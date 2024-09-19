Most influential women in UK tech: The 2024 longlist

Each year, as Computer Weekly searches for the top 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech, we publish the list of all of those nominated to shine a light on the number of amazing women in the technology sector.

This year, the longlist has grown to more than 700 women, and there will also be additions to the list of Rising Stars, and Computer Weekly’s women in tech Hall of Fame which recognises people who have made a lifetime contribution to the UK’s tech sector.

Since its launch in 2012, where the list featured only 25 women, Computer Weekly’s list of the top 50 women in UK technology has endeavoured to showcase the technology sector’s brilliant and hard-working women and non-binary people.

For the 13th year in a row, a panel of judges will choose the shortlist of 50 women, soon to be published to allow readers to vote for who they believe should receive the accolade of Most Influential Woman in UK Technology 2024.

The winner of the top 50 will be announced at Computer Weekly’s annual Diversity in Tech event, run in partnership with Harvey Nash in London in November 2024 (details to be announced).

Reader votes are counted alongside those of our judges’ to reach the final decision, but first we want to congratulate all of those who are being considered in this longlist of nominations.

The 2024 Most Influential Women in UK Technology longlist (in alphabetical order):

Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew

Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics

Abigail Allman, head of GTM and partnerships, Resulting IT

Abigail Rappaport, COO, Fiskl; executive coach, Henley Business School

Adah Parris, storyteller, director and producer, The House of Griots

Adelina Chalmers, founder and CTO, The Geek Whisperer

Adizah Tejani, strategy and planning, technology sourcing, HSBC

Agnes Gradzewicz, co-founder and CMO, Smarty Software

Ahsana Nabilah Choudhury, infrastructure developer, JP Morgan Chase & Co

Akua Opong, senior EUC engineer, infrastructure and cloud engineering, London Stock Exchange; STEM adviser

Alex Depledge, founder and CEO, Resi

Alex Ruhl, head of emerging tech, PwC

Alex Willard, owner, Taurus Management Consulting

Alexa Greaves, CEO, AAG IT Services

Alexa Marenghi, global HR leader, enterprise sales, Microsoft

Alexandra Deschamps Sonsino, design director, TPXimpact

Alexandra Jones, director general for science, innovation and growth, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First

Alice Hendy, CEO and founder, R;pple; cyber culture manager, Deloitte

Alina Timofeeva, board member, BCS

Alison Davis, executive director – IT/business relationship management, GE Healthcare

Alison Ettridge, CEO, Stratigens from Talent Intuition

Alison McLaughlin, board member, ScotlandIS

Alison Pritchard, deputy national statistician and director general data capability, ONS

Alison Vincent, chair, Digital Twin HUb; fellow, Institute of Engineering and Technology; BCS fellow

Allie Gillon-Livesey, head of GenAI strategy, JPMorgan Commercial & Investment Bank

Allison Kirkby, CEO, BT Group

Amanda Brock, CEO, Open UK

Amanda Finch, CEO, Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec)

Amanda Newman, client account lead senior manager, Accenture; blogger, The Career Mum

Amber Shand, software engineer, Skyscanner; founder, She Bytes Back

Amina Aweis, accessibility specialist, Thomson Reuters; Ambassador for Mayor’s fund for London

Amma Manso, cyber security expert; UK Delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women

Amy Lemberger, strategy and governance director, Gamma Communications PLC

Ana Perez, senior director consulting, Oracle; chair, Oracle Women in Leadership

Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser, UK government

Angela Yu, A&E doctor; founder and managing director, London App Brewery

Angelique Mohring, CEO and chairperson, GainX

Angie Madara, founder and CEO, Athena FundX

Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland

Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and global R&D, ArisGlobal

Anna Barsby, founder and managing partner, Tessiant

Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls

Anna Holland-Smith, lead, engineer development and growth, Automattic

Anne Currie, tech ethics (contract), Container Solutions; CEO and co-founder, WorkingProgram

Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ

Anne Rose, co-lead of blockchain group and managing associate-commercial, technology, data protection, Mishcon de Reya

Annette Joseph, founder and CEO, Diverse and Equal

Annika Small, co-founder, CAST (Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology)

Anushka Davies, head of talent, engagement and diversity, and head of learning and development, Softcat

Anushka Sharma, founder, Naaut; co-founder, London Space Network

Arfah Farooq, scout, Ada Ventures; founder, Muslamic Makers; founder, Muslim Tech Fest

Ariana Alexander-Sefre, founder and co-CEO, SPOKE

Ariane Gadd, principal – platform engineering, Slalom Build

Ash Finnegan, vice-president of product strategy, GTM and transformation, Conga

Asha Easton, immersive tech network lead, Innovate UK

Ashley Warren, CIO group technology services, SSE plc

Asia Sharif, data engineer, NatWest; software engineering mentor, Black Girls in Tech

Asma Bashir, co-founder, Centuro Global

Audrey Limery, CEO and founder, Kweevo

Avril Chester, founder, Cancer Central; CTO, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Bea Bakshi, co-founder, C The Signs

Beckie Taylor, CEO, co-founder, TechReturners

Becks Armstrong, CEO, Clarity; group COO, Hygenox

Bee Hayes-Thakore, board trustee, Jangala; vice-president of marketing, Kigen; board director, The Planetary Society

Beeban Kidron, expert in children’s rights in digital world; founder and chair, 5Rights Foundation

Belinda Finch, CIO, IFS

Belinda Parmar, CEO, The Empathy Business

Bella Abrams, director of IT, University of Sheffield

Beth Hepworth, client director, Protection Group International

Beth Lawton, chief digital and information officer, University of Strathclyde

Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared

Beverly Clarke, founder and CEO, Technology Books for Children; NCCE professional development leader, National Centre for Computing Education

