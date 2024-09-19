kentoh - stock.adobe.com
Most influential women in UK tech: The 2024 longlist
In Computer Weekly’s search for this year’s top 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech, hundreds of women have been put forward for consideration. Here, we look at a list of everyone nominated in 2024
Each year, as Computer Weekly searches for the top 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech, we publish the list of all of those nominated to shine a light on the number of amazing women in the technology sector.
This year, the longlist has grown to more than 700 women, and there will also be additions to the list of Rising Stars, and Computer Weekly’s women in tech Hall of Fame which recognises people who have made a lifetime contribution to the UK’s tech sector.
Since its launch in 2012, where the list featured only 25 women, Computer Weekly’s list of the top 50 women in UK technology has endeavoured to showcase the technology sector’s brilliant and hard-working women and non-binary people.
For the 13th year in a row, a panel of judges will choose the shortlist of 50 women, soon to be published to allow readers to vote for who they believe should receive the accolade of Most Influential Woman in UK Technology 2024.
The winner of the top 50 will be announced at Computer Weekly’s annual Diversity in Tech event, run in partnership with Harvey Nash in London in November 2024 (details to be announced).
Reader votes are counted alongside those of our judges’ to reach the final decision, but first we want to congratulate all of those who are being considered in this longlist of nominations.
The 2024 Most Influential Women in UK Technology longlist (in alphabetical order):
- Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew
- Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics
- Abigail Allman, head of GTM and partnerships, Resulting IT
- Abigail Rappaport, COO, Fiskl; executive coach, Henley Business School
- Adah Parris, storyteller, director and producer, The House of Griots
- Adelina Chalmers, founder and CTO, The Geek Whisperer
- Adizah Tejani, strategy and planning, technology sourcing, HSBC
- Agnes Gradzewicz, co-founder and CMO, Smarty Software
- Ahsana Nabilah Choudhury, infrastructure developer, JP Morgan Chase & Co
- Akua Opong, senior EUC engineer, infrastructure and cloud engineering, London Stock Exchange; STEM adviser
- Alex Depledge, founder and CEO, Resi
- Alex Ruhl, head of emerging tech, PwC
- Alex Willard, owner, Taurus Management Consulting
- Alexa Greaves, CEO, AAG IT Services
- Alexa Marenghi, global HR leader, enterprise sales, Microsoft
- Alexandra Deschamps Sonsino, design director, TPXimpact
- Alexandra Jones, director general for science, innovation and growth, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First
- Alice Hendy, CEO and founder, R;pple; cyber culture manager, Deloitte
- Alina Timofeeva, board member, BCS
- Alison Davis, executive director – IT/business relationship management, GE Healthcare
- Alison Ettridge, CEO, Stratigens from Talent Intuition
- Alison McLaughlin, board member, ScotlandIS
- Alison Pritchard, deputy national statistician and director general data capability, ONS
- Alison Vincent, chair, Digital Twin HUb; fellow, Institute of Engineering and Technology; BCS fellow
- Allie Gillon-Livesey, head of GenAI strategy, JPMorgan Commercial & Investment Bank
- Allison Kirkby, CEO, BT Group
- Amanda Brock, CEO, Open UK
- Amanda Finch, CEO, Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec)
- Amanda Newman, client account lead senior manager, Accenture; blogger, The Career Mum
- Amber Shand, software engineer, Skyscanner; founder, She Bytes Back
- Amina Aweis, accessibility specialist, Thomson Reuters; Ambassador for Mayor’s fund for London
- Amma Manso, cyber security expert; UK Delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women
- Amy Lemberger, strategy and governance director, Gamma Communications PLC
- Ana Perez, senior director consulting, Oracle; chair, Oracle Women in Leadership
- Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser, UK government
- Angela Yu, A&E doctor; founder and managing director, London App Brewery
- Angelique Mohring, CEO and chairperson, GainX
- Angie Madara, founder and CEO, Athena FundX
- Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland
- Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and global R&D, ArisGlobal
- Anna Barsby, founder and managing partner, Tessiant
- Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls
- Anna Holland-Smith, lead, engineer development and growth, Automattic
- Anne Currie, tech ethics (contract), Container Solutions; CEO and co-founder, WorkingProgram
- Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ
- Anne Rose, co-lead of blockchain group and managing associate-commercial, technology, data protection, Mishcon de Reya
- Annette Joseph, founder and CEO, Diverse and Equal
- Annika Small, co-founder, CAST (Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology)
- Anushka Davies, head of talent, engagement and diversity, and head of learning and development, Softcat
- Anushka Sharma, founder, Naaut; co-founder, London Space Network
- Arfah Farooq, scout, Ada Ventures; founder, Muslamic Makers; founder, Muslim Tech Fest
- Ariana Alexander-Sefre, founder and co-CEO, SPOKE
- Ariane Gadd, principal – platform engineering, Slalom Build
- Ash Finnegan, vice-president of product strategy, GTM and transformation, Conga
- Asha Easton, immersive tech network lead, Innovate UK
- Ashley Warren, CIO group technology services, SSE plc
- Asia Sharif, data engineer, NatWest; software engineering mentor, Black Girls in Tech
- Asma Bashir, co-founder, Centuro Global
- Audrey Limery, CEO and founder, Kweevo
- Avril Chester, founder, Cancer Central; CTO, Royal Pharmaceutical Society
- Bea Bakshi, co-founder, C The Signs
- Beckie Taylor, CEO, co-founder, TechReturners
- Becks Armstrong, CEO, Clarity; group COO, Hygenox
- Bee Hayes-Thakore, board trustee, Jangala; vice-president of marketing, Kigen; board director, The Planetary Society
