Nominate: Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2024

Out of the approximately 380,000 women who make up 20% of the UK’s technology sector, who is the most influential?

Computer Weekly is looking for nominations for our annual list of the most influential women in UK technology, which we put together each year in partnership with Nash Squared to showcase the female talent in the sector.

The concerningly slow progress when it comes to the number of women in tech has led to calls for action to increase efforts to build diversity and inclusion in the sector – one way of doing so is by showcasing the female talent that already exists to build a community of visible and accessible role models encouraging others to pursue a tech career.

As pointed out by last year’s Computer Weekly most influential woman in UK technology, Suki Fuller, intelligence adviser and fellow at Miribure, everyone has their own sphere of influence within which they can drive change.

She said: “We really need to teach our children, and those that are growing up in the world, how they can make a difference, and how they can be the influences to change the mindset of people understanding how we can be equal.”

Influence, achievements and potential are just some of the ways Computer Weekly, alongside our expert judges, decides who is named the most influential woman in UK tech each year.

Making sure women in the UK’s technology community are made more visible and accessible is also a vital part of Computer Weekly’s process for selecting the woman who deserves the title of most influential. The number of nominations has grown each year since its inception in 2012, where the list only featured 25 women, with last year’s longlist featuring more than 600 women.

Each year, we also recognise the technology sector’s Rising Stars alongside the top 50, as well as add several great women in tech to our Hall of Fame, of which there are now 50 members.

Once the nominations are received, a group of expert judges will choose the top 50 shortlist, after which Computer Weekly readers can then vote on the top 50 via an online poll to indicate who on the shortlist they believe should be named the 2024 Most Influential Woman in UK Technology.

The winner, as well as the final order of the top 50, will be announced at the Computer Weekly/Nash Squared diversity in tech event in London later this year.

Please complete the form below to explain who you would like to nominate – and why – along with some basic details about yourself

The deadline for submission of nominations for this year’s list is 23:00 on 23 August 2024.