Bina Mehta, chair, KPMG UK

Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures

Bingqian Gao, senior director of global advanced analytics, Aktana; founder and chair, Tiny Viz Talks

Bridgette Bigmore, CTO, National Physical Laboratory

Bristy Azmi, co-founder and creative director, Ricebox Studio

Bruna Pellicci, CIO, Linklaters

Bukky Babajide, founder and community lead, Female Techpreneur

Burcu Karabork, head of quart trading technology, Jefferies

Cait O'Riordan, vice-president of product management, Google

Camille Baker, senior tutor digital direction, professor of interactive and immersive Arts, Royal College of Art

Carina Namih, partner, Plural Platform; board trustee, Alan Turing Institute

Carlene Jackson, CEO, Cloud9 Insight

Carmina Lees, managing director, financial services, Accenture

Carol Howley, chief marketing officer, Exclaimer

Caroline Bellamy, chief data officer, Ministry of Defence

Caroline Carruthers, CEO of Carruthers and Jackson; co-author, The Chief Data Officer's Playbook

Caroline Hargrove, CTO, Ceres Power

Caroline Serfass, board member, NNIT

Carolyn Dawson, CEO, Founders Forum Group

Casey Calista, chair, Labour Digital

Cath Goulding, director of digital risk and security, Cadent Gas Limited

Catherine Breslin, founder, Kingfisher Labs

Catherine Wright, director, Corporate Finance, HSBC Innovation Banking

Cathy McCabe, CEO, Proximity

Catriona Campbell, chair, the Scottish AI Alliance; CTIO, EY UK&I,

Cecilia Harvey, founder, Tech Women Today; COO, City & Guilds

Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females

Charlotte Crosswell, chair, Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology

Charlotte Holloway, board member, TechUK

Charlotte Kirby, head of global relations and external affairs, ServiceNow

Charlotte Light, advisory board member, Institute of Coding; CDO, Aztec Group

Charlotte Robertson, MD and co-founder, Digital Awareness UK

Charlotte Zhao, director of business development, Codebar

Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures

Cheryl Laidlaw, founder, CeCe; founder, Website in a Day / London Web Girl

Cheryl Razzell, UKIR head of compute solution architecture, AWS

Cheryl Stevens, digital director of shared channels experiences, DWP

Chiara Pensato, vice-president of marketing – platform solutions, Farfetch

Chinazor Vivian Kalu, programme manager, Niyo Group

Christina Scott, COO, Blue Door Fertility

Christine Ashton, CIO, UK Research and Innovation

Christine Bellamy, CEO, Government Digital Service

Clair Hillier, head of digital delivery management, Waterstons

Claire Agutter, director, Scopism

Claire Burn, senior security data engineer, Elastic

Claire Cockerton, managing director, Cockerton & Co

Claire Davenport, interim COO, Multiverse; non-executive director, Trustpilot

Claire Dickson, CDTO, Haleon

Claire Edmunds, founder and CEO, Clarify

Claire Morris, chief studio officer, Founders Factory

Claire Novorol, co-founder and chief medical officer, Ada Health

Claire Osborne, vice-president interactive, Inspired Entertainment

Claire Rose, director, GTK Consulting

Claire Taylor, director of information services, Edinburgh Napier University

Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can

Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK

Clare Brown, sales director, manufacturing, energy and utilities, Microsoft

Clare Elford, CEO, Clue Software

Clare Gorman, senior vice-president global business operations, Aveva

Clare Johnson, founder, Women in Cyber Wales; cyber capability consultant, ITSUS Consulting

Clare Joy, global director of partnerships, Onfido

Clare Lansley, CIO, Aston Martin Formula One

Clare Loveridge, vice-president and GM – EMEA, Arctic Wolf

Clare Streets, founder, Post & Codes

Claudia Natanson, chair and interim CEO, UK Cyber Security Council

Claudia Varney, head of digital skills policy, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Claudine Adeyemi-Adams, CEO and co-founder, Earlybird; co-chair, Employers’ Network for Equality, and Inclusion

Colleen Wong, founder and CEO, Silver Sircle

Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, Diversifying Group

Cynthia Duku-Asamoah, senior product designer, Superscript

Daljit Bamford, chief customer officer, Bento Tech

Daniela Menzky, co-founder and co-CEO, Angoka

Danielle George, professor of electronic engineering and associate vice-president at The University of Manchester; chair, BCS Influence Board

Daryn Edgar, CEO, Techniche

Davina Sirisena, director, Alvarez & Marsal

Deb Millar, executive director of digital transformation, Hull College

Debbie Garside, CEO, Falconers Group; member of Government Cyber Security Advisory Board

Debbie Green, COO, applications, Oracle UKI

Deborah O'Neill, partner – head of digital Europe, Oliver Wyman

Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)

Deborah Vickers, SVP product management innovation labs, Citi

Dena Habashi-Ayub, senior delivery manager, Women in Tech Network Chair, HM Revenue & Customs

Depika Koria, global product lead – voice AI, HSBC

Devika Wood, head of digital health, Avalere Health

Diana Kennedy, executive director, Digital X, NatWest Group

Diane Gilpin, CEO, Smart Green Shipping Alliance

Dionne Condor-Farrell, senior application development manager, Transport for London; founder, Techfidence

Djamila Guernou, head of technology service operations, Transport for London

Doniya Soni-Clark, head of policy and public affairs, Multiverse

Dupsy Abiola, founder, Climate Tech Initiative

Dyann Heward-Mills, CEO, HewardMills

Edafe Onerhime, executive director, intelligent automation lead, JP Morgan Chase

Edel McGrath, partner, group head of technology, Knight Frank

Edwina Dunn, commissioner, Geospatial Commission; founder, The Female Lead

Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females

Eileen Jennings-Brown, CIO, Exscientia

EJ Cay, vice-president, UK and Ireland, Genesys

Ekta Soni, director of customer services, Floqsta

Elaine Allen, sales director, built environment, Microsoft

Elaine Bucknor, strategic adviser, non-executive director and technology executive

