CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics

CW Nordics: Klarna alumni energise Stockholm’s startup scene
Klarna, established in 2005, has not only grown into a well-known Swedish fintech brand, but former staff have gone on to create some of the Nordic region's new startup ventures that are currently riding a wave of growth. Find out more about the so-called ‘Klarna academy’. Also read in this issue why growing tech companies in Stockholm say the city's startup environment needs to diversify more.
Features in this issue
Klarna’s alumni thrive with new ventures after witnessing path to success
Former Klarna employees are using their experiences with the fintech giant to create the next wave of Swedish tech startups
Stockholm’s startup scene seeks more diversity
Swedish capital has created a world-leading tech startup environment, but it still lacks the diversity of people needed to move it to the next level
Nordic real estate industry moves digital
The Nordic real estate is investing in technologies like IoT to prepare the sector for the changing demands from customers post-Covid