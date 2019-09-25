Most Influential Women in UK Tech 2019: Rising Stars

Computer Weekly has announced this year’s female Rising Stars of the technology sector, as chosen by the judges of the list of the Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2019.

Each year, several Rising Stars are selected for their growing contribution to both the technology sector and the diversity in technology agenda. Their dedication to the industry is likely to make them future candidates for the top 50 list of the Most Influential Women in UK Tech.

By highlighting the achievements of these women, Computer Weekly hopes it can increase the number of visible and accessible role models in the technology sector to encourage other women to pursue a career in technology, and better understand what possible roles a technology career has to offer.

The Rising Star category was first introduced as part of the Most Influential Women in UK Tech campaign in 2014 as a way to add to the pool of women honoured for their achievements in the technology industry.

The Rising Stars for 2019 are:

Tina Götschi, vice-principal of teaching and learning, Ada, the National College for Digital Skills Götschi has been with Ada, the National College for Digital Skills, since 2016, originally helping the school develop its curriculum before heading up computer science, then becoming its vice-principal of teaching and learning in 2018. She has a history in both teaching and technology, previously heading up computing at another school before Ada, and acting as a facilitator for Decoded. Combining the two skillsets at Ada College, Götschi is interested in where the creative and the technical collide.

Jo Eckersley, founder and CEO, Bubbl Eckersley founded content marketing and dynamic push notification platform Bubbl in 2016, where she is CEO. She created the platform to address changes to the marketing industry brought about by technology. She has had a long career in marketing and consultancy, having worked as a consultant for many firms and organisations, including the London College of Fashion, London Metropolitan University and Westminster Kingsway College. For 11 years, she was a monitoring officer for government innovation agency Innovate UK.

Abigail Morris, co-founder and CEO, Compare Ethics Morris is the co-founder and CEO of sustainable fashion platform Compare Ethics, which connects customers to brands producing goods in line with consumer’s values. The company is currently a resident of Google for Startups. Though Morris didn’t originally come from a technology background, she is an advocate of both technology and sustainability. Morris earned a masters in conflict, security and development while working for AEQ Global, an ethical policy and communications consultancy.

Helen Fraser, software developer, Morgan Stanley Fraser is a software developer, having held technical roles across the industry, including as a high-performance computing and cloud engineer at Barclays Investment Bank, a software developer at FDM Group, and currently as a software developer at Morgan Stanley. As well as becoming a finalist in the Information Age Future Stars of Tech Awards, Fraser has already contributed significantly to the women in tech sector, having acted as a judge for the TeenTech Digital Skills Award and as a panel member at a past Computer Weekly diversity and inclusion event.