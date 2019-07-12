Most influential women in UK tech: The 2019 longlist

Each year, Computer Weekly puts together a list of the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Technology, and when we ask the technology sector to put forward nominations, the list of names grows longer every year.

Since its launch in 2012, the final list has also grown, originally featuring only 25 of the tech industry’s most influential women, but now double that size to allow as many women as possible to be featured.

In 2017, the number of nominations exceeded 160, prompting Computer Weekly to publish a longlist of nominations for the first time.

This number has since grown further, with more than 200 names put forward in 2018, and this year 360 women who have made a significant contribution both to the women in tech movement and the technology sector overall.

Publishing the longlist each year is part of Computer Weekly’s commitment to showcasing the amazing female technology talent that exists throughout the UK.

We seek to ensure that the range of nominations for the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Technology is as diverse and inclusive as possible, regardless of age, disability, race, religion or sexual orientation, including trans women and those who identify as non-binary.

We have also published our expert judges’ decision on which of these 50 names have been chosen for the shortlist, which will go forward to a reader vote to help decide the winner of this year’s Most Influential Woman in UK Technology accolade – but we also wanted to reveal all of the nominees who were considered. Congratulations to all.

The 2019 Most Influential Women in UK Technology longlist (in alphabetical order):

Abi Mohamed, co-founder and tech director, Community Growth Venture

Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics

Abigail Rappaport, global business leader, Workplace by Facebook

Agnes Gradzewicz, co-founder and CMO, Smarty Software

Aimee Van Wynsberghe, robot ethicist, Tu Delft

Alex Depledge, founder and CEO, Resi

Alex Mahon, CEO, Channel 4

Alexa Greaves, CEO, AAG IT Services

Alexa Marenghi, global diversity and business programme manager, Microsoft; founder of Codess

Alexandra Deschamps Sonsino, consultant, Designswarm; founder, The Good Night Lamp

Alexandra Gillon-Livesey, strategy associate, JP Morgan

Alexandra Margarint, junior front-end developer, Vodafone UK

Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First

Alison Vincent, fellow, Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET); technical adviser, Cybertonica; BCS fellow

Alysia Silberg, general partner, Street Global Venture Capital

Amelia Heathman, technology reporter, Evening Standard

Ana Perez, senior director and chair of Oracle Women in Leadership, Oracle

Angela Hood, founder and CEO, ThisWay Global

Angela Morrison, IT and supply chain director, Debenhams

Angela Yu, NHS doctor; founder and managing director, London App Brewery

Angelika Johansson, full stack developer, MoneySupermarket Group

Ania Kubow, co-founder, Whistle & Bango

Anna Barsby, chief technology director, Morrisons

Anna Holland-Smith, internal developer advocate, Automattic; co-founder, Women Who Keynote

Anne Boden, CEO, Starling Bank

Anne Currie, chief strategist, Container Solutions

Anne Marie Neatham, COO, Ocado Technology

Anne Rose, associate and co-head of blockchain group, Mishcon de Reya

Anne Stokes, CEO, Streamwire Group

Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO, Stemettes

Annika Small, co-founder and director, CAST (Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology)

Ariane Gadd, lead DevOps engineer, KPMG

Athene Donald, professor of experimental physics, University of Cambridge and master of Churchill College

Bea Karol Burks, co-director of explorations, Nesta

Beatrice Butsana-Sita, NED, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust; companion, Chartered Management Institute

Beckie Taylor, co-founder, Tech Returners

Becks Armstrong, founder and CEO, Clarity

Belinda Parmar, CEO, The Empathy Business

Bethany Koby, CEO and co-founder, Technology Will Save Us

Bindi Karia, founder and CEO, Bindi Ventures; digital leader of Europe, World Economic Forum

Cait O’Riordan, chief product and information officer, Financial Times

Camille Baker, founder, e-stitches; reader, interface and interaction, School of Communication Design; principal investigator, University for the Creative Arts

Carina Namih, investment partner, Episode 1

Carmina Lees, managing director, Financial Services Technology Consulting Lead, Accenture

Caroline Carruthers, co-author, The Chief Digital Officer’s Playbook; director, Carruthers and Jackson