Elaine Warburton, founder and non-executive director, QuantuMDx; chair, Javelo Health

Eleanor Harry, CEO and founder, HACE: Data Changing Child Labour

Elena Gorman, co-founder, Women in Tech North East

Elena Novokreshchenova, global CEO freemium, DAZN

Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups

Eliana Vanekova, founder, ZeroSmart

Elin Ng, chief of staff, Griffin; venture partner, Bethnal Green Ventures

Elisabetta Zaccaria, entrepreneur mentor in residence, Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at London Business School

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance

Elizabeth Burroughs, COO, HACE: Data Changing Child Labour

Elizabeth Eastaugh, senior director, platform engineering, Just Eat Takeaway.com

Elizabeth Rossiello, CEO and founder, AZA Finance

Elizabeth Tweedale, CEO, Cypher Coders

Elizabeth Varley, dealmaker – global entrepreneur programme, Department for Business and Trade

Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions

Ellie Yell, independent consultant, coach and adviser

Elona Mortimer-Zhika, CEO, IRIS Software Group

Elspeth Finch, CEO and founder, IAND

Emily Brooke, founder and chair, Beryl.cc

Emily Forbes, founder, Seenit

Emily Hall-Strutt, director, Next Tech Girls

Emily Taylor, founder and CEO, DNS Research Federation; CEO, Oxford Information Labs

Emma Fryer, director public policy Europe, Cyrus One

Emma Lacy, UKIE applications PMO lead, Oracle

Emma Lindley, co-founder, Women in Identity; managing director, CAF

Emma Maslen, CEO and founder, Inspir ‘em

Emma McGinty, lead, industry and executive outreach, EMEA, Google

Emma McGuigan (on gardening leave from Accenture)

Emma Mulqueeny, head of ESG, Causeway Technologies

Emma Robertson, CEO and co-founder, Digital Awareness UK

Emma Sinclair, CEO and co-founder, EnterpriseAlumni

Emma Stace, chief digital information officer, The Open University

Emma Taylor, visiting professor in digital safety and security, Cranfield University

Emma Walker, principal workforce exercising SME, Immersive Labs

Emma Wright, director, Institute of AI; partner, Harbottle and Lewis

Erika Brodnock, co-founder, Extend Ventures; co-founder, Kinhub

Erin Platts, CEO, HSBC Innovation Banking UK

Estelle Johannes, senior director, member communities UK, CompTIA

Esther O’Callaghan, founder, hundo.xyz

Eva Zhang, CEO, Alipay UK

Evgeniya Fedoseeva, founder and CEO, GenerationKM; director of knowledge management, Advanced

Faith Ida, software engineer, Genesys; brand ambassador, Code First Girls

Faith La Grange, UK consulting lead, Microsoft

Farah Kanji, chief people officer, Founders Factory

Farida Gibbs, CEO, Gibbs Consulting; chair, supplier diversity, Cabinet Office

Fatuma Mahad, director of IT transformation, Queen Mary University of London

Faye Holland, director and founder, Cofinitive

Felicity Burch, executive director, Responsible Technology Adoption Unit, Department for Science Innovation and Technology (DSIT)

Felicity Oswald, interim CEO, National Cyber Security Centre

Feryal Clark, Parliamentary under secretary of state for AI and digital government, DSIT

Floriana Molone, founding member, The Boardroom

Fran O'Leary, co-founder and director of client services, Lodestone; co-founder, Institute of AI

Francesca Carlesi, CEO, Revolut UK

Franziska Bell, CTO and SVP digital technology, BP

Fungai Ndemera, founder and CEO, CheckUp Health

Gabi Mendelsohn Lewis, co-founder, Radiela

Gabi Wagenhofer, SVP digital operations / CIO – enterprise platforms and services, connectivity and compute, BP

Gail Kozlowski, product director, Superscript

Geeta Sriskanthan, head of information system and data risk management, Mizuho Bank

Gem Hill, founder and self care coach, SelfCare Backpack

Gemma Hallett, founder and MD, miFuture; panel member, Fintech Wales

Gemma Livermore, founder, Women of FinTech; international FS marketing lead, Seismic

Gemma Moore, founder and director, Cyberis

Genevieve LeVeille, principle founder and CEO, AgriLedger

Georgina Maratheftis, associate director for local public services, TechUK

Georgina Owens, group CTO, Playnetic

Ghislaine Boddington, co-founder and creative director, BDS Creative and body>data>space; co-founder, Women Shift Digital

Ghita El Haitmy, CEO and founder, Techbible

Gigi Taguri, director of medical technology, Lloyds Online Doctor

Gill Whitehead, group director, online safety, Ofcom

Gillian Lamela, executive director, cloud, data, AI/ML programme manager/domain architect, JP Morgan

Gina Gill, chief strategy officer, Central Digital and Data Office, HM government

Gina Neff, deputy CEO, Responsible AI UK

Hadley Beeman, technical architecture group member, W3C

Hailey Eustace, founder, Commplicated

Hannah Dawson, co-founder and CEO, Futrli by Sage

Hannah Fitzsimons, CEO, Cashflows

Hannah Sutcliffe, co-founder and COO, Moonhub

Hannah, director of technology, GCHQ

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering

Hayley Roberts, CEO and founder, Distology

Hayley Sudbury, co-founder and CEO, Werkin

Hazel Moore, chair and co-founder, FirstCapital

Heather Black, CEO and founder, Supermums

Heather Savory, non-executive director UK Parliament information and digital board, House of Lords

