CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe

CW Europe: Dutch researchers build security software to mimic human immune system
In this issue of CW Europe, find out how researchers in the Netherlands are attempting to help IT systems fight certain cyber attacks in a similar way to the human immune system works. One of the team at Dutch research institute TNO was originally an immunologist, and saw parallels with the human immune system in the field of cyber security. Also in this issue, find out about the so-called “Klarna academy” in Stockholm, which has created the next set of Nordic fintech entrepreneurs.
Features in this issue
Software could help IT systems develop immunity to some cyber attacks in a similar way to how the body fights infection
France TV repatriates backup and archive from public cloud
France Télévisions Publicité couldn’t always get to critical data, so decided to repatriate backup and archiving from the cloud to on-site locations, with help from a managed service
Russia tightens pressure on global IT companies
Russian authorities will force certain IT companies with customers in Russia to open local offices