Caroline Graham, head of legal business change delivery, Barclays

Caroline Hargrove, CTO, Babylon Health

Caroline Hyde, technology presenter, Bloomberg

Caroline Plumb, founder and CEO, Fluidly

Carrie Anne Philbin, director of educator support, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Casey Calista, account director and head of tech and digital, Lodestone

Cath Goulding, chief information security officer, Nominet

Catherine Breslin, director, solutions architect, Cobalt Speech & Language

Catherine Knivett, interim COO, Corsham Institute

Cathy McCabe, CEO, Proximity Insight

Charlotte Finn, vice-president global strategic relations, Salesforce.org

Charlotte Murray, chief operating officer and director of social inclusion, Good Things Foundation; director of care, health and wellbeing, South Yorkshire Housing Association

Charlotte Robertson, MD and co-founder, Digital Awareness UK

Charlotte Zhao, director, codebar; founder, Quirkey

Cheryl Stevens, deputy director identity and trust, DWP

Christina Scott, chief technology officer, News UK; deputy CTO, News Corp

Christine Ashton, CEO, Cogventive; independent non-executive director, Bacs Payment Schemes

Christine Hodgson, chair, Capgemini UK

Cindy Rose, CEO, Microsoft UK

Claire Agutter, director, Scopism; director and lead tutor, IT Training Zone

Claire Burn, software engineer, Rapid7; director, Women Who Code Belfast

Claire Cockerton, former CEO, Plexal; managing director, Cockerton and Co Advisory

Claire Davenport, former CEO, Hello Fresh UK; adviser

Claire Edmunds, founder and CEO, Clarify

Claire Morris, head of design, Founders Factory

Claire Novorol, co-founder and chief medical officer, Ada Health

Claire Vyvyan, senior vice-president, Dell Technologies

Clare Gilmartin, CEO, Trainline

Clare Joy, senior strategy and expansion manager, Onfido

Clare Sutcliffe, co-founder, Code Club; co-founder, She Wins; chair of trustees, Beam

Cristina Hickman, founder, IVF Professionals; scientific representative, British Fertility Society; chief scientific officer, Apricity

Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, BAME Recruitment; chair of the board of directors, Pop Up Projects

Daljit Bamford, chief customer officer, Salesforce

Daniela Menzky, co-founder and COO, CyNation

Daryn Edgar, vice-president strategic initiatives, SAP

Davina Sirisena, founder and CEO, Difference Digital

Debbie Forster, CEO, Tech Talent Charter

Debbie Garside, CEO, GeoLang

Debbie Green, vice president country leader applications, Oracle UKI

Debbie Wosskow, co-founder, AllBright; former CEO, Love Home Swap

Deborah Vickers, channel director, MoneyGuru.com

Devika Wood, founder, Vida Care

Devon Edwards Joseph, data engineer, Lloyds Banking Group

Diana Kennedy, vice-president strategy, architecture and planning, BP

Dimple Dalby, senior DevOps engineer, Compare the Market

Doniya Soni, programme strategy and operations manager, WhiteHat

Edel Creely, group managing director, Trilogy Technologies

Edel McGrath, interim CTO, Sainsbury’s Bank

Edwina Dunn, CEO, Starcount

Eileen Burbidge, chair, Tech Nation; partner, Passion Capital; fintech envoy, HM Treasury

Elaine Warburton, co-founder and CEO, QuantuMDx

Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Associates and Teens in AI

Eli Schutze Ramirez, web engineer, Monzo

Eliana Vanekova, head of business development and e-learning, Global Digital Week

Elin Ng, co-founder, Salve Technologies

Elisabetta Zaccaria, chairman of the board, Secure Chorus

Elizabeth Denham, information commissioner

Elizabeth Eastaugh, senior director, product – eCP, enterprise data platform services, Expedia

Elizabeth Varley, co-founder and CEO, TechHub

Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions

Ella Schofield, software developer, Bloom & Wild

Elly Zhang, director of partnerships, Heliocor

Elspeth Finch, CEO and founder, IAND

Emily Brooke, founder and CEO, beryl.cc (Blaze)