- Beeban Kidron, expert in children’s rights in digital world; founder and chair, 5Rights Foundation
- Belinda Finch, CIO, IFS
- Belinda Parmar, CEO, The Empathy Business
- Bella Abrams, director of IT, University of Sheffield
- Beth Hepworth, client director, Protection Group International
- Beth Lawton, chief digital and information officer, University of Strathclyde
- Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared
- Beverly Clarke, founder and CEO, Technology Books for Children; NCCE professional development leader, National Centre for Computing Education
- Bina Mehta, chair, KPMG UK
- Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures
- Bingqian Gao, senior director of global advanced analytics, Aktana; founder and chair, Tiny Viz Talks
- Bridgette Bigmore, CTO, National Physical Laboratory
- Bristy Azmi, co-founder and creative director, Ricebox Studio
- Bruna Pellicci, CIO, Linklaters
- Bukky Babajide, founder and community lead, Female Techpreneur
- Burcu Karabork, head of quart trading technology, Jefferies
- Cait O'Riordan, vice-president of product management, Google
- Camille Baker, senior tutor digital direction, professor of interactive and immersive Arts, Royal College of Art
- Carina Namih, partner, Plural Platform; board trustee, Alan Turing Institute
- Carlene Jackson, CEO, Cloud9 Insight
- Carmina Lees, managing director, financial services, Accenture
- Carol Howley, chief marketing officer, Exclaimer
- Caroline Bellamy, chief data officer, Ministry of Defence
- Caroline Carruthers, CEO of Carruthers and Jackson; co-author, The Chief Data Officer's Playbook
- Caroline Hargrove, CTO, Ceres Power
- Caroline Serfass, board member, NNIT
- Carolyn Dawson, CEO, Founders Forum Group
- Casey Calista, chair, Labour Digital
- Cath Goulding, director of digital risk and security, Cadent Gas Limited
- Catherine Breslin, founder, Kingfisher Labs
- Catherine Wright, director, Corporate Finance, HSBC Innovation Banking
- Cathy McCabe, CEO, Proximity
- Catriona Campbell, chair, the Scottish AI Alliance; CTIO, EY UK&I,
- Cecilia Harvey, founder, Tech Women Today; COO, City & Guilds
- Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females
- Charlotte Crosswell, chair, Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology
- Charlotte Holloway, board member, TechUK
- Charlotte Kirby, head of global relations and external affairs, ServiceNow
- Charlotte Light, advisory board member, Institute of Coding; CDO, Aztec Group
- Charlotte Robertson, MD and co-founder, Digital Awareness UK
- Charlotte Zhao, director of business development, Codebar
- Check Warner, co-founder, Diversity VC; partner, Ada Ventures
- Cheryl Laidlaw, founder, CeCe; founder, Website in a Day / London Web Girl
- Cheryl Razzell, UKIR head of compute solution architecture, AWS
- Cheryl Stevens, digital director of shared channels experiences, DWP
- Chiara Pensato, vice-president of marketing – platform solutions, Farfetch
- Chinazor Vivian Kalu, programme manager, Niyo Group
- Christina Scott, COO, Blue Door Fertility
- Christine Ashton, CIO, UK Research and Innovation
- Christine Bellamy, CEO, Government Digital Service
- Clair Hillier, head of digital delivery management, Waterstons
- Claire Agutter, director, Scopism
- Claire Burn, senior security data engineer, Elastic
- Claire Cockerton, managing director, Cockerton & Co
- Claire Davenport, interim COO, Multiverse; non-executive director, Trustpilot
- Claire Dickson, CDTO, Haleon
- Claire Edmunds, founder and CEO, Clarify
- Claire Morris, chief studio officer, Founders Factory
- Claire Novorol, co-founder and chief medical officer, Ada Health
- Claire Osborne, vice-president interactive, Inspired Entertainment
- Claire Rose, director, GTK Consulting
- Claire Taylor, director of information services, Edinburgh Napier University
- Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can
- Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK
- Clare Brown, sales director, manufacturing, energy and utilities, Microsoft
- Clare Elford, CEO, Clue Software
- Clare Gorman, senior vice-president global business operations, Aveva
- Clare Johnson, founder, Women in Cyber Wales; cyber capability consultant, ITSUS Consulting
- Clare Joy, global director of partnerships, Onfido
- Clare Lansley, CIO, Aston Martin Formula One
- Clare Loveridge, vice-president and GM – EMEA, Arctic Wolf
- Clare Streets, founder, Post & Codes
- Claudia Natanson, chair and interim CEO, UK Cyber Security Council
- Claudia Varney, head of digital skills policy, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Claudine Adeyemi-Adams, CEO and co-founder, Earlybird; co-chair, Employers’ Network for Equality, and Inclusion
- Colleen Wong, founder and CEO, Silver Sircle
- Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, Diversifying Group
- Cynthia Duku-Asamoah, senior product designer, Superscript
- Daljit Bamford, chief customer officer, Bento Tech
- Daniela Menzky, co-founder and co-CEO, Angoka
- Danielle George, professor of electronic engineering and associate vice-president at The University of Manchester; chair, BCS Influence Board
- Daryn Edgar, CEO, Techniche
- Davina Sirisena, director, Alvarez & Marsal
- Deb Millar, executive director of digital transformation, Hull College
- Debbie Garside, CEO, Falconers Group; member of Government Cyber Security Advisory Board
- Debbie Green, COO, applications, Oracle UKI
- Deborah O'Neill, partner – head of digital Europe, Oliver Wyman
- Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)
- Deborah Vickers, SVP product management innovation labs, Citi
- Dena Habashi-Ayub, senior delivery manager, Women in Tech Network Chair, HM Revenue & Customs
- Depika Koria, global product lead – voice AI, HSBC
- Devika Wood, head of digital health, Avalere Health
- Diana Kennedy, executive director, Digital X, NatWest Group
- Diane Gilpin, CEO, Smart Green Shipping Alliance
- Dionne Condor-Farrell, senior application development manager, Transport for London; founder, Techfidence
- Djamila Guernou, head of technology service operations, Transport for London
