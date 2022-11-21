Diversity in tech 2022: Kerensa Jennings, BT

In this video from Computer Weekly’s annual diversity event, in partnership with Nash Squared, Kerensa Jennings, group director of data platforms at BT, talks about how diversity within an organisation, and the difference of thoughts that brings, can be very beneficial for businesses.

She points out having empathy for those you work with can go a long way, saying: “Looking at me, you can’t see the struggles I face, and I can’t see the struggles you face.”

She also says giving people a chance can make a huge amount of difference in what someone can achieve.

Likening diversity to a Kaleidoscope, she said people pose an “infinity of possibility” if given the opportunity.