder and CEO, the Good Things Foundation.
- Jacqueline De Rojas, past-president of TechUK.
- Jane Moran, former global CIO of Unilever.
- Janet Coyle, managing director business growth, London & Partners
- Jo Twist, CEO, UKIE.
- Joanna Shields, CEO of BenevolentAI.
- June Angelides, investor, Samos Investments.
- Kate Russell, author, tech reporter, speaker, educator.
- Kathryn Parsons, co-founder and co-CEO of Decoded.
- Maggie Berry, director, The Heart of the City.
- Maggie Philbin, CEO of TeenTech.
- Margaret Ross, emeritus professor of software quality, Southampton Solent University.
- Martha Lane Fox, founder of Doteveryone.org.uk, entrepreneur.
- Max Benson and Karen Gill, co-founders of Everywoman.
- Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England.
- Nicola Mendelsohn, vice-president Global Business Group, Meta.
- Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace.
- Priya Guha, venture partner, Merian Ventures.
- Rav Bumbra, founder, Structur3dpeople; founder, Cajigo.
- Rebecca George, previous managing partner for government and public services, Deloitte.
- Sarah Burnett, chief technology evangelist, kyp.ai.
- Sarah Luxford, partner (DDaT), GatenbySanderson; co-founder, TLA Women in Tech
- Sarah Wood, co-founder of Unruly Media, author.
- Sharon Moore, technical director, IBM Technology Ecosystem, IBM Technology.
- Sheila Flavell, chief operating officer, FDM Group; president, techUK.
- Sherry Coutu, founder, Founders4Schools.
- Stephanie Shirley, entrepreneur, philanthropist, legend.
- Sue Black, founder of TechMums, Bletchley Park campaigner.
- Sue Daley, director of tech and innovation, TechUK.
- Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; executive director, Innovate Cambridge
- Trudy Norris-Grey, strategic adviser, Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).
- Vanessa Vallely, CEO and founder, WeAreTheCity.
- Wendy Hall, Regius professor of computer science at the University of Southampton.
- Wendy Tan White, CEO, Intrinsic – an Alphabet company; board trustee, Alan Turing Institute; member, Digital Economy Council