Emily Forbes, founder, Seenit

Emma Cerrone, executive director, agile and digital fitness lead, global digital accelerator, MSD; fellow, Forward Institute

Emma Fryer, associate director, TechUK

Emma Lacy, UKI ERPM business operations leader, Oracle

Emma McGuigan, group technology officer, communications, media & technology, Accenture

Emma Mulqueeny, consultant and adviser

Emma Robertson, co-founder, Digital Awareness UK

Emma Sinclair, co-founder, Enterprise Alumni

Emma Wright, partner, Kemp Little; founder and director, Institute of AI

Emma Woodman, UKI ServiceNow practice lead, Accenture

Estelle Johannes, director, member communities UK, CompTIA

Fanny Corlosquet, DevOps engineer, The Economist Newspaper

Farah Kanji, head of talent, Founders Factory

Farida Gibbs, chief executive, Gibbs Hybrid

Fatimat Gbajabiamila, Javascript developer, StoryShare

Faye Holland, chair, Cambridge Ahead; board member, Cambridge Wireless; co-founder, Impact Women’s Network; founder and director, Cofinitive

Fiona Hudson Kelly, chief executive officer at Smart Apprentices

Flora Tasse, co-founder, Selerio; head of CV/AI research, Streem

Francesca Carlesi, co-founder and CEO, Molo Finance

Funmi Adewodu, IoS engineer, Yoyo Wallet

Gabi Wagenhofer, CIO, Castrol BP

Gail Jones, managing director, UKFast

Gayna Hart, founder and managing director, Quicksilva

Gem Young, founder, @womenoffintech

Gemma Milne, co-founder, Science: Disrupt; tech and science journalist

Gemma Moore, founder and director, Cyberis

Ghislaine Boddington, co-founder and director, Women Shift Digital

Grace Chang, software development engineer – tech lead, GoCardless

Grace Stuart, business development analyst, Revolut

Harriet Green, CEO and chairman of Asia Pacific, IBM

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering

Hayley Sudbury, co-founder and CEO, Werkin

Hazel Moore, chairman and co-founder, FirstCapital

Heather Black, founder and MD, economic change, Salesforce Supermums

Heather Delaney, founder and MD, Gallium Ventures

Heather Picov, CEO, Apps for Good

Heather Savory, co-chair, UN global working group on big data for official statistics, United Nations

Helen Fraser, software developer, Morgan Stanley

Helen Kelisky, vice-president, cloud, UKI, IBM

Helen Lamb, vice-president, strategic pursuits unit, global delivery group, Fujitsu

Helen Mayhew, COO Europe, QuantumBlack

Helen Meek, agile coach and consultant, RippleRock

Helen Milner, chief executive, Good Things Foundation

Helen Mitchell, director and co-founder, Blukudu

Helen Toogood, owner, Hot Chilli Consulting

Helen Wollaston, CEO, WISE

Helene Panzarino, managing director, Rainmaking Colab

Hilary Leevers, CEO, EngineeringUK

Holly Brockwell, CEO, Gadgette

Inês Teles Correia, co-founder, DWYL; director, Founders & Coders

Ingrid Lunden, news editor and writer, TechCrunch

Iris Lapinski, founder and CEO, Apps for Good

Irra Ariella Khi, CEO and founder, VChain Technology

Isabel Fox, general partner and co-founder, Luminous Ventures

Isabel Lewis, technology associate, Publicis Sapient

Jacky Wright, chief digital and information officer, HMRC

Jacquelyn Guderley, founder, Salome Literature

Jacqui Taylor, CEO and founder, Flying Binary

Jane Silber, executive chair, Diffblue

Janet Coyle, director trade and growth, London & Partners

Jaycee Cheong, software development/engineering manager, Immersive Labs

Jeni Tennison, CEO, Open Data Institute

Jennifer Arcuri, founder, InnoTech Network and Hacker House

Jennifer Opal, junior software engineer, BT Group

Jennifer Rigby, chief operating officer, Lloyd’s of London

Jenny Griffiths, founder and CEO, Snap Tech

Jess Wade, postdoctoral research associate, Imperial College London

Jessica Falk, software engineer, Improbable

Jessica Sapick, DeepMind marketer, Google

Jo Eckersley, CEO and founder, Bubbl

Jo Graham, CIO, Boohoo

Jo Twist, CEO, UKIE

Joan Lei, data scientist, Revolut

Joanna Bryson, associate professor, Department of Computing, University of Bath

Joanna Davinson, chief digital, data and technology officer, Home Office

Joanne Smith, founder and CEO, Recordsure

Joanne Hannaford, head of EMEA technology and global head of quality assurance engineering, Goldman Sachs

