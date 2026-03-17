CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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How conflict is reshaping technology strategy in the Middle East

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to IT leaders in the Middle East about their challenges in keeping digital infrastructure running in a time of regional conflict. The chief data officer at Colgate-Palmolive explains the importance of getting your data foundations in place. And we find out how to overcome the barriers for underrepresented groups to get into tech. Read the issue now.