- Doniya Soni-Clark, head of policy and public affairs, Multiverse
- Dupsy Abiola, founder, Climate Tech Initiative
- Dyann Heward-Mills, CEO, HewardMills
- Edafe Onerhime, executive director, intelligent automation lead, JP Morgan Chase
- Edel McGrath, partner, group head of technology, Knight Frank
- Edwina Dunn, commissioner, Geospatial Commission; founder, The Female Lead
- Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females
- Eileen Jennings-Brown, CIO, Exscientia
- EJ Cay, vice-president, UK and Ireland, Genesys
- Ekta Soni, director of customer services, Floqsta
- Elaine Allen, sales director, built environment, Microsoft
- Elaine Bucknor, strategic adviser, non-executive director and technology executive
- Elaine Warburton, founder and non-executive director, QuantuMDx; chair, Javelo Health
- Eleanor Harry, CEO and founder, HACE: Data Changing Child Labour
- Elena Gorman, co-founder, Women in Tech North East
- Elena Novokreshchenova, global CEO freemium, DAZN
- Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups
- Eliana Vanekova, founder, ZeroSmart
- Elin Ng, chief of staff, Griffin; venture partner, Bethnal Green Ventures
- Elisabetta Zaccaria, entrepreneur mentor in residence, Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at London Business School
- Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance
- Elizabeth Burroughs, COO, HACE: Data Changing Child Labour
- Elizabeth Eastaugh, senior director, platform engineering, Just Eat Takeaway.com
- Elizabeth Rossiello, CEO and founder, AZA Finance
- Elizabeth Tweedale, CEO, Cypher Coders
- Elizabeth Varley, dealmaker – global entrepreneur programme, Department for Business and Trade
- Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions
- Ellie Yell, independent consultant, coach and adviser
- Elona Mortimer-Zhika, CEO, IRIS Software Group
- Elspeth Finch, CEO and founder, IAND
- Emily Brooke, founder and chair, Beryl.cc
- Emily Forbes, founder, Seenit
- Emily Hall-Strutt, director, Next Tech Girls
- Emily Taylor, founder and CEO, DNS Research Federation; CEO, Oxford Information Labs
- Emma Fryer, director public policy Europe, Cyrus One
- Emma Lacy, UKIE applications PMO lead, Oracle
- Emma Lindley, co-founder, Women in Identity; managing director, CAF
- Emma Maslen, CEO and founder, Inspir ‘em
- Emma McGinty, lead, industry and executive outreach, EMEA, Google
- Emma McGuigan (on gardening leave from Accenture)
- Emma Mulqueeny, head of ESG, Causeway Technologies
- Emma Robertson, CEO and co-founder, Digital Awareness UK
- Emma Sinclair, CEO and co-founder, EnterpriseAlumni
- Emma Stace, chief digital information officer, The Open University
- Emma Taylor, visiting professor in digital safety and security, Cranfield University
- Emma Walker, principal workforce exercising SME, Immersive Labs
- Emma Wright, director, Institute of AI; partner, Harbottle and Lewis
- Erika Brodnock, co-founder, Extend Ventures; co-founder, Kinhub
- Erin Platts, CEO, HSBC Innovation Banking UK
- Estelle Johannes, senior director, member communities UK, CompTIA
- Esther O’Callaghan, founder, hundo.xyz
- Eva Zhang, CEO, Alipay UK
- Evgeniya Fedoseeva, founder and CEO, GenerationKM; director of knowledge management, Advanced
- Faith Ida, software engineer, Genesys; brand ambassador, Code First Girls
- Faith La Grange, UK consulting lead, Microsoft
- Farah Kanji, chief people officer, Founders Factory
- Farida Gibbs, CEO, Gibbs Consulting; chair, supplier diversity, Cabinet Office
- Fatuma Mahad, director of IT transformation, Queen Mary University of London
- Faye Holland, director and founder, Cofinitive
- Felicity Burch, executive director, Responsible Technology Adoption Unit, Department for Science Innovation and Technology (DSIT)
- Felicity Oswald, interim CEO, National Cyber Security Centre
- Feryal Clark, Parliamentary under secretary of state for AI and digital government, DSIT
- Floriana Molone, founding member, The Boardroom
- Fran O'Leary, co-founder and director of client services, Lodestone; co-founder, Institute of AI
- Francesca Carlesi, CEO, Revolut UK
- Franziska Bell, CTO and SVP digital technology, BP
- Fungai Ndemera, founder and CEO, CheckUp Health
- Gabi Mendelsohn Lewis, co-founder, Radiela
- Gabi Wagenhofer, SVP digital operations / CIO – enterprise platforms and services, connectivity and compute, BP
- Gail Kozlowski, product director, Superscript
- Geeta Sriskanthan, head of information system and data risk management, Mizuho Bank
- Gem Hill, founder and self care coach, SelfCare Backpack
- Gemma Hallett, founder and MD, miFuture; panel member, Fintech Wales
- Gemma Livermore, founder, Women of FinTech; international FS marketing lead, Seismic
- Gemma Moore, founder and director, Cyberis
- Genevieve LeVeille, principle founder and CEO, AgriLedger
- Georgina Maratheftis, associate director for local public services, TechUK
- Georgina Owens, group CTO, Playnetic
- Ghislaine Boddington, co-founder and creative director, BDS Creative and body>data>space; co-founder, Women Shift Digital
- Ghita El Haitmy, CEO and founder, Techbible
- Gigi Taguri, director of medical technology, Lloyds Online Doctor
- Gill Whitehead, group director, online safety, Ofcom
- Gillian Lamela, executive director, cloud, data, AI/ML programme manager/domain architect, JP Morgan
- Gina Gill, chief strategy officer, Central Digital and Data Office, HM government
- Gina Neff, deputy CEO, Responsible AI UK
- Hadley Beeman, technical architecture group member, W3C
- Hailey Eustace, founder, Commplicated
- Hannah Dawson, co-founder and CEO, Futrli by Sage
- Hannah Fitzsimons, CEO, Cashflows
- Hannah Sutcliffe, co-founder and COO, Moonhub
- Hannah, director of technology, GCHQ
- Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering
- Hayley Roberts, CEO and founder, Distology
- Hayley Sudbury, co-founder and CEO, Werkin
- Hazel Moore, chair and co-founder, FirstCapital
- Heather Black, CEO and founder, Supermums
- Heather Savory, non-executive director UK Parliament information and digital board, House of Lords
- Heba Bevan, CEO and founder, Utterberry
- Heena Mistry, advisory board, Midlands Digital Leaders