Joyeeta Das, CEO and founder, Gyana

Jude Ower, founder and CEO, Playmob

Julie Bretland, CEO, owner and founder, Our Mobile Health

Julie Watling, MD, Communications Solutions UK

Julie Woods-Moss, chair of the board of directors, Dunhumby; senior adviser, McKinsey & Company

Juliet Bauer, VP product, KRY

June Angelides, founder, Mums in Technology; investor, Samos Investments; founding ambassador, Fifty Fifty Pledge

Justine Roberts, founder and CEO, Mumsnet and Gransnet

Kadine James, creative tech lead AR/VR/MR, Hobs Studio; chair, Women in 3D Printing

Karen McCormick, chief investment officer, Beringea

Karen Price, CEO, The Tech Partnership

Karen Young, former director, MDS Technologies

Karimah Campbell, forensic and integrity services assistant director, EY’s Forensic & Integrity Services

Kate Rosenshine, head of data and AI cloud solution architecture, Microsoft

Kate Russell, tech journalist, gamer, author and BBC Click presenter

Kathryn Parsons, founder and co-CEO, Decoded

Katie Koschland, engineer, The Financial Times

Kavita Kalaichelvan, software engineer, Appear Here

Kayla Shapiro, site reliability engineer, BBC

Kerensa Jennings, director IDEA, Duke of York’s Office, Buckingham Palace

Kim Nilsson, co-founder and CEO, Pivigo

Kiran Bhagotra, CEO and founder, ProtectBox

Kiran Uppal, projects director, UnrulyEQ, Unruly

Kirsten Connell, MD, CyLon

Kirstin Duffield, CEO, Morning Data

Kit Collingwood, deputy director, data: Universal Credit, DWP Digital

Kriti Sharma, vice-president for AI, Sage

Lamorna Short, chief of staff, Paddle

Lara Sampson, product owner for Universal Credit and head of product, DWP

Laura Bailey, chair, Qadre

Laura Weston, Java developer, Sky

Leanne Bonner-Cooke, founder and chair, Evolve; founder and CEO, e-Bate

Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder and co-CEO, Elemental – The Social Prescribing Company

Liane Katz, co-founder and CEO, MAMA.codes

Liat Moss, freelance consultant; former STEAM director, Ji

Lisa Donaldson, head of brand and design, Franks Pets; co-founder, Tech Education Network

Lisa Hammond, CEO and co-founder, Centrix Software

Lisa Jacobs, chief strategy officer, Funding Circle

Liz Rice, technology evangelist, Aqua Security

Liz Whitefield, director, Hippo Digital

Lori Lee, lead software developer, Unmind

Louise McCarthy, CFO/CXO, adviser, Arachnys

Lucinda Carney, founder and CEO, Actus Software

Lucy Ireland, MD, BCS Learning & Development

Lyn Grobler, group CIO, Hyperion Insurance Group

Lynn Collier, global program director – customer success, Hitachi Vantara

Magdalena Kron, ‎head of Rise London fintech platform lead, Barclays; co-founder, Geek Girl Meetup UK

Maggie Van’T Hoff, vice-president of IT transformation and value, Shell

Mandy Chessell, distinguished engineer, IBM

Margaret Ross, professor of software quality and a principal lecturer, Southampton Solent University

Margot James, digital minister

Maria McKavenagh, COO and chief innovation officer, Verv (Green Running)

Marija Butkovic, founder and CEO, Women of Wearables

Marily Nika, ML product manager, Google

Marta Krupinska, head of Google for Startups UK, Google; founder, Astarte Ventures