Heba Bevan, CEO and founder, Utterberry

Heena Mistry, advisory board, Midlands Digital Leaders

Helen Boothman, CEO, Homely; CEO, GreenPro

Helen Kelisky, managing director UKI, Google Cloud

Helen Lamb, vice-president, executive director, Uvance and portfolio, corporate strategy, CEO Office, Fujitsu

Helen Mitchell, digital innovation and change director and co-founder, Blukudu

Helen Needham, managing principal, Capco; founder, Me.Decoded

Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales

Helen Wylie, chief technology officer, Department for Work and Pensions

Helene Panzarino, associate director, Centre for Digital Banking and Finance, The London Institute of Banking and Finance

Hena Naranbhai, director of strategic development, Barclays

Hephzi Pemberton, founder and chair, Equality Group; founder and CEO, Honordex

Hilary Leevers, CEO, EngineeringUK

Holly Patton, COO, Tech Cornwall

Holly Porter, managing director of institute, BCS

Indra Joshi, founding ambassador, One HealthTech

Inês Teles Correia, co-founder and CEO, DWYL

Ira Krachanovskaya, business mentor, FemTech Lab

Irene Graham, CEO, Scaleup Institute

Irra Ariella Khi, CEO and founder, Zamna and Sunflower Relief

Isabel Fox, head of third-party funds, Molten Ventures

Isabel Lewis, frontend developer, Nutmeg

Isabelle Duarte, CMO, Soldo

Ivana Bartoletti, global chief privacy officer, Wipro; co-founder, Women Leading in AI Network

Jaclyn Bell, senior teaching fellow in equality, diversity, outreach and public engagement, Imperial College

Jacqui Lipinski, CIO and director of digital and technical operations, The Royal College of Art

Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary

Jade Wilson, senior software engineer, Microsoft

Jan McGinley, community director, Block Dojo

Jane Turner, CEO, Centtrip

Janet Bastiman, chief data scientist, Napier AI

Janet Collyer, chair, Quantum Dice

Janet Hughes, director, farming and countryside programme, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance

Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO and founder, Tapoly

Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2

Jemma Davis, founder and CEO, Culture Gem

Jeni Tennison, executive director, Connected by Data

Jeni Trice, CEO, founder and chief coding adventurer, Get with the Program

Jennifer Cox, security engineering manager, Tenable; director for Ireland, Women in CyberSecurity

Jennifer Gabrielle-Chapman, director of people operations, Many Pets

Jennifer Opal, board member, Neurodiversity in Business

Jenny Griffiths, vice-president of data science, Oracle

Jenny Rae, CIO, Imperial College London

Jess Wade, Royal Society University research fellow, Imperial College London

Jessica Figueras, vice-chair of trustees, UK Cyber Security Council; CEO, Pionen

Jessie Auguste, software engineer, CybSafe; advisory board member, GirlDreamer

Jia-Yan Gu, CTO, Barclays UK

Jill Hodges, entrepreneur

Jo Dalton, founder and CEO, JD & Co

Jo Evershed, CEO and co-founder, Gorilla Experiment Builder; CEO, Cauldron Science

Jo Graham, CDIO, ghd

Joanna Drake, CIO, THG

Joanna Haslam, design director, Snap Finger Click

Joanna Hodgson, UK general manager, Red Hat

Joanna Montgomery, founder, Little Riot

Joanna Tasker, co-founder, Discovering Technology

Joanne Hannaford, CIO Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank

Joanne Smith, founder and executive chair, TCC and Recordsure

Joanne Vengadesan, partner and head of technology sector, Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP

Johanna Hutchinson, chief data officer, BAE Systems

Jordan Brompton, co-founder, Myenergi

Josephine Dalton, director, Lodestone Communications

Jots Sehmbi, CIO, City, University of London

Joy Foster, founder and CEO, TechPixies

Joyeeta Das, ambassador for women in innovation, Innovate UK; CEO and co-founder, SamudraOceans

Jude Ower, chief strategy officer, PlanetPlay

Julia Adamson, managing director of education and public benefit, BCS

Julia Ward, startegic adviser, AMP

Julie Bretland, CEO, Our Mobile Health

Julie Dawson, chief policy and regulatory officer, Yoti

Julie Parmenter, chief financial officer, nDreams

Julie Watling, business development director, Communications Solutions

Julie Woods-Moss, chair, Dunnhumby; CMO, Thoughtworks

Juliet Bauer, chief commercial officer, Apian

Juliette Atkinson, IT director, Bradford University

Justine Roberts, founder and CEO, Mumsnet and Gransnet

Kadine James, CEO and founder, The Immersive KIND; chief disruptor, Artificial Rome

Kanta Dihal, lecturer in science communication, Imperial College London; associate fellow of the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, University of Cambridge

Karen Emelu, CEO and founder, Black Girls in Tech

Karen McCormick, chief investment officer, Beringea

Karen McLaughlan, head of service management, Social Security Scotland

Karen Meechan, CEO, ScotlandIS

Karimah Campbell, founder, Black Tech Queens; senior manager, EMEA customer success management, Relativtiy

Karina Vazirova, co-founder and CEO, Femtech Lab

Karrie Liu, director data analytics, Hypatia Analytics

Kasia Wojciechowska, regional head of client accounts and neurodiversity lead, Peregrine

Kate Beaumont, director, device operations, product and services, Vodafone

Kate Bohn, industry consultant

Kate Dadlani, head of security advisory services, Logicalis UK&I

Kate Philpot, vice-president, global sales enablement, Getty Images; board member, TLA – Black Women In Tech

Kate Rosenshine, global technology director, strategic partnerships – Digital Natives, Microsoft

