Nominate: Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2022
Who do you think should be considered for Computer Weekly’s 2022 list of the 50 most influential women in UK technology?
Computer Weekly is looking for nominations for its 2022 list of the most influential women in UK technology.
Each year, in partnership with Spinks, Computer Weekly puts together the top 50 list to shine a light on women in the UK tech sector and to make them more visible and accessible as role models in the space.
In 2012, Computer Weekly launched the first list which comprised of only 25 women – now, in its eleventh iteration, the list has grown to showcase the top 50 women in the UK’s tech sector, and last year’s longlist featured more than 500 women.
Once the nominations are received, a group of expert judges will choose the top 50 shortlist based on criteria including achievements, potential, leadership skills and the influence of each nominee.
Computer Weekly readers can then vote on the top 50 via an online poll to indicate who on the shortlist they believe should be named the 2022 Most Influential Woman in UK Technology.
The winner of the title Most Influential Woman in UK Tech 2022, as well as the order of the top 50, will be announced at the Computer Weekly/Spinks diversity in tech event in London in October 2022, this year being held in partnership with headline sponsor NatWest.
Last year’s winner, Poppy Gustafsson, CEO of artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security firm Darktrace, told Computer Weekly at the time that the technology sector is increasingly in need of a mix of skillsets, including soft skills, emphasising that the key to innovation is applying one’s skillset in a creative way to solve a problem.
She said: “Just because you don’t understand the ones and zeros doesn’t stop you thinking about how you can use that technology to solve different problems.”
Please complete the form below to explain who you would like to nominate – and why – along with some basic details about yourself, and click on the “Submit” button to send your nomination to our judges.
Each year, Computer Weekly also recognises the technology sector’s Rising Stars alongside the top 50, as well as adding several great women in tech to its Hall of Fame.
In honour of 2021 having being the tenth year of the top 50 list of the Most Influential Women in UK Tech, last year saw 10 women added to the Hall of Fame, along with 10 women named as Rising Stars who are likely to appear on the top 50 list in the near future.
The deadline for submission of nominations for this year’s list is 09:00 on 5 August 2022.
Judging panel
The judging panel that will decide the shortlist and order of the top 50 alongside the readers’ vote comprises industry professionals and experts, including:
- Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates.
- Debbie Forster, CEO, Tech Talent Charter.
- Clare McDonald, business editor at Computer Weekly.
- Bryan Glick, editor-in-chief of Computer Weekly.
- A representative from Spinks.
- A representative from NatWest.
Debbie Forster, CEO of not-for-profit Tech Talent Charter, and a previous winner of the accolade, said: “While there are still so relatively few women in the IT sector, it’s fundamental that we celebrate and amplify those who are breaking the mould and doing amazing work in shaping the future of the whole sector. It’s a personal thrill for me to learn more about these incredible women and to play a part in helping to honour their achievements.”
The Computer Weekly women in IT Hall of Fame
Each winner of the Most Influential Woman in UK Tech award is inducted into the Hall of Fame, along with any other women who the judges feel deserve such recognition for their lifetime contribution to the sector.
The aim is to celebrate the most successful women in tech, as well as give our judges the opportunity to introduce new entrants to the top 50 list as emerging role models.
Current members of the Hall of Fame are:
- Jacqueline De Rojas, past-president of TechUK.
- Joanna Shields, CEO of BenevolentAI.
- Jane Moran, former global CIO of Unilever.
- Sue Black, founder of TechMums, Bletchley Park campaigner.
- Wendy Hall, Regius professor of computer science at the University of Southampton.
- Stephanie Shirley, entrepreneur, philanthropist, legend.
- Martha Lane Fox, founder of Doteveryone.org.uk, entrepreneur.
- Maggie Philbin, CEO of TeenTech.
- Gillian Arnold, managing director at Tectre.
- Sherry Coutu, founder, Founders4Schools.
- Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central, shadow minister for digital, science and tech.
- Hannah Dee, senior lecturer at Aberystwyth University and founder of the BCSWomen Lovelace Colloquium.
- Sarah Wood, co-founder of Unruly Media, author.
- Amali de Alwis, CEO, Subak.
- Kate Russell, author, tech reporter, speaker, educator.
- Kathryn Parsons, co-founder and co-CEO of Decoded.
- Maggie Berry, director, The Heart of the City.
- Max Benson and Karen Gill, co-founders of Everywoman.
- Debbie Forster, CEO of Tech Talent Charter.
- Eileen Burbidge, partner, Passion Capital.
- Margaret Ross, emeritus professor of software quality, Southampton Solent University.
- Nicola Mendelsohn, vice-president Global Business Group, Meta.
- Sheila Flavell, chief operating officer, FDM Group; president, techUK.
- Anne-Marie Imafidon, founder and CEO, Stemettes.
- Carrie Anne Philbin, director of education, Raspberry PI Foundation.
- Cindy Rose, president of Western Europe, Microsoft.
- Elizabeth Denham, former information commissioner, Information Commissioner’s Office.
- Helen Milner, founder and CEO, the Good Things Foundation.
- Jo Twist, CEO, UKIE.
- Rebecca George, previous managing partner for government and public services, Deloitte.
- Sarah Burnett, founding partner and non-executive director, Emergence Partners.
- Sue Daley, director of tech and innovation, TechUK.
- Trudy Norris-Grey, chair, Wise.
- Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace.