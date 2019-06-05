Nominations open for Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2019

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Computer Weekly list of the 50 most influential women in UK technology.

Each year, Computer Weekly, in partnership with Mortimer Spinks, uses the list to help make female leaders and role models in the technology industry more visible and accessible, as well as to recognise their work.

Launched in 2012, the list is now in its eighth year, and has grown from an original list of 25 to now recognising 50 women each year.

Judges familiar with the tech sector will work together to decide which of this year’s nominations will be shortlisted for the top 50, based on each woman’s achievements, potential, leadership skills and influence.

Once the shortlist of 50 is decided, readers will be given the opportunity to vote for who they believe should be named 2019’s Most Influential Woman in UK Technology.

The final order of the top 50 and the winner of the award will be announced at a special event in London in September 2019.

Last year’s winner was Amali de Alwis, CEO of social enterprise Code First: Girls. De Alwis, who studied for two degrees, the first in manufacturing and engineering and the second in shoe design, believes technology and creativity go hand in hand.

Code First: Girls began as a not-for-profit organisation offering female graduates part-time coding courses to give them better digital skills, and now teaches more women in the UK to code than the UK’s university system.

Alongside the announcement of the top 50, Computer Weekly also recognises the Rising Stars of the tech industry, and each year adds several great women in IT to its Hall of Fame.

The deadline to submit nominations is 9am on Monday 1 July 2019.

For the first time, Computer Weekly will be working alongside other organisations that compile their own lists to ensure as many great women in the sector as possible are considered for the Most Influential Woman in UK Tech accolade.

Among these partner organisations is Makers Academy, which recently put together a list of the top 30 rising stars in the software engineering field, entitled the Women in Software Powerlist.