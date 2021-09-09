CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

CW Europe: Dutch researchers build security software to mimic human immune system

In this issue of CW Europe, find out how researchers in the Netherlands are attempting to help IT systems fight certain cyber attacks in a similar way to the human immune system works. One of the team at Dutch research institute TNO was originally an immunologist, and saw parallels with the human immune system in the field of cyber security. Also in this issue, find out about the so-called “Klarna academy” in Stockholm, which has created the next set of Nordic fintech entrepreneurs.