Flavilla Fongang, most influential woman in UK tech 2022, winner's speech

In this video from Computer Weekly’s annual diversity event, in partnership with Nash Squared, Flavilla Fongang, founder of 3 Colours Rule and GTA Black Women in Tech, gives her acceptance speech as the 2022 Most Influential Woman in UK Tech. She talks about her journey into the technology sector and how she advocates for other women and black women in the tech space.

When she first met Russ Shaw, founder of Global Tech Advocates (GTA), she noticed she was one of the only black women in the room, so she took it upon herself to address this issue.

"We only believe in what we see," she says, explaining why she not only strives to increase the number of black women in the tech sector, but also why she created a book, The Voices in the Shadows, to give young people the opportunity to see more people like themselves in the technology industry.