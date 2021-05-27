CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics
CW Nordics: Denmark takes a top-down approach to gender equality in tech entrepreneurship
Tech Nordic Advocates has adopted a new approach to closing the gender gap in Danish technology startups, looking to emulate Canada’s top-down approach. Also in this issue, find out the state of play with the adoption of open banking in Europe.
Features in this issue
Reshaping the women-in-tech debate in Denmark, from the top down
Tech Nordic Advocates adopts a different approach to closing the gap between women and men in the Danish tech startup sector
FINN completes Covid-delayed migration to the cloud
Norwegian online advertising marketplace completes cloud migration in a single night after months of delay due to the pandemic
How far has open banking come in Europe?
Open banking is a relatively new concept, having come into effect in Europe only in the last couple of years. So what is the state of play?