- Helen Boothman, CEO, Homely; CEO, GreenPro
- Helen Kelisky, managing director UKI, Google Cloud
- Helen Lamb, vice-president, executive director, Uvance and portfolio, corporate strategy, CEO Office, Fujitsu
- Helen Mitchell, digital innovation and change director and co-founder, Blukudu
- Helen Needham, managing principal, Capco; founder, Me.Decoded
- Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales
- Helen Wylie, chief technology officer, Department for Work and Pensions
- Helene Panzarino, associate director, Centre for Digital Banking and Finance, The London Institute of Banking and Finance
- Hena Naranbhai, director of strategic development, Barclays
- Hephzi Pemberton, founder and chair, Equality Group; founder and CEO, Honordex
- Hilary Leevers, CEO, EngineeringUK
- Holly Patton, COO, Tech Cornwall
- Holly Porter, managing director of institute, BCS
- Indra Joshi, founding ambassador, One HealthTech
- Inês Teles Correia, co-founder and CEO, DWYL
- Ira Krachanovskaya, business mentor, FemTech Lab
- Irene Graham, CEO, Scaleup Institute
- Irra Ariella Khi, CEO and founder, Zamna and Sunflower Relief
- Isabel Fox, head of third-party funds, Molten Ventures
- Isabel Lewis, frontend developer, Nutmeg
- Isabelle Duarte, CMO, Soldo
- Ivana Bartoletti, global chief privacy officer, Wipro; co-founder, Women Leading in AI Network
- Jaclyn Bell, senior teaching fellow in equality, diversity, outreach and public engagement, Imperial College
- Jacqui Lipinski, CIO and director of digital and technical operations, The Royal College of Art
- Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary
- Jade Wilson, senior software engineer, Microsoft
- Jan McGinley, community director, Block Dojo
- Jane Turner, CEO, Centtrip
- Janet Bastiman, chief data scientist, Napier AI
- Janet Collyer, chair, Quantum Dice
- Janet Hughes, director, farming and countryside programme, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance
- Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO and founder, Tapoly
- Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2
- Jemma Davis, founder and CEO, Culture Gem
- Jeni Tennison, executive director, Connected by Data
- Jeni Trice, CEO, founder and chief coding adventurer, Get with the Program
- Jennifer Cox, security engineering manager, Tenable; director for Ireland, Women in CyberSecurity
- Jennifer Gabrielle-Chapman, director of people operations, Many Pets
- Jennifer Opal, board member, Neurodiversity in Business
- Jenny Griffiths, vice-president of data science, Oracle
- Jenny Rae, CIO, Imperial College London
- Jess Wade, Royal Society University research fellow, Imperial College London
- Jessica Figueras, vice-chair of trustees, UK Cyber Security Council; CEO, Pionen
- Jessie Auguste, software engineer, CybSafe; advisory board member, GirlDreamer
- Jia-Yan Gu, CTO, Barclays UK
- Jill Hodges, entrepreneur
- Jo Dalton, founder and CEO, JD & Co
- Jo Evershed, CEO and co-founder, Gorilla Experiment Builder; CEO, Cauldron Science
- Jo Graham, CDIO, ghd
- Joanna Drake, CIO, THG
- Joanna Haslam, design director, Snap Finger Click
- Joanna Hodgson, UK general manager, Red Hat
- Joanna Montgomery, founder, Little Riot
- Joanna Tasker, co-founder, Discovering Technology
- Joanne Hannaford, CIO Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank
- Joanne Smith, founder and executive chair, TCC and Recordsure
- Joanne Vengadesan, partner and head of technology sector, Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
- Johanna Hutchinson, chief data officer, BAE Systems
- Jordan Brompton, co-founder, Myenergi
- Josephine Dalton, director, Lodestone Communications
- Jots Sehmbi, CIO, City, University of London
- Joy Foster, founder and CEO, TechPixies
- Joyeeta Das, ambassador for women in innovation, Innovate UK; CEO and co-founder, SamudraOceans
- Jude Ower, chief strategy officer, PlanetPlay
- Julia Adamson, managing director of education and public benefit, BCS
- Julia Ward, startegic adviser, AMP
- Julie Bretland, CEO, Our Mobile Health
- Julie Dawson, chief policy and regulatory officer, Yoti
- Julie Parmenter, chief financial officer, nDreams
- Julie Watling, business development director, Communications Solutions
- Julie Woods-Moss, chair, Dunnhumby; CMO, Thoughtworks
- Juliet Bauer, chief commercial officer, Apian
- Juliette Atkinson, IT director, Bradford University
- Justine Roberts, founder and CEO, Mumsnet and Gransnet
- Kadine James, CEO and founder, The Immersive KIND; chief disruptor, Artificial Rome
- Kanta Dihal, lecturer in science communication, Imperial College London; associate fellow of the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, University of Cambridge
- Karen Emelu, CEO and founder, Black Girls in Tech
- Karen McCormick, chief investment officer, Beringea
- Karen McLaughlan, head of service management, Social Security Scotland
- Karen Meechan, CEO, ScotlandIS
- Karimah Campbell, founder, Black Tech Queens; senior manager, EMEA customer success management, Relativtiy
- Karina Vazirova, co-founder and CEO, Femtech Lab
- Karrie Liu, director data analytics, Hypatia Analytics
- Kasia Wojciechowska, regional head of client accounts and neurodiversity lead, Peregrine
- Kate Beaumont, director, device operations, product and services, Vodafone
- Kate Bohn, industry consultant
- Kate Dadlani, head of security advisory services, Logicalis UK&I
- Kate Philpot, vice-president, global sales enablement, Getty Images; board member, TLA – Black Women In Tech
- Kate Rosenshine, global technology director, strategic partnerships – Digital Natives, Microsoft
- Kate Ross, chief transformation officer, Connected Places Catapult
- Kate Simon, partner, Leap by McKinsey
- Kate Spalding, senior adviser, The D Group
- Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK and Ireland
- Katherine Codlin, founder, Cambridge Women in Tech
- Katherine Eilbeck, head of research and development, Sellafield
- Katherine Holden, associate director, data analytics, AI and digital ID, TechUK
- Kathryn Baddeley, head of corporate social responsibility, Cisco UK&I
- Katia Lang Slater, co-founder, FemTech Lab
