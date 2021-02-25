CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics
CW Nordics: Nordic startups aim to take the lead in pet tech advances
Nordic technology startups are looking to take pet tech mainstream following the acceleration of the industry during the coronavirus pandemic. Also in this issue, read how businesses can learn lessons from Nordic technology startups to prepare employees to return to the office after Covid-19 restrictions lift.
Features in this issue
Nordic startups make advances in pet tech
Nordic tech startups are looking to take pet tech mainstream following the acceleration of the industry during the current pandemic
Prepare for bringing people back to the office with the Nordic tech startup blueprint
Business can learn lessons from Nordic tech startups to prepare employees to return to the office after Covid restrictions
Finland examines wider use of AI video camera technology
Authorities in Helsinki will use artificial intelligence and video technologies to help them automate monitoring of crowds