Martha Moniz, engineering team lead, Paddle

Max Benson and Karen Gill, co-founders, Modern Muse (charity)

Maxine Mackintosh, PhD student, UCL; co-founder, One HealthTech

Meha Nelson, co-founder and CTO, Predina

Melinda Nicci, founder and CEO, Baby2Body

Melinda Roylett, head of Europe, Square

Melissa Di Donato, former COO, SAP ERP Cloud

Merve Taner, software engineer, Simply Business

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, area vice-president, Northern Europe, Citrix

Misa Ogura, R&D software engineer, BBC R&D

Mursal Hedayat, co-founder and CEO, Chatterbox

Nadira Hussain, director of leadership development and research, Socitm

Nancy Fechnay, co-founder, BedrockX

Naomi Timperley, board memeber, Capital Pilot; co-founder, Tech North Advocates

Natalie Gammon, non-executive director, Masthaven Bank; independent member of the audit committee, National Trust

Natalie Massenet, co-founder and co-managing partner, Imaginary Ventures

Natalie Smith, associate software developer, MoneySuperMarket

Natasha Sayce-Zelem, head of technology – digital service, Sky

Nathalie Christmann-Cooper, product engineer, Buyapowa

Neeta Patel, CEO, New Entrepreneurs Foundation; CEO, Centre for Entrepreneurs

Nicky Tozer, VP, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite

Nicola Graham, head of ICT, Aberdeenshire Council

Nicola Mendelsohn, VP EMEA, Facebook Europe

Nicola Whiting, chief strategy officer, Titania

Nicola Perrin, head of data for science and health, Wellcome Trust

Nicole Eagan, CEO, Darktrace

Nikki Kelly, SVP public sector and health, Atos

Nina Tumanishvili, founder, HelloHub; founder CEO, TubeChat

Noor Shaker, CEO, GTN

Pamela Maynard, president, product and innovation, Avanade

Pat Saini, head of immigration, Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP

Paula Muldoon, JavaScript developer, Cambridge Cognition

Payal Jain, chair, Women in Data UK; MD, JCURV; MD, DT1 Consulting

Pearl Noble-Mallock, head of product and cyber security, BAE Systems

Phoebe Chibuzo Hugh, founder and CEO, Brolly

Phoebe Greig, software engineer, BBC; co-founder, Women Driven Development; London City co-director, Lesbians Who Tech

Phoebe Thacker, senior manager, applied technology, Unilever

Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO, The Dots

Pippa Malmgren, author; co-founder, H Robotics

Polly (Gowers) Barnfield, founder and CEO, Maybe

Poppy Gustafsson, co-CEO, Darktrace

Poppy Rainer, head of technology, Thrift+

Pravina Ladva, chief technology and operations officer, Swiss Re

Priya Guha, venture partner, Merian Ventures; chair of the board of trustees, Modern Muse; council member, Innovate UK

Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech

Rachel Coldicutt, CEO, Doteveryone

Rachel Murphy, CEO, Difrent Group

Rachel Neaman, non-executive board member, adviser, mentor

Rachelle Mills, co-founder and CEO, KareInn

Rav Bumbra, founder and CEO, Structur3dpeople; founder, Cajigo

Rebecca George, lead public sector partner, Deloitte

Rebecca Pope, head of data science and engineering, KPMG

Regina Moran, enterprise director, Vodafone

Reshma Sohoni, founding partner, Seedcamp

Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?

Roberta Lucca, co-founder, chief brand officer and board director, Bossa Studios; creative director and host, Beta Lucca YouTube Channel

Ros Delderfield, customer experience manager, BP

Rosie Sherry, founder, Ministry of Testing

Roxane Heaton, deputy CTO, UK Hydrographic Office

Rubi Kaur, solutions architect, Vodafone Group

Sabrina Castiglione, chief financial officer, Tessian

Safia Barikzai, associate professor, School of Engineering, London South Bank University

Sam Keyes, vice-president digital and CRM, ConvaTec

Sam Smith, head of IT strategy and architecture, LGSS; strategic IT lead for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Cambridgeshire County Council