- Katie Gallagher, managing director, Manchester Digital
- Katie Inns, head of attack surface management, WithSecure
- Katie Koschland, principal engineer, The Financial Times
- Katie Ramsey, head of fintech, Department for Business and Trade
- Katrina Novakovic, open source culture lead, Citi
- Katrina Young, software and AI prompt engineer, KYC Digital; CTO, Aggregator Digital
- Kavita Kalaichelvan, co-founder, Simba Health
- Kay Kukoyi, CEO, Purposeful Group
- Keeley Crockett, professor in computational intelligence, Manchester Metropolitan University
- Kerensa Jennings, NED, adviser
- Kerry Sinclair, executive vice president of IT, Sage
- Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder and CEO, BYP network
- Kim Wiles, product manager, Nominet
- Kiran Bhagotra, CEO and founder, ProtectBox
- Kiran Uppal, vice-president of creative insights, Nexxen Studio
- Kirsten Connell, investor, First Cheque Fund, Octopus Ventures
- Kirsten Edmondson, applications migration and DEI champion, Axa
- Kirstin Duffield, CEO, Morning Data
- Kirsty Baxter-Smith, director of operational resilience and service management, BT
- Kirsty Jordan, CISO, Met Office
- Kirsty Mitchell, CEO and founder, Skillsminer
- Kit Ahweyevu, CEO, MindWeaver
- Kit Collingwood, assistant director, digital and customer services, LB Greenwich
- Kitty Hung, author of Business Analysis in the Era of Generative AI
- Kriti Sharma, chief product officer, legal tech, Thomson Reuters; founder, AI for Good UK
- Lara Sampson, partner, Public Digital
- Larissa Suzuki, technical director, Google CTO Office
- Laura Gilbert, director of i.AI, the Incubator for AI, DSIT
- Laura Jardine Paterson, founder, Concat.tech
- Laura Moore, co-founder, Lift as we Climb
- Lauren Cooper, systems delivery lead, Costa Coffee
- Lauren Kisser, director, living room AI, science and tech, Prime Video & Amazon Studios
- Leanne Bonner-Cooke, entrepreneur
- Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder and operations director, Elemental – The Social Prescribing Company
- Leigh-Ann Russell, global head of engineering and CIO, BNY
- Lella Violet Halloum, global student outreach and community lead, IBM
- Leona Chauhan, CEO, Magia Consulting; CEO, UK Oracle User Group
- Leontina Postelnicu, commercial and policy and public affairs lead, Feebris; vice-chair, HIMSS UK Committee
- Lesley Walkinshaw, lead agile delivery manager, Costa Coffee
- Liane Katz, CEO and co-founder, MAMA.codes
- Libby Kinsey, head of data science strategy and operations, Ocado Technology; co-founder, Project Juno
- Lila Ibrahim, chief operating officer, Google DeepMind
- Lilybeth Go, head of strategy and innovation – data and AI, Siemens Energy
- Lisa Forte, partner, Red Goat Cyber Security
- Lisa Hammond, CEO and co-founder, Centrix Software
- Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG
- Lisa Jacobs, CEO, Funding Circle
- Lisa Ventura, founder, Cyber Security Unity
- Liz Ashall-Payne, CEO, Orcha
- Liz Rice, chief open source officer, Isovalent; governing board, Cloud Native Computing Foundation; board member, OpenUK
- Liz Whitefield, executive director, Hippo Digital
- Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation
- Lopa Patel, founder, Asians in Tech; chair, Diversity UK
- Lorna Allan, chief digital and information officer, Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust
- Lorna Davidson, CEO and founder, Redwigwam
- Lou Cordwell, professor of innovation, University of Manchester
- Louisa Steensma Williamson, founder and HR consultant, Thrive HR Consulting; co-founder, GTA Future of Work
- Louise Harris, co-founder and director, TramshedTech
- Louise Leavey, director, transformation innovation AI, Axpe Consulting
- Louise O’Shea, group CEO, CFC
- Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance; UK chair, Stripe
- Lucie Laker, chief data officer, NHS Somerset
- Lucinda Carney, founder and CEO, Actus
- Lucy Hall, founder, Digital Women and SocialDay
- Lucy Ireland, managing director, BCS Learning & Development
- Lyn Grobler, group CIO, Howden Group Holdings
- Lynn Collier, director, global solutions, Hitachi Vantara
- Magdalena Kron, fintech and innovation director, Barclays
- Magdalene Amegashitsi, group manager of insight and analytics, Avanade UK
- Maggie Jones (Baroness Jones), Parliamentary under secretary of state for the future digital economy and online safety, DSIT
- Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president of IT transformation and value, Shell
- Mandeep Soor, CEO and co-founder, Bendi
- Mandy Chessell, open source project lead, Egeria; founder, Pragmatic Data Research
- Mansata Kurang, founder, VR Revival
- Maria Axente, head of AI public policy and ethics, PwC UK; chair, vice chair and member of data analytics and AI Leadership Committee, techUK
- Maria McKavanagh, commercial director, Joulen
- Maria Santacaterina, founder and CEO, Santacaterina
- Maria Than, co-founder and creative and tech producer, Ricebox Studio
- Mariarosaria Taddeo, associate professor, senior research fellow, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford
- Marija Butkovic, founder and CEO, Women of Wearables
- Marta Krupinska, CEO and co-founder, CUR8
- Mary McKenna, co-founder, AwakenHub
- Mattie Yeta, chief sustainability officer, CGI
- Maureen Biney, software engineer and lead of the engineering fundamentals tech program, American Express
- Maxine Mackintosh, co-founder and co-director, One HealthTech; co-founder, Data Science for Health Equity
- Megan Goodwin, CEO, The Vision
- Megan Jones, management consultant, Accenture
- Mehak Mumtaz, COO and co-founder, iLoF
- Mel Unsworth, CTO, END
- Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom
- Melanie McGrory, director of EMEA tech, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Melinda Nicci, founder and CEO, Body Collective Group
- Melissa Di Donato, CEO, Kyriba; non-executive director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Melissa Hendry, UK co-founder and CEO, ddroidd
- Melissa Morris, CEO, Lantum
- Meri Williams, CTO, Pleo
- Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, vice-president, global strategic alliance partnerships, Citrix
