Diversity in tech 2022: Joel Gujral, Myndup

In this video from Computer Weekly’s annual diversity event, in partnership with Nash Squared, Joel Gujral, founder and CEO of Myndup, talks about how workplaces can support neurodivergent people in the workplace.

Though around 15% of the UK population has a neurodivergent condition, such as dyslexia, ADHD or clinical depression, it’s likely this figure is higher, but a large number of people remain undiagnosed.

Many people with these conditions or other invisible illnesses choose not to disclose them to their employer, and in some cases those who do face discrimination.

Gujral shares some of the ways organisations can help.