Nominations open for Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2020

Nominations are now open for the 2020 Computer Weekly list of the most influential women in UK technology.

Computer Weekly, in partnership with Mortimer Spinks, assembles the list each year to recognise the accomplishments of women in the UK tech sector and to make them more visible and accessible as role models in the space.

Now in its ninth year, the original list in 2012 only recognised 25 women, and has now grown to shine a light on 50 women in each year.

After initial nominations are received, a group of expert judges use criteria such as achievements, potential, leadership skills and influence of each nominee to decide a shortlist of 50 women.

Computer Weekly readers will then be given the opportunity to vote via online poll to indicate who on the shortlist they believe should be named the 2020 Most Influential Woman in UK tech.

The final order of the top 50, as decided by the judges while taking into consideration the reader’s vote, and the winner of the most influential woman accolade will be announced as part of an online event in October 2020.

Last year’s winner was CEO of the Tech Talent Charter, Debbie Forster, who pointed out that inclusion can be a benefit to everyone, not just the under-represented.

The Tech Talent Charter is focused on “connecting the dots” when it comes to diversity in the tech sector, with Forster saying “the pieces of the puzzle are out there”, but firms need help to get the ball rolling.

Each year, Computer Weekly also recognises the technology sector’s Rising Stars alongside the top 50, as well as adding several great women in tech to its Hall of Fame.

The deadline for submission of nominations is 9.00am on 22 June 2020.