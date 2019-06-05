Syda Productions - stock.adobe.c
Nominations open for Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2019
Computer Weekly is seeking nominations for this year’s list of the 50 most influential women in UK technology
Nominations are now open for the 2019 Computer Weekly list of the 50 most influential women in UK technology.
Each year, Computer Weekly, in partnership with Mortimer Spinks, uses the list to help make female leaders and role models in the technology industry more visible and accessible, as well as to recognise their work.
Launched in 2012, the list is now in its eighth year, and has grown from an original list of 25 to now recognising 50 women each year.
Judges familiar with the tech sector will work together to decide which of this year’s nominations will be shortlisted for the top 50, based on each woman’s achievements, potential, leadership skills and influence.
Once the shortlist of 50 is decided, readers will be given the opportunity to vote for who they believe should be named 2019’s Most Influential Woman in UK Technology.
The final order of the top 50 and the winner of the award will be announced at a special event in London in September 2019.
Last year’s winner was Amali de Alwis, CEO of social enterprise Code First: Girls. De Alwis, who studied for two degrees, the first in manufacturing and engineering and the second in shoe design, believes technology and creativity go hand in hand.
Code First: Girls began as a not-for-profit organisation offering female graduates part-time coding courses to give them better digital skills, and now teaches more women in the UK to code than the UK’s university system.
Alongside the announcement of the top 50, Computer Weekly also recognises the Rising Stars of the tech industry, and each year adds several great women in IT to its Hall of Fame.
The deadline to submit nominations is 9am on Monday 1 July 2019.
For the first time, Computer Weekly will be working alongside other organisations that compile their own lists to ensure as many great women in the sector as possible are considered for the Most Influential Woman in UK Tech accolade.
Among these partner organisations is Makers Academy, which recently put together a list of the top 30 rising stars in the software engineering field, entitled the Women in Software Powerlist.
Judging panel
The judging panel that will decide the shortlist and order of the top 50 alongside the readers’ vote comprises industry professionals and experts, including:
- Maggie Berry, founder of Women in Technology
- Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates
- Robin Beattie, director at Mortimer Spinks
- Andrea Palmer, business change manager in IT and services at BP and treasurer of BCSWomen
- Clare McDonald, business editor of Computer Weekly
- Bryan Glick, editor-in-chief of Computer Weekly
Those chosen for Computer Weekly’s most influential women in UK IT list will also be added to the nominations for UKtech50, the annual list of the most influential people in the UK’s tech sector.
Andrea Palmer, business change manager in IT and services at BP and treasurer of BCSWomen, who has been a judge of the list for several years, said: “BCSWomen are delighted and honoured to be involved in judging Computer Weekly’s Most Influential Women in UK IT. These awards highlight the array and depth of female talent from CXOs and entrepreneurs to new, emerging young tech talent who are truly inspiring.
“This initiative helps to address the importance of diversity and inclusion in the tech sector by identifying some of the potential benefits of working in IT that may be enjoyed by anyone with an interest or aptitude for such work, whether they be from minority groups or otherwise. Diversity and inclusion bring about improved decisions, which means we can create better products and services that are fit for purpose and suitable for everyone.
“The nominees are all role models that people can aspire to be like. Together, we can make a difference.”
The Computer Weekly women in IT Hall of Fame
Each winner of the Most Influential Woman in UK Tech award is inducted into the Hall of Fame, along with any other women who the judges feel deserve such recognition for their lifetime contribution to the sector.
The aim is to celebrate the most successful women in tech, as well as give our judges the opportunity to introduce new entrants to the top 50 list as emerging role models.
Current members of the Hall of Fame are:
- Jacqueline De Rojas, president of TechUK
- Joanna Shields, former UK minister for internet safety and security
- Jane Moran, global CIO of Unilever
- Sue Black, founder of TechMums; Bletchley Park campaigner
- Wendy Hall, Regius professor of computer science at the University of Southampton
- Stephanie Shirley, entrepreneur, philanthropist, legend
- Martha Lane Fox, founder and executive chair of Doteveryone.org.uk; entrepreneur
- Maggie Philbin, CEO of TeenTech
- Sherry Coutu, founder and executive chairman of social enterprise Founders4Schools
- Chi Onwurah, shadow industrial strategy minister, Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central
- Hannah Dee, senior lecturer at Aberystwyth University and founder of the BCSWomen Lovelace Colloquium
- Sarah Wood, co-founder and CEO, Unruly Media
- Amali de Alwis, CEO, Code First: Girls
Start the conversation
0 comments