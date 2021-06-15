Nominate now: Most influential women in UK technology 2021

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Computer Weekly list of the most influential women in UK technology.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the list, aimed at showcasing women in the technology sector to make female and non-binary role models more visible and accessible.

Originally launched in 2012, the first version of the list comprised of only 25 women, and was eventually expanded to recognise 50 women each year, as well as Rising Stars and additions to the Hall of Fame.

The list and its winner will be announced during a Computer Weekly online event, in partnership with Spinks, in September 2021, celebrating 10 years of diversity and inclusion in the technology sector.

Once the list of nominations has been compiled, a group of judges will use various criteria, including achievements, potential, leadership skills and the influence of each nominee, to decide a shortlist of 50 women. Readers will then be invited, via an online Computer Weekly article, to vote for who from the 50 shortlisted they think should be awarded the title of the 2021 most influential woman in UK tech.

The order of the top 50 is then decided by the judges, taking into consideration the reader’s votes, and announced during the Computer Weekly/Spinks online diversity and inclusion event.

Last year’s winner, Anne-Marie Imafidon, founder and CEO of social enterprise Stemettes, warned against an “all talk, no action” approach to diversity in the technology sector. “Who are you hiring? Who are you promoting? Who are you listening to? Who are you valuing? Who do you have in your supply chain?” she asked. “Talk is great, but where’s the action? What are we committing to do?”

Each year, Computer Weekly also recognises the technology sector’s Rising Stars alongside the top 50, as well as adding several great women in tech to its Hall of Fame.

The deadline for submission of nominations is 09:00 on 9 July 2021.