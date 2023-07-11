Atstock Productions - stock.adob
Nominate: Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2023
Tell us who you think should be included in Computer Weekly’s 2023 list of the top 50 most influential women in UK technology
There are plenty of amazing women in the UK’s technology industry, but who do you think is the most influential?
Computer Weekly is looking for nominations for its annual list of the most influential women in UK technology, which it puts together each year in partnership with Nash Squared to showcase the female talent in the sector.
As pointed out by last year’s winner of the list, founder of 3 Colours Rule and GTA Black Women in Tech, Flavilla Fongang: “We only believe in what we see.”
Many young women choose not to pursue a career in the technology sector or drop out of tech-based education because they don’t believe it’s for people like them. This is a problem that could be solved if we ensured they saw more role models in the sector who they can aspire to follow in the footsteps of.
In some cases, young girls have even said they wish they had more encouragement from women already in the sector, and young women have admitted to regretting quitting science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects so early in their education.
Making sure the women in the UK’s technology sector are made more visible and accessible is a vital part of Computer Weekly’s process for selecting the woman who deserves the title of most influential. The number of nominations has grown each year since its inception, with last year’s longlist featuring more than 600 women.
The list was originally launched in 2012, only comprising of 25 women before being expanded to include 50 women.
Each year, we now also recognise the technology sector’s Rising Stars alongside the top 50, as well as add several great women in tech to our Hall of Fame, of which there are now 46 members.
Once the nominations are received, a group of expert judges will choose the top 50 shortlist based on criteria including achievements, potential, leadership skills and the influence of each nominee.
Computer Weekly readers can then vote on the top 50 via an online poll to indicate who on the shortlist they believe should be named the 2023 Most Influential Woman in UK Technology.
The winner of the title Most Influential Woman in UK Tech 2023, as well as the order of the top 50, will be announced at the Computer Weekly/Nash Squared diversity in tech event in London on 11 October 2023, this year being held in partnership with headline sponsor NatWest Group.
Please complete the form below to explain who you would like to nominate – and why – along with some basic details about yourself, and click on the “Submit” button to send your nomination to our judges.
The deadline for submission of nominations for this year’s list is 09:00 on 31 July 2023.
Judging panel
The judging panel that will decide the shortlist and order of the top 50 alongside the readers’ vote comprises industry professionals and experts, including:
- Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates.
- Karen Blake, co-COO and director of partnerships, Tech Talent Charter.
- Amali de Alwis, CEO, Subak.
- Jo Stansfield, founder and director, Inclusioneering; member, BCSWomen.
- Clare McDonald, business editor at Computer Weekly.
- Bryan Glick, editor-in-chief of Computer Weekly.
- A representative from Nash Squared.
- A representative from the NatWest Group
Amali de Alwis, a judge and a previous winner of the accolade, said: “It is such a pleasure to celebrate the incredible achievements of these individuals, and recognise the significant contributions they have made to the tech industry.
“The impact they have had on their organisations and communities gives us a taste of what a more diverse tech industry could deliver, and provides future generations with valuable role models in an industry where we still have a way to go before we can offer equel opportunities and pay for all.”
The Computer Weekly women in IT Hall of Fame
Each winner of the Most Influential Woman in UK Tech award is inducted into the Hall of Fame, along with any other women who the judges feel deserve such recognition for their lifetime contribution to the sector.
The aim is to celebrate the most successful women in tech, as well as give our judges the opportunity to introduce new entrants to the top 50 list as emerging role models.
Current members of the Hall of Fame are:
- Amali de Alwis, CEO, Subak.
- Andrea Palmer, principal consultant, Infosys Consulting; BCS fellow; chair, BCS Women.
- Anne Boden, CEO, Starling Bank.
- Anne Marie Neatham, COO Kindred – powered by Ocado Group, Ocado Group.
- Anne-Marie Imafidon, founder and CEO, Stemettes.
- Carrie Anne Philbin, director of education, Raspberry PI Foundation.
- Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central, shadow minister for digital, science and tech.
- Cindy Rose, president of Western Europe, Microsoft.
- Debbie Forster, CEO of Tech Talent Charter.
- Eileen Burbidge, partner, Passion Capital.
- Elizabeth Denham, former information commissioner, Information Commissioner’s Office.
- Flavilla Fongang, founder of 3 Colours Rule and GTA Black Women in Tech.
- Gillian Arnold, managing director at Tectre.
- Hannah Dee, senior lecturer at Aberystwyth University and founder of the BCSWomen Lovelace Colloquium.
- Helen Milner, founder and CEO, the Good Things Foundation.
- Jacqueline De Rojas, past-president of TechUK.
- Jane Moran, former global CIO of Unilever.
- Jo Twist, CEO, UKIE.
- Joanna Shields, CEO of BenevolentAI.
- June Angelides, investor, Samos Investments.
- Kate Russell, author, tech reporter, speaker, educator.
- Kathryn Parsons, co-founder and co-CEO of Decoded.
- Maggie Berry, director, The Heart of the City.
- Maggie Philbin, CEO of TeenTech.
- Margaret Ross, emeritus professor of software quality, Southampton Solent University.
- Martha Lane Fox, founder of Doteveryone.org.uk, entrepreneur.
- Max Benson and Karen Gill, co-founders of Everywoman.
- Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England.
- Nicola Mendelsohn, vice-president Global Business Group, Meta.
- Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace.
- Priya Guha, venture partner, Merian Ventures.
- Rav Bumbra, founder, Structur3dpeople; founder, Cajigo.
- Rebecca George, previous managing partner for government and public services, Deloitte.
- Sarah Burnett, founding partner and non-executive director, Emergence Partners.
- Sarah Luxford, partner (DDaT), GatenbySanderson; co-founder, TLA Women in Tech
- Sarah Wood, co-founder of Unruly Media, author.
- Sharon Moore, global technical lead for government, IBM Technology.
- Sheila Flavell, chief operating officer, FDM Group; president, techUK.
- Sherry Coutu, founder, Founders4Schools.
- Stephanie Shirley, entrepreneur, philanthropist, legend.
- Sue Black, founder of TechMums, Bletchley Park campaigner.
- Sue Daley, director of tech and innovation, TechUK.
- Trudy Norris-Grey, chair, Wise.
- Vanessa Vallely, CEO and founder, WeAreTheCity.
- Wendy Hall, Regius professor of computer science at the University of Southampton.