Nominate: Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2022

Computer Weekly is looking for nominations for its 2022 list of the most influential women in UK technology.

Each year, in partnership with Spinks, Computer Weekly puts together the top 50 list to shine a light on women in the UK tech sector and to make them more visible and accessible as role models in the space.

In 2012, Computer Weekly launched the first list which comprised of only 25 women – now, in its eleventh iteration, the list has grown to showcase the top 50 women in the UK’s tech sector, and last year’s longlist featured more than 500 women.

Once the nominations are received, a group of expert judges will choose the top 50 shortlist based on criteria including achievements, potential, leadership skills and the influence of each nominee.

Computer Weekly readers can then vote on the top 50 via an online poll to indicate who on the shortlist they believe should be named the 2022 Most Influential Woman in UK Technology.

The winner of the title Most Influential Woman in UK Tech 2022, as well as the order of the top 50, will be announced at the Computer Weekly/Spinks diversity in tech event in London in October 2022, this year being held in partnership with headline sponsor NatWest.

Last year’s winner, Poppy Gustafsson, CEO of artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security firm Darktrace, told Computer Weekly at the time that the technology sector is increasingly in need of a mix of skillsets, including soft skills, emphasising that the key to innovation is applying one’s skillset in a creative way to solve a problem.

She said: “Just because you don’t understand the ones and zeros doesn’t stop you thinking about how you can use that technology to solve different problems.”

Please complete the form below to explain who you would like to nominate – and why – along with some basic details about yourself, and click on the “Submit” button to send your nomination to our judges.

Each year, Computer Weekly also recognises the technology sector’s Rising Stars alongside the top 50, as well as adding several great women in tech to its Hall of Fame.

In honour of 2021 having being the tenth year of the top 50 list of the Most Influential Women in UK Tech, last year saw 10 women added to the Hall of Fame, along with 10 women named as Rising Stars who are likely to appear on the top 50 list in the near future.

The deadline for submission of nominations for this year’s list is 09:00 on 5 August 2022.