Kate Ross, chief transformation officer, Connected Places Catapult

Kate Simon, partner, Leap by McKinsey

Kate Spalding, senior adviser, The D Group

Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland

Katherine Codlin, founder, Cambridge Women in Tech

Katherine Eilbeck, head of research and development, Sellafield

Katherine Holden, associate director, data analytics, AI and digital ID, TechUK

Kathryn Baddeley, head of corporate social responsibility, Cisco UK&I

Katia Lang Slater, co-founder, FemTech Lab

Katie Gallagher, managing director, Manchester Digital

Katie Inns, head of attack surface management, WithSecure

Katie Koschland, principal engineer, The Financial Times

Katie Ramsey, head of fintech, Department for Business and Trade

Katrina Novakovic, open source culture lead, Citi

Katrina Young, software and AI prompt engineer, KYC Digital; CTO, Aggregator Digital

Kavita Kalaichelvan, co-founder, Simba Health

Kay Kukoyi, CEO, Purposeful Group

Keeley Crockett, professor in computational intelligence, Manchester Metropolitan University

Kerensa Jennings, NED, adviser

Kerry Sinclair, executive vice president of IT, Sage

Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder and CEO, BYP network

Kim Wiles, product manager, Nominet

Kiran Bhagotra, CEO and founder, ProtectBox

Kiran Uppal, vice-president of creative insights, Nexxen Studio

Kirsten Connell, investor, First Cheque Fund, Octopus Ventures

Kirsten Edmondson, applications migration and DEI champion, Axa

Kirstin Duffield, CEO, Morning Data

Kirsty Baxter-Smith, director of operational resilience and service management, BT

Kirsty Jordan, CISO, Met Office

Kirsty Mitchell, CEO and founder, Skillsminer

Kit Ahweyevu, CEO, MindWeaver

Kit Collingwood, assistant director, digital and customer services, LB Greenwich

Kitty Hung, author of Business Analysis in the Era of Generative AI

Kriti Sharma, chief product officer, legal tech, Thomson Reuters; founder, AI for Good UK

Lara Sampson, partner, Public Digital

Larissa Suzuki, technical director, Google CTO Office

Laura Gilbert, director of i.AI, the Incubator for AI, DSIT

Laura Jardine Paterson, founder, Concat.tech

Laura Moore, co-founder, Lift as we Climb

Lauren Cooper, systems delivery lead, Costa Coffee

Lauren Kisser, director, living room AI, science and tech, Prime Video & Amazon Studios

Leanne Bonner-Cooke, entrepreneur

Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder and operations director, Elemental – The Social Prescribing Company

Leigh-Ann Russell, global head of engineering and CIO, BNY

Lella Violet Halloum, global student outreach and community lead, IBM

Leona Chauhan, CEO, Magia Consulting; CEO, UK Oracle User Group

Leontina Postelnicu, commercial and policy and public affairs lead, Feebris; vice-chair, HIMSS UK Committee

Lesley Walkinshaw, lead agile delivery manager, Costa Coffee

Liane Katz, CEO and co-founder, MAMA.codes

Libby Kinsey, head of data science strategy and operations, Ocado Technology; co-founder, Project Juno

Lila Ibrahim, chief operating officer, Google DeepMind

Lilybeth Go, head of strategy and innovation – data and AI, Siemens Energy

Lisa Forte, partner, Red Goat Cyber Security

Lisa Hammond, CEO and co-founder, Centrix Software

Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG

Lisa Jacobs, CEO, Funding Circle

Lisa Ventura, founder, Cyber Security Unity

Liz Ashall-Payne, CEO, Orcha

Liz Rice, chief open source officer, Isovalent; governing board, Cloud Native Computing Foundation; board member, OpenUK

Liz Whitefield, executive director, Hippo Digital

Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation

Lopa Patel, founder, Asians in Tech; chair, Diversity UK

Lorna Allan, chief digital and information officer, Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust

Lorna Davidson, CEO and founder, Redwigwam

Lou Cordwell, professor of innovation, University of Manchester

Louisa Steensma Williamson, founder and HR consultant, Thrive HR Consulting; co-founder, GTA Future of Work

Louise Harris, co-founder and director, TramshedTech

Louise Leavey, director, transformation innovation AI, Axpe Consulting

Louise O’Shea, group CEO, CFC

Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance; UK chair, Stripe

Lucie Laker, chief data officer, NHS Somerset

Lucinda Carney, founder and CEO, Actus

Lucy Hall, founder, Digital Women and SocialDay

Lucy Ireland, managing director, BCS Learning & Development

Lyn Grobler, group CIO, Howden Group Holdings

Lynn Collier, director, global solutions, Hitachi Vantara

Magdalena Kron, fintech and innovation director, Barclays

Magdalene Amegashitsi, group manager of insight and analytics, Avanade UK

Maggie Jones (Baroness Jones), Parliamentary under secretary of state for the future digital economy and online safety, DSIT

Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president of IT transformation and value, Shell

Mandeep Soor, CEO and co-founder, Bendi

Mandy Chessell, open source project lead, Egeria; founder, Pragmatic Data Research

Mansata Kurang, founder, VR Revival

Maria Axente, head of AI public policy and ethics, PwC UK; chair, vice chair and member of data analytics and AI Leadership Committee, techUK

Maria McKavanagh, commercial director, Joulen

Maria Santacaterina, founder and CEO, Santacaterina

Maria Than, co-founder and creative and tech producer, Ricebox Studio

Mariarosaria Taddeo, associate professor, senior research fellow, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

Marija Butkovic, founder and CEO, Women of Wearables

Marta Krupinska, CEO and co-founder, CUR8

Mary McKenna, co-founder, AwakenHub

Mattie Yeta, chief sustainability officer, CGI

Maureen Biney, software engineer and lead of the engineering fundamentals tech program, American Express

Maxine Mackintosh, co-founder and co-director, One HealthTech; co-founder, Data Science for Health Equity

Megan Goodwin, CEO, The Vision

Megan Jones, management consultant, Accenture

Mehak Mumtaz, COO and co-founder, iLoF

Mel Unsworth, CTO, END

Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom

Melanie McGrory, director of EMEA tech, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Melinda Nicci, founder and CEO, Body Collective Group

