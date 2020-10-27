CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Pet project: How Pets at Home cares for customers with data analytics
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the chief data officer of Pets at Home, about using data analytics to care for customers. British Airways had its GDPR fine reduced to just £20m – we ask what this means for data protection regulation. And we look at GPT3, the language prediction tool that could revolutionise AI. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
CDO interview: Pets at Home uses data analytics to further petcare ‘ecosystem’
Robert Kent, chief data officer for Pets at Home, describes how he has built a data analytics team and technology stack to enhance the petcare company’s understanding of its customers
-
BA breach penalty sets new GDPR precedents
The 90% reduction in the fine levied on BA over a 2018 data breach has legal experts talking about the ramifications for the future of data protection
-
GPT3 could revolutionise how business can use AI
OpenAI’s language prediction model that produced an essay could be used to deploy cloud resources and improve the quality of chatbots, among other business use cases