- Michelle Seng Ah Lee, deployment principal, AI and private equity, WovenLight
- Mignon Mapplebeck, COO, SEE Consulting
- Mikela Druckman, CEO and co-founder, Greyparrot
- Milena Nikolic, CTO, Trainline
- Misa Ogura, senior AI/ML engineer, GSK
- Molly Johnson-Jones, founder and CEO, Flexa Careers
- Monika Radclyffe, innovation programme director, Plexal
- Mridula Pore, co-founder and non-executive chair, Peppy
- Mursal Hedayat, co-founder and CEO at Chatterbox
- Musidora Jorgensen, chief impact officer, World Wide Generation
- Myra Hunt, co-CEO, Centre for Digital Public Services (Wales)
- Nabila Salem, group president, Revolent Group
- Nadine Thomson, CTO, Media for GroupM, WPP
- Nadira Hussain, CEO, Socitm
- Naina Bhattacharya, chief information security officer, Danone
- Naomi Timperley, co-founder, Tech North Advocates; innovation director, Oxford Innovation
- Naomi Williams, COO and partnerships lead, Black Girls in Tech
- Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, founder and CEO, KogoPAY Group
- Natalie Billingham, SVP, sales and managing director, EMEA, Akamai
- Natalie Black, director of science and technology, Department for Business and Trade
- Natalie Duffield, director of sales and marketing, InhealthcareUK
- Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chair, Net-a-Porter Goup
- Natalie Moore, CEO, Apps for Good
- Natasha Sayce-Zalem, global head of partner engineering, Prime Video, Amazon
- Neeta Mundra, EMEA financial services GTM leader, Salesforce
- Neeta Patel, non-exec director, adviser, mentor
- Neha Rajesh, founder, WonderWoman.org; marketing lead, Chrome Enterprise EMEA, Google
- Nic Granger, director of corporate (digital, data and technology) and CFO, North Sea Transition Authority
- Nicky Danino, head of the School of Computer Science, Leeds Trinity Universit
- Nicky Tozer, SVP, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite
- Nicola Graham, director of infrastructure and support services, NHS Ayrshire and Arran
- Nicola Haywood-Cleverly, CDIO, Lincolnshire Police; NED, Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust
- Nicola Hodson, CEO for UK&I, IBM; deputy president, TechUK
- Nicola Martin, BCS Women committee member and BCS Pride vice chair; founder, Nicola Martin Coaching & Consultancy
- Nicola Whiting, co-owner and non-exec, Titania
- Nicole Eagan, chief strategy and AI officer, Darktrace
- Nicole Hardiman, director of engineering, Flagstone; co-founder, Swindon Inclusion and DiversityNetwork
- Niki Davies, CEO, Tech Cornwall
- Niki Dowdall, managing director, GRC World Forums; founder, Great British Businesswoman Awards
- Niki Trigoni, CTO, Navenio; professor in computer science, head of Cyber Physical Systems Group, University of Oxford
- Nikita Thakrar, co-founder and CEO, Included VC
- Nina Tumanishvili, UK lead, Women in Tech; funding member, Odin
- Nneka Abulokwe, founder and CEO, MicroMax Consulting
- Noor Shaker, founder and CEO, SPATIALX; part time executive business development consultant, X-Chem
- Norma Dove-Edwin, interim CDIO, Rolls-Royce
- Nova Baines, vice-president of cloud DevOps, AVEVA
- Nzinga Gardner, business operations analyst, News UK Technology; chair of Women in Tech Network, News UK
- Olga Kravchenko, CEO, Musemio
- Pamela Maynard, CEO emeritus, Avanade
- Pat Ryan, founder, Cybergirls First
- Patience Ndlovu, site reliability engineer, Sky
- Patricia Gestoso-Souto, global director, scientific and technical customer support, BIOVIA
- Patricia Shaw, CEO and founder, Beyond Reach
- Paula Sussex, CEO, OneID
- Paulette Watson, founder and managing director, Academy Achievers
- Payal Jain, chair, Women in Data UK
- Pearl Jarrett, CEO, The Jarrett Foundation
- Pearl Noble-Mallock, head of product security and EEE, BAE Systems
- Penny Endersby, CEO, Met Office
- Perrine Farque, managing director, Perforce Software
- Phoebe Chibuzo Hugh, head of insurance, director, Monzo Bank
- Phoebe Greig, co-founder and CEO, Women Driven Development; senior lead software engineer and manager, Citi Innovation Lab
- Phoebe Thacker, head of human data operations, OpenAI
- Phoebe Whitlock, legal counsel; chair of the board of trustees, Codebar; director, Intellectual Property Awareness Network
- Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO, The Dots
- Pip White, senior vice-president of sales and functional global sales lead, The Access Group
- Pippa Malmgren, economist, author
- Polly Barnfield, founder and CEO, Maybe
- Pooja Bagga, CIO, Guardian Media Group
- Pravina Ladva, group chief digital and technology officer, Swiss Re
- Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech
- Rachel Arthur, chief learning officer, Raspberry Pi
- Rachel Dunscombe, co-chair, OpenEHR; member, UK government AI Council; visiting professor, Imperial College London
- Rachel Ilan Simpson, head of UX, Tessl
- Rachel Keane, chief data inspirer, The Data Inspiration Group
- Rachel Murphy, entrepreneur; founder, The Grafter
- Rachel Neaman, partner, Strengths Unleashed
- Rachel Phillips, vice-president of UK and Ireland, Okta
- Rachel Steenson, vice-chair, BCS Council
- Rachelle Mills, director of partnerships and innovation, KareInn
- Rahel Tesfai, founder and CEO, FroHub
- Rama Varsani, senior solution consulting manager and co-chair of the Women's Group, ServiceNow
- Rashada Harry, co-founder and managing director, Your Future, Your Ambition; account director enterprise sales, AWS
- Rebecca Crook, chief growth officer, Positive; chief growth officer, Creature London
- Rebecca Mister, co-founder and director, RedTech Recruitment
- Rebecca Molyneux, deputy director, broadband regulation and investment, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Rebecca Pope, UK digital and data science innovation lead, Roche
- Rebecca Stephens, deputy director digital and tech policy, DCMS
- Reeva Misra, founder and CEO, Walking on Earth (WONE)
- Regina Moran, senior vice-president, global delivery, Fujitsu
- Renee Hunt, CTO, Compare the Market
- Reshma Sohoni, founding partner, Seedcamp
- Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?
