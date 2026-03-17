CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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How conflict is reshaping technology strategy in the Middle East
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to IT leaders in the Middle East about their challenges in keeping digital infrastructure running in a time of regional conflict. The chief data officer at Colgate-Palmolive explains the importance of getting your data foundations in place. And we find out how to overcome the barriers for underrepresented groups to get into tech. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
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Resilience under pressure: How regional conflict is reshaping the Middle East tech strategy
From AWS outages in the UAE to stronger focus on data control and cyber security, tech leaders say the Israel-US-Iran conflict is challenging, but not stopping the region’s digital goals
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Interview: Diana Schildhouse, chief data and analytics officer, Colgate-Palmolive
The consumer goods giant is taking its advanced analytics approach and adding AI for greater value, but its data leader stresses the importance of getting the data foundations in place first
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Do neoclouds mean a world where anything is possible?
A small group of companies have dominated cloud compute infrastructure. Neoclouds are able to boost AI workloads. Should you consider them?