Melissa Di Donato, CEO, Kyriba; non-executive director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Melissa Hendry, UK co-founder and CEO, ddroidd

Melissa Morris, CEO, Lantum

Meri Williams, CTO, Pleo

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, vice-president, global strategic alliance partnerships, Citrix

Michelle Seng Ah Lee, deployment principal, AI and private equity, WovenLight

Mignon Mapplebeck, COO, SEE Consulting

Mikela Druckman, CEO and co-founder, Greyparrot

Milena Nikolic, CTO, Trainline

Misa Ogura, senior AI/ML engineer, GSK

Molly Johnson-Jones, founder and CEO, Flexa Careers

Monika Radclyffe, innovation programme director, Plexal

Mridula Pore, co-founder and non-executive chair, Peppy

Mursal Hedayat, co-founder and CEO at Chatterbox

Musidora Jorgensen, chief impact officer, World Wide Generation

Myra Hunt, co-CEO, Centre for Digital Public Services (Wales)

Nabila Salem, group president, Revolent Group

Nadine Thomson, CTO, Media for GroupM, WPP

Nadira Hussain, CEO, Socitm

Naina Bhattacharya, chief information security officer, Danone

Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; innovation director, Oxford Innovation

Naomi Williams, COO and partnerships lead, Black Girls in Tech

Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, founder and CEO, KogoPAY Group

Natalie Billingham, SVP, sales and managing director, EMEA, Akamai

Natalie Black, director of science and technology, Department for Business and Trade

Natalie Duffield, director of sales and marketing, InhealthcareUK

Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chair, Net-a-Porter Goup

Natalie Moore, CEO, Apps for Good

Natasha Sayce-Zalem, global head of partner engineering, Prime Video, Amazon

Neeta Mundra, EMEA financial services GTM leader, Salesforce

Neeta Patel, non-exec director, adviser, mentor

Neha Rajesh, founder, WonderWoman.org; marketing lead, Chrome Enterprise EMEA, Google

Nic Granger, director of corporate (digital, data and technology) and CFO, North Sea Transition Authority

Nicky Danino, head of the School of Computer Science, Leeds Trinity Universit

Nicky Tozer, SVP, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite

Nicola Graham, director of infrastructure and support services, NHS Ayrshire and Arran

Nicola Haywood-Cleverly, CDIO, Lincolnshire Police; NED, Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

Nicola Hodson, CEO for UK&I, IBM; deputy president, TechUK

Nicola Martin, BCS Women committee member and BCS Pride vice chair; founder, Nicola Martin Coaching & Consultancy

Nicola Whiting, co-owner and non-exec, Titania

Nicole Eagan, chief strategy and AI officer, Darktrace

Nicole Hardiman, director of engineering, Flagstone; co-founder, Swindon Inclusion and DiversityNetwork

Niki Davies, CEO, Tech Cornwall

Niki Dowdall, managing director, GRC World Forums; founder, Great British Businesswoman Awards

Niki Trigoni, CTO, Navenio; professor in computer science, head of Cyber Physical Systems Group, University of Oxford

Nikita Thakrar, co-founder and CEO, Included VC

Nina Tumanishvili, UK lead, Women in Tech; funding member, Odin

Nneka Abulokwe, founder and CEO, MicroMax Consulting

Noor Shaker, founder and CEO, SPATIALX; part time executive business development consultant, X-Chem

Norma Dove-Edwin, interim CDIO, Rolls-Royce

Nova Baines, vice-president of cloud DevOps, AVEVA

Nzinga Gardner, business operations analyst, News UK Technology; chair of Women in Tech Network, News UK

Olga Kravchenko, CEO, Musemio

Pamela Maynard, CEO emeritus, Avanade

Pat Ryan, founder, Cybergirls First

Patience Ndlovu, site reliability engineer, Sky

Patricia Gestoso-Souto, global director, scientific and technical customer support, BIOVIA

Patricia Shaw, CEO and founder, Beyond Reach

Paula Sussex, CEO, OneID

Paulette Watson, founder and managing director, Academy Achievers

Payal Jain, chair, Women in Data UK

Pearl Jarrett, CEO, The Jarrett Foundation

Pearl Noble-Mallock, head of product security and EEE, BAE Systems

Penny Endersby, CEO, Met Office

Perrine Farque, managing director, Perforce Software

Phoebe Chibuzo Hugh, head of insurance, director, Monzo Bank

Phoebe Greig, co-founder and CEO, Women Driven Development; senior lead software engineer and manager, Citi Innovation Lab

Phoebe Thacker, head of human data operations, OpenAI

Phoebe Whitlock, legal counsel; chair of the board of trustees, Codebar; director, Intellectual Property Awareness Network

Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO, The Dots

Pip White, senior vice-president of sales and functional global sales lead, The Access Group

Pippa Malmgren, economist, author

Polly Barnfield, founder and CEO, Maybe

Pooja Bagga, CIO, Guardian Media Group

Pravina Ladva, group chief digital and technology officer, Swiss Re

Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech

Rachel Arthur, chief learning officer, Raspberry Pi

Rachel Dunscombe, co-chair, OpenEHR; member, UK government AI Council; visiting professor, Imperial College London

Rachel Ilan Simpson, head of UX, Tessl

Rachel Keane, chief data inspirer, The Data Inspiration Group

Rachel Murphy, entrepreneur; founder, The Grafter

Rachel Neaman, partner, Strengths Unleashed

Rachel Phillips, vice-president of UK and Ireland, Okta

Rachel Steenson, vice-chair, BCS Council

Rachelle Mills, director of partnerships and innovation, KareInn

Rahel Tesfai, founder and CEO, FroHub

Rama Varsani, senior solution consulting manager and co-chair of the Women's Group, ServiceNow

Rashada Harry, co-founder and managing director, Your Future, Your Ambition; account director enterprise sales, AWS

Rebecca Crook, chief growth officer, Positive; chief growth officer, Creature London

Rebecca Mister, co-founder and director, RedTech Recruitment

Rebecca Molyneux, deputy director, broadband regulation and investment, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Rebecca Pope, UK digital and data science innovation lead, Roche

Rebecca Stephens, deputy director digital and tech policy, DCMS

Reeva Misra, founder and CEO, Walking on Earth (WONE)

Regina Moran, senior vice-president, global delivery, Fujitsu

Renee Hunt, CTO, Compare the Market

Reshma Sohoni, founding partner, Seedcamp

Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?