Samantha Horsman, infrastructure transformation manager, Wellcome Trust

Samantha Payne, co-founder and COO, Open Bionics

Sana Khareghani, deputy director head of office for AI, DCMS/BEIS

Sandra Taylor, head of digital and ICT services, Dudley Council

Sarah Armstrong-Smith, head of continuity and resilience, distinguished engineer and diversity champion, Fujitsu

Sarah Atkinson, global director of corporate social responsibility, Micro Focus

Sarah Burnett, executive vice-president and distinguished analyst, Everest Group; chair, BCS Women

Sarah Flannigan, CIO, adviser

Sarah Hunter, director of global public policy, X, the moonshot factory

Sarah Luxford, director, Global Resourcing; co-founder, TLA Women in Tech

Sarah Rench, advanced analytics, robotics and AI – senior leader, EY

Sarah Shields, vice-president, Dell EMC Enterprise Channel, Europe

Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe

Sarah Wilkinson, CEO, NHS Digital

Sarah Winmill, CIO, British Transport Police

Sarah Young, software developer, Unruly

Sarah-Beth Amos, PhD student, University of Oxford

Shalini Khemka, founder and CEO, E2Exchange

Sharmadean Reid, founder, Beautystack and WAH Nails

Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK

Sharon Russell, senior software engineer, comparethemarket.com

Sheeza Shah, founder and CEO, UpEffect

Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group

Sheree Atcheson, global ambassador, Women Who Code; consulting inclusion lead, Deloitte UK

Sheridan Ash, technology and investments director, women in technology leader UK, PwC

Sherry Vaswani, group CEO, Xalient

Shirine Khoury-Haq, non-executive director, Post Office

Shirley Creed, liveryman and trustee, The Worshipful Company of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators; former global corporate secretary, Dell

Sophie Deen, CEO, Bright Little Labs

Sophie Koonin, web engineer, Monzo

Sophie Newton, COO, Brainlabs

Stephanie Itimi, senior adviser, equality and partnerships, Essex County Council

Stephanie Phair, chief strategy officer, Farfetch

Sue Daley, associate director of technology and innovation, TechUK

Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure

Susan Bowen, president and CEO, Cogeco Peer 1

Susanne Chishti, CEO, Fintech Circle

Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; chair, government’s AI Council

Tania Boler, CEO and co-founder, Elvie

Tamara Lohan, founder and COO, Mr & Mrs Smith

Tamara Rajah, founder and CEO, Live Better With

Tara Donnelly, interim chief digital officer (CDO), NHS England

Taylor Semelsberger, founder, Miro Solutions UK

Tina Götschi, vice principal – teaching and learning, Ada, National College for Digital Skills.

Tina Howell, platform lead, AND Digital

Tracy Westall, non-executive director, Department for Transport

Trudy Norris-Grey, chair, WISE

Tugce Bulut, CEO and co-founder, Streetbees

Ursula Morgenstern, CEO, Atos Germany

Vicki Young, founder and CEO, Nalla Design

Vicky Brock, founder and CEO, Vistalworks

Victoria Carr, PhD Student; found and director, Researc/hers Code, King’s College London and Researc/hers Code

Victoria McCallum, technical business analyst (contractor), Ulster Bank; non-executive director, MACS Supporting Children and Young People

Vinous Ali, head of policy, TechUK

Wendy Tan White, vice-president, X – Alphabet’s Moonshot Factory; board trustee, Alan Turing Institute; member, Digital Economy Council

Yemi Oluseun, project manager, Barclays

Yessi Bello Perez, UK crypto correspondent, TNW

Zoe Cunningham, managing director, Softwire

A panel of expert judges has used the following criteria to decide which of these women will be selected for the top 50:

Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through her personal position or the role she holds – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?

Computer Weekly has now opened the voting for the 50 women in this year’s shortlist to allow readers to vote on who they think should receive the accolade of Most Influential Woman in UK Technology 2019.

Previous winners, along with leaders considered to have made a lifetime contribution to helping women in technology, have been added to our Hall of Fame, and so do not appear on the annual nominations list.

The winner will be announced at Computer Weekly’s annual diversity in tech event, run in partnership with Mortimer Spinks and sponsored by the Wellcome Trust, on 25 September 2019.