- Rita Martins, FinTech board member, Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates
- Ritu Mohanka, CEO, VONQ
- Rituja Ravikiran Rao, senior enterprise project manager, Deliveroo
- Roberta Lucca, co-founder and board director, Bossa Studios
- Romanie Thomas, CEO, Chatsie
- Ronda Zelezny-Green, co-founder and director, Panoply Digital; chair of the board, InnovateHer;
- Roni Savage, managing director, Jomas Associates (Engineering & Environmental)
- Rosalind Singleton, board member and consultant
- Rosanne Kincaid-Smith, group chief operating officer, Northern Data Group
- Rose Luckin, professor of learner centred design, UCL Knowledge Lab; founder and CEO, EDUCATE Ventures Research
- Rosie Hewat, founder and CEO, Rosie's People
- Rosie Sherry, CEO and founder, Ministry of Testing
- Roxane Heaton, national board trustee, Citizen's Advice, board member, Digital Leaders
- Rubi Kaur, technology strategy manager, Vodafone Group; chair, Vodafone Women in Technology
- Ruby Melling, development associate Growing Talent Manchester, Ahead Partnership; founder, Talentloop
- Ruth Harrison, executive global industry lead – retail and consumer goods, Avanade
- Sabina Ciofu, associate director - international, TechUK
- Sabrina Castiglione, chief operating officer, Pento
- Safia Barikzai, associate professor, London South Bank University; academic lead, Digital Grid Partnership
- Safiya Ahmed, co-founder and designer, Ricebox Studio
- Sally Wynter, founder, MUHU; founder, PaperRound
- Sam Hall, director of primary, community care and mental health digital services, Digital Health and Care Wales
- Sam Wilson, freelance Interim CIO
- Samantha Evans, MD, MENA, Startup Genome; co-founder, Founders Connext
- Samantha Gaskell, consulting director & founder; DataFit
- Samantha Niblett, founder, Labour Women in Tech
- Samantha Richardson, director of executive engagement programmes, Twilio
- Samantha Smith, director, Socitm Inspire
- Sammy White, learning evangelist, Glean
- Sana Khareghani, professor of practice in AI, King's College London
- Sandie Small Duberry, deputy governorship chief information officer for the Prudential Regulatory Authority, Bank of England
- Sandra Taylor, associate programme director for connecting care, Digital Health and Care Wales
- Sandra Wachter, professor of technology and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford
- Sanghamitra Karra, EMEA head of Inclusive Ventures Group, Morgan Stanley
- Sanya Rajpal, founder and CEO, AdagioVR
- Sara Jones, mobile operations director, BT
- Sara Sharkey, strategy director, Prolinx Limited
- Sara Simeone, CEO and co-founder, Niftyz
- Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security adviser, EMEA, Microsoft
- Sarah Atkinson, NED and freelance consultant
- Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition & Markets Authority
- Sarah Clarke, owner, Infospectives; technology governance specialist, World Ethical Data Foundation
- Sarah Corbridge, healthcare director, Credera
- Sarah Curran, founder and chief menopause officer, Just Hotter
- Sarah Friswell, CEO, Red Ant
- Sarah Hague, COO, BlackDice Cyber
- Sarah Hunter, non executive director, Advanced Research and Invention Agency; board trustee, Nesta
- Sarah Morris, professor of digital forensics, University of Southampton
- Sarah Munby, permanent secretary, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Sarah Porter, founder and CEO, Inspired Minds
- Sarah Rench, GenAI security lead and European cyber security ICOE lead, Avanade
- Sarah Salimullah, principal, Ada. National College for Digital skills
- Sarah Shields, head of vendor alliances, Computacenter
- Sarah Tulip, chief growth officer, Conquer Technology; co-founder, Women in Leeds Digital
- Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe
- Sarah Underhill, HR director, technology and data (group chief operating office), Lloyds Banking Group
- Sarah Wilkinson, COO, Virgin Money
- Sarah Williams-Gardener, chair, Fintech Wales
- Sarah Winmill, head of software products, Ministry of Defence
- Sasha Burgoyne, co-founder and head of operations, TechSwitch; head of operations – academy, Softwire
- Seema Khinda Johnson, co-founder and COO, Nuggets
- Seemin Suleri, vice-president of engineering, Prima
- Semsi Sonmez, partner – digital audit and technology talent leader, PwC
- Shaheen Sayed, market unit lead UKI and Africa, Accenture
- Shalini Khemka, founder and CEO, E2Exchange
- Sharmadean Reid, founder, The Stack World
- Sharon Prior, CIO, Heathrow Airport
- Sharon Wallace, head of D&I, partnerships and people change, Sky
- Shauna Mcdonagh, senior delivery manager, Superscript
- Sheeza Shah, founder and managing director, UpEffect
- Shefali Roy, founding partner, First Look
- Sheree Atcheson, group senior vice-president, Valtech
- Sheridan Ash, founder and co-CEO, Tech She Can
- Sherry Vaswani, founder and CEO, Xalient
- Shirley George, management consulting senior manager, Accenture
- Shivvy Jervis, futurist, Forecasting Lab
- Sian Allsopp, technology executive director, Morgan Stanley; steering committee member, TechSheCan
- Sian John, CTO, NCC Group
- Sian Jones, founder and CEO, Correla
- Silka Patel, social value manager, Leidos; founder, Scotland Women in Technology
- Siobhan Baker, technical consultant, Coding Black Females
- Soheir Ghallab, IT consultant; chair, BCS Business Change Specialist Group
- Sonal Shah, vice-president, Barclays
- Sonal Shah, vice-president PMO portfolio and projects in remediation tech, Barclays
- Sonia Livingstone, director, Digital Futures for Children centre
- Sonia Patel, system CIO, NHS England
- Sonya Barlow, founder, LMF Network