Rita Martins, FinTech board member, Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates

Ritu Mohanka, CEO, VONQ

Rituja Ravikiran Rao, senior enterprise project manager, Deliveroo

Roberta Lucca, co-founder and board director, Bossa Studios

Romanie Thomas, CEO, Chatsie

Ronda Zelezny-Green, co-founder and director, Panoply Digital; chair of the board, InnovateHer;

Roni Savage, managing director, Jomas Associates (Engineering & Environmental)

Rosalind Singleton, board member and consultant

Rosanne Kincaid-Smith, group chief operating officer, Northern Data Group

Rose Luckin, professor of learner centred design, UCL Knowledge Lab; founder and CEO, EDUCATE Ventures Research

Rosie Hewat, founder and CEO, Rosie's People

Rosie Sherry, CEO and founder, Ministry of Testing

Roxane Heaton, national board trustee, Citizen's Advice, board member, Digital Leaders

Rubi Kaur, technology strategy manager, Vodafone Group; chair, Vodafone Women in Technology

Ruby Melling, development associate Growing Talent Manchester, Ahead Partnership; founder, Talentloop

Ruth Harrison, executive global industry lead – retail and consumer goods, Avanade

Sabina Ciofu, associate director - international, TechUK

Sabrina Castiglione, chief operating officer, Pento

Safia Barikzai, associate professor, London South Bank University; academic lead, Digital Grid Partnership

Safiya Ahmed, co-founder and designer, Ricebox Studio

Sally Wynter, founder, MUHU; founder, PaperRound

Sam Hall, director of primary, community care and mental health digital services, Digital Health and Care Wales

Sam Wilson, freelance Interim CIO

Samantha Evans, MD, MENA, Startup Genome; co-founder, Founders Connext

Samantha Gaskell, consulting director & founder; DataFit

Samantha Niblett, founder, Labour Women in Tech

Samantha Richardson, director of executive engagement programmes, Twilio

Samantha Smith, director, Socitm Inspire

Sammy White, learning evangelist, Glean

Sana Khareghani, professor of practice in AI, King's College London

Sandie Small Duberry, deputy governorship chief information officer for the Prudential Regulatory Authority, Bank of England

Sandra Taylor, associate programme director for connecting care, Digital Health and Care Wales

Sandra Wachter, professor of technology and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford

Sanghamitra Karra, EMEA head of Inclusive Ventures Group, Morgan Stanley

Sanya Rajpal, founder and CEO, AdagioVR

Sara Jones, mobile operations director, BT

Sara Sharkey, strategy director, Prolinx Limited

Sara Simeone, CEO and co-founder, Niftyz

Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security adviser, EMEA, Microsoft

Sarah Atkinson, NED and freelance consultant

Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition & Markets Authority

Sarah Clarke, owner, Infospectives; technology governance specialist, World Ethical Data Foundation

Sarah Corbridge, healthcare director, Credera

Sarah Curran, founder and chief menopause officer, Just Hotter

Sarah Friswell, CEO, Red Ant

Sarah Hague, COO, BlackDice Cyber

Sarah Hunter, non executive director, Advanced Research and Invention Agency; board trustee, Nesta

Sarah Morris, professor of digital forensics, University of Southampton

Sarah Munby, permanent secretary, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Sarah Porter, founder and CEO, Inspired Minds

Sarah Rench, GenAI security lead and European cyber security ICOE lead, Avanade

Sarah Salimullah, principal, Ada. National College for Digital skills

Sarah Shields, head of vendor alliances, Computacenter

Sarah Tulip, chief growth officer, Conquer Technology; co-founder, Women in Leeds Digital

Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe

Sarah Underhill, HR director, technology and data (group chief operating office), Lloyds Banking Group

Sarah Wilkinson, COO, Virgin Money

Sarah Williams-Gardener, chair, Fintech Wales

Sarah Winmill, head of software products, Ministry of Defence

Sasha Burgoyne, co-founder and head of operations, TechSwitch; head of operations – academy, Softwire

Seema Khinda Johnson, co-founder and COO, Nuggets

Seemin Suleri, vice-president of engineering, Prima

Semsi Sonmez, partner – digital audit and technology talent leader, PwC

Shaheen Sayed, market unit lead UKI and Africa, Accenture

Shalini Khemka, founder and CEO, E2Exchange

Sharmadean Reid, founder, The Stack World

Sharon Prior, CIO, Heathrow Airport

Sharon Wallace, head of D&I, partnerships and people change, Sky

Shauna Mcdonagh, senior delivery manager, Superscript

Sheeza Shah, founder and managing director, UpEffect

Shefali Roy, founding partner, First Look

Sheree Atcheson, group senior vice-president, Valtech

Sheridan Ash, founder and co-CEO, Tech She Can

Sherry Vaswani, founder and CEO, Xalient

Shirley George, management consulting senior manager, Accenture

Shivvy Jervis, futurist, Forecasting Lab

Sian Allsopp, technology executive director, Morgan Stanley; steering committee member, TechSheCan

