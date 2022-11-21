Diversity in tech 2022: Jen Tippin, NatWest Group

In this video from Computer Weekly’s annual diversity event, in partnership with Nash Squared, Jen Tippin, group chief people and transformation officer at NatWest Group, talks about why diversity in business is important, especially in the tech sector.

Talking about NatWest’s approach to diversity and inclusion, Tippin says one of the reasons it’s so important is to allow everyone to access the potential they have.

Explaining policies about partner leave, setting targets, and calling out anything unacceptable are just some of the things NatWest has introduced.