- Sophie Davies-Patrick, CTO, MPB
- Sophie Deen, CEO, Bright Little Labs
- Sophie Kneeshaw, developer, Sky
- Sophie McGrath, partner, tech and life sciences, Goodwin Procter LLP
- Stephanie Eltz, co-founder and CEO, Doctify
- Stephanie Itimi, founder and chair, Seidea CIC
- Stephanie Phair, adviser, Felix Capital
- Storm Fagan, chief product officer, BBC
- Sue Preston, vice-president, WW advisory and professional services for HPE Global Sales, HPv
- Sue Whittington, COO, Smart UK
- Sue-Ellen Wright, managing director, aerospace defence and security, Sopra Steria
- Suneeta Khutan, co-founder, Rise Enable Empower
- Susan Bowen, CEO, Digital Catapult
- Susan Morrow, head of research and development, Avoco Secure
- Susanne Baker, partner, ERM; chair, TechUK’s Climate Council
- Susanne Chishti, chair and former CEO, Fintech Circle
- Suze Shardlow, community lead, Ladies of Code: London; developer relations consultant, Hoopy
- Suzie Miller, global disability inclusion specialist, UBS
- Sylvia Lu, head of corporate strategy, u-blox; board director, Cambridge Wireless; board member, 5G-ACIA
- Tamara Lohan, founder and CEO, Mr & Mrs Smith
- Tamara Rajah, group chief transformation officer, and CEO of H&B Wellness Solutions, Holland & Barrett
- Tamsin Ashmore, group CFO, Ultima Business Solutions
- Tania Boler, president and founder, Elvie
- Tania Duarte, co-founder, We and AI
- Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services
- Tanya Powell, co-CTO, Coding Black Females
- Tara Donnelly, founder, Digital Care
- Tara McGeehan, president of UK and Australia operations, CGI
- Tarah Lourens, chief operating officer, Rightmove
- Tee Ganbold, CEO and founder, Improvability AI
- Tess Cosad, CEO and co-founder at Bea Fertility
- Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio
- Thuria Wenbar, CEO and co-founder, Evaro
- Tina Götschi, director of curriculum and quality, Ada. National College for Digital Skills.
- Tina Howell, chief cloud officer, xDesign
- Ting Zhang, CEO and founder, Crayfish.io
- Toju Duke, CEO and founder, Diverse AI
- Toni Lavender, CTO, Pebble pad
- Toni Scullion, computing science teacher; founder of dressCode
- Tracy Westall, chair, Curium Solutions; non-executive director, Department for Transport; NED, West Midlands 5G
- Trish Blomfield, head of global accounts, Europe, Check Point Software Technologies
- Trish Quinn, digital programme director, Directorate for Social Care and National Care Service Development, Scottish Government; strategic innovation director, FinTech Scotland
- Tristi Tanaka, head of digital innovation and transformation, NHS Shropeshire, Telford and Wrekin; head of the CMO portfolio, NHS Black Country ICB; BCS Women committee member; fellow, ForHumanity
- Tugce Bulut, co-founder, alchemy.ai; co-founder, Streetbees
- Valerie Willis, co-founder and director, Ecomm Merchant Solutions
- Verena Rieser, senior staff research scientist, Google DeepMind; co-founder, Alana
- Vibhusha Raval, business agility lead, Lloyds Banking Group
- Vicki Young, founder and chief creative officer, Nalla Design
- Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software developer, Certua
- Vicky Brock, founder and CEO, Vistalworks
- Vicky Wills, CTO, Exclaimer
- Victoria Higgin, CDIO and executive director, CityFibre
- Victoria Oakes, national transformation partnerships manager, Microsoft
- Vinny Leach, comms, media technology - portfolio delivery director, Avanade
- Vivi Cahyadi, CEO and co-founder, AltoVita
- Vivi Friedgut, founder and CEO, Blackbullion
- Wai Foong Ng, founder and CEO, Matchable
- Wendy Goucher, cyber consultant, Arcanum Cyber Security & Digital Forensics
- Wendy Muirhead, partner, WH People
- Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail, NatWest Group
- Yanna Winter, CIO for Global, corporate and commercial in the UK, Generali
- Yemi Jackson, founder and CEO, Engage Transform
- Yemurai Rabvukwa, TikTok content creator, STEM Babe; senior cyber security associate in investment banking
- Yi Luo, CEO and co-founder, Eunice
- Yinka Makinde, director of digital workforce, NHS England
- Yoko Spirig , CEO and co-founder, Ledgy
- Yvonne Gallagher, digital director, National Audit Office
- Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO, Salesforce UK&I
- Zainabu Nakate, founder, Non-Coded; agile delivery Manager, IBM
- Zandra Moore, CEO and co-founder, Panintelligence
- Zara Nanu, founder, WorkVue; co-founder, Gapsquare
- Zarina Pasalic, director of strategic planning, business operations & chief of staff to vice-president of CX Partner Practice, Cisco
- Zoe Cunningham, director, Softwire
- Zoe Kleinman, technology editor, BBC
- Zsanett Bahor, senior analyst, Accenture
- Zsuzsa Kecsmar, chief strategy officer and co-founder, Antavo Loyalty Cloud
A panel of expert judges used the following criteria to decide which of these women will be included in the top 50 shortlist:
Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through her personal position or the role she holds – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?
Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?
Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely is she acknowledged by her peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?
Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Does she have a leadership role and does that help her to develop the role of IT in the UK?
Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will her authority and responsibility grow?
Community: Has the person contributed to the women in technology community? To what extent has she used her influence to help other women progress in tech?