Sian John, CTO, NCC Group

Sian Jones, founder and CEO, Correla

Silka Patel, social value manager, Leidos; founder, Scotland Women in Technology

Siobhan Baker, technical consultant, Coding Black Females

Soheir Ghallab, IT consultant; chair, BCS Business Change Specialist Group

Sonal Shah, vice-president, Barclays

Sonal Shah, vice-president PMO portfolio and projects in remediation tech, Barclays

Sonia Livingstone, director, Digital Futures for Children centre

Sonia Patel, system CIO, NHS England

Sonya Barlow, founder, LMF Network

Sophie Davies-Patrick, CTO, MPB

Sophie Deen, CEO, Bright Little Labs

Sophie Kneeshaw, developer, Sky

Sophie McGrath, partner, tech and life sciences, Goodwin Procter LLP

Stephanie Eltz, co-founder and CEO, Doctify

Stephanie Itimi, founder and chair, Seidea CIC

Stephanie Phair, adviser, Felix Capital

Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC

Sue Preston, vice-president, WW advisory and professional services for HPE Global Sales, HPv

Sue Whittington, COO, Smart UK

Sue-Ellen Wright, managing director, aerospace defence and security, Sopra Steria

Suneeta Khutan, co-founder, Rise Enable Empower

Susan Bowen, CEO, Digital Catapult

Susan Morrow, head of research and development, Avoco Secure

Susanne Baker, partner, ERM; chair, TechUK’s Climate Council

Susanne Chishti, chair and former CEO, Fintech Circle

Suze Shardlow, community lead, Ladies of Code: London; developer relations consultant, Hoopy

Suzie Miller, global disability inclusion specialist, UBS

Sylvia Lu, head of corporate strategy, u-blox; board director, Cambridge Wireless; board member, 5G-ACIA

Tamara Lohan, founder and CEO, Mr & Mrs Smith

Tamara Rajah, group chief transformation officer, and CEO of H&B Wellness Solutions, Holland & Barrett

Tamsin Ashmore, group CFO, Ultima Business Solutions

Tania Boler, president and founder, Elvie

Tania Duarte, co-founder, We and AI

Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services

Tanya Powell, co-CTO, Coding Black Females

Tara Donnelly, founder, Digital Care

Tara McGeehan, president of UK and Australia operations, CGI

Tarah Lourens, chief operating officer, Rightmove

Tee Ganbold, CEO and founder, Improvability AI

Tess Cosad, CEO and co-founder at Bea Fertility

Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio

Thuria Wenbar, CEO and co-founder, Evaro

Tina Götschi, director of curriculum and quality, Ada. National College for Digital Skills.

Tina Howell, chief cloud officer, xDesign

Ting Zhang, CEO and founder, Crayfish.io

Toju Duke, CEO and founder, Diverse AI

Toni Lavender, CTO, Pebble pad

Toni Scullion, computing science teacher; founder of dressCode

Tracy Westall, chair, Curium Solutions; non-executive director, Department for Transport; NED, West Midlands 5G

Trish Blomfield, head of global accounts, Europe, Check Point Software Technologies

Trish Quinn, digital programme director, Directorate for Social Care and National Care Service Development, Scottish Government; strategic innovation director, FinTech Scotland

Tristi Tanaka, head of digital innovation and transformation, NHS Shropeshire, Telford and Wrekin; head of the CMO portfolio, NHS Black Country ICB; BCS Women committee member; fellow, ForHumanity

Tugce Bulut, co-founder, alchemy.ai; co-founder, Streetbees

Valerie Willis, co-founder and director, Ecomm Merchant Solutions

Verena Rieser, senior staff research scientist, Google DeepMind; co-founder, Alana

Vibhusha Raval, business agility lead, Lloyds Banking Group

Vicki Young, founder and chief creative officer, Nalla Design

Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software developer, Certua

Vicky Brock, founder and CEO, Vistalworks

Vicky Wills, CTO, Exclaimer

Victoria Higgin, CDIO and executive director, CityFibre

Victoria Oakes, national transformation partnerships manager, Microsoft

Vinny Leach, comms, media technology - portfolio delivery director, Avanade

Vivi Cahyadi, CEO and co-founder, AltoVita

Vivi Friedgut, founder and CEO, Blackbullion

Wai Foong Ng, founder and CEO, Matchable

Wendy Goucher, cyber consultant, Arcanum Cyber Security & Digital Forensics

Wendy Muirhead, partner, WH People

Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail, NatWest Group

Yanna Winter, CIO for Global, corporate and commercial in the UK, Generali

Yemi Jackson, founder and CEO, Engage Transform

Yemurai Rabvukwa, TikTok content creator, STEM Babe; senior cyber security associate in investment banking

Yi Luo, CEO and co-founder, Eunice

Yinka Makinde, director of digital workforce, NHS England

Yoko Spirig , CEO and co-founder, Ledgy

Yvonne Gallagher, digital director, National Audit Office

Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK&I

Zainabu Nakate, founder, Non-Coded; agile delivery Manager, IBM

Zandra Moore, CEO and co-founder, Panintelligence

Zara Nanu, founder, WorkVue; co-founder, Gapsquare

Zarina Pasalic, director of strategic planning, business operations & chief of staff to vice-president of CX Partner Practice, Cisco

Zoe Cunningham, director, Softwire

Zoe Kleinman, technology editor, BBC

Zsanett Bahor, senior analyst, Accenture

Zsuzsa Kecsmar, chief strategy officer and co-founder, Antavo Loyalty Cloud

A panel of expert judges used the following criteria to decide which of these women will be included in the top 50 shortlist:

Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through her personal position or the role she holds – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?

Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?

Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely is she acknowledged by her peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?

Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Does she have a leadership role and does that help her to develop the role of IT in the UK?

Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will her authority and responsibility grow?

Community: Has the person contributed to the women in technology community? To what extent has she used her